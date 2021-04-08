« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58040 on: Yesterday at 04:53:00 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 04:49:25 pm
Bang, just sorted my second appointment - it automatically realised I had the first one - booked it for the 28th July - so that approx 10 weeks after the first jab.
Nice one mate, really good to hear
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58041 on: Yesterday at 05:12:46 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 04:49:25 pm
Bang, just sorted my second appointment - it automatically realised I had the first one - booked it for the 28th July - so that approx 10 weeks after the first jab.

As for mother and sister - they know they need to have it - they're scared of any allergic reactions, I think I've mentioned it previously, but my sister has been recovering from Anaemia over the past year - and both of them basically kept themselves to themselves during the past year in fear of getting it - mother's hearing pretty much went at one point due to stress - though its recovered - I do think a fair part of it is being scared of being in contact with anyone - however small who may have had the bastard previously.

If they're so anxious about catching it, even more of a reason for them to get vaccinated? Any concerns about allergic reactions should be discussed with their GP though.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58042 on: Yesterday at 05:24:58 pm »
I've been able to reschedule my second jab too from 15th August to 25th July. I think it's bang on 8 weeks from the first now.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58043 on: Yesterday at 05:39:05 pm »
Question:

My second jab is due on July 7 - my first was on April 19.  I wasn't planning to rebook, but seeing as second jabs are now taking place after eight weeks rather than twelve, and that I'm planning a trip to London on July 1st, should I rearrange?  Can I do that?

Also, where is testing currently taking place in Liverpool?  Still at the arena?

ta in advance :)

EDIT: ahh, just reading the thread yeah it seems possible and desirable to do so.  I'd rather get the second jab out of the way before travelling, just in case there's any adverse affects.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58044 on: Yesterday at 05:44:21 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 05:39:05 pm
Question:

My second jab is due on July 7 - my first was on April 19.  I wasn't planning to rebook, but seeing as second jabs are now taking place after eight weeks rather than twelve, and that I'm planning a trip to London on July 1st, should I rearrange?  Can I do that?

Also, where is testing currently taking place in Liverpool?  Still at the arena?

ta in advance :)

EDIT: ahh, just reading the thread yeah it seems possible and desirable to do so.  I'd rather get the second jab out of the way before travelling, just in case there's any adverse affects.

Shop around the postcodes and I expect you could get it as early as tomorrow.

Yeah, as your edit says check out re-booking.

You could realistically be able to get it a couple of weeks earlier than your July date, which means you'd be almost two weeks after second dose for your trip (safe in the knowledge protection has really kicked in)

Shop around postcodes that suit you and you could get an option as early as tomorrow I expect
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58045 on: Yesterday at 06:05:24 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 05:44:21 pm
Yeah, as your edit says check out re-booking.

You could realistically be able to get it a couple of weeks earlier than your July date, which means you'd be almost two weeks after second dose for your trip (safe in the knowledge protection has really kicked in)

Shop around postcodes that suit you and you could get an option as early as tomorrow I expect

Yeah, I rang 119 and managed to rebook for a week today, June 27 - at Anfield. ;D

That'll be a day shy of ten weeks.  I'll pop to the testing centre tomorrow just to make sure I'm in the clear, and maybe again on Friday if I can fit it in. I'm not due to travel to London until July 1, so if there's any iffy after affects to the vaccine I should be over them by then. As my first dose was AZ, I'll expect the second to be the same. :)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58046 on: Yesterday at 06:16:34 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:05:24 pm
Yeah, I rang 119 and managed to rebook for a week today, June 27 - at Anfield. ;D

That'll be a day shy of ten weeks.  I'll pop to the testing centre tomorrow just to make sure I'm in the clear, and maybe again on Friday if I can fit it in. I'm not due to travel to London until July 1, so if there's any iffy after affects to the vaccine I should be over them by then. As my first dose was AZ, I'll expect the second to be the same. :)

Pretty sure you can also just pick up home testing kits at any pharmacy, no need to go to a testing centre. (I get them from work, so not 100%, but pretry sure they said pharmacies).
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58047 on: Yesterday at 06:20:22 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 06:16:34 pm
Pretty sure you can also just pick up home testing kits at any pharmacy, no need to go to a testing centre. (I get them from work, so not 100%, but pretry sure they said pharmacies).

I wouldn't trust myself with doing the test at home.  It's a pain in the arse, but travelling to a centre gets my brain focussed on the task at hand.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58048 on: Yesterday at 06:41:04 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 06:16:34 pm
Pretty sure you can also just pick up home testing kits at any pharmacy, no need to go to a testing centre. (I get them from work, so not 100%, but pretry sure they said pharmacies).

