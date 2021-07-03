« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2028634 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58680 on: July 3, 2021, 03:57:51 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on July  3, 2021, 06:46:15 am
Thats basically the plot of Twelve Monkeys - boss movie and also a boss series on Amazon Prime if youre interested. ;D

Im no epidemiologist but I guess for such a thing to successfully come into existence it would need to keep its hosts alive and healthy enough to continue mixing with other people for a few weeks so ensure that it spreads? As otherwise its kills the hosts off too quickly

Anyone whos played Plague, Inc. will know that you need to strike a fine balance between deadliness and transmissibility to win.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58681 on: July 3, 2021, 04:28:45 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on July  3, 2021, 03:57:51 pm
Anyone whos played Plague, Inc. will know that you need to strike a fine balance between deadliness and transmissibility to win.

Yeah good game that.

They have a few Covid-19 scenarios now too
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58682 on: July 3, 2021, 05:52:02 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on July  3, 2021, 02:17:37 pm
Basically if you zoom in most major cities have piss poor uptake in the center.

They also have the highest population densities and demographically are more young than old.

Not surprising I guess, but really annoying.
Most if that will be people with two addresses. Students and business people primarily who are recorded as being vaccinated at their other address. Its not as bad as the stats suggest imo.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58683 on: July 3, 2021, 06:05:58 pm »
Quote from: John Higgins on July  3, 2021, 05:52:02 pm
Most if that will be people with two addresses. Students and business people primarily who are recorded as being vaccinated at their other address. Its not as bad as the stats suggest imo.

You could be right there. The lowest areas in Manchester are Hulme, Longsight and Rusholme, all heavy student accommodation areas.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58684 on: July 3, 2021, 06:40:48 pm »
Quote from: John Higgins on July  3, 2021, 05:52:02 pm
Most if that will be people with two addresses. Students and business people primarily who are recorded as being vaccinated at their other address. Its not as bad as the stats suggest imo.

On the contrary I think only a tiny element will be down to that. MSOA population estimates don't count people across two locations as two people. They match the dose status of each individual agains the people on the National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS) database too, which is already deduplication so even if a student had a temporary registration at a Uni GP and home GP they would still only feature on that record once.

If anything I think those local figures will be overestimates as the NIMS database denominators (bottom number of a fraction) will be at least a year out of date so new people not on the database may at times feature in the numerator of the fraction.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58685 on: Yesterday at 12:39:33 am »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on July  2, 2021, 06:01:15 pm
This new map data on vaccinations is good - tells you the exact percentages vaccinated for each local area and where take up is good and where not so good.....so some areas in N.West & London still not showing big take up numbers in comparison to elsewhere -

https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/interactive-map/vaccinations

Pretty interesting. Can definitely see that some of the nicer parts of London are very well vaccinated, but inner city is lagging quite far behind.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58686 on: Yesterday at 07:19:10 am »
Quote from: Classycara on July  3, 2021, 06:40:48 pm
On the contrary I think only a tiny element will be down to that. MSOA population estimates don't count people across two locations as two people. They match the dose status of each individual agains the people on the National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS) database too, which is already deduplication so even if a student had a temporary registration at a Uni GP and home GP they would still only feature on that record once.

If anything I think those local figures will be overestimates as the NIMS database denominators (bottom number of a fraction) will be at least a year out of date so new people not on the database may at times feature in the numerator of the fraction.
Have you seen any data on student uptake? My daughter is at Manchester uni, she got her jab early as she is a vaccinator. Her two flat mates got jabbed asap too.( Insignificant smoke size I know. ) From what I'm reading here, it's probably the ethnic minorities, low down the pay scale, sharing cheap living areas with students that are keeping numbers down.  No evidence, just piecing together what I'm reading.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58687 on: Yesterday at 07:35:12 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:19:10 am
Have you seen any data on student uptake? My daughter is at Manchester uni, she got her jab early as she is a vaccinator. Her two flat mates got jabbed asap too.( Insignificant smoke size I know. ) From what I'm reading here, it's probably the ethnic minorities, low down the pay scale, sharing cheap living areas with students that are keeping numbers down.  No evidence, just piecing together what I'm reading.

