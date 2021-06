By going up, you mean going from from 0 to 1, or 1 to 2, then yes, they are going up by those numbers here across the South West. Deaths are at 0 over the past 28 days, in Cornwall, Devon and Dorset.



Even where my mate lives in London, the numbers are at 2.



A graph showing recent hospitalisation rates;More to the point, there’s in excess of 7000 daily cases currently, it’s reasonable to expect that number to increase over the coming week or so as we reach the 2-3 week mark where incubation tends to turn into hospitalisation.Just because it isn’t bad in your area doesn’t mean that it won’t be at some point, if there’s one thing which has been fairly consistent throughout this virus it’s that it does a fairly good job of transmitting itself across large areas of land pretty quickly.I know that the south-west has traditionally remained low, but nevertheless, how anyone can look at the rates of 2 does vaccinations and look at the difference in protection against serious illness when comparing 2 jabs to 1 of the AZ (it’s 94% compared with 72%) and not think they holding back to get those jabs administered is a good idea is something which is beyond me.