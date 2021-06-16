Young people/children being thrown under the bus yet again. Under-18s won't get vaccines anytime soon.



Children and young people are amongst the biggest victims of this pandemic, with loss of so many life experiences at a crucial age, due to Tory policy.



I hope they realise and remember that the Tories dont give a flying f*ck about them.





It's a very short-sighted decision to not vaccinate under-18's, merely citing 'they don't generally get severely ill from Covid'.



They're congregating inside by necessity within schools, which have become the spreading nursery for infections.



The more the virus passes from person to person (regardless of age) the greater the chance of mutation - and there's always the possibility of a vaccine-evading variant developing.



If a mutation develops that kills kids as readily as any other group, there won't be time to vaccinate without serious loss of life for children/teens.



There's an increasing number of events and circumstances where a 'vaccine passport' is necessary. Concerts/festivals, holidays, some theatre/sporting events, etc.

Under-18s could be excluded. Just like they've missed out on key events over the past 15 months.





Additionally, even with just the 2 previous lesser transmissible variants, perhaps not as severe, and with school closures and other restrictions, we have seen in England alone:



-- 41 children died



-- 600 admitted with PIMS-TS - 200 in ICU



-- 5880 admitted to hospital



-- 76k Long Covid >4 weeks



-- 43k >12 weeks



-- 7k+ >1 year



There is increasing evidence that Covid can also lead to very long-term, debilitating health implications, even in those who had no or only mild symptoms.



In the US, they're already closing in on 1m under-18's being vaccinated. In Israel, most 16-18 y/o's have been vaccinated, and roll-out to 12-15 y/o's is commencing.







