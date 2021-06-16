« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1442 1443 1444 1445 1446 [1447] 1448   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1984358 times)

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,120
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57840 on: Yesterday at 07:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 06:24:55 pm
What's happened to second dose vaccine rate - it's dropped off considerably in the last few weeks. We were averaging over 400k a day 3 weeks ago, now it's below 250k. Second doses are vital in curbing this disease....so, is there a reluctance to have a second jab for some or are we short of vaccines ?

It's related to the short supply at the start of April. Those who received first doses then are getting their second doses now.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,435
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57841 on: Yesterday at 07:07:15 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 06:24:55 pm
What's happened to second dose vaccine rate - it's dropped off considerably in the last few weeks. We were averaging over 400k a day 3 weeks ago, now it's below 250k. Second doses are vital in curbing this disease....so, is there a reluctance to have a second jab for some or are we short of vaccines ?

Was literally going to ask the same question. I doubt its a shortage of vaccines as the second doses will be the 40-50 year olds so should still be mostly AZ and I think supplies of that are pretty good, its always the mRNA ones where there seems to be concern over supply. At a guess, its probably because so many people had their second doses brought forward from 12 weeks to 8, so a lot of the people who were going to get their second doses have already had them.
Logged

Offline John Higgins

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57842 on: Yesterday at 07:09:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:47:28 pm
Rate pf growth down to 31.8%

Is it the weather or is it the jabs? If it keeps on this way we might be out before July  19th.

The estimated real time R has dropped from 1.55 to 1.28 in a week. If that carries on at that pace itll be under 1 by next Friday and we may just see the daily case numbers top out at around 12-13k next Thursday before they start to level off and then drop. That feels hopelessly optimistic given all thats gone before, but thats where the numbers are pointing right now imo.
Logged

Offline daindan

  • lyin clock......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57843 on: Yesterday at 07:12:36 pm »
Just spoke to an antivaxer mate, he's just showed me a covid certificate he got from his NHS contacts which shows him "getting vaccinated" despite the fact he didn't have the vaccine. Utter madness
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:21:45 pm by daindan »
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,120
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57844 on: Yesterday at 07:25:02 pm »
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 07:12:36 pm
Just spoke to an antivaxer mate, he's just showed me a covid certificate he got from his NHS contacts which shows him "getting vaccinated" despite the fact he didn't have the vaccine. Utter madness

Which is why digital passports linked to your GP record are needed.
Logged

Offline cormorant

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 491
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57845 on: Yesterday at 07:28:50 pm »
Not for the first time, got lost off with the messaging. 41 on Friday (happy birthday to me), had my first jab (AZ) and got my 2nd booked in for an 11 week interval. What's the score?  All done via my GP rather than pissing about on the NHS website. Do the cancel and rebook dance or just wait and see if I'm contacted?
Logged
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,657
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57846 on: Yesterday at 07:34:01 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on Yesterday at 07:28:50 pm
Not for the first time, got lost off with the messaging. 41 on Friday (happy birthday to me), had my first jab (AZ) and got my 2nd booked in for an 11 week interval. What's the score?  All done via my GP rather than pissing about on the NHS website. Do the cancel and rebook dance or just wait and see if I'm contacted?

Yeah I'd get on the 'Manage your bookings' section (link below) in the next couple of days and see the earliest dates available to you in your area. Don't forget you can shop around various convenient postcodes for you.

Chances are you'll be able to book one with an 8 week interval

https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,854
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57847 on: Yesterday at 07:51:28 pm »
Lads PCR test came back negative.  didn't expect anything else, but still nice to have confirmation
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57848 on: Yesterday at 10:04:16 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 07:34:01 pm
Yeah I'd get on the 'Manage your bookings' section (link below) in the next couple of days and see the earliest dates available to you in your area. Don't forget you can shop around various convenient postcodes for you.

Chances are you'll be able to book one with an 8 week interval

https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/

Im in the same boat as the fella above had my first jab 7 weeks ago on the manage bookings section you have to cancel your second appointment first before you can book a new date ....at the minute Im not keen to do that in case I end up with a worse slot !!!

Ill give it the week and see if I get contacted to change it.

I dont watch any of the updates anymore the less I see of him the better.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,791
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57849 on: Yesterday at 10:06:27 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:04:16 pm
Im in the same boat as the fella above had my first jab 7 weeks ago on the manage bookings section you have to cancel your second appointment first before you can book a new date ....at the minute Im not keen to do that in case I end up with a worse slot !!!

Ill give it the week and see if I get contacted to change it.

I dont watch any of the updates anymore the less I see of him the better.
I doubt youll have an issue.  If you had AZ, theres very few people now having it, so there should be plenty
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57850 on: Yesterday at 10:17:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:06:27 pm
I doubt youll have an issue.  If you had AZ, theres very few people now having it, so there should be plenty

Cheers Tepid and yes I did have the AZ vaccine.

I might have a look tomorrow now.
Logged

Offline djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,174
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57851 on: Yesterday at 10:32:10 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:17:51 pm
Cheers Tepid and yes I did have the AZ vaccine.

I might have a look tomorrow now.
There should be loads of appointments, there are lots of walk in clinics for AZ too where you can go without appointment as long as the 8 week gap is done.
Logged

Offline djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,174
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57852 on: Yesterday at 10:41:28 pm »
Disappointing results from Curevacs phase 2b/3 trial where theyve failed to meet their statistical endpoints with an interim efficacy of 47%.

Were very lucky that previous successes have meant that roll out has been ongoing for months. I wonder how we would have felt if curevac had been the first to report their results, would have been a tricky time.

https://www.curevac.com/en/2021/06/16/curevac-provides-update-on-phase-2b-3-trial-of-first-generation-covid-19-vaccine-candidate-cvncov/
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,438
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57853 on: Yesterday at 10:49:08 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:17:51 pm
Cheers Tepid and yes I did have the AZ vaccine.

I might have a look tomorrow now.


I did change mine in the end, there were a couple of earlier ones, and my original date also had plenty of availability. So I think you'll be fine.


Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 10:32:10 pm
There should be loads of appointments, there are lots of walk in clinics for AZ too where you can go without appointment as long as the 8 week gap is done.

Not heard anything about walk-in clinics in Liverpool. Do you know if there's any here?

Would be good, especially as we've now become a high-priority area with surge testing etc.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,435
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57854 on: Yesterday at 11:13:58 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 10:41:28 pm
Disappointing results from Curevacs phase 2b/3 trial where theyve failed to meet their statistical endpoints with an interim efficacy of 47%.

Were very lucky that previous successes have meant that roll out has been ongoing for months. I wonder how we would have felt if curevac had been the first to report their results, would have been a tricky time.

https://www.curevac.com/en/2021/06/16/curevac-provides-update-on-phase-2b-3-trial-of-first-generation-covid-19-vaccine-candidate-cvncov/


Thats a shame as I think the government was looking to CureVac for mRNA variant booster shots as one of its options. Its also strange to a non-expert like myself that Moderna and Biontech mRNA vaccines have such high efficacy, but CureVac using the same technology have come up so far short plus had more time. On the flip side, shows like you say what a good job the other pharma companies have done in such a short time.
Logged

Online Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,067
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57855 on: Yesterday at 11:19:32 pm »
Im 41, booked my appointment before the age changed on the website although it had been updated on the booking system. Earliest appointment for the second jab was 11 weeks later. Cancelled the second one on Sunday night and bought it forward by 3 weeks.



Logged

Offline djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,174
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57856 on: Today at 08:09:53 am »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:04:16 pm
Im in the same boat as the fella above had my first jab 7 weeks ago on the manage bookings section you have to cancel your second appointment first before you can book a new date ....at the minute Im not keen to do that in case I end up with a worse slot !!!

Ill give it the week and see if I get contacted to change it.

I dont watch any of the updates anymore the less I see of him the better.
Website has updated so you can now check availability before cancelling your appointment
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,438
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57857 on: Today at 08:15:35 am »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 08:09:53 am
Website has updated so you can now check availability before cancelling your appointment

Just tried that, nope, still says you have to cancel first. At least on my phone, might be different on a proper computer?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57858 on: Today at 08:36:53 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:15:35 am
Just tried that, nope, still says you have to cancel first. At least on my phone, might be different on a proper computer?
I just tried on my laptop and if you scroll far enough down it shows the available appointments at the site you are currently booked at.  The ones they showed were from tomorrow onwards so not actually dates I could book but it did show they weren't fully booked.

