Well our school is now down to the bare bones. Y7, 8, some Y9, most of Y10 all isolating...
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.
This is being streamed live from Hyde Park as I type . . . https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LGpRmctejFU
I hope they take their crap with them when they leave!
I did change mine in the end, there were a couple of earlier ones, and my original date also had plenty of availability. So I think you'll be fine.Not heard anything about walk-in clinics in Liverpool. Do you know if there's any here?Would be good, especially as we've now become a high-priority area with surge testing etc.
Are we likely to see many kids get vaccinated? The messaging seems to be vaccinate kids to protect adults and isnt that a tough sell?
Only because they haven't got enough supply of the Phizer vaccine yet.
You might be right
..I think we have to vaccinate 12 -16 year olds
.We cant go on having it isolate half the school week after week, its hugely disruptive
It's a no brainer. The trouble is the parents and how many will allow it. Still even if half are done then it's a step on the right path.
Why not wait until its approved, and then see how many parents allow their kids to get vaccinated before we start criticising them?
I saw a survey that said 75% would
which I think would be a reasonable number