I initially though that JH had a point until Classycarra posted. If its not the students, then it is the locals that are responsible for the numbers. Cheetham Hill, Hulme, Longsight and Rusholme in Manchester are all areas that fit exactly what you say.
« Reply #58688 on: Yesterday at 08:04:56 am »
All the students I know (and I work at a uni) were extremely keen to get jabbed. Many managed to get end-of-day jabs early. Not quite sure how to say it, but "low education level" likely plays a role in believing all the anti-vax bollocks? Which really students don't fit pretty much by definition. (There are cases of extremely stupid students too, and those that are academically brilliant, but can't put on their socks the right way round. But really most understand what a vaccine does, and why it's important to get it asap).
« Reply #58689 on: Yesterday at 09:07:42 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 08:04:56 am
All the students I know (and I work at a uni) were extremely keen to get jabbed. Many managed to get end-of-day jabs early. Not quite sure how to say it, but "low education level" likely plays a role in believing all the anti-vax bollocks? Which really students don't fit pretty much by definition. (There are cases of extremely stupid students too, and those that are academically brilliant, but can't put on their socks the right way round. But really most understand what a vaccine does, and why it's important to get it asap).

I took what JH said as because they are registered in the address but there is no record of the person at the address being vaccinated in the local area, they were assuming they hadn't been vaccinated, rather than that they aren't getting the jabs. The Manchester areas are all huge BAME areas.
« Reply #58690 on: Yesterday at 09:24:22 am »
Looks like it's every man for himself from 19th July then. Back to herd immunity.
« Reply #58691 on: Yesterday at 09:44:23 am »
You can't have singing and dancing at a wedding with friends and family, my brother in law couldn't have the planned family party yesterday for his 50th, but this is OK?

« Reply #58692 on: Yesterday at 10:26:37 am »
Sajid Javid just seems a bit of a...dangerous... Health Secretary to have? For someone so new to his job, he just seems to be advocating zero caution and a 'get on with it' approach. That whole libertarian shite is awful. We are very lucky to have vaccines and we're pretty much assuming they'll 'end' this pandemic for us.

Learning to 'live with it' does not mean simply just ignoring the cases and lifting the few restrictions that remain.
« Reply #58693 on: Yesterday at 10:32:46 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:44:23 am
You can't have singing and dancing at a wedding with friends and family, my brother in law couldn't have the planned family party yesterday for his 50th, but this is OK?


I'm sure there's a few bunches of people you'd happily wipe out before that lot. But they are probably in your top ten?
« Reply #58694 on: Yesterday at 11:03:24 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:26:37 am
Sajid Javid just seems a bit of a...dangerous... Health Secretary to have? For someone so new to his job, he just seems to be advocating zero caution and a 'get on with it' approach. That whole libertarian shite is awful. We are very lucky to have vaccines and we're pretty much assuming they'll 'end' this pandemic for us.

Learning to 'live with it' does not mean simply just ignoring the cases and lifting the few restrictions that remain.

Don't think he's doing anything differently to the whole govt generally in the last 18 months? They haven't got a single thing right in their management of the pandemic, what makes you think an ex chancellor with no health experience will change that? So long into this pandemic and the flu comparisons are back.
« Reply #58695 on: Yesterday at 12:00:16 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 11:03:24 am
Don't think he's doing anything differently to the whole govt generally in the last 18 months? They haven't got a single thing right in their management of the pandemic, what makes you think an ex chancellor with no health experience will change that? So long into this pandemic and the flu comparisons are back.

No, he's not doing anything differently and I wasn't expecting him to be good - but a new Health Secretary just saying "deal with it" and a fair section of the public being happy with that is a worry - can only imagine how reckless he'll be with non-Corona related planning/spending etc if he's going to be so brazen with his libertarianism from now.
« Reply #58696 on: Yesterday at 12:39:08 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 12:00:16 pm
No, he's not doing anything differently and I wasn't expecting him to be good - but a new Health Secretary just saying "deal with it" and a fair section of the public being happy with that is a worry - can only imagine how reckless he'll be with non-Corona related planning/spending etc if he's going to be so brazen with his libertarianism from now.

