COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

stewil007

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57360 on: Today at 09:57:16 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:08:34 am
The term ‘freedom day’ makes me cringe so hard. Don’t really know where to start.

its good to see the government is taking its slogans from Futurama, isn't it?
a treeless whopper

  Legacy Fan
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57361 on: Today at 10:15:21 am
According to PHE the Indian variant is 60% more transmissible and more resistant to vaccines. No data yet on the headline as to how much.
Studgotelli

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57362 on: Today at 10:16:45 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:15:21 am
According to PHE the Indian variant is 60% more transmissible and more resistant to vaccines. No data yet on the headline as to how much.

Was just about to post. Interesting to see how this develops as cases go up.
[new username under construction]

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57363 on: Today at 10:49:27 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:15:21 am
According to PHE the Indian variant is 60% more transmissible and more resistant to vaccines. No data yet on the headline as to how much.

The latest COVID-19 risk assessment by PHE reports vaccines are less effective against the Delta variant than the Alpha one by 17% after one dose but there was little reduction in efficacy after two, meaning that getting a second dose is integral to protection against the Delta variant.
a treeless whopper

  Legacy Fan
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57364 on: Today at 10:49:31 am
Paragraph from the Sky article...

The latest COVID-19 risk assessment by PHE reports vaccines are less effective against the Delta variant than the Alpha one by 17% after one dose but there was little reduction in efficacy after two, meaning that getting a second dose is integral to protection against the Delta variant.
Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57365 on: Today at 10:52:26 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:15:21 am
According to PHE the Indian variant is 60% more transmissible and more resistant to vaccines. No data yet on the headline as to how much.

Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 10:49:27 am
“The latest COVID-19 risk assessment by PHE reports vaccines are less effective against the Delta variant than the Alpha one by 17% after one dose but there was little reduction in efficacy after two, meaning that getting a second dose is integral to protection against the Delta variant.”

For those interested, the report is here:

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/992989/AB1_Variants_of_Concern_VOC_Technical_Briefing.pdf

Transmissibility part is pg 49 of the PDF, vaccine effectiveness pg 51
spen71

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57366 on: Today at 10:54:07 am
Thats why I put freedom day like that 😂.  Hate the slogan
PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57367 on: Today at 10:59:53 am
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 11:15:33 am
You could substitute “a lot of people” in your thoughts above for “under 35’s” and it gets you a little closer to what might be going on. Basically we released restrictions on venues and pastimes that are majorly situations where the under 35’s meet up together often and in great numbers. We’ve done it at a time when they are also unvaccinated and facing a variant that has increased transmissibility. The result is kind of expected really, we may have got away with it for weeks with the previous variant which allowed time to get vaccinations going in this group so it never became a big issue, but with the new variant that doesn’t seem likely now.

Basically what we’ve got now is an epidemic within the under 35’s, that is very distinct to the epidemic in the over 50’s for example. We’re also putting far too much faith in vaccine immunity in the over 50’s being able to stop that under 35 epidemic. How can the immunity of the over 50’s dent it when the under 35’s are predominately socialising amongst themselves in great numbers. It’s like expecting a virus to be hindered from circulating in cats by vaccinating all the dogs.

As for will it calm down once we get passed this initial release of increased social activity amongst the under 35’s, it might but I don’t think it will. The more of it that is circulating amongst them, the greater change in behaviour is required for it to calm down. I guess it’s possible it will begin to calm down as the most socially active in the group actually get infected sooner, but not sure how long that would take to have a significant impacts - though maybe not that long actually. Vaccinating them is the way through it, but opening nightclubs and getting rid of some other restrictions on the 21st could really just be throwing petrol on the fire.

Love the cat and dog analogy. To stretch it though, if we can say dogs mostly are unaffected by the virus. AND when cats mix with dogs, the cats (who get hurt) are protected, then it's only a small number of cases that will result in hospitalisation\ long covid.

Obviously , given that now we have plenty of vaccine, we don't have a reason not to vaccinate the under 35s. Should we press ahead with that and protect more of the susceptible dogs, and offer more protection to the cats.  The only question is , should we instead not use our vaccine supply on the dogs and start vaccinating cows, sheep and pigs to slow the virus spread in them and thus the chance of it evolving into something even nastier? (and should we ban all non domestic pets from entering the UK....)
[new username under construction]

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57368 on: Today at 11:05:28 am
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:52:26 am
For those interested, the report is here:

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/992989/AB1_Variants_of_Concern_VOC_Technical_Briefing.pdf

Transmissibility part is pg 49 of the PDF, vaccine effectiveness pg 51


So relatively low against symptomatic covid, still high protection against severe and death after one shot
Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57369 on: Today at 11:09:57 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:05:28 am
So relatively low against symptomatic covid, still high protection against severe and death after one shot

Which is still great. One vaccine now gives relatively the same protection as we get from the annual flu vaccine and that would have been acceptable from the start of all this. The fact that two gives brilliant protection is even better, this is all before we get the next generation of vaccines that are made towards these variants.
Rahul21

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57370 on: Today at 11:16:40 am
Data from Public Health England confirms there have been 42 deaths so far in England with the Delta variant. Of this number, 23 were unvaccinated, seven were more than 21 days after their first dose of vaccine, and 12 were more than 14 days after their second dose.

Would be hoping for lower numbers than that (c 28%) re the second doses.... Albeit the total numbers are small.
jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57371 on: Today at 11:18:13 am
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 11:16:40 am
Data from Public Health England confirms there have been 42 deaths so far in England with the Delta variant. Of this number, 23 were unvaccinated, seven were more than 21 days after their first dose of vaccine, and 12 were more than 14 days after their second dose.

Would be hoping for lower numbers than that (c 28%) re the second doses.... Albeit the total numbers are small.

Maybe some of those people had underlying conditions though.
Andy82lfc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57372 on: Today at 11:22:49 am
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 09:57:16 am
its good to see the government is taking its slogans from Futurama, isn't it?

 ;D

Quote from: spen71 on Today at 10:54:07 am
Thats why I put freedom day like that 😂.  Hate the slogan

I know mate  :) there are just so many different ways to describe how awful and inappropriate it is. Tabloid Britain.
Zeb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57373 on: Today at 11:39:22 am
Kucharski on it.

https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1403299554448007173.html
https://twitter.com/AdamJKucharski/status/1403299554448007173

Quote
How long could UK cases continue to rise? And how might hospitalisations increase alongside? A thread...
 
Despite relatively high vaccination rates compared to other countries, cases are growing and in many areas R is now above 1.5. Remember, immunity is already 'priced in' to this number - without vaccination and the social distancing still in place, R would be *much* higher.

If R is 1.5 and contacts/control remain the same, then we'd need remaining part of the population who could potentially spread COVID to shrink by at least 33% before R drops below 1 & epidemic peaks. This would require additional immunity, either from infections or vaccines.

If contacts were to increase and, say, R increased to 2.5, then we'd need at least 60% reduction in size of remaining group who could potentially spread infection. Again, these calculations already account for vaccination to date  and still rather far from getting R below 1.
 
Vaccines are rolling out at fairly steady pace but epidemic increasing exponentially, which means infections will gradually outpace vaccines as source of new immunity. The question, of course, is what the impact will be before R drops below 1 and epidemic declines...
 
Vaccines can directly reduce: the risk of infection following exposure, risk of symptoms following infection and risk of severe disease following symptoms (and can also reduce initial exposure risk in community thanks to herd immunity effects described above). 

If cases rising, it's symptoms->severe disease risk we're interested in. COVID admission are rising, and were infected when cases at low levels. So even if other links weakened by vaccines (less exposure, infection, symptoms), cases are translating into hospitalisations...

So hospitalisations will continue to increase unless either we see a big further change in symptoms->severe disease risk (which is unlikely over such a short period), or R eventually declines below 1 (as described above).

Finally, these are all calculations for UK, which has relatively high vaccination rates. The impact of Delta could be much, much worse in other countries  emphasising importance of getting vaccines to people at risk in rest of the world as soon as possible. 
Studgotelli

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57374 on: Today at 11:49:42 am
Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57375 on: Today at 11:55:17 am
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 11:39:22 am
Kucharski on it.
..
"Finally, these are all calculations for UK, which has relatively high vaccination rates. The impact of Delta could be much, much worse in other countries – emphasising importance of getting vaccines to people at risk in rest of the world as soon as possible. "


This is the really worrying part to me.

The UK is approaching this from a position of relative strength (aside from this arising just as individuals contacts with another increased to the highest they've been since March 2020). It's going to really test and stretch countries that have managed to control small scale outbreaks very effectively from the outset, but who haven't got high rates of two-dose vaccination protection.
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57376 on: Today at 12:12:32 pm
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 11:16:40 am
Data from Public Health England confirms there have been 42 deaths so far in England with the Delta variant. Of this number, 23 were unvaccinated, seven were more than 21 days after their first dose of vaccine, and 12 were more than 14 days after their second dose.

Would be hoping for lower numbers than that (c 28%) re the second doses.... Albeit the total numbers are small.

There could be any number of reasons though that they actually died, they could have already been seriously ill.
