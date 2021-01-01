About to call the wedding off again as July 19th is two days after it's supposed to happen. We can't get any money knocked off for reduced numbers and not having an evening do, so we're not spending all that money for half a day. Barely any dates available at the place for next year either as everyone panicked and moved theirs again (wish we had) so we're probably just going to have to cancel altogether and do a registry office job. It's everything we dreamed of



Anyway that's the last I'll say about it cos I know it doesn't matter compared to people's health and jobs etc., it's just the fact it's two days after and that makes me want to scream. No guarantee stuff will actually be relaxed then either, mind you.



This really sucks. We have all followed your wedding day odyssey (and that of others) and you have every right to feel it sucks and to say it out loud. As long as one does not lose the overall perpective about issues like NHS, sickness and death, then of course every one has the right to feel sad or annoyed or mad about important and also not so important things that concern us as individuals.Hopefully in a year or two we can all look back at these strange times with some sort of relief of having gotten through it even though this fucking virus sure took its toll on too many (some people we may know, many we don't)... it is not like any of us raised a hand and asked to be part of a global pandemic, but here we are. And I know it is not much of a consolation, but so far you got through this alive and you have each other and you have a life ahead of you and good times to come. *fingers crossed*