COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57640 on: Today at 08:47:50 pm
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 07:32:39 pm
Vaccines will save a lot of lives this summer. Seems like this variant is also slightly different with its symptoms - heard Tim Spector (sp?) saying his study was finding that for young people it felt like a headache and heavy cold rather than the symptoms we've come to associate with it.

Here's the PHE update on vaccine effectiveness.

Vaccine efficacy against hospitalisation with Delta variant:

After 1 dose
 Pfizer: 94% effective
 AstraZeneca: 71% effective

After 2 doses
 Pfizer: 96%
 AstraZeneca: 92%

https://twitter.com/jburnmurdoch/status/1404494080244162562
Is treeless on Pfizer now, or has she committed to az 😃
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57641 on: Today at 08:47:54 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:19:03 pm
But doesnt there have to be a minimum time you wait to get 2nd jab?

I booked mine at same time as first one.

The gap between my first and second doses (AstraZeneca) was five weeks.  I questioned the timing and was told that the second dose can be given anytime after the fourth week.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57642 on: Today at 09:00:48 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 06:38:26 pm
Dont think anyone thinks about Andrew Lloyd Webber when doing anything. Horrifying.
Read the other day that he was whinging about having to re-mortgage his house. Guess we will see him at the local food bank soon. (The likelier version of events is he sells his theatres, giving a fuck about employees, and then relocates to a nice mansion in the Bahamas.)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57643 on: Today at 09:09:41 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:31:02 pm
So hes used another date. Absolutely no going back this time. If he does hes toast.
Haha ha. They said 3 weeks, 15 months ago.
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57644 on: Today at 09:13:55 pm
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 09:34:26 am
About to call the wedding off again as July 19th is two days after it's supposed to happen. We can't get any money knocked off for reduced numbers and not having an evening do, so we're not spending all that money for half a day. Barely any dates available at the place for next year either as everyone panicked and moved theirs again (wish we had) so we're probably just going to have to cancel altogether and do a registry office job. It's everything we dreamed of :)

Anyway that's the last I'll say about it cos I know it doesn't matter compared to people's health and jobs etc., it's just the fact it's two days after and that makes me want to scream. No guarantee stuff will actually be relaxed then either, mind you.
This really sucks. We have all followed your wedding day odyssey (and that of others) and you have every right to feel it sucks and to say it out loud. As long as one does not lose the overall perpective about issues like NHS, sickness and death, then of course every one has the right to feel sad or annoyed or mad about important and also not so important things that concern us as individuals.
Hopefully in a year or two we can all look back at these strange times with some sort of relief of having gotten through it even though this fucking virus sure took its toll on too many (some people we may know, many we don't)... it is not like any of us raised a hand and asked to be part of a global pandemic, but here we are. And I know it is not much of a consolation, but so far you got through this alive and you have each other and you have a life ahead of you and good times to come. *fingers crossed*
