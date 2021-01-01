Question:My second jab is due on July 7 - my first was on April 19. I wasn't planning to rebook, but seeing as second jabs are now taking place after eight weeks rather than twelve, and that I'm planning a trip to London on July 1st, should I rearrange? Can I do that?Also, where is testing currently taking place in Liverpool? Still at the arena?ta in advanceEDIT: ahh, just reading the thread yeah it seems possible and desirable to do so. I'd rather get the second jab out of the way before travelling, just in case there's any adverse affects.