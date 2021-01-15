« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1462 1463 1464 1465 1466 [1467]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2025044 times)

Offline lamad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 860
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58640 on: Yesterday at 04:13:43 pm »
Speaking of AZ, Pfizer et al and thinking about it: obviously we are still knee deep in the pandemic, but how lucky are we that there are several vaccines that work? And work quite well (actually it is not luck but super smart and efficient work by an army of scientists worldwide, of course). Just imagine for a minute where we would be without the vaccines....
Logged

Offline KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,619
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58641 on: Yesterday at 04:14:37 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 09:05:05 am
Who knows. You could be right. FWIW (which is the square root of f all) my guess (if I had to guess) would be the opposite. I.e. that a virus might respond or adapt to the problem of a low viral load by becoming more virulent so that less of it is needed to have the same effect.
You're assuming that a virus aim is to kill people. I'm no expert but a virus aim surely is to replicate itself. Asymptomatic people help a virus spread.
To put it another way, if a virus instantly killed its host it would have very little chance of spreading. Of course the nightmare scenario would be a virus with a long incubation period that was also extremely deadly.
Disclaimer
I am not a scientist, so there's a strong possibility I'm completely wrong.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,970
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58642 on: Yesterday at 04:54:44 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 04:13:43 pm
Speaking of AZ, Pfizer et al and thinking about it: obviously we are still knee deep in the pandemic, but how lucky are we that there are several vaccines that work? And work quite well (actually it is not luck but super smart and efficient work by an army of scientists worldwide, of course). Just imagine for a minute where we would be without the vaccines....

With this variant, we'd be back in a strict lockdown with full hospitals and daily deaths in the hundreds.

Yet you still have people kicking off about vaccines all the time, when without them we'd be fucked and thousands more dead.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,075
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58643 on: Yesterday at 05:53:52 pm »
Heres the stark reality


Currently, the doubling time is 9 days.


So by the 19th July we will have 90,000 cases a day.

Hospitalisations? Important  to consider. But you just cannot simply ignore 90k cases a day.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,885
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58644 on: Yesterday at 06:00:42 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:53:52 pm
Heres the stark reality


Currently, the doubling time is 9 days.


So by the 19th July we will have 90,000 cases a day.

Hospitalisations? Important  to consider. But you just cannot simply ignore 90k cases a day.
Data not dates remember....  ::)
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Thepooloflife

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,353
  • Justice for the 96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58645 on: Yesterday at 06:01:15 pm »
This new map data on vaccinations is good - tells you the exact percentages vaccinated for each local area and where take up is good and where not so good.....so some areas in N.West & London still not showing big take up numbers in comparison to elsewhere -

https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/interactive-map/vaccinations
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,885
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58646 on: Yesterday at 06:01:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:58:50 pm
Some people are too thick to live and breed. :butt

He's said he had to book everywhere but its been difficult as Wales are playing at the Principality. I'll ask him Monday if he could just walk in or if he got turned away from anywhere
cheers Rob, forgot Wales were playing tomorrow  ???
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline daindan

  • lyin clock......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58647 on: Yesterday at 06:03:48 pm »
Just saw this on twitter

Just having a look at vaccine numbers in Liverpool, some definite issues with hesitancy

Only 70% of the people aged 45 to 49 have had a first jab, for the 40 to 44 group its down at 64%

This is a concern for a city with a current infection rate of 430 cases per 100,000 people
Logged

Offline BobOnATank

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 810
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58648 on: Yesterday at 06:15:29 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:53:52 pm
Heres the stark reality


Currently, the doubling time is 9 days.


So by the 19th July we will have 90,000 cases a day.