As an aside, it seems you can also bring your second appointment forward if you're under 40.  I'm admittedly only just under 40 but it let me move my second appointment from 03/08 to 17/07 (eight and a bit weeks after my first).

Edit: My wife is a bit more under 40 that me and she was also able to bring her second vaccine forward.  If anyone on here is in the 35-40 category then probably worth checking.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:17:40 am by thaddeus »
Logged

Offline djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,174
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57859 on: Today at 08:50:56 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:15:35 am
Just tried that, nope, still says you have to cancel first. At least on my phone, might be different on a proper computer?
Seems its just worded confusingly. One of the guys involved explains it here

https://mobile.twitter.com/fordie/status/1405287010034544643

Cant seem to check availability for other sites apart from your original one though as said above.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:53:02 am by djahern »
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,854
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57860 on: Today at 09:20:54 am »
Here's one for the anti-vax nuts.

Mate of mine is a case worker for a charity and just happened to be chatting to a fella who is now basically a research case. A year ago, we is about 60, was fit as a fiddle, full time job. He remembers feeling a bit sick and then that is it. He was in a coma for 3 months, then in ICU, then finally back in the wards. He's got nerve damage, breathing issues and can only get about on a wheeled walker and can barely move any distance. One consultant said to him "you don't remember me do you?" "No". "I looked after you every day while you were in the coma", another consultant said to him "I thought you were dead?" The family were told 3 times he had died, that is how close it got.

Its all fake though isn't it?
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,438
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57861 on: Today at 10:16:19 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:36:53 am
I just tried on my laptop and if you scroll far enough down it shows the available appointments at the site you are currently booked at.  The ones they showed were from tomorrow onwards so not actually dates I could book but it did show they weren't fully booked.

As an aside, it seems you can also bring your second appointment forward if you're under 40.  I'm admittedly only just under 40 but it let me move my second appointment from 03/08 to 17/07 (eight and a bit weeks after my first).

Edit: My wife is a bit more under 40 that me and she was also able to bring her second vaccine forward.  If anyone on here is in the 35-40 category then probably worth checking.

Nope, not working for me, even on laptop. Maybe depends where you are? Can't see any availability, and it says "if you need to rebook your appointment you will need to cancel your existing first." Then a big green button saying "Cancel and rebook appointment". That's exactly the same as before, and I don't think it's just worded poorly.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,586
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57862 on: Today at 10:21:59 am »
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 07:12:36 pm
Just spoke to an antivaxer mate, he's just showed me a covid certificate he got from his NHS contacts which shows him "getting vaccinated" despite the fact he didn't have the vaccine. Utter madness


Brutal, but I hope he catches it and dies.
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline Babel Time

  • "Gezza job!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57863 on: Today at 10:22:07 am »
Managed to rebook my second dose to a date around three weeks earlier and in a closer location. Did have to cancel the initial one first though. (am 35)

You can click on the "cancel and rebook button" and that will show you some dates available at your currently booked vaccination location, before you fully commit to cancellation. However those dates were then not available for me to book when I went to rebook after confirming my cancellation, so would take those with a grain of salt.

Logged
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on June 14, 2010, 12:53:25 pm
...
Babel Time (n) Difference in time between supporters calling for player to come from the bench in a bid to change the game, and the time it takes the supporters to round on said substitute after he's come on and proved ineffectual. ...

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • Pretty in Pink. Predicted Chelsea 4 or 5 or 6, Barnsley 0 but not proud of that fact.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,669
  • Legend
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57864 on: Today at 10:27:43 am »
Same for me, cancelled and rebooked - managed to bring 2nd dose 3 weeks earlier.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,264
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57865 on: Today at 10:29:16 am »
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 07:12:36 pm
Just spoke to an antivaxer mate, he's just showed me a covid certificate he got from his NHS contacts which shows him "getting vaccinated" despite the fact he didn't have the vaccine. Utter madness

That smells suspiciously bullshitty.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,586
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57866 on: Today at 10:33:01 am »
Young people/children being thrown under the bus yet again. Under-18s won't get vaccines anytime soon.

