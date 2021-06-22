« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:05:46 pm
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 07:50:27 pm
yes bizarre decision that, not so much 60,000 in the stadium but you imagine s lot of those are going to be travelling by train and tube which will be rammed

Calling it part of the Events Research Programme to justify it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:48:05 pm
And on top of that the UEFA and VIP lot wont have to quarantine  :wanker

One rule for the elites and all that, there should be uproar at how things are being handled and how rules are bent when it suits but we have become a compliant set of people.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:55:12 pm
Had to use the bus a couple of times over the last few days (its not payday until next week, I can't lord it in a cab). I've noticed there is loads now both A, not wearing a mask and B, social distancing has gone out the window.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:55:58 pm
My 12 yr old nephew has now tested positive. His Mum works in a nursery, his stepdad works in a college, and his 15 yr old sister works P/T in a cafe.

Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 09:55:12 pm
Had to use the bus a couple of times over the last few days (its not payday until next week, I can't lord it in a cab). I've noticed there is loads now both A, not wearing a mask and B, social distancing has gone out the window.

I was tipping a trailer full cardboard at a recycling place on Saturday, not one person wearing a mask in the place, no distancing due to the nature of the job. I've had both jabs but still wore my mask, but bloody uncomfortable.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:25:40 am
This is interesting, questioning the effectiveness of the Chinese vaccines at preventing transmission plus in cutting Serious illness and deaths

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/22/business/economy/china-vaccines-covid-outbreak.html
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:44:22 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 05:37:37 pm
I know this is probably tongue-in-cheek but doing something like this would probably radicalise even more 'on the fence' type people.

Duterte is someone who condones the use of rolling death squads against drug dealers, drug users, petty criminals, and street children. He was called the Phillipines Punisher for a reason. I know it is tounge in cheek but most things done by Duterte should be considered horrendously criminal and against human rights.
