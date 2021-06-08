« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,973
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57280 on: Yesterday at 06:36:27 pm »
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 05:50:19 pm
Just seen this. Hmmm

There's parts of London with lower coverage but Manchester is at that 50% level across the adult population too. Not seen recent figures for Liverpool. The surge in Manchester has just been announced to try and get an extra 10% of adults, additional to planned, their first dose over the next three weeks.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,411
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57281 on: Yesterday at 07:09:20 pm »
From the beginning of vaccine availability, it was pretty obvious that this is a situation where every country is looking after number one first. I can't see more than token numbers of vaccines being send to poorer countries, at least not before we aren't sure we won't need a third booster. Or if it looks like we'll reach the end of their shelf life, which I think is 6 months.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,670
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57282 on: Yesterday at 07:27:35 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 10:58:29 am
I am not saying they won't get ill but we can't keep doing this till we have no cases. I am 30 and got pneumonia from it so I know what it can do. Also saying 64 isn't helpful as most people over 50 have had 2 jabs now. The real people at risk are the people under 45 and at that point the risks drop off dramatically.

We are going to get spikes but at some point, we have to start taking some risks. If we can't do that with the number of vaccines we have now then people are never going to think it is ok to not have some form of lockdowns in place.

The NHS has been quiet for months now and unfortunately going forward we are going to get used to some spikes in cases going forward like we do with the flu now.

The NHS has been quiet for months? Haha fucking hell
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,415
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57283 on: Yesterday at 07:42:22 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 06:36:27 pm
There's parts of London with lower coverage but Manchester is at that 50% level across the adult population too. Not seen recent figures for Liverpool. The surge in Manchester has just been announced to try and get an extra 10% of adults, additional to planned, their first dose over the next three weeks.

Assumption has always been London has a younger population then the rest of the country so was always going to lag the rest of the country. Fingers crossed thats what it is and we catch up soon.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57284 on: Yesterday at 08:08:14 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 07:09:20 pm
From the beginning of vaccine availability, it was pretty obvious that this is a situation where every country is looking after number one first. I can't see more than token numbers of vaccines being send to poorer countries, at least not before we aren't sure we won't need a third booster. Or if it looks like we'll reach the end of their shelf life, which I think is 6 months.
Quote
The New York Times

State health officials are growing concerned about whether Johnson & Johnson doses may expire this month, and a White House adviser said governors could consult with the agency on storage procedures. Pfizer and Moderna are now testing their vaccines on those as young as 6 months.

State health officials are growing increasingly concerned about whether doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine may expire this month, warning they could go to waste if they go unused in the coming weeks or are not sent elsewhere.

Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio has pleaded with health providers in his state to use about 200,000 doses of the vaccine that he said on Monday were set to expire on June 23. The states health department directed providers to adopt a first-in, first-out process for the shot to ensure doses with earlier expiration dates were used first. Arkansas state epidemiologist said last week that as many as 60,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson may not be used there in time.

Dr. Marcus Plescia, who represents state health agencies as the chief medical officer for the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, said he believed the expiration risk for Johnson & Johnson was a problem in every state. Over 10 million doses of the vaccine have been delivered to states but not administered, according to data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Andy Slavitt, a White House pandemic adviser, said on Tuesday at a news conference that the federal government was encouraging governors to consult with the Food and Drug Administration on storage procedures as the agency examines how to possibly extend the shelf life of the vaccine. He said the agency was looking at opportunities for continued storage.

Full story:

https://www.nytimes.com/live/2021/06/08/world/covid-vaccine-coronavirus-mask
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,908
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57285 on: Yesterday at 08:30:55 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 07:27:35 pm
The NHS has been quiet for months? Haha fucking hell

Its incredible that people think that because the Covid waves aren't at their peak and there's a hell of a lot less Covid patients that hospitals are empty and staff are just sat about fiddling their thumbs. The government and press have done an excellent job in persuading people that hospitals WEREN'T overwhelmed during this.
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,564
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57286 on: Yesterday at 10:06:47 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:42:22 pm
Assumption has always been London has a younger population then the rest of the country so was always going to lag the rest of the country. Fingers crossed thats what it is and we catch up soon.

The last time I saw data on this unfortunately London had the lowest vaccination percentage of all the major regions in each of the at risk age groups
Logged

Offline ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,553
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57287 on: Yesterday at 10:10:41 pm »
Matt Hancock was warned of Covid care home risk in March 2020

Quote
Some of the UKs biggest care home operators have told the Guardian they repeatedly warned Matt Hancocks department about the risk of not testing people discharged from hospitals into care homes in March 2020.

Their claims are likely to increase pressure on the health secretary when he appears before MPs on Thursday to defend his handling of the Covid pandemic to a parliamentary inquiry.

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/jun/09/matt-hancock-was-warned-of-covid-care-home-risk-in-march-2020
Logged

Offline RF

  • Are we there yet?... is it open?... where are we?... what's that?...it's a lazy twat! Is my card marked?.. Yes it is?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 611
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57288 on: Yesterday at 10:53:23 pm »
Pissed off to be honest. Was really hoping for the 21st June to happen and was all ready to dive into the deep end and take my chances, but going on the latest rises in cases and the vibes coming out it's looking more like the summer hols. I get that more jabs will probably have to go in arