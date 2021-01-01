With us basically 'accepting' that Covid will be here forever now, does that mean we'll essentially always have a need for vaccine clinics?



Seems like a huge resource drain. At least for now, it doesn't seem like it could just be part of a pharmacy vaccination drive (like the flu) as we'd still need the majority to get vaccinated and the numbers would just be too much?



Volunteered at the Wimbledon clinic yesterday and was really encouraged to see so many walk-ins (although some ended up getting turned away sadly).



I think we'll less likely need constant vaccination clinics and more likely need widescale ongoing immune surveillance. There seems to be this idea that everyone will get a booster shot this Autumn and then get a yearly one or something, when I don't think this will be the case. We need that immune surveillance to now see how robust vaccine immunity is across age groups and especially across particular groups. Boosters will essentially be for those where vaccine immunity is waning quicker than the rest, or those groups where the initial vaccine immunity wasn't robust enough. We already know for example that those with blood cancers don't get the same protection as the rest of the population initially.Key moving forward will be to identify if vaccine immunity wanes quicker in certain age groups (will it wane in the over 60's for example much quicker than the young) or maybe more alongside disease state rather than age (people with diabetes, people with immune disorders etc).Moving forward this will be key - monitoring the ongoing vaccine immunity in a large number of people so we can deduce the answers to the above for selective groups and tailor vaccine boost strategy accordingly. We need to remember as well that vaccine immunity covers a wide range. Protective immunity means a person can get infected, maybe get mild symptoms and recover fairly quickly without need for hospitalisation etc. Sterilising immunity means a person doesn't really get infected in the first place.Our population once all vaccinated will include people along this entire range (the bulk with protective immunity I imagine) and also have people with pretty much no immunity despite being vaccinated. As (if) immunity wanes, sterilising immunity goes first, protective immunity you lose last. That's a key factor too. Immune surveillance might allow us to raise the immunity levels in select groups where they've started lower down that range, or where they are losing immunity down that range quicker than the bulk of the population.We may go for the strategy of a booster vaccine for something like all the over 60's in the Autumn, but the goal should be to move to widescale immune surveillance after that and tailor the vaccine boost strategy as required. The resources required would shift from frontline doctors and nurses to lab technicians - a lab tech could do hundreds of assays per day in the lab as opposed to taking a doctor/nurse out of action to administer vaccine shots. It could be achieved by diverting a small part of routine blood samples taken at GP surgeries/hospitals to this immune surveillance. A big undertaking for sure, but one we should consider as we move to the "live with COVID" phase.