Hospitalisations? Important  to consider. But you just cannot simply ignore 90k cases a day.

to be honest you can do if the hospitalisation rate is staying low and isn't tracking to cases, herd immunity after all but I fully expect most people to have caught it sometime this year (I am guessing). A lottery if you are not vaccinated and even for some that are unfortunately but eternal lockdown can't be a thing either.
Logged

Offline BobOnATank

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 810
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58649 on: Yesterday at 06:19:11 pm »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Yesterday at 04:14:37 pm
if a virus instantly killed its host it would have very little chance of spreading

From memory thats what happened to SARS, it wasn't very transmissible and it killed people quickly so fizzled out, well compared to covid for example.
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,353
  • Justice for the 96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58650 on: Yesterday at 06:22:19 pm »
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 06:03:48 pm
Just saw this on twitter

Just having a look at vaccine numbers in Liverpool, some definite issues with hesitancy

Only 70% of the people aged 45 to 49 have had a first jab, for the 40 to 44 group its down at 64%

This is a concern for a city with a current infection rate of 430 cases per 100,000 people
Yes - it's even lower in Manchester overall - 60% first dose but just 38% second dose.....and parts of London even lower again.

Manchester Univ NHS Trust has 111 Covid patients with 20 on ventilators with the present case numbers. If those case numbers Tepid gave above come about, this hospital and others could be struggling soon.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,075
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58651 on: Yesterday at 06:26:13 pm »
Quote from: BobOnATank on Yesterday at 06:15:29 pm
to be honest you can do if the hospitalisation rate is staying low and isn't tracking to cases, herd immunity after all but I fully expect most people to have caught it sometime this year (I am guessing). A lottery if you are not vaccinated and even for some that are unfortunately but eternal lockdown can't be a thing either.
90,000 cases a day will lead to significant hospitalisations .


Its not to be sniffed at


Thats without long Covid etc
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline BobOnATank

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 810
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58652 on: Yesterday at 06:34:00 pm »
By current numbers rounded up say 30,000 cases and 2000 hospitalisations, so for 90k with 6,000-10,000 is still well below the last wave and overall capacity. But if thats localised then there can be serious problems no doubt. Long covid you are very right is going to be a major issue.

No way are offices going to all go back on site this year, my place is talking about Sept but no way will it happen IMO.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,075
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58653 on: Yesterday at 06:39:34 pm »
Quote from: BobOnATank on Yesterday at 06:34:00 pm
By current numbers rounded up say 30,000 cases and 2000 hospitalisations, so for 90k with 6,000-10,000 is still well below the last wave and overall capacity. But if thats localised then there can be serious problems no doubt. Long covid you are very right is going to be a major issue.

No way are offices going to all go back on site this year, my place is talking about Sept but no way will it happen IMO.
Youve got to add a two week lag for hospitalisations 

We wont know what hospitalisations are for the current cases for a couple of weeks.

Hopefully R will start to dip a bit now
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline BobOnATank

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 810
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58654 on: Yesterday at 06:44:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:39:34 pm
Youve got to add a two week lag for hospitalisations 

We wont know what hospitalisations are for the current cases for a couple of weeks.

Hopefully R will start to dip a bit now

True but that was what my 6k-10k range was for. Although not sure what would reduce the R without any new restrictions.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,075
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58655 on: Yesterday at 06:47:29 pm »
Quote from: BobOnATank on Yesterday at 06:44:40 pm
True but that was what my 6k-10k range was for. Although not sure what would reduce the R without any new restrictions.
Youd hope that better weather might have an effect, you also hope that cases might start to grow less slowly in the under 30s as vaccinations kick in and as more people have immunity from having it already
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,907
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58656 on: Yesterday at 07:03:42 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:53:52 pm
Heres the stark reality


Currently, the doubling time is 9 days.


So by the 19th July we will have 90,000 cases a day.

Hospitalisations? Important  to consider. But you just cannot simply ignore 90k cases a day.

