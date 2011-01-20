« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:40:12 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 12:05:01 pm
Well our school is now down to the bare bones. Y7, 8, some Y9, most of Y10 all isolating...
I fear this will be the case for us soon. We are getting surge tested soon
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:55:55 pm
This is being streamed live from Hyde Park as I type . . .   

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LGpRmctejFU
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:59:16 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 07:55:55 pm
This is being streamed live from Hyde Park as I type . . .   

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LGpRmctejFU

I hope they take their crap with them when they leave!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 08:02:55 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 07:55:55 pm
This is being streamed live from Hyde Park as I type . . .   

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LGpRmctejFU

Scotlands finest ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 08:18:15 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:59:16 pm
I hope they take their crap with them when they leave!
Send Sturgeon the clean up bill.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 08:21:11 pm
Looks like the weather is much the same.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 08:33:13 pm
Our school is getting cases as well now after a while without one. We have around 15 students off isolating and 2 members of staff.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 08:48:55 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 07:55:55 pm
This is being streamed live from Hyde Park as I type . . .   

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LGpRmctejFU
Our species is just not fit for use. Makes you despair.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:03:55 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on June 16, 2021, 10:49:08 pm

I did change mine in the end, there were a couple of earlier ones, and my original date also had plenty of availability. So I think you'll be fine.


Not heard anything about walk-in clinics in Liverpool. Do you know if there's any here?

Would be good, especially as we've now become a high-priority area with surge testing etc.
Few announced for the weekend:

https://www.england.nhs.uk/north-west/wow-weekend-of-walk-ins/
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:20:15 pm
Are we likely to see many kids get vaccinated? The messaging seems to be vaccinate kids to protect adults and isnt that a tough sell?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:26:46 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:20:15 pm
Are we likely to see many kids get vaccinated? The messaging seems to be vaccinate kids to protect adults and isnt that a tough sell?

The vaccination of under 18s has to be approved by the JCVI first, and that hasnt happened yet so as it stands we wont be seeing any kids get vaccinated.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:35:16 pm
Only because they haven't got enough supply of the Phizer vaccine yet.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:37:58 pm
Quote from: RF on Yesterday at 10:35:16 pm
Only because they haven't got enough supply of the Phizer vaccine yet.
You might be right..

I think we have to vaccinate 12 -16 year olds.

We cant go on having it isolate half the school week after week, its hugely disruptive
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:41:02 pm
So in my workplace I know of 7 people now who have refused the vaccine. That is 1/5th of the workforce. Ages range from late 20's to late 50's. 🙄
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:46:14 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:37:58 pm
You might be right..

I think we have to vaccinate 12 -16 year olds.

We cant go on having it isolate half the school week after week, its hugely disruptive

It's a no brainer. The trouble is the parents and how many will allow it. Still even if half are done then it's a step on the right path.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:48:22 pm
Quote from: RF on Yesterday at 10:46:14 pm
It's a no brainer. The trouble is the parents and how many will allow it. Still even if half are done then it's a step on the right path.

Why not wait until its approved, and then see how many parents allow their kids to get vaccinated before we start criticising them?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:48:56 pm
Quote from: RF on Yesterday at 10:46:14 pm
It's a no brainer. The trouble is the parents and how many will allow it. Still even if half are done then it's a step on the right path.
I saw a survey that said 75% would which I think would be a reasonable number
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:51:09 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:48:22 pm
Why not wait until its approved, and then see how many parents allow their kids to get vaccinated before we start criticising them?

It will get approved and then lets watch this space.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:51:51 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:48:56 pm
I saw a survey that said 75% would which I think would be a reasonable number

That would be a result.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:02:00 pm
Quote from: RF on Yesterday at 10:51:09 pm
It will get approved and then lets watch this space.
I thought there was news today that u18s were not going to be vaccinated
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:03:00 pm
Was reading earlier there will be a Bruce Springsteen concert in USA where you had to provide a proof of vaccination. People who had the AZ vaccine are not allowed to enter, only those who had Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. Only FDA approved vaccinations allowed, which makes sense I guess.

Will be interesting to see how that develops in the future as travel to those countries return.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:06:13 pm by a treeless whopper
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:06:10 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:03:00 pm
Was reading earlier there was a Bruce Springsteen concert in USA where you had to provide a proof of vaccination. People who had the AZ vaccine were not allowed to enter, only those who had Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. Only FDA approved vaccinations allowed, which makes sense I guess.

Will be interesting to see how that develops in the future as travel to those countries return.
I don't think AZ has been used in the US has it?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:07:21 pm
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 11:06:10 pm
I don't think AZ has been used in the US has it?