Order online, next day delivery

https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests

Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:20:22 pm
I wouldn't trust myself with doing the test at home.  It's a pain in the arse, but travelling to a centre gets my brain focussed on the task at hand.

Piece of piss mate, been testing myself and my lad for months now, takes under a minute to do then just wait for 30 mins for the result.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58049 on: Yesterday at 08:38:23 pm »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58050 on: Yesterday at 08:42:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:38:23 pm
Vaccination rates 30-39



Is there a reason NI is lagging behind?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58051 on: Yesterday at 09:06:43 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:38:23 pm
Vaccination rates 30-39…



Do you have the accompanying tweet/source for this?

Presumably it's cumulative first doses only, but would be good to know what we're looking at
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58052 on: Yesterday at 09:15:49 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 09:06:43 pm
Do you have the accompanying tweet/source for this?

Presumably it's cumulative first doses only, but would be good to know what we're looking at

NI data link below

https://covid-19.hscni.net/ni-covid-19-vaccinations-dashboard/

Edit - you're prob looking for UK data source, think I read a week or so back over half of population have had 2nd doses.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58053 on: Yesterday at 09:24:51 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 09:06:43 pm
Do you have the accompanying tweet/source for this?

Presumably it's cumulative first doses only, but would be good to know what we're looking at

Actually looking at the official dashboard from England it has 57.% of 30-34 year olds having a first does, and 64.6% of 35-39 year olds with data up to yesterday.

So with England in the 70s it's clearly not a graph showing what would appear the most obviously useful information. Maybe it's a percentage change since a certain date, which would be weird. This is why people should label their graphs ;D

(the link to the official data for england is here https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/vaccinations?areaType=nation%26areaName=England#card-vaccination_uptake_by_vaccination_date_age_demographics . It also shows somewhere between 20 and 24% of the 30-39 age group have had two doses. )

EDIT: cheers for sharing NI data TSC
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:28:59 pm by Classycara »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58054 on: Yesterday at 09:49:57 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 09:24:51 pm
Actually looking at the official dashboard from England it has 57.% of 30-34 year olds having a first does, and 64.6% of 35-39 year olds with data up to yesterday.

So with England in the 70s it's clearly not a graph showing what would appear the most obviously useful information. Maybe it's a percentage change since a certain date, which would be weird. This is why people should label their graphs ;D

(the link to the official data for england is here https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/vaccinations?areaType=nation%26areaName=England#card-vaccination_uptake_by_vaccination_date_age_demographics . It also shows somewhere between 20 and 24% of the 30-39 age group have had two doses. )

EDIT: cheers for sharing NI data TSC

Gov.Scot has 30-39 year olds at 74.7 for first doses in Scotland so seems to match Tepid's graph.

https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/phs.covid.19/viz/COVID-19DailyDashboard_15960160643010/Overview#!/vizhome/COVID-19DailyDashboard_15960160643010/Overview
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58055 on: Yesterday at 10:02:18 pm »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58056 on: Yesterday at 10:02:40 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 09:49:57 pm
Gov.Scot has 30-39 year olds at 74.7 for first doses in Scotland so seems to match Tepid's graph.

https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/phs.covid.19/viz/COVID-19DailyDashboard_15960160643010/Overview#!/vizhome/COVID-19DailyDashboard_15960160643010/Overview

Cheers. Maybe the author mixed up the Eng/NI lines?

And cheers Tepid for sharing the source.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58057 on: Yesterday at 10:03:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:20:22 pm
I wouldn't trust myself with doing the test at home.  It's a pain in the arse, but travelling to a centre gets my brain focussed on the task at hand.
If you find it a pain in the arse, you are definitely doing it wrong.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58058 on: Yesterday at 10:24:56 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:03:33 pm
If you find it a pain in the arse, you are definitely doing it wrong.

:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58059 on: Yesterday at 10:37:30 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:03:33 pm
If you find it a pain in the arse, you are definitely doing it wrong.