I've certainly noticed over the last few weeks less and less people now wearing masks . We were at Junction 32 Shopping Centre ( leeds) yesterday afternoon and in a lot of shops it was very noticeable how many people weren't wearing them

I'd imagine if it does come down to personal choice as from the 19th July then that number will rise
« Reply #58697 on: Yesterday at 01:14:03 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:26:37 am
Sajid Javid just seems a bit of a...dangerous... Health Secretary to have? For someone so new to his job, he just seems to be advocating zero caution and a 'get on with it' approach. That whole libertarian shite is awful. We are very lucky to have vaccines and we're pretty much assuming they'll 'end' this pandemic for us.

Learning to 'live with it' does not mean simply just ignoring the cases and lifting the few restrictions that remain.

What really pisses me off is the hypocrisy concerning his crocodile tears for those suffering from mental health and or domestic violence. The latest in a long line of Tories uttering phrases they would never normally recognise, as a cloak for opening up the economy.

Lets see what improvements he's made to mental health services in 12 months time. The Bond villain looking gobshite.
« Reply #58698 on: Yesterday at 01:46:55 pm »
Unless you have health reasons, why wouldnt you wear a mask ? Its a bit of cloth you wear while moving about. Ill always have one in my pocket.
« Reply #58699 on: Yesterday at 01:47:50 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 01:14:03 pm
What really pisses me off is the hypocrisy concerning his crocodile tears for those suffering from mental health and or domestic violence. The latest in a long line of Tories uttering phrases they would never normally recognise, as a cloak for opening up the economy.

Lets see what improvements he's made to mental health services in 12 months time. The Bond villain looking gobshite.

Tories gonna tory, I'm very much looking forward to a hefty tax rise to pay for this all while the triple lock remains in place
« Reply #58700 on: Yesterday at 02:00:03 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 01:14:03 pm
What really pisses me off is the hypocrisy concerning his crocodile tears for those suffering from mental health and or domestic violence. The latest in a long line of Tories uttering phrases they would never normally recognise, as a cloak for opening up the economy.

Lets see what improvements he's made to mental health services in 12 months time. The Bond villain looking gobshite.

Yup. 'Mental health' for the past year or so has basically been weaponised by right-wingers but they've never advocated, nor voted, for better mental health services.

There is a knock-on impact of increased Covid hospitalisations on the rest of our health, including our mental health. Truly worrying signs of what our approach might be in the next pandemic - literally just vaccine and inshallah.
« Reply #58701 on: Yesterday at 02:12:48 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 12:00:16 pm
No, he's not doing anything differently and I wasn't expecting him to be good - but a new Health Secretary just saying "deal with it" and a fair section of the public being happy with that is a worry - can only imagine how reckless he'll be with non-Corona related planning/spending etc if he's going to be so brazen with his libertarianism from now.


Just realised that he's also the perfect health secretary to sell of and destroy the NHS as much as possible.
« Reply #58702 on: Yesterday at 02:36:27 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 02:12:48 pm

Just realised that he's also the perfect health secretary to sell of and destroy the NHS as much as possible.
It will be interesting to see who he appoints to replace Simon Stevens as the CEO of the NHS.  I think the nation breathed a sigh of relief when Dido Harding was ruled out but that could be because he's already lined up someone to accelerate the privatisation.

He does seem to have decided that Coronavirus left as a pressing concern with his predecessor.  Hopefully he will listen to the experts though if things change and not be too swayed by his finance background.
« Reply #58703 on: Yesterday at 04:08:32 pm »
A wee slowing in the growth rate.

