Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1968565 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57400 on: June 11, 2021, 11:15:26 pm »
Quote from: daindan on June 11, 2021, 11:13:57 pm
Dont be silly, thats too easy. Theres enough selfish twats here that want a holiday and will use any loophole to get back here without hotel quarantine.

🤣🤣
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57401 on: June 11, 2021, 11:16:19 pm »
The receptionist at my work was driving me insane this week. She is simultaneously:

- Refusing to get the vaccine (ripped the appointment letter up when she received it)
- Doesn't wear a mask (claims she is exempt)
- Moaning about not being able to go abroad on holiday
- A germaphobe who refuses to let anyone use the same handset for the reception phone when they are covering for her
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57402 on: June 11, 2021, 11:22:39 pm »
Well I'm currently in a hotel in northern France. I traveled from Spain yesterday with no covid checks whatsoever. Tomorrow I'm coming to the UK back to live. Been a nightmare sorting it all out.. And a bloody rip off too.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57403 on: June 11, 2021, 11:38:32 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on June 11, 2021, 11:16:19 pm
The receptionist at my work was driving me insane this week. She is simultaneously:

- Refusing to get the vaccine (ripped the appointment letter up when she received it)
- Doesn't wear a mask (claims she is exempt)
- Moaning about not being able to go abroad on holiday
- A germaphobe who refuses to let anyone use the same handset for the reception phone when they are covering for her

I genuinely have zero patience for this type of person. The internet has a lot to answer for.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57404 on: June 11, 2021, 11:54:07 pm »
Quote from: John Higgins on June 11, 2021, 11:38:32 pm
I genuinely have zero patience for this type of person. The internet has a lot to answer for.

It annoys me when people say they'll be OK because they're young. Part of my job right now is to triage into a long covid programme. I spoke to a 29 year old today who's life has be devastated by it. Fit and healthy beforehand, extremely active, no has to sleep for a few hours after having a shower because they're too exhausted. They got Covid 6 months ago!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57405 on: Yesterday at 12:13:51 am »
Quote from: Legs on June 11, 2021, 11:08:59 pm
What should have happened is ALL International flights banned there is zero need to go abroad for 99% of people.

 Plenty of people have family or work abroad. My missus is from here but works in Munich. I haven't seen her since before Christmas, she's missed her brother's wedding, nephews christening (Catholic family, so that matters to her), had 2 family members die since and another is now in hospice care after Chemo failed to work. Every time it looks like we might get to see her, either us or Germany changes the rules. There are thousands in our situation all over the country and indeed in the opposite situation of them being here due to work and can't get home, look at Ali after his dad died.

It sucks, I completely get the need for lockdowns and the vaccines. She's now fully vaccinated and I'm waiting for my second dose but at this point it will have been seeing her in two periods over 15 months. At some point and I accept not yet, a discussion needs to be had about the fact that Covid-19 isn't going away and what we as a society view as "acceptable" damage either in relation to deaths/business/lockdown issues like mental health etc.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57406 on: Yesterday at 12:16:36 am »
Quote from: daindan on June 11, 2021, 11:05:40 pm
Dont get why people are still blaming the spread solely on putting India the red list late. As I mentioned before there are still flights from India arriving today, and there are transit flights arriving also. What should of been done is India put on the red list and flights from India and any transit  flights from India banned. thousands from the Indian subcontinent were able to fly via Turkey initially and then Kuwait and Bahrain and Saudi without needing to hotel quarantine which the government failed to act upon. Also there are flights from Delhi to Riyadh and Riyadh to London atm. Yet the UK government website says entry from India to Saudi is banned so someones lying hmmm
The time is long gone for that. It would be a token gesture with little benefit now.

The time to act was when we had the data and knew that 7% of those getting off a plane from Indian were carrying the virus. That was weeks ago. You have to be able to react to new data in this situation and react quickly. We reacted by restricting flights, but delaying those restrictions coming into force for days. That was the error.

We tried to do it again with Portugal last week, well certainly do it again in the coming months. If a decision is made to restrict travel (or anything else) then dont delay - giving a 5 day heads up of the restrictions coming in kind of defeats the point. Of course people might be abroad when restrictions come in, but inconveniencing a few who are currently abroad is a small price to pay for the caution thats required.