Children and young people are amongst the biggest victims of this pandemic, with loss of so many life experiences at a crucial age, due to Tory policy.

I hope they realise and remember that the Tories dont give a flying f*ck about them.


It's a very short-sighted decision to not vaccinate under-18's, merely citing 'they don't generally get severely ill from Covid'.

They're congregating inside by necessity within schools, which have become the spreading nursery for infections.

The more the virus passes from person to person (regardless of age) the greater the chance of mutation - and there's always the possibility of a vaccine-evading variant developing.

If a mutation develops that kills kids as readily as any other group, there won't be time to vaccinate without serious loss of life for children/teens.

There's an increasing number of events and circumstances where a 'vaccine passport' is necessary. Concerts/festivals, holidays, some theatre/sporting events, etc.
Under-18s could be excluded. Just like they've missed out on key events over the past 15 months.


Additionally, even with just the 2 previous lesser transmissible variants, perhaps not as severe, and with school closures and other restrictions, we have seen in England alone:

-- 41 children died

-- 600 admitted with PIMS-TS - 200 in ICU

-- 5880 admitted to hospital

-- 76k Long Covid >4 weeks

-- 43k >12 weeks

-- 7k+ >1 year

There is increasing evidence that Covid can also lead to very long-term, debilitating health implications, even in those who had no or only mild symptoms.

In the US, they're already closing in on 1m under-18's being vaccinated. In Israel, most 16-18 y/o's have been vaccinated, and roll-out to 12-15 y/o's is commencing.



Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,348
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57867 on: Today at 10:35:11 am »
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 07:12:36 pm
Just spoke to an antivaxer mate, he's just showed me a covid certificate he got from his NHS contacts which shows him "getting vaccinated" despite the fact he didn't have the vaccine. Utter madness

He's talking out of his arse

I've had both and so has my missus

Neither of us got a certificate
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57868 on: Today at 10:39:16 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 10:35:11 am
He's talking out of his arse

I've had both and so has my missus

Neither of us got a certificate
You can generate a PDF certificate with a QR code from within the NHS app.  I guess that can also be generated by GP surgeries, for example.  I'd hope anyone fraudulently producing them would never work in the NHS again and face criminal action.
Logged

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,348
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57869 on: Today at 10:51:13 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:39:16 am
You can generate a PDF certificate with a QR code from within the NHS app.  I guess that can also be generated by GP surgeries, for example.  I'd hope anyone fraudulently producing them would never work in the NHS again and face criminal action.

Ah. I see. And that will work when the NHS records are checked - like in any circumstance ever where that would be needed?
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,120
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57870 on: Today at 10:54:17 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 10:51:13 am
Ah. I see. And that will work when the NHS records are checked - like in any circumstance ever where that would be needed?

Ay certificate comes with a 2D barcode to check your record so that will have to be tampered with as well
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57871 on: Today at 10:59:35 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 10:51:13 am
Ah. I see. And that will work when the NHS records are checked - like in any circumstance ever where that would be needed?
I don't think the government have made it clear how/when certification would be used.  The digital solution would be that venues and border controls have a direct connection to the NHS data so they scan the barcode and it verifies it.

In practice, certainly in the short-term, you can imagine it will be people waving a piece of paper and getting nodded through by a disinterested admin person.
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,148
  • Twitter me bro
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57872 on: Today at 11:02:04 am »
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 07:12:36 pm
Just spoke to an antivaxer mate, he's just showed me a covid certificate he got from his NHS contacts which shows him "getting vaccinated" despite the fact he didn't have the vaccine. Utter madness

it also seems like you can buy 'fit to fly' test results easily too without actually even taking a test. very shitty thing to do but at the same time, absolutely shite that the government are not trying to regulate these private businesses and their prices.

people like this don't understand the potential consequences of their actions and honestly, I can imagine some end up being found out by Border Control or whatever.
Logged
YNWA.