Maybe weve reared peak R?  (Until full opening up on the 19th of course)
« Reply #58704 on: Yesterday at 05:56:44 pm »
So, at present vaccine rates it looks like the gov't target of 66% having had second jabs will be met - but, fall short of the 100% target having had first jab. Wonder what criteria they'll use then about opening up on 19th ?

https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/vaccinations
« Reply #58705 on: Yesterday at 06:04:19 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 05:56:44 pm
So, at present vaccine rates it looks like the gov't target of 66% having had second jabs will be met - but, fall short of the 100% target having had first jab. Wonder what criteria they'll use then about opening up on 19th ?

https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/vaccinations

The criteria is that it's the 19th, and "we have to live with it now". Screw those that die with it.
« Reply #58706 on: Yesterday at 06:04:41 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 05:56:44 pm
So, at present vaccine rates it looks like the gov't target of 66% having had second jabs will be met - but, fall short of the 100% target having had first jab. Wonder what criteria they'll use then about opening up on 19th ?

https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/vaccinations

100% ?? Thats impossible, 100% offered a jab maybe. Ill be amazed, and pleasantly surprised, if 95% have a first jab. Thatll be an amazing uptake. Im expecting slightly over 90, which should happen.
« Reply #58707 on: Yesterday at 06:36:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:44:23 am
You can't have singing and dancing at a wedding with friends and family, my brother in law couldn't have the planned family party yesterday for his 50th, but this is OK?



THey've classified these as experiements haven't they? Test events to see if they create a surge in cases.

Or if you want to look at it cynically, the Tories using football fans as guinea pigs because of the disdain they hold for us.
« Reply #58708 on: Yesterday at 06:41:12 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 12:39:33 am
Pretty interesting. Can definitely see that some of the nicer parts of London are very well vaccinated, but inner city is lagging quite far behind.
I know people registered at GPs in those areas who were being called up and invited to come in for early jabs long before it reached their age group nationally. I suspect that's why.
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 06:04:41 pm
100% ?? Thats impossible, 100% offered a jab maybe. Ill be amazed, and pleasantly surprised, if 95% have a first jab. Thatll be an amazing uptake. Im expecting slightly over 90, which should happen.
Yeah, I was meaning 'offered' as that was the gov't targets
« Reply #58710 on: Yesterday at 07:09:03 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 06:36:08 pm
THey've classified these as experiements haven't they? Test events to see if they create a surge in cases.

Or if you want to look at it cynically, the Tories using football fans as guinea pigs because of the disdain they hold for us.

Or if you wanted to look at it realistically you could see that Wimbledon, the British Grand Prix, the live music gigs in Liverpool, the Brit Awards, the snooker and Download festival were or will be used as test events as well.
« Reply #58711 on: Yesterday at 07:09:38 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 07:03:18 pm
Yeah, I was meaning 'offered' as that was the gov't targets

They've technically already met that target once they opened the first jab to all over 18s
« Reply #58712 on: Yesterday at 10:11:13 pm »
The Government are going to leave it to the 'judgement of the UK Public'

Fuck me.


I can see this leading to mass unrest across the country. Wankers taking their masks off and acting like c*nts and people telling them to fuck off. Going to be going off everywhere.
« Reply #58713 on: Yesterday at 10:25:06 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/04/uk-scientists-caution-that-lifting-of-covid-rules-is-like-building-variant-factories

UK scientists have warned that the lifting of all Covid-19 restrictions is like building new variant factories at a very fast rate, and said the attitude of the new health and social care secretary, Sajid Javid, is frightening.

Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Javid said the best way to protect the nations health was by lifting the main Covid-19 restrictions. Rules that we have had to put in place have caused a shocking rise in domestic violence and a terrible impact on so many peoples mental health, he said.

Reacting to the comments, Prof Stephen Reicher at the University of St Andrews, a member of the Sage subcommittee advising on behavioural science, tweeted: It is frightening to have a health secretary who still thinks Covid is flu. Who is unconcerned at levels of infection. Who doesnt realise that those who do best for health, also do best for the economy. Who wants to ditch all protections while only half of us are vaccinated.

Above all, it is frightening to have a health secretary who wants to make all protections a matter of personal choice when the key message of the pandemic is this isnt an I thing, its a we thing.

On Monday, the cabinet is expected to sign off the easing of various Covid restrictions in England, including allowing fully vaccinated adults to travel to amber-list countries without having to self-isolate when they return; making the wearing of face masks voluntary, apart from in hospitals and other healthcare settings; and no longer requiring fully vaccinated adults to take a Covid-19 test or self-isolate or if theyve come into contact with an infected person.