The frustrating thing about the UK response is that we have by far and away the greatest and most detailed and accurate data coming in compared to any country in the world. We actually have detail that other countries can only wish for. But each time something comes up that we see in that datawe wait. Somehow expecting that it will change. Its an absolute waste of the resources, time and effort that so many people have put into gathering that data. We (and me for sure I admit) could make excuses for the government in the early phase of the response to this because we didnt have the required specific infrastructure like testing and a centralised system that could rapidly respond (though in many instances we did have an unused available fix). Thats no excuse now almost 18 months in, we have unbelievable accurate data daily and weekly from ONS and PHE, our problem is that we fail to act decisively on that data while clinging to the hope that this time, surely, it will defy all we know of epidemiology and go in the opposite direction. It boils down to incompetence in leadership, not just from the PM, but the heads of most departments of government.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57407 on: Yesterday at 12:17:28 am »
Quote from: Welshred on June 11, 2021, 11:54:07 pm
It annoys me when people say they'll be OK because they're young. Part of my job right now is to triage into a long covid programme. I spoke to a 29 year old today who's life has be devastated by it. Fit and healthy beforehand, extremely active, no has to sleep for a few hours after having a shower because they're too exhausted. They got Covid 6 months ago!
On top of this, weve seen from India that the delta variant can cause more problems in itself with the disease itself for younger people. There were 30 year olds regularly presenting at hospitals with <80% blood oxygen levels.
« Reply #57408 on: Yesterday at 12:28:27 am »
Quote from: Legs on June 11, 2021, 11:08:59 pm
What should have happened is ALL International flights banned there is zero need to go abroad for 99% of people.
There are many reasons for travel though and a lot arent related to having a holiday.

We should maybe have gone down the route of allowing travel both to and from countries that the person had a passport for. In that situation every UK citizen can come home no matter where they are (with extra quarantine for red list countries), and every person living in the UK can go visit their home nation (with relevant restrictions when they come back). In the current situation were almost encouraging family holidays to certain destinations while restricting people that live here the opportunity to see their family for months. Weve got it backwards.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57409 on: Yesterday at 02:12:16 am »
I totally agree DJ, for the life of me I have never understood why there is a grace period when there is a change to travel restrictions. If a decision is made to restrict travel to and from a particular nation then, as you say, giving someone 4 days to get back kind of defeats the object of imposing said restrictions.  If they have to pay £1000s to stay in hotel for quarantine beachase they chose to go to Portugal in the middle of a pandemic then so what, more fool them for going.

I am still of the opinion that we should have imposed a blanket travel ban 15 months ago, aside from essential goods and services. Yes I get it may have resulted in people being stranded  and others being separated from their loved ones but it would have prevented 10s of thousands of deaths to people in this country and if that had inconvenienced people then I'm sorry but that's just tough luck!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57410 on: Yesterday at 02:23:09 am »
Went to Cardiff with the missus earlier for a meal and a few drinks, first time I'd been out aside from going local since last August.

Locally the number of mask wearers us high, in fact you would struggle to see someone not wearing one but in Cardiff, amongst the revellers there was a high percentage not wearing them.  When we got to the one bar (we sat outside by the way) we were told you had too wear a mask except when sat down. Went for one piss and in the loo, there were at least 4 that were not wearing a mask. They may have been wearing one in the vestibules but certainly not when they were in the bogs themselves. (They were young lads, probability 21 or under would be my guess and no doubt think it doesn't affect them, like my lad does). It made me feel a little uncomfortable though.

This was the first time I used public transport since 12/02/2020. Found the previous ticket in my wallet, from when I had to go to London last year. Mask compliance was around 90% I suspect, my missus was moaning that she hates wearing a mask as it fucks her make-up  up was particularly amusing!

There's still no way I would use public transport bin rush hour though, told my boss this that I don't mind travelling for work but in no way will I be travelling by train for the foreseeable future.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57411 on: Yesterday at 02:27:13 am »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 02:12:16 am
I totally agree DJ, for the life of me I have never understood why there is a grace period when there is a change to travel restrictions. If a decision is made to restrict travel to and from a particular nation then, as you say, giving someone 4 days to get back kind of defeats the object of imposing said restrictions.  If they have to pay £1000s to stay in hotel for quarantine beachase they chose to go to Portugal in the middle of a pandemic then so what, more fool them for going.

