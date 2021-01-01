« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #58040 on: Today at 04:53:00 pm
Commie Bobbie on Today at 04:49:25 pm
Bang, just sorted my second appointment - it automatically realised I had the first one - booked it for the 28th July - so that approx 10 weeks after the first jab.
Nice one mate, really good to hear
redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #58041 on: Today at 05:12:46 pm
Commie Bobbie on Today at 04:49:25 pm
Bang, just sorted my second appointment - it automatically realised I had the first one - booked it for the 28th July - so that approx 10 weeks after the first jab.

As for mother and sister - they know they need to have it - they're scared of any allergic reactions, I think I've mentioned it previously, but my sister has been recovering from Anaemia over the past year - and both of them basically kept themselves to themselves during the past year in fear of getting it - mother's hearing pretty much went at one point due to stress - though its recovered - I do think a fair part of it is being scared of being in contact with anyone - however small who may have had the bastard previously.

If they're so anxious about catching it, even more of a reason for them to get vaccinated? Any concerns about allergic reactions should be discussed with their GP though.
y2w902

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #58042 on: Today at 05:24:58 pm
I've been able to reschedule my second jab too from 15th August to 25th July. I think it's bang on 8 weeks from the first now.
Red Berry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #58043 on: Today at 05:39:05 pm
Question:

My second jab is due on July 7 - my first was on April 19.  I wasn't planning to rebook, but seeing as second jabs are now taking place after eight weeks rather than twelve, and that I'm planning a trip to London on July 1st, should I rearrange?  Can I do that?

Also, where is testing currently taking place in Liverpool?  Still at the arena?

ta in advance :)

EDIT: ahh, just reading the thread yeah it seems possible and desirable to do so.  I'd rather get the second jab out of the way before travelling, just in case there's any adverse affects.
Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #58044 on: Today at 05:44:21 pm
Red Berry on Today at 05:39:05 pm
Question:

My second jab is due on July 7 - my first was on April 19.  I wasn't planning to rebook, but seeing as second jabs are now taking place after eight weeks rather than twelve, and that I'm planning a trip to London on July 1st, should I rearrange?  Can I do that?

Also, where is testing currently taking place in Liverpool?  Still at the arena?

ta in advance :)

EDIT: ahh, just reading the thread yeah it seems possible and desirable to do so.  I'd rather get the second jab out of the way before travelling, just in case there's any adverse affects.

Shop around the postcodes and I expect you could get it as early as tomorrow.

Yeah, as your edit says check out re-booking.

You could realistically be able to get it a couple of weeks earlier than your July date, which means you'd be almost two weeks after second dose for your trip (safe in the knowledge protection has really kicked in)

Shop around postcodes that suit you and you could get an option as early as tomorrow I expect
Red Berry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #58045 on: Today at 06:05:24 pm
Classycara on Today at 05:44:21 pm
Yeah, as your edit says check out re-booking.

You could realistically be able to get it a couple of weeks earlier than your July date, which means you'd be almost two weeks after second dose for your trip (safe in the knowledge protection has really kicked in)

Shop around postcodes that suit you and you could get an option as early as tomorrow I expect

Yeah, I rang 119 and managed to rebook for a week today, June 27 - at Anfield. ;D

That'll be a day shy of ten weeks.  I'll pop to the testing centre tomorrow just to make sure I'm in the clear, and maybe again on Friday if I can fit it in. I'm not due to travel to London until July 1, so if there's any iffy after affects to the vaccine I should be over them by then. As my first dose was AZ, I'll expect the second to be the same. :)
redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #58046 on: Today at 06:16:34 pm
Red Berry on Today at 06:05:24 pm
Yeah, I rang 119 and managed to rebook for a week today, June 27 - at Anfield. ;D

That'll be a day shy of ten weeks.  I'll pop to the testing centre tomorrow just to make sure I'm in the clear, and maybe again on Friday if I can fit it in. I'm not due to travel to London until July 1, so if there's any iffy after affects to the vaccine I should be over them by then. As my first dose was AZ, I'll expect the second to be the same. :)

Pretty sure you can also just pick up home testing kits at any pharmacy, no need to go to a testing centre. (I get them from work, so not 100%, but pretry sure they said pharmacies).
Red Berry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #58047 on: Today at 06:20:22 pm
redbyrdz on Today at 06:16:34 pm
Pretty sure you can also just pick up home testing kits at any pharmacy, no need to go to a testing centre. (I get them from work, so not 100%, but pretry sure they said pharmacies).