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,264
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57873 on: Today at 11:06:34 am »
It'd be a fairly daft thing to advertise on a public forum that you know someone who has openly committed fraud in such a serious way.....
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,148
  • Twitter me bro
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57874 on: Today at 11:16:24 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:29:16 am
That smells suspiciously bullshitty.

it's definitely a thing in the USA. I'm not really sure there's much worth here when the NHS app shows your vaccine status anyway. Maybe people will be buying blank vaccine cards.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,854
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57875 on: Today at 11:24:45 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 10:51:13 am
Ah. I see. And that will work when the NHS records are checked - like in any circumstance ever where that would be needed?

Its shocking what people in positions of trust will do for money. One of my motorbikes was stolen in 1997, Merseyside Police cracked the theft ring - a woman working at the  DVLA in Preston got your details from tax renewals going out, her husbands gang stole the bikes/cars, she then changed the details on the database to have a previously un-issued reg plate - nice clean bike/car.
Logged

Online SenorGarcia

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,593
  • He drinks sangria...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57876 on: Today at 11:50:08 am »
Quote from: Babel Time on Today at 10:22:07 am
Managed to rebook my second dose to a date around three weeks earlier and in a closer location. Did have to cancel the initial one first though. (am 35)

You can click on the "cancel and rebook button" and that will show you some dates available at your currently booked vaccination location, before you fully commit to cancellation. However those dates were then not available for me to book when I went to rebook after confirming my cancellation, so would take those with a grain of salt.

Thanks for this - managed to bring my 2nd jab forward 3 weeks  8)
Logged
"A football club isn't just made up of players, coaches and directors. More than anything else it's the supporters who make a club, and that perhaps is the ingredient which best distinguishes Liverpool Football Club from every other team. The supporters." - Luis Javier García Sanz

Thanks Kenny, for making us believe again. YNWA

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,586
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57877 on: Today at 12:01:27 pm »
These are the emerging possible impacts of covid, against which we are using ZERO mitigations for children.

Straight up the olfactory nerve to the brain, leading to loss of grey matter:
edited: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41593-020-00758-5

Chronic infections? Reactivated by SARS-COV-2
https://immunityageing.b....1186/s12979-021-00218-z

Dormant cancer cells? Reactivated by SARS-COV-2
https://breast-cancer-re....1186/s13058-020-01360-0
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih...pmc/articles/PMC7649335/

Male fertility? Damaged by SARS-COV-2
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33558864/

Risks in pregnancy? Increased by SARS-COV-2
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-57193361

Organs affected by SARS-COV-2? Quicker to list what isn't impacted!

And yet some people think we're better giving no vaccines to kids, and not putting ventilation measures or masks in schools. It's fucking criminal.

« Last Edit: Today at 12:09:19 pm by Nobby Reserve »
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57878 on: Today at 12:03:59 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:01:27 pm
These are the emerging possible impacts of covid, against which we are using ZERO mitigations for children.

Straight up the olfactory nerve to the brain, leading to loss of grey matter:
https://www.medrxiv.org/...01/2021.06.11.21258690v1

Chronic infections? Reactivated by SARS-COV-2
https://immunityageing.b....1186/s12979-021-00218-z

Dormant cancer cells? Reactivated by SARS-COV-2
https://breast-cancer-re....1186/s13058-020-01360-0
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih...pmc/articles/PMC7649335/

Male fertility? Damaged by SARS-COV-2
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33558864/

Risks in pregnancy? Increased by SARS-COV-2
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-57193361

Organs affected by SARS-COV-2? Quicker to list what isn't impacted!

And yet some people think we're better giving no vaccines to kids, and not putting ventilation measures or masks in schools. It's fucking criminal.
Both my sons got infected from an outbreak at their school in the Autumn.  That's pretty alarming stuff but thankfully they're not showing any outward signs of 'long Covid'.  I don't really know how less obvious signs would be tested for, or if they even can be without other red flags.

(I get a permission denied error on the first link - is it in the public domain?)
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,343
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57879 on: Today at 12:05:01 pm »
Well our school is now down to the bare bones. Y7, 8, some Y9, most of Y10 all isolating...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1442 1443 1444 1445 1446 [1447] 1448   Go Up
« previous next »
 