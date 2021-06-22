yes bizarre decision that, not so much 60,000 in the stadium but you imagine s lot of those are going to be travelling by train and tube which will be rammed
Had to use the bus a couple of times over the last few days (its not payday until next week, I can't lord it in a cab). I've noticed there is loads now both A, not wearing a mask and B, social distancing has gone out the window.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
I know this is probably tongue-in-cheek but doing something like this would probably radicalise even more 'on the fence' type people.