I think I mentioned my cynicism elsewhere but I wouldn't be shocked if they are saying things like this because they do not want UEFA or F1 to take their precious blue-ribbon events away - so I think next week they'll confirm that such an opening up will be confirmed but if the cases do continue to rise, wouldn't be shocked if they reverse that decision the following week.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline BobOnATank

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 810
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58657 on: Yesterday at 07:06:50 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:47:29 pm
Youd hope that better weather might have an effect, you also hope that cases might start to grow less slowly in the under 30s as vaccinations kick in and as more people have immunity from having it already

Good point, probably take a few months yet before enough of the vaccinated in that age group have resilience so I'd guess the case numbers will go v high before dropping back, then boosters and hopefully a better vaccine and no more variants or if there are the a lesser strains!
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,336
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58658 on: Yesterday at 07:14:36 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 07:03:42 pm
I think I mentioned my cynicism elsewhere but I wouldn't be shocked if they are saying things like this because they do not want UEFA or F1 to take their precious blue-ribbon events away - so I think next week they'll confirm that such an opening up will be confirmed but if the cases do continue to rise, wouldn't be shocked if they reverse that decision the following week.

The F1 is literally the day before we open up they won't be able to reverse it after that
Logged

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,985
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58659 on: Yesterday at 07:33:58 pm »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Yesterday at 04:14:37 pm
You're assuming that a virus aim is to kill people.
No I wasnt :D
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58660 on: Yesterday at 08:21:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:53:52 pm
Heres the stark reality


Currently, the doubling time is 9 days.


So by the 19th July we will have 90,000 cases a day.

Hospitalisations? Important  to consider. But you just cannot simply ignore 90k cases a day.
Have any countries 'red-listed' us yet?  If not it feels like it's inevitable at some point.  We can rest on our laurels to an extent with case numbers but globally we're quite unique in that respect.

The government have always been clear about not booking foreign holidays but it sounds like loads still have with the assumption that their double vaccination status would get them through.  Inconveniencing the older folks wanting their foreign sun will likely cause more Tory backlash than almost anything else  ::)
Logged

Offline djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,196
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58661 on: Yesterday at 09:00:18 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:53:52 pm
Heres the stark reality


Currently, the doubling time is 9 days.


So by the 19th July we will have 90,000 cases a day.

Hospitalisations? Important  to consider. But you just cannot simply ignore 90k cases a day.
Might feel like were approaching some kind of crossroads but actually we made our decision at that crossroads weeks ago. Were approaching some sort of herd immunity threshold - were just not sure how close we are. The decision has been made to carry on toward that threshold and meet it with vaccination and infection immunity. The hope is that vaccination plays the major role in the coming weeks, the (very real) possibility is that infection plays the major role in getting us there from here.

With 9 days doubling time well see 1000 admissions per day by the 19th July if it doesnt turn soon. Arguably if it doesnt turn by end of next week well see that number soon after. I think those guiding this route, both politicians and scientists to be fair, have decided that our best route forward is to drive right through to this herd immunity threshold. Likely the scientists now more confident that the vaccine wall will hold and the increases will stop in the near future. Its a risky policy but perhaps the only really viable policy from here?

Theres an argument for not putting that herd immunity threshold higher still with relaxing everything on the 19th but also an argument that we should push through that too as quickly as possible. I dont see the government changing their mind on getting rid of all restrictions on the 19th. Its clear this pandemic is not going to end for us in the UK like some of us had imagined (or hoped) - with infection numbers pushed right down, quick mass vaccination, before releasing the brakes and seeing small pockets of outbreaks that are easily controlled by track and trace. Its going to end by hitting an infection number approaching or higher than weve seen previously, but coupled this time to a much lower mortality. That strategy though changes some of our assumptions with the former strategy. Track and trace becomes temporarily obsolete, if this is our planned route forward then it needs to be suspended until we come out the other side. Isolation of close contacts also needs suspending temporarily, it would be chaos to continue it while we pursue this route. School isolation should also end temporarily if they were not already heading into the summer holidays.

