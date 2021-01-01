You could substitute “a lot of people” in your thoughts above for “under 35’s” and it gets you a little closer to what might be going on. Basically we released restrictions on venues and pastimes that are majorly situations where the under 35’s meet up together often and in great numbers. We’ve done it at a time when they are also unvaccinated and facing a variant that has increased transmissibility. The result is kind of expected really, we may have got away with it for weeks with the previous variant which allowed time to get vaccinations going in this group so it never became a big issue, but with the new variant that doesn’t seem likely now.



Basically what we’ve got now is an epidemic within the under 35’s, that is very distinct to the epidemic in the over 50’s for example. We’re also putting far too much faith in vaccine immunity in the over 50’s being able to stop that under 35 epidemic. How can the immunity of the over 50’s dent it when the under 35’s are predominately socialising amongst themselves in great numbers. It’s like expecting a virus to be hindered from circulating in cats by vaccinating all the dogs.



As for will it calm down once we get passed this initial release of increased social activity amongst the under 35’s, it might but I don’t think it will. The more of it that is circulating amongst them, the greater change in behaviour is required for it to calm down. I guess it’s possible it will begin to calm down as the most socially active in the group actually get infected sooner, but not sure how long that would take to have a significant impacts - though maybe not that long actually. Vaccinating them is the way through it, but opening nightclubs and getting rid of some other restrictions on the 21st could really just be throwing petrol on the fire.



Love the cat and dog analogy. To stretch it though, if we can say dogs mostly are unaffected by the virus. AND when cats mix with dogs, the cats (who get hurt) are protected, then it's only a small number of cases that will result in hospitalisation\ long covid.Obviously , given that now we have plenty of vaccine, we don't have a reason not to vaccinate the under 35s. Should we press ahead with that and protect more of the susceptible dogs, and offer more protection to the cats. The only question is , should we instead not use our vaccine supply on the dogs and start vaccinating cows, sheep and pigs to slow the virus spread in them and thus the chance of it evolving into something even nastier? (and should we ban all non domestic pets from entering the UK....)