No, not FDA approved. But like I said it will be interesting to see what happens when travel returns properly. Will venues at Broadway ask for proof of vaccinations and what that could mean for many Brits.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:08:05 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:07:21 pm
No, not FDA approved. But like I said it will be interesting to see what happens when travel returns properly. Will venues at Broadway ask for proof of vaccinations and what that could mean for many Brits.
yes good point that
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:12:07 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:07:21 pm
No, not FDA approved. But like I said it will be interesting to see what happens when travel returns properly. Will venues at Broadway ask for proof of vaccinations and what that could mean for many Brits.

Its not just Brits, Canadians, Indians, Chinese, South East Asians, Europeans, theres huge parts of the world where they have used vaccines other then those approved in the US. Eventually they (like plenty of other countries) will have to make exceptions for people who havent had an FDA approved vaccine or they can kiss goodbye to millions of tourists.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:17:54 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:12:07 pm
It’s not just Brits, Canadians, Indians, Chinese, South East Asians, Europeans, there’s huge parts of the world where they have used vaccines other then those approved in the US. Eventually they (like plenty of other countries) will have to make exceptions for people who haven’t had an FDA approved vaccine or they can kiss goodbye to millions of tourists.

Yeah a lot of the belly aching was from Canadians who will be unable to make the show.

In terms of the Europeans wont they mainly be Pfizer though? Even in the UK there will be quite a lot of Brits who end up with Pfizer or Moderna so I guess they could decide to just exclude a sub set of people from those countries and continents.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:21:08 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:03:00 pm
Was reading earlier there will be a Bruce Springsteen concert in USA where you had to provide a proof of vaccination. People who had the AZ vaccine are not allowed to enter, only those who had Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. Only FDA approved vaccinations allowed, which makes sense I guess.

Will be interesting to see how that develops in the future as travel to those countries return.

Ricky Schroeder pitched a fit at Dave Grohl for requring vaccinations for FooFighters...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:25:09 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:12:07 pm
Its not just Brits, Canadians, Indians, Chinese, South East Asians, Europeans, theres huge parts of the world where they have used vaccines other then those approved in the US. Eventually they (like plenty of other countries) will have to make exceptions for people who havent had an FDA approved vaccine or they can kiss goodbye to millions of tourists.

I would imagine that that is what it going to happen. Certain vaccines will be accepted to enter the country without quarantine or to do certain things like visiting events or whatever, even if they have not been approved for use by local authorities. So, I would imagine in Europe it will be the Chinese and the Russian ones that will be accepted, because we want people from there to come here.

Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:20:15 pm
Are we likely to see many kids get vaccinated? The messaging seems to be vaccinate kids to protect adults and isnt that a tough sell?

They are starting vaccinations for teens between 12 and 15 this weekend where I live. The message to younger people was basically the same as for the adults. Get vaccinated and get back to normal faster. We're basically opening up everything from July 1st and for a lot of things you still need to show that you've had a negative test in the past 24-48 hours (not necessarily PCR-tests, we also have antigen tests you either do at home and register online or that can be done at an official testing center), been vaccinated (22 days after the first dose, if it's a vaccine that has to be given in two doses) or have been infected in the last six months. So, if you're 16 and want to go out for a drink or to a concert you need one of those three things. So, if you're vaccinated you can basically do everything again without doing too much planning when and where you get tested beforehand....
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:48:17 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 11:21:08 pm
Ricky Schroeder pitched a fit at Dave Grohl for requring vaccinations for FooFighters...

Did Grohl make a crack about "FluFighters"?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:09:32 am
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 11:25:09 pm
I would imagine that that is what it going to happen. Certain vaccines will be accepted to enter the country without quarantine or to do certain things like visiting events or whatever, even if they have not been approved for use by local authorities. So, I would imagine in Europe it will be the Chinese and the Russian ones that will be accepted, because we want people from there to come here.
snip
Germany will lift most restrictions for visitors from non EU countries starting June 25, but they have to be vaccinated with one of the vaccines approved by the EMA. So for now that excludes most people from Russia or China for example. However, they are saying that the other vaccines could be included once it has been verified they offer similar protection to the approved ones. High risk countries where virus variants are rampant are excluded as well, i.e. not allowed to enter the country unless in exceptional circumstances.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:15:32 am
Quote from: lamad on Today at 12:09:32 am
Germany will lift most restrictions for visitors from non EU countries starting June 25, but they have to be vaccinated with one of the vaccines approved by the EMA. So for now that excludes most people from Russia or China for example. However, they are saying that the other vaccines could be included once it has been verified they offer similar protection to the approved ones. High risk countries where virus variants are rampant are excluded as well, i.e. not allowed to enter the country unless in exceptional circumstances.

Has it not been shown already that the Chinese and Russian vaccines have lower efficacy?