Could be a rough couple of months ahead, or it could all turn around in the next couple of weeks. Im not sure the alternative would work - which would have been to pause things prior to indoor activities resuming. We passed that decision point weeks back. Some countries will try that avenue, Ireland in particular. It will be all eyes on the UK for the foreseeable future - are we trailblazers for how to end this once and for all, or will be become the benchmark  for how not to navigate the final steps to a herd immunity threshold? 
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:02:39 pm by djahern »
Logged

Offline BobOnATank

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 810
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58662 on: Yesterday at 09:12:16 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 09:00:18 pm
Track and trace becomes temporarily obsolete

Yes as a control measure but should be vital in terms of understanding the effectiveness of the vaccine. Its also why everyone has been watching Israel for quite a while and Israel opened up but reverted to masks so won't be surprised if that maintained after July.
Logged

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,985
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58663 on: Yesterday at 09:37:46 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 09:00:18 pm
Might feel like were approaching some kind of crossroads but actually we made our decision at that crossroads weeks ago. Were approaching some sort of herd immunity threshold - were just not sure how close we are. The decision has been made to carry on toward that threshold and meet it with vaccination and infection immunity. The hope is that vaccination plays the major role in the coming weeks, the (very real) possibility is that infection plays the major role in getting us there from here.

With 9 days doubling time well see 1000 admissions per day by the 19th July if it doesnt turn soon. Arguably if it doesnt turn by end of next week well see that number soon after. I think those guiding this route, both politicians and scientists to be fair, have decided that our best route forward is to drive right through to this herd immunity threshold. Likely the scientists now more confident that the vaccine wall will hold and the increases will stop in the near future. Its a risky policy but perhaps the only really viable policy from here?

Theres an argument for not putting that herd immunity threshold higher still with relaxing everything on the 19th but also an argument that we should push through that too as quickly as possible. I dont see the government changing their mind on getting rid of all restrictions on the 19th. Its clear this pandemic is not going to end for us in the UK like some of us had imagined (or hoped) - with infection numbers pushed right down, quick mass vaccination, before releasing the brakes and seeing small pockets of outbreaks that are easily controlled by track and trace. Its going to end by hitting an infection number approaching or higher than weve seen previously, but coupled this time to a much lower mortality. That strategy though changes some of our assumptions with the former strategy. Track and trace becomes temporarily obsolete, if this is our planned route forward then it needs to be suspended until we come out the other side. Isolation of close contacts also needs suspending temporarily, it would be chaos to continue it while we pursue this route. School isolation should also end temporarily if they were not already heading into the summer holidays.

Could be a rough couple of months ahead, or it could all turn around in the next couple of weeks. Im not sure the alternative would work - which would have been to pause things prior to indoor activities resuming. We passed that decision point weeks back. Some countries will try that avenue, Ireland in particular. It will be all eyes on the UK for the foreseeable future - are we trailblazers for how to end this once and for all, or will be become the benchmark  for how not to navigate the final steps to a herd immunity threshold? 
Excellent post. I think youre pretty spot on in that analysis.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,517
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58664 on: Yesterday at 10:23:42 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 08:21:45 pm
Have any countries 'red-listed' us yet?  If not it feels like it's inevitable at some point.  We can rest on our laurels to an extent with case numbers but globally we're quite unique in that respect.

The government have always been clear about not booking foreign holidays but it sounds like loads still have with the assumption that their double vaccination status would get them through.  Inconveniencing the older folks wanting their foreign sun will likely cause more Tory backlash than almost anything else  ::)

The UK has been on Germany's red list for a while, since the delta variant took over. No travel to Germany apart from for German citizens and residents, and even then it's 14 days quarantine without the test-and-release clause they have for other countries.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,750
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58665 on: Yesterday at 10:34:19 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 09:00:18 pm
Might feel like were approaching some kind of crossroads but actually we made our decision at that crossroads weeks ago. Were approaching some sort of herd immunity threshold - were just not sure how close we are. The decision has been made to carry on toward that threshold and meet it with vaccination and infection immunity. The hope is that vaccination plays the major role in the coming weeks, the (very real) possibility is that infection plays the major role in getting us there from here.

With 9 days doubling time well see 1000 admissions per day by the 19th July if it doesnt turn soon. Arguably if it doesnt turn by end of next week well see that number soon after. I think those guiding this route, both politicians and scientists to be fair, have decided that our best route forward is to drive right through to this herd immunity threshold. Likely the scientists now more confident that the vaccine wall will hold and the increases will stop in the near future. Its a risky policy but perhaps the only really viable policy from here?

