Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1963854 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57320 on: Yesterday at 03:19:51 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:59:00 am
This cracked me up!

Clearly got his finger on the pulse  ;D
My sister-in-law is a doctor on the Covid wards. Maybe she is lying to me then as you clearly know better.

Just to clarify, I was talking about the Covid wards.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57321 on: Yesterday at 03:22:28 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 03:19:51 pm
My sister-in-law is a doctor on the Covid wards. Maybe she is lying to me then as you clearly know better.

Just to clarify, I was talking about the Covid wards.

There's no such thing as a covid ward. There's a hospital ward that will be repurposed for others things, such as all the elective operations they'll be rushing through right now. If your sister-in-law is telling you hospitals are quiet then she is lying yes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57322 on: Yesterday at 03:29:10 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 03:22:28 pm
There's no such thing as a covid ward. There's a hospital ward that will be repurposed for others things, such as all the elective operations they'll be rushing through right now. If your sister-in-law is telling you hospitals are quiet then she is lying yes.
I knew there would be some on here who think they knew better than people on the ground working at the hospitals.

There are covid areas of the hospital as it is where they put the patients to keep them isolated.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57323 on: Yesterday at 03:33:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:03:06 pm
We need to call it the Indian Variant and keep on reminding people that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson went to India to try to get a trade deal because of the Brexit fuck up and that we didn't put India, Pakistan or Bangladesh on any red lists. Calling it Delta removes that association.

#Johnsonvariant or #BrexitVariant will suffice.

#BrexitDividend almost.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57324 on: Yesterday at 03:39:07 pm »
Since there's discussion with hindsight over handling of the variants first reported in India (including Delta), worth looking back at the data as it was becoming available at the time.

There's been some very inaccurate criticisms from Indy Sage people in the media, this nicely sets out the timeline to challenge some misconceptions that have taken hold

https://twitter.com/jcbarret/status/1402168856022601729
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57325 on: Yesterday at 03:45:29 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 03:29:10 pm
I knew there would be some on here who think they knew better than people on the ground working at the hospitals.

There are covid areas of the hospital as it is where they put the patients to keep them isolated.

How do you know I don't work at a hospital?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57326 on: Yesterday at 03:56:59 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 03:19:51 pm
My sister-in-law is a doctor on the Covid wards. Maybe she is lying to me then as you clearly know better.

Just to clarify, I was talking about the Covid wards.
Then why didn't you clarify that yesterday in your post on the subject, that had this..........'The NHS has been quiet for months now...' ?

Just completely misleading - in fact that statement above is a lie. As a recently retired NHS worker I am in touch with former colleagues most weeks and I can assure you many of the front line staff are exhausted.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57327 on: Yesterday at 04:00:51 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 03:45:29 pm
How do you know I don't work at a hospital?
I am not trying to start an argument. No need to get so hostile. Just passing on the information I had. 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57328 on: Yesterday at 04:01:53 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 03:45:29 pm
How do you know I don't work at a hospital?



Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57329 on: Yesterday at 04:02:21 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 03:56:59 pm
Then why didn't you clarify that yesterday in your post on the subject, that had this..........'The NHS has been quiet for months now...' ?

Just completely misleading - in fact that statement above is a lie. As a recently retired NHS worker I am in touch with former colleagues most weeks and I can assure you many of the front line staff are exhausted.
I realised what I said was misleading and that is why I made sure I clarified it in my post.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57330 on: Yesterday at 04:22:50 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 03:29:10 pm
I knew there would be some on here who think they knew better than people on the ground working at the hospitals.

There are covid areas of the hospital as it is where they put the patients to keep them isolated.
The wards open and close depending on the number of COVID admissions. Sure, last month the one COVID ward that remains open may be quiet and have just a few patients, but the many wards that temporarily held COVID patients during the peak went back to what they were before at the first possible opportunity. We havent just had wards sitting there empty. It never stopped being busy.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57331 on: Yesterday at 04:31:42 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 04:02:21 pm
I realised what I said was misleading and that is why I made sure I clarified it in my post.
Ok, fair enough.

The point about making statements like that, even if you were actually meaning 'Covid areas', is that they bear no relation to the reality. In hospitals, the 'Covid areas' had many staff who were seconded there from other departments of the hospital to help their colleagues dealing with Covid patients, especially in ICU as they were and are chronically understaffed. With a steady decrease in Covid patients since March, many of those staff from other areas have gone back to their 'day jobs' to help try and deal with the massive back-log of patients who were waiting for treatment/surgery while the pandemic has been raging.......4.5 million at present levels !

But, as the Indian variant has taken off and hospitalisations have begun to increase - the staff are hoping against hope that the level of Covid hospitalisations and especially ICU patients doesn't spiral out of control again, as they are already physically and mentally exhausted.......do we really want them to end up in that situation again for the sake of a few weeks or a months delay in 'opening up' ? I, for one, certainly hope not.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57332 on: Yesterday at 04:44:49 pm »
Apparently the AZ booster against the SA variant has shown very good results in animal trials against both the SA and Indian variants.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57333 on: Yesterday at 05:36:58 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:50:29 am
That seems very sensible.  The estimated 30% efficacy of one dose against Delta is of course helpful but the step to an estimated 80% efficacy just by bringing forward the second doses is really steep.