Shouldn't be a problem if you sample your throat before poking your ringpiece.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58060 on: Today at 10:57:04 am »
Quote from: y2w902 on Yesterday at 05:24:58 pm
I've been able to reschedule my second jab too from 15th August to 25th July. I think it's bang on 8 weeks from the first now.
I cancelled mine and tried to bring it forward but it just offered me the same date and exact same time. It was like 17th August, but I'll just try again in a couple of weeks. I originally accidentally booked for a Saturday morning at around the time my girlfriend would be leaving for work and I'd need to have the kids, so I had to cancel it regardless. Strange that the only time they offer is the exact one I cancelled. Can't look at previous/later dates, as nothing comes up. Weird.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58061 on: Today at 11:04:34 am »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 10:57:04 am
I cancelled mine and tried to bring it forward but it just offered me the same date and exact same time. It was like 17th August, but I'll just try again in a couple of weeks. I originally accidentally booked for a Saturday morning at around the time my girlfriend would be leaving for work and I'd need to have the kids, so I had to cancel it regardless. Strange that the only time they offer is the exact one I cancelled. Can't look at previous/later dates, as nothing comes up. Weird.

Phone your GP and they will arrange one for you
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58062 on: Today at 11:08:21 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 11:04:34 am
Phone your GP and they will arrange on for you
Sweet I'll give that a go today mate nice one.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58063 on: Today at 11:47:16 am »
If UK vaccine program is miles ahead and Germany on the contrary are a bit behind, why does Germany have 900 cases a day whilst UK has nearly 10,000? If you analyse you can see the deaths is lower than Germany which shows the vaccine potentially is helping cases be less severe but why are our cases so high? Seeing such a difference in numbers considering we live in a remote island, our numbers should be low in my opinion, it's also great that the deaths are low but what about deaths after 28 days of having covid, what about long term health issues after catching it?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58064 on: Today at 11:53:01 am »
Quote from: dh07kop on Today at 11:47:16 am
If UK vaccine program is miles ahead and Germany on the contrary are a bit behind, why does Germany have 900 cases a day whilst UK has nearly 10,000? If you analyse you can see the deaths is lower than Germany which shows the vaccine potentially is helping cases be less severe but why are our cases so high? Seeing such a difference in numbers considering we live in a remote island, our numbers should be low in my opinion, it's also great that the deaths are low but what about deaths after 28 days of having covid, what about long term health issues after catching it?

Someone left the door open and the Indian variant got in.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58065 on: Today at 12:02:02 pm »
Quote from: dh07kop on Today at 11:47:16 am
If UK vaccine program is miles ahead and Germany on the contrary are a bit behind, why does Germany have 900 cases a day whilst UK has nearly 10,000? If you analyse you can see the deaths is lower than Germany which shows the vaccine potentially is helping cases be less severe but why are our cases so high? Seeing such a difference in numbers considering we live in a remote island, our numbers should be low in my opinion, it's also great that the deaths are low but what about deaths after 28 days of having covid, what about long term health issues after catching it?
because Germany take action and don't let people wander into the country unfettered, they don't have a Chancellor (PM) who is a bumbling buffoon who for some bizarre reason the voters think is a hapless idiot who makes a few gaffes but is great fun and deserves to be PM rather than the dangerous Tory who doesn't give a fuck about anyone other than himself and the very rich who will do all that they can to ensure he remains in power.

The EU countries are now restricting entry for UK visitors
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58066 on: Today at 12:03:39 pm »
Ministers discussing an autumn rollout for booster jabs its looking like.

For young people Im struggling to see the logic of vaccinating now then in Sept when an enhanced booster jab is likely on the way?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58067 on: Today at 12:09:49 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:03:39 pm
Ministers discussing an autumn rollout for booster jabs its looking like.

For young people Im struggling to see the logic of vaccinating now then in Sept when an enhanced booster jab is likely on the way?


Because the booster will be prioritised for the at risk?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58068 on: Today at 12:16:15 pm »
Quote from: dh07kop on Today at 11:47:16 am
If UK vaccine program is miles ahead and Germany on the contrary are a bit behind, why does Germany have 900 cases a day whilst UK has nearly 10,000? If you analyse you can see the deaths is lower than Germany which shows the vaccine potentially is helping cases be less severe but why are our cases so high? Seeing such a difference in numbers considering we live in a remote island, our numbers should be low in my opinion, it's also great that the deaths are low but what about deaths after 28 days of having covid, what about long term health issues after catching it?

April 2nd to April 29th, 900 people per day arrived on direct flights from India. As of 18th May, it was still 1,000 a day on the 4 direct flights, plus the 3 indirect flights

May 18, 2021 6:43 pm(Updated May 19, 2021 8:22 am)
Up to 1,000 people could be arriving daily in the UK on flights from India despite concern over the spread of the new Covid variant, i can reveal.

All passengers arriving from India, which is on the red-list, must go straight into quarantine hotels on arrival but there is concern Covid variants are spreading during hours-long queues at airport arrivals.

Around four direct flights are still arriving in the UK from India each day, with indirect flights also operating.