Theres an argument for not putting that herd immunity threshold higher still with relaxing everything on the 19th but also an argument that we should push through that too as quickly as possible. I dont see the government changing their mind on getting rid of all restrictions on the 19th. Its clear this pandemic is not going to end for us in the UK like some of us had imagined (or hoped) - with infection numbers pushed right down, quick mass vaccination, before releasing the brakes and seeing small pockets of outbreaks that are easily controlled by track and trace. Its going to end by hitting an infection number approaching or higher than weve seen previously, but coupled this time to a much lower mortality. That strategy though changes some of our assumptions with the former strategy. Track and trace becomes temporarily obsolete, if this is our planned route forward then it needs to be suspended until we come out the other side. Isolation of close contacts also needs suspending temporarily, it would be chaos to continue it while we pursue this route. School isolation should also end temporarily if they were not already heading into the summer holidays.

Could be a rough couple of months ahead, or it could all turn around in the next couple of weeks. Im not sure the alternative would work - which would have been to pause things prior to indoor activities resuming. We passed that decision point weeks back. Some countries will try that avenue, Ireland in particular. It will be all eyes on the UK for the foreseeable future - are we trailblazers for how to end this once and for all, or will be become the benchmark  for how not to navigate the final steps to a herd immunity threshold? 

I've no doubt we will push through. However Pushing through means a lot of deaths and morbidity that could have been avoided, that will be swept under the carpet. The govt have done a sterling job of it already by trying to convince us, just like they did to many in Feb 2020 with the whole "underlying health conditions" , that a few hospitalizations and deaths is OK. That it's trivial. It's shameful really when the vaccination programme has been so successful. Case numbers currently are a disgrace
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,750
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58666 on: Yesterday at 10:36:21 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 08:21:45 pm
Have any countries 'red-listed' us yet?  If not it feels like it's inevitable at some point.  We can rest on our laurels to an extent with case numbers but globally we're quite unique in that respect.

The government have always been clear about not booking foreign holidays but it sounds like loads still have with the assumption that their double vaccination status would get them through.  Inconveniencing the older folks wanting their foreign sun will likely cause more Tory backlash than almost anything else  ::)

Hong Kong I think has stopped flights coming in from the UK?
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,293
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58667 on: Yesterday at 10:47:04 pm »
The World Health Organisation announced that dogs cannot contract Covid-19.

Dogs previously held in quarantine can now be released. To be clear, WHO let the dogs out.
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline lamad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 860
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58668 on: Yesterday at 10:48:02 pm »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Yesterday at 04:14:37 pm
You're assuming that a virus aim is to kill people. I'm no expert but a virus aim surely is to replicate itself. Asymptomatic people help a virus spread.
To put it another way, if a virus instantly killed its host it would have very little chance of spreading. Of course the nightmare scenario would be a virus with a long incubation period that was also extremely deadly.
Disclaimer
I am not a scientist, so there's a strong possibility I'm completely wrong.
Imagine something with the kill rate of certain Ebola or Marburg strains combined with the incubation period of an airborne SARS-CoV-2. We'd be utterly fucked.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,862
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58669 on: Yesterday at 10:57:14 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 10:48:02 pm
Imagine something with the kill rate of certain Ebola or Marburg strains combined with the incubation period of an airborne SARS-CoV-2. We'd be utterly fucked.

80% mortality with Ebola innit? Thank fuck it kills so fast it can't spread very effectively. 
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,196
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58670 on: Yesterday at 11:09:14 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 10:34:19 pm
I've no doubt we will push through. However Pushing through means a lot of deaths and morbidity that could have been avoided, that will be swept under the carpet. The govt have done a sterling job of it already by trying to convince us, just like they did to many in Feb 2020 with the whole "underlying health conditions" , that a few hospitalizations and deaths is OK. That it's trivial. It's shameful really when the vaccination programme has been so successful. Case numbers currently are a disgrace
For sure. Its previous mistakes that have led us to this likely route forward. A reaction to those mistakes rather than it being an option we would have considered if those mistakes hadnt been made.