The school bubbles system that has forced hundreds of thousands of pupils to self-isolate at home, if someone in their bubble tests positive, is also expected to be dropped; while pub and restaurant customers may no longer have to scan an NHS QR code upon their arrival.

Javid said: We need to be clear that cases are going to rise significantly. I know many people will be cautious about the easing of restrictions  thats completely understandable. But no date we choose will ever come without risk, so we have to take a broad and balanced view.

We are going to have to learn to accept the existence of Covid and find ways to cope with it  just as we already do with flu.

Prof Susan Michie, the director of the Centre for Behaviour Change at University College London, and another member of Sages behavioural science subcommittee, tweeted: Allowing community transmission to surge is like building new variant factories at a very fast rate.

Writing in a blog for the British Medical Journal last week, Michie, together with Reicher and Prof Ann Phoenix at UCLs Institute of Education, said Javids singular emphasis on the responsibility of individuals to identify and mitigate against Covid-19 risks, took the emphasis away from what the government must also do.

If people are to act responsibly they need their government to fulfil its own responsibilities to make safe behaviour possible, they said. The fear is that when government talks about a freedom day when all restrictions are lifted, it doesnt mean that the virus has gone away, and it doesnt mean that measures are not needed to prevent a resurgence.

What it does mean is that the government is planning to withdraw all forms of support and abandon us to deal with the pandemic on our own.

However, other scientists said the relaxation of many of the restrictions, while not risk-free, made sense. Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, said: Double-vaccinated people are less likely to get an infection and even if infected are less likely to infect others.

Similarly, he said the additional risk posed by relaxing mask-wearing was unlikely to be great  although it made sense for vulnerable groups to wear them in crowded indoor environments, and for those visiting very vulnerable individual indoors  at least while community rates remained high.

The school bubble system may have had some value, but if we accept that we are all going to get repeated Sars-CoV-2 infections throughout life, and we are unlikely to vaccinate children under 11, and may not vaccinate children from 11 to 16, then all this can be said to be doing is delaying the inevitable. This is causing considerable disruption for relatively little benefit, Hunter said. Even relying on daily testing of asymptomatic individuals is open to debate.

Of course, we have seen new issues appear during the course of this epidemic and so no one can be certain of the challenges over coming months, but we will eventually come into an equilibrium with this virus as we have with all the other endemic respiratory infections.

Prof Allyson Pollock, clinical professor of public health at Newcastle University, said Javids approach was sensible. She said: Population immunity is rapidly being achieved due to a combination of naturally acquired immunity through infection and vaccination. Unknowns are duration of immunity, impact of variants and who is at individual risk of reinfection or transmission.

Good infection and outbreak control measures are still important at local level. However, mass testing and daily testing should be stopped, as testing of asymptomatic people is causing unnecessary harms with no evidence that it contributes to reducing transmission.
« Reply #58714 on: Yesterday at 10:49:49 pm »
Love that our health secretary is determined to inflict as much ill-health on us as possible.



"Come get your covid you maggots! The sooner you catch it, the sooner you can get back to work you malingering bastards! Don't make me personally come round there and cough all over you!"
« Reply #58715 on: Yesterday at 11:33:27 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:26:37 am
Sajid Javid just seems a bit of a...dangerous... Health Secretary to have? For someone so new to his job, he just seems to be advocating zero caution and a 'get on with it' approach. That whole libertarian shite is awful. We are very lucky to have vaccines and we're pretty much assuming they'll 'end' this pandemic for us.

Learning to 'live with it' does not mean simply just ignoring the cases and lifting the few restrictions that remain.

They realise they gotta get the economy moving by any means so its all guns blazing. Until the science shows we gotta have restrictions in place permanently of course. Enter the winter season where we see what the results of this are.
« Reply #58716 on: Today at 12:27:43 am »
So, I'm thinking we really should be opening up on 19 July. But why not keep effective but easy things in place? Qr codes, no harm. Masks on public transport and shops. No big deal.
Quite happy with the 2 jabs and no isolation on contact ( but go get tested and isolate if positive). I get the discriminatory element, but it's not long till everyone had second jab.  It feels like there's a middle ground, so why not take it?