I am still of the opinion that we should have imposed a blanket travel ban 15 months ago, aside from essential goods and services. Yes I get it may have resulted in people being stranded  and others being separated from their loved ones but it would have prevented 10s of thousands of deaths to people in this country and if that had inconvenienced people then I'm sorry but that's just tough luck!

Open versus Closed.

UK - 128,000 deaths, population 66,650,000 (no closed borders)
Ireland - 4,900 deaths, population 4,900,000 (no closed borders)
New Zealand - 26 deaths, population 4,917,000 (closed borders)
Australia - 910 deaths, population 25,360,000 (closed borders)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57412 on: Yesterday at 02:31:39 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 02:27:13 am
Open versus Closed.

UK - 128,000 deaths, population 66,650,000 (no closed borders)
Ireland - 4,900 deaths, population 4,900,000 (no closed borders)
New Zealand - 26 deaths, population 4,917,000 (closed borders)
Australia - 910 deaths, population 25,360,000 (closed borders)
stark when you see the figures like that
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57413 on: Yesterday at 07:33:50 am »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57414 on: Yesterday at 10:34:21 am »
Had my first Friday piss-up after work yesterday for eighteen months, even though I hadn't been to work. We were all a bit concerned so we chose the Tattersall Castle, which is a boat moored up on the embankment. Well organised/'policed', everyone masked up when necessary, well spaced out (if you know what I mean) all outside on deck, beautiful!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57415 on: Yesterday at 11:43:04 am »
That's me and my daughter now been in contact with virus positive people. Anecdotal and small scale but a sign the Indian variant is really taking a grip.
(No symptoms in either of us and self administered test is negative. Not sure how well swabbed daughter is though as quite a trauma administering)

Leaks are very much suggesting a month delay to opening. Which as suggested by someone before is about as far as we can without pushing the exit wave into autumn. Vaccine programme should have done a lot more by then .
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57416 on: Yesterday at 11:49:09 am »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 12:16:36 am
The time is long gone for that. It would be a token gesture with little benefit now.

The time to act was when we had the data and knew that 7% of those getting off a plane from Indian were carrying the virus. That was weeks ago. You have to be able to react to new data in this situation and react quickly. We reacted by restricting flights, but delaying those restrictions coming into force for days. That was the error.
Crap. I had no idea that it was anything like that high. No wonder the UK COVID figures are going down the toilet (they are, considering the high rates of vaccination there).

I need to get to the UK for family reasons, and the sooner the better (and before it is too late). But it is complicated - my wife and I are waiting for our second shots - we'll be done mid-July. So, I suppose we can travel (relatively) safely by the end of July. But that's only part of it of course - we can still potentially negatively affect (infect) others. We would still need to isolate for 10 days - and I suppose restrictions could be worse again by that stage because of Johnson's gross mishandling of the situation (Delta variant). Johnson's actions might be the very definition of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57417 on: Yesterday at 12:54:27 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:49:09 am
Crap. I had no idea that it was anything like that high. No wonder the UK COVID figures are going down the toilet (they are, considering the high rates of vaccination there).

Johnson's actions might be the very definition of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

To be fair hes scored at least a hat trick in that regard.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57418 on: Yesterday at 02:23:05 pm »
What are the laws in terms of socialising indoors in places like France? A friend of mine invited me to stay at a house her parents house in Grasse but obviously I had to say no.

Im assuming France is on the amber list? Are they letting us in?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57419 on: Yesterday at 02:34:46 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 02:23:05 pm
What are the laws in terms of socialising indoors in places like France? A friend of mine invited me to stay at a house her parents own in Grasse but obviously I had to say no.

Im assuming France is on the amber list? Are they letting us in?
If you are asking me, I am 6 months out of date. Given the fast changing situation in every country, I have little idea now.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57420 on: Yesterday at 04:08:18 pm »
Maybe some slowing in the week on week case growth rate over the last few days and bank holiday testing impacts should have pretty much dropped out of these numbers today.



Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57421 on: Yesterday at 04:12:26 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 02:31:39 am
stark when you see the figures like that

Not this again.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57422 on: Yesterday at 04:38:04 pm »
Growth rate is down to 52.5%

Its possible the tide is turning (its also possible this is just a remnant of half term and better weather)

Time will tell
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57423 on: Yesterday at 04:38:47 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on June 11, 2021, 04:16:04 pm
Data time





Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 04:08:18 pm
Maybe some slowing in the week on week case growth rate over the last few days and bank holiday testing impacts should have pretty much dropped out of these numbers today.






Why is the doubling time now lower? That looks like exactly the same gradient

A good thing if true of course, I'm just a bit confused.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57424 on: Yesterday at 04:44:20 pm »
On the half term thing.

Its possible that the slowing of rate of increase isnt down to that as Scotland shows similar data to England and didnt have half term last week
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57425 on: Yesterday at 05:21:53 pm »
Just had my second jab.   Steady steam of people in and out.   Most around the 30 mark
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57426 on: Yesterday at 05:24:02 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 05:21:53 pm
Just had my second jab.   Steady steam of people in and out.   Most around the 30 mark

80% of those I vaccinated this morning were between 25 and 29. Its good to see.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57427 on: Yesterday at 06:16:18 pm »
Thanks to everyone for continuing to supply data and the broader analysis for us dumbasses :)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57428 on: Yesterday at 07:22:55 pm »
Finally got pfizered today. Question, when I booked originally I had to book my second dose very far away as there were no slots available locally at that time. How soon after the jab will it let me rebook my second dose so I can try and find one available more locally?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57429 on: Yesterday at 08:31:49 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 05:21:53 pm
Just had my second jab.   Steady steam of people in and out.   Most around the 30 mark
Me too.

They were open to anyone over 18 for Pfizer jabs without booking too (as we're an area of rapid growth)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57430 on: Yesterday at 08:43:50 pm »
Should be forced vaccinations, closed borders to all except essential travel, another month of stay at home at all costs.

Most people round me are farting around as if there isn't a killer virus on the loose

And anyone who chooses not to get the jab deseves long covid, fucking selfish c*nts.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57431 on: Yesterday at 09:11:06 pm »
Quote from: John Higgins on June 11, 2021, 11:38:32 pm
I genuinely have zero patience for this type of person. The internet has a lot to answer for.

Yep... See also anti-vax/COVID conspiracy theorists speculating on Twitter Eriksen collapsed because he had a vaccine. Absolutely vile.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57432 on: Yesterday at 09:34:10 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 08:43:50 pm
Should be forced vaccinations, closed borders to all except essential travel, another month of stay at home at all costs.

Most people round me are farting around as if there isn't a killer virus on the loose

And anyone who chooses not to get the jab deseves long covid, fucking selfish c*nts.

Agree with everything you say except 'stay at home for a month'. Illogical and impractical now.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57433 on: Yesterday at 10:20:42 pm »
Why am I reading shit in the telegraph saying that ministers fear we have 6 weeks to open up or risk having restrictions till next spring
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57434 on: Yesterday at 10:46:23 pm »
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 10:20:42 pm
Why am I reading shit in the telegraph saying that ministers fear we have 6 weeks to open up or risk having restrictions till next spring

Probably cos they think when it gets to autumn the older generation need another booster.

I think its unlikely but with this idiot who can say what will happen.

The real anger I have is people would still vote the twat back in.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57435 on: Yesterday at 11:21:29 pm »
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 10:20:42 pm
Why am I reading shit in the telegraph saying that ministers fear we have 6 weeks to open up or risk having restrictions till next spring
Yeah, Id like to see them try that.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57436 on: Today at 12:38:45 am »
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 10:20:42 pm
Why am I reading shit in the telegraph saying that ministers fear we have 6 weeks to open up or risk having restrictions till next spring

I read something somewhere that suggested if we are too strict or locked down for too much now we risk pushing the inevitable 3rd wave into the winter, and Im guessing the theory may extend to if it happens in the winter it will be worse and then follow on into spring next year and require further restrictions.

However, knowing these clowns well have a wave now and then another one in the winter anyway.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57437 on: Today at 12:44:20 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:11:06 pm
Yep... See also anti-vax/COVID conspiracy theorists speculating on Twitter Eriksen collapsed because he had a vaccine. Absolutely vile.
That's one of the first things that I thought about about an hour or so after the incident. It didn't take them long to start with their nonsense. Vile isn't the word.