Weve paid the price throughout this whole thing due to leadership being unable to understand the concept of exponential growth.
Logged

Offline djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,196
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58671 on: Today at 02:45:50 am »
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 04:13:43 pm
Speaking of AZ, Pfizer et al and thinking about it: obviously we are still knee deep in the pandemic, but how lucky are we that there are several vaccines that work? And work quite well (actually it is not luck but super smart and efficient work by an army of scientists worldwide, of course). Just imagine for a minute where we would be without the vaccines....
Quite right. Without vaccines the UK would be facing disaster at the moment, wed be days away from another complete lockdown. With no reasonable way out either. The debate would likely be something we cant really comprehend - like stop admitting covid patients completely and just provide them with some oxygen in their home. The world would soon follow our path too, it would be inevitable. Its a scenario were very lucky we dont have to deal with. Herd immunity by infection was a bonkers idea from early March 2020, without effective vaccines it may have been the only route (in the imagined scenario that they subsequently failed).
Logged

Offline djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,196
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58672 on: Today at 02:56:57 am »
Quote from: BobOnATank on July  1, 2021, 10:26:29 pm
At a guess (because everyone except for the real experts are) that maybe a high number of cases with a low viral load is less likely to produce a more virulent variant than a low to medium level of high viral load cases under a lockdown. Johnson is a twat in my eyes either way in fairness.
Though the data is very much pointing toward the delta variant giving a much higher viral load and hence the reason its more transmissible. One of the underlooked pieces of data is the changes in the average Ct value of the positive PCR tests. Its very indicative of when we have a problem looming, as in the average Ct drops. The Ct of the PCR is relative to how much of the virus is in the sample, lower value = more virus.

Plotting the change in Ct value over time pretty much predicts when we went in and out of lockdown previously.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58673 on: Today at 06:46:15 am »
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 10:48:02 pm
Imagine something with the kill rate of certain Ebola or Marburg strains combined with the incubation period of an airborne SARS-CoV-2. We'd be utterly fucked.

Thats basically the plot of Twelve Monkeys - boss movie and also a boss series on Amazon Prime if youre interested. ;D

Im no epidemiologist but I guess for such a thing to successfully come into existence it would need to keep its hosts alive and healthy enough to continue mixing with other people for a few weeks so ensure that it spreads? As otherwise its kills the hosts off too quickly
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,517
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58674 on: Today at 08:30:47 am »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 10:34:19 pm
I've no doubt we will push through. However Pushing through means a lot of deaths and morbidity that could have been avoided, that will be swept under the carpet. The govt have done a sterling job of it already by trying to convince us, just like they did to many in Feb 2020 with the whole "underlying health conditions" , that a few hospitalizations and deaths is OK. That it's trivial. It's shameful really when the vaccination programme has been so successful. Case numbers currently are a disgrace

I fully expect the flu numbers to be rolled out again when they pick up. When we really shouldn't just accept the flu deaths either.


I have a feeling that the reason they haven't approved a vaccine for under-16s yet is because they are trying to create herd immunity via infection in the school-age population.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,497
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58675 on: Today at 08:51:24 am »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Yesterday at 04:14:37 pm
You're assuming that a virus aim is to kill people. I'm no expert but a virus aim surely is to replicate itself. Asymptomatic people help a virus spread.
To put it another way, if a virus instantly killed its host it would have very little chance of spreading. Of course the nightmare scenario would be a virus with a long incubation period that was also extremely deadly.
Disclaimer
I am not a scientist, so there's a strong possibility I'm completely wrong.

Youre right about the first part but the second part is more nuanced. Viruses often mutate into more deadly forms, according to articles by virologists Ive read. The common belief (that I once held too) that they mutate to  become less deadly, is a myth.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1462 1463 1464 1465 1466 [1467]   Go Up
« previous next »
 