The Government banned direct flights from other red-list countries such as Dubai but did not adopt the same policy when India was placed on the list.

https://inews.co.uk/news/india-covid-variant-heathrow-1000-people-flights-daily-1007786
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58069 on: Today at 12:16:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:41:04 pm
Order online, next day delivery

https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests

Piece of piss mate, been testing myself and my lad for months now, takes under a minute to do then just wait for 30 mins for the result.

I went down in the end, mate. Turned out to be a productive visit!

First, I found out the testing centre is relocating to the basement of the arena next door, which is useful to know. Second, today they were also offering PCR tests as well as LFTs so they could calibrate the accuracy of the latter, so I got both. Third, I was able to pick up two boxes of home testing kits, which is 14 tests, so that was handy too. :)

My lateral flow test was negative. I wont here about the PCR result unless it's positive. 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58070 on: Today at 12:18:51 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:16:27 pm
I went down in the end, mate. Turned out to be a productive visit!

First, I found out the testing centre is relocating to the basement of the arena next door, which is useful to know. Second, today they were also offering PCR tests as well as LFTs so they could calibrate the accuracy of the latter, so I got both. Third, I was able to pick up two boxes of home testing kits, which is 14 tests, so that was handy too. :)

My lateral flow test was negative. I wont here about the PCR result unless it's positive. 

You should hear either way. My eldest got PCR tested last Tuesday, we got told it would be one to three days and to contact them on the Saturday if we hadn't heard. He got a negative result on the Wednesday evening.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58071 on: Today at 12:20:12 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 12:09:49 pm
Because the booster will be prioritised for the at risk?

Of course but the point Im trying to make is I assume (maybe wrongly) that the booster jab will last longer than these ones so then if theres a quicker rollout across demographics in the autumn it may make sense to wait. However on the flip side, it could follow the same timeframes.

A bit confusing imo though. 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58072 on: Today at 12:21:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:18:51 pm
You should hear either way. My eldest got PCR tested last Tuesday, we got told it would be one to three days and to contact them on the Saturday if we hadn't heard. He got a negative result on the Wednesday evening.

Yeah. I was told I probably wouldn't hear back if it was negative, but that it would be about three days for the result. Maybe because it was because it was just a statistical backup to the LFT rather than being done in it's own right?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58073 on: Today at 12:23:18 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:16:27 pm
I went down in the end, mate. Turned out to be a productive visit!

First, I found out the testing centre is relocating to the basement of the arena next door, which is useful to know. Second, today they were also offering PCR tests as well as LFTs so they could calibrate the accuracy of the latter, so I got both. Third, I was able to pick up two boxes of home testing kits, which is 14 tests, so that was handy too. :)

My lateral flow test was negative. I wont here about the PCR result unless it's positive. 
As someone whose already experienced this earlier this year, I was taking Lateral flow tests daily whilst visiting my mother in hospital. In short the lateral flow tests are a bit delayed and whilst having covid you may (like i did) show negative some days and positive others. The PCR test I took the same day I tested negative using the lateral flow test and the PCR test came back positive. The next day I retook a lateral flow (for curiosity) and I had a very faint line on my lateral flow test indicating it to be slightly delayed and worrying really that you can be infectious and not know (false sense of security)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58074 on: Today at 12:27:04 pm »
Quote from: dh07kop on Today at 12:23:18 pm
As someone whose already experienced this earlier this year, I was taking Lateral flow tests daily whilst visiting my mother in hospital. In short the lateral flow tests are a bit delayed and whilst having covid you may (like i did) show negative some days and positive others. The PCR test I took the same day I tested negative using the lateral and the PCR test came back positive. The next day I had a very faint line on my lateral flow test indicating it to be slightly delayed and worrying really that you can be infectious and not know (false sense of security)

Thanks. Yeah, the LFT isn't quite as accurate, which is why today they were offering the PCR as well on special.  ;D I didn't have to take both but I opted for it because it helps them and me.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58075 on: Today at 12:28:40 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:20:12 pm
Of course but the point Im trying to make is I assume (maybe wrongly) that the booster jab will last longer than these ones so then if theres a quicker rollout across demographics in the autumn it may make sense to wait. However on the flip side, it could follow the same timeframes.

A bit confusing imo though. 

Not really. The jabs right now protect well enough against serious illness and hospitilisations and any booster jab for those receiving their first doses now won't be until December/January at the earliest it makes good sense to double vaccinate them now and give them a booster 6 months or so down the line. Its pretty much how Hepatitis vaccines and boosters work anyway.
