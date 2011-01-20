The question remand about schools .



We cant keep running schools like this we cant keep having 30 kids isolating every time theres a case.

So what do we do? We have to do something different eventually (likely September) or the damage will continue.



Ive seen no one really discuss this .but its really important



Well, vaccinations for kids, obviously. I know that it not as straightforward as that, but that's where we need to go ASAP. Is there a rough timeline for this in the UK?And, on top of that, when there is a case in a class, maybe only those children who are unvaccinated should isolate. I know - epidemiologically speaking - that's probably not best general position to take, but we need to incentivize vaccination and at the same take remove those who will be most vulnerable to reinfection and act as vectors. What's the percentage of UK parents who are proposing to not vaccinate their children?Or, is all that bollocks? I am sure you will have a better handle on this than me.