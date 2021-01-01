« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1444 1445 1446 1447 1448 [1449]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1986379 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,800
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57920 on: Today at 07:40:12 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 12:05:01 pm
Well our school is now down to the bare bones. Y7, 8, some Y9, most of Y10 all isolating...
I fear this will be the case for us soon. We are getting surge tested soon
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,267
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57921 on: Today at 07:55:55 pm »
This is being streamed live from Hyde Park as I type . . .   

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LGpRmctejFU
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57922 on: Today at 07:59:16 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 07:55:55 pm
This is being streamed live from Hyde Park as I type . . .   

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LGpRmctejFU

I hope they take their crap with them when they leave!
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,884
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57923 on: Today at 08:02:55 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 07:55:55 pm
This is being streamed live from Hyde Park as I type . . .   

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LGpRmctejFU

Scotlands finest ;D
Logged

Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,267
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57924 on: Today at 08:18:15 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:59:16 pm
I hope they take their crap with them when they leave!
Send Sturgeon the clean up bill.
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,812
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57925 on: Today at 08:21:11 pm »
Looks like the weather is much the same.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,489
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57926 on: Today at 08:33:13 pm »
Our school is getting cases as well now after a while without one. We have around 15 students off isolating and 2 members of staff.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline lamad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 843
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57927 on: Today at 08:48:55 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 07:55:55 pm
This is being streamed live from Hyde Park as I type . . .   

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LGpRmctejFU
Our species is just not fit for use. Makes you despair.
Logged

Online djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,175
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57928 on: Today at 10:03:55 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 10:49:08 pm

I did change mine in the end, there were a couple of earlier ones, and my original date also had plenty of availability. So I think you'll be fine.


Not heard anything about walk-in clinics in Liverpool. Do you know if there's any here?

Would be good, especially as we've now become a high-priority area with surge testing etc.
Few announced for the weekend:

https://www.england.nhs.uk/north-west/wow-weekend-of-walk-ins/
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,027
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57929 on: Today at 10:20:15 pm »
Are we likely to see many kids get vaccinated? The messaging seems to be vaccinate kids to protect adults and isnt that a tough sell?
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,438
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57930 on: Today at 10:26:46 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:20:15 pm
Are we likely to see many kids get vaccinated? The messaging seems to be vaccinate kids to protect adults and isnt that a tough sell?

The vaccination of under 18s has to be approved by the JCVI first, and that hasnt happened yet so as it stands we wont be seeing any kids get vaccinated.
Logged

Online RF

  • Are we there yet?... is it open?... where are we?... what's that?...it's a lazy twat! Is my card marked?.. Yes it is?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 617
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57931 on: Today at 10:35:16 pm »
Only because they haven't got enough supply of the Phizer vaccine yet.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,800
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57932 on: Today at 10:37:58 pm »
Quote from: RF on Today at 10:35:16 pm
Only because they haven't got enough supply of the Phizer vaccine yet.
You might be right..

I think we have to vaccinate 12 -16 year olds.

We cant go on having it isolate half the school week after week, its hugely disruptive
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online RF

  • Are we there yet?... is it open?... where are we?... what's that?...it's a lazy twat! Is my card marked?.. Yes it is?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 617
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57933 on: Today at 10:41:02 pm »
So in my workplace I know of 7 people now who have refused the vaccine. That is 1/5th of the workforce. Ages range from late 20's to late 50's. 🙄
Logged

Online RF

  • Are we there yet?... is it open?... where are we?... what's that?...it's a lazy twat! Is my card marked?.. Yes it is?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 617
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57934 on: Today at 10:46:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:37:58 pm
You might be right..

I think we have to vaccinate 12 -16 year olds.

We cant go on having it isolate half the school week after week, its hugely disruptive

It's a no brainer. The trouble is the parents and how many will allow it. Still even if half are done then it's a step on the right path.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,438
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57935 on: Today at 10:48:22 pm »
Quote from: RF on Today at 10:46:14 pm
It's a no brainer. The trouble is the parents and how many will allow it. Still even if half are done then it's a step on the right path.

Why not wait until its approved, and then see how many parents allow their kids to get vaccinated before we start criticising them?
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,800
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57936 on: Today at 10:48:56 pm »
Quote from: RF on Today at 10:46:14 pm
It's a no brainer. The trouble is the parents and how many will allow it. Still even if half are done then it's a step on the right path.
I saw a survey that said 75% would which I think would be a reasonable number
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online RF

  • Are we there yet?... is it open?... where are we?... what's that?...it's a lazy twat! Is my card marked?.. Yes it is?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 617
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57937 on: Today at 10:51:09 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:48:22 pm
Why not wait until its approved, and then see how many parents allow their kids to get vaccinated before we start criticising them?

It will get approved and then lets watch this space.
Logged

Online RF

  • Are we there yet?... is it open?... where are we?... what's that?...it's a lazy twat! Is my card marked?.. Yes it is?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 617
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57938 on: Today at 10:51:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:48:56 pm
I saw a survey that said 75% would which I think would be a reasonable number

That would be a result.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1444 1445 1446 1447 1448 [1449]   Go Up
« previous next »
 