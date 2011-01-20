If it has peaked, any ideas as to what would have caused it to peak? Usually it only starts falling with restrictions and we have put any of those in place, unless we have hit some kind of vaccination tipping point or something like that?



It would just have reached its ceiling with regards to transmission. Lots of things push that ceiling down from its natural level - population immunity from infection and vaccination, population behaviours, test and trace, isolation of contacts, surge testing, complete lockdown etc. Theyll all contribute different amounts to reducing the natural r.What we didnt know (maybe still dont) is what is the ceiling for this new variant (with an estimated r of 6) in the current environment of social contacts and immunity. The fear was that it would keep rising and end up above 2 or something. If its ceiling in the current climate is 1.5 then at least we would know what were dealing with. It will stabilise there and infections will continue rise at that rate exponentially. But increasing immunity from vaccination will then keep lowering the ceiling, pushing the r down further (hopefully quickly). Probably the best thing we could see now would be the r fall in Bolton (suggests that increased vaccination and surge testing can push it down) and that the r in Wales doesnt rise much at all (suggests we would only be a few % of the population vaccinated away from pushing it down significantly). I guess the downside would be that we have to assume all regions in England will eventually reach an r of 1.5 if we didnt have the increasing vaccine effect. So its a race to vaccinate more to lower that ceiling before the other regions get there.