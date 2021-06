What's happened to second dose vaccine rate - it's dropped off considerably in the last few weeks. We were averaging over 400k a day 3 weeks ago, now it's below 250k. Second doses are vital in curbing this disease....so, is there a reluctance to have a second jab for some or are we short of vaccines ?



Was literally going to ask the same question. I doubt itís a shortage of vaccines as the second doses will be the 40-50 year olds so should still be mostly AZ and I think supplies of that are pretty good, itís always the mRNA ones where there seems to be concern over supply. At a guess, itís probably because so many people had their second doses brought forward from 12 weeks to 8, so a lot of the people who were going to get their second doses have already had them.