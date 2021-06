Probably mean a delay for July 19th.



Not necessarily, this was expected, and the basis for delaying until then.It was always going to be tough to delay with low infection numbers and then go ahead with easing at a time infections were high. Itís a tough sell, but need to remember we were waiting for clarity in the data and what link remains between infection numbers and hospitalisations. Thatís still looking OK. We could still take the plunge on July 19th even with high infection numbers of everything else looks ok. At the moment it probably does.