I find those numbers weird. It doesn't really make sense to me that one dose of the vaccine is not very effective, but adding a second dose of the same vaccine suddenly makes it jump up like that. If the vaccine is too dissimilar from the varient virus to provide good protection, can't see how a second dose of the same suddenly helps the immune system recognise it that much better.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57334 on: Yesterday at 05:40:58 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:44:49 pm
Apparently the AZ booster against the SA variant has shown very good results in animal trials against both the SA and Indian variants.
Pre-print came out yesterday. Very encouraging

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.06.08.447308v1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57335 on: Yesterday at 06:14:19 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 03:19:51 pm
My sister-in-law is a doctor on the Covid wards. Maybe she is lying to me then as you clearly know better.

Just to clarify, I was talking about the Covid wards.

My sister is a doctor in a hospital. She is busy as fuck and has been continuously, whether that has been helping out on the Covid ward, or helping to deal with everything else where there are backlogs.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57336 on: Yesterday at 09:25:51 pm »
Belatedly posting today's data











Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57337 on: Yesterday at 09:31:40 pm »
Without wanting to get into second or third level derivatives too much, on the positive side, the rate of growth has at least slowed a touch on the 7 day rolling case numbers.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57338 on: Yesterday at 09:40:11 pm »
The question is this. Has R now peaked? 

Watch this space (it may not have done of course)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57339 on: Yesterday at 09:40:42 pm »
Quote from: John Higgins on Yesterday at 09:31:40 pm
Without wanting to get into second or third level derivatives too much, on the positive side, the rate of growth has at least slowed a touch on the 7 day rolling case numbers.
Jerk?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57340 on: Yesterday at 09:44:01 pm »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57341 on: Yesterday at 09:50:37 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:40:11 pm
The question is this. Has R now peaked? 

Watch this space (it may not have done of course)

If it has peaked, any ideas as to what would have caused it to peak? Usually it only starts falling with restrictions and we have put any of those in place, unless we have hit some kind of vaccination tipping point or something like that?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57342 on: Yesterday at 09:51:19 pm »
Quote from: John Higgins on Yesterday at 09:44:01 pm
Que?
Rate of chnage of acceleration is jerk

(Although rate if change of jerk is Snap.  And rate if change of Snap is.crackle and rate of change of crackle is .well, you can probably guess ;D)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57343 on: Yesterday at 09:55:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:51:19 pm
Rate of chnage of acceleration is jerk

(Although rate if change of jerk is Snap.  And rate if change of Snap is.crackle and rate of change of crackle is .well, you can probably guess ;D)

Klopp?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57344 on: Yesterday at 09:56:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:51:19 pm
Rate of chnage of acceleration is jerk

(Although rate if change of jerk is Snap.  And rate if change of Snap is.crackle and rate of change of crackle is .well, you can probably guess ;D)

I choose to believe John was making a Jerky(Jerk-Que) pun.  I hope so anyway.  ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57345 on: Yesterday at 09:57:18 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 09:56:40 pm
I choose to believe John was making a Jerky(Jerk-Que) pun.  I hope so anyway.  ;D
too meta for my brain ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57346 on: Yesterday at 09:58:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:51:19 pm
Rate of chnage of acceleration is jerk

(Although rate if change of jerk is Snap.  And rate if change of Snap is.crackle and rate of change of crackle is .well, you can probably guess ;D)
Third level derivatives give me a headache.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57347 on: Yesterday at 10:06:30 pm »
Quote from: John Higgins on Yesterday at 09:31:40 pm
Without wanting to get into second or third level derivatives too much, on the positive side, the rate of growth has at least slowed a touch on the 7 day rolling case numbers.

Cases are going down in Bolton, and look to be flattening in Blackburn.
And no significant spike in the 60+ range either.

However, cases are going up in other areas in the North West.
Manchester had 291 cases on Monday, which was their highest since 19th Jan.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57348 on: Today at 01:06:28 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:40:11 pm
The question is this. Has R now peaked? 

Watch this space (it may not have done of course)
Hopefully, and I think it has. If it has then we know what were dealing with. Well hopefully see Bolton continue to trend down, maybe followed by regions in Scotland. Also seeing Wales remain with far lower transmission would be good. They would all point toward us not being too far off away from the point where we push the transmission down. Even a couple of weeks of vaccinations might do it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57349 on: Today at 01:23:50 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:50:37 pm
If it has peaked, any ideas as to what would have caused it to peak? Usually it only starts falling with restrictions and we have put any of those in place, unless we have hit some kind of vaccination tipping point or something like that?
It would just have reached its ceiling with regards to transmission. Lots of things push that ceiling down from its natural level - population immunity from infection and vaccination, population behaviours, test and trace, isolation of contacts, surge testing, complete lockdown etc. Theyll all contribute different amounts to reducing the natural r.

What we didnt know (maybe still dont) is what is the ceiling for this new variant (with an estimated r of 6) in the current environment of social contacts and immunity. The fear was that it would keep rising and end up above 2 or something. If its ceiling in the current climate is 1.5 then at least we would know what were dealing with. It will stabilise there and infections will continue rise at that rate exponentially. But increasing immunity from vaccination will then keep lowering the ceiling, pushing the r down further (hopefully quickly). Probably the best thing we could see now would be the r fall in Bolton (suggests that increased vaccination and surge testing can push it down) and that the r in Wales doesnt rise much at all (suggests we would only be a few % of the population vaccinated away from pushing it down significantly). I guess the downside would be that we have to assume all regions in England will eventually reach an r of 1.5 if we didnt have the increasing vaccine effect. So its a race to vaccinate more to lower that ceiling before the other regions get there.
