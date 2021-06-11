Went to Cardiff with the missus earlier for a meal and a few drinks, first time I'd been out aside from going local since last August.
Locally the number of mask wearers us high, in fact you would struggle to see someone not wearing one but in Cardiff, amongst the revellers there was a high percentage not wearing them. When we got to the one bar (we sat outside by the way) we were told you had too wear a mask except when sat down. Went for one piss and in the loo, there were at least 4 that were not wearing a mask. They may have been wearing one in the vestibules but certainly not when they were in the bogs themselves. (They were young lads, probability 21 or under would be my guess and no doubt think it doesn't affect them, like my lad does). It made me feel a little uncomfortable though.
This was the first time I used public transport since 12/02/2020. Found the previous ticket in my wallet, from when I had to go to London last year. Mask compliance was around 90% I suspect, my missus was moaning that she hates wearing a mask as it fucks her make-up up was particularly amusing!
There's still no way I would use public transport bin rush hour though, told my boss this that I don't mind travelling for work but in no way will I be travelling by train for the foreseeable future.