I wouldn't trust myself with doing the test at home.  It's a pain in the arse, but travelling to a centre gets my brain focussed on the task at hand.
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #58048 on: Today at 06:41:04 pm
redbyrdz on Today at 06:16:34 pm
Pretty sure you can also just pick up home testing kits at any pharmacy, no need to go to a testing centre. (I get them from work, so not 100%, but pretry sure they said pharmacies).

Order online, next day delivery

https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests

Red Berry on Today at 06:20:22 pm
I wouldn't trust myself with doing the test at home.  It's a pain in the arse, but travelling to a centre gets my brain focussed on the task at hand.

Piece of piss mate, been testing myself and my lad for months now, takes under a minute to do then just wait for 30 mins for the result.
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #58049 on: Today at 08:38:23 pm
redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #58050 on: Today at 08:42:10 pm
TepidT2O on Today at 08:38:23 pm
Vaccination rates 30-39



Is there a reason NI is lagging behind?
Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #58051 on: Today at 09:06:43 pm
TepidT2O on Today at 08:38:23 pm
Vaccination rates 30-39…



Do you have the accompanying tweet/source for this?

Presumably it's cumulative first doses only, but would be good to know what we're looking at
TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #58052 on: Today at 09:15:49 pm
Classycara on Today at 09:06:43 pm
Do you have the accompanying tweet/source for this?

Presumably it's cumulative first doses only, but would be good to know what we're looking at

NI data link below

https://covid-19.hscni.net/ni-covid-19-vaccinations-dashboard/

Edit - you're prob looking for UK data source, think I read a week or so back over half of population have had 2nd doses.
Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #58053 on: Today at 09:24:51 pm
Classycara on Today at 09:06:43 pm
Do you have the accompanying tweet/source for this?

Presumably it's cumulative first doses only, but would be good to know what we're looking at

Actually looking at the official dashboard from England it has 57.% of 30-34 year olds having a first does, and 64.6% of 35-39 year olds with data up to yesterday.

So with England in the 70s it's clearly not a graph showing what would appear the most obviously useful information. Maybe it's a percentage change since a certain date, which would be weird. This is why people should label their graphs ;D

(the link to the official data for england is here https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/vaccinations?areaType=nation%26areaName=England#card-vaccination_uptake_by_vaccination_date_age_demographics . It also shows somewhere between 20 and 24% of the 30-39 age group have had two doses. )

EDIT: cheers for sharing NI data TSC
« Last Edit: Today at 09:28:59 pm by Classycara »
Just Elmo?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #58054 on: Today at 09:49:57 pm
Classycara on Today at 09:24:51 pm
Actually looking at the official dashboard from England it has 57.% of 30-34 year olds having a first does, and 64.6% of 35-39 year olds with data up to yesterday.

So with England in the 70s it's clearly not a graph showing what would appear the most obviously useful information. Maybe it's a percentage change since a certain date, which would be weird. This is why people should label their graphs ;D

(the link to the official data for england is here https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/vaccinations?areaType=nation%26areaName=England#card-vaccination_uptake_by_vaccination_date_age_demographics . It also shows somewhere between 20 and 24% of the 30-39 age group have had two doses. )

EDIT: cheers for sharing NI data TSC

Gov.Scot has 30-39 year olds at 74.7 for first doses in Scotland so seems to match Tepid's graph.

https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/phs.covid.19/viz/COVID-19DailyDashboard_15960160643010/Overview#!/vizhome/COVID-19DailyDashboard_15960160643010/Overview
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #58055 on: Today at 10:02:18 pm
Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #58056 on: Today at 10:02:40 pm
Just Elmo? on Today at 09:49:57 pm
Gov.Scot has 30-39 year olds at 74.7 for first doses in Scotland so seems to match Tepid's graph.

https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/phs.covid.19/viz/COVID-19DailyDashboard_15960160643010/Overview#!/vizhome/COVID-19DailyDashboard_15960160643010/Overview

Cheers. Maybe the author mixed up the Eng/NI lines?

And cheers Tepid for sharing the source.
PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #58057 on: Today at 10:03:33 pm
Red Berry on Today at 06:20:22 pm
I wouldn't trust myself with doing the test at home.  It's a pain in the arse, but travelling to a centre gets my brain focussed on the task at hand.
If you find it a pain in the arse, you are definitely doing it wrong.
Red Berry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #58058 on: Today at 10:24:56 pm
PaulF on Today at 10:03:33 pm
If you find it a pain in the arse, you are definitely doing it wrong.

:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #58059 on: Today at 10:37:30 pm
PaulF on Today at 10:03:33 pm
If you find it a pain in the arse, you are definitely doing it wrong.

Shouldn't be a problem if you sample your throat before poking your ringpiece.
