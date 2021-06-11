Dont get why people are still blaming the spread solely on putting India the red list late. As I mentioned before there are still flights from India arriving today, and there are transit flights arriving also. What should of been done is India put on the red list and flights from India and any transit flights from India banned. thousands from the Indian subcontinent were able to fly via Turkey initially and then Kuwait and Bahrain and Saudi without needing to hotel quarantine which the government failed to act upon. Also there are flights from Delhi to Riyadh and Riyadh to London atm. Yet the UK government website says entry from India to Saudi is banned so someones lying hmmm



The time is long gone for that. It would be a token gesture with little benefit now.The time to act was when we had the data and knew that 7% of those getting off a plane from Indian were carrying the virus. That was weeks ago. You have to be able to react to new data in this situation and react quickly. We reacted by restricting flights, but delaying those restrictions coming into force for days. That was the error.We tried to do it again with Portugal last week, well certainly do it again in the coming months. If a decision is made to restrict travel (or anything else) then dont delay - giving a 5 day heads up of the restrictions coming in kind of defeats the point. Of course people might be abroad when restrictions come in, but inconveniencing a few who are currently abroad is a small price to pay for the caution thats required.The frustrating thing about the UK response is that we have by far and away the greatest and most detailed and accurate data coming in compared to any country in the world. We actually have detail that other countries can only wish for. But each time something comes up that we see in that data we wait. Somehow expecting that it will change. Its an absolute waste of the resources, time and effort that so many people have put into gathering that data. We (and me for sure I admit) could make excuses for the government in the early phase of the response to this because we didnt have the required specific infrastructure like testing and a centralised system that could rapidly respond (though in many instances we did have an unused available fix). Thats no excuse now almost 18 months in, we have unbelievable accurate data daily and weekly from ONS and PHE, our problem is that we fail to act decisively on that data while clinging to the hope that this time, surely, it will defy all we know of epidemiology and go in the opposite direction. It boils down to incompetence in leadership, not just from the PM, but the heads of most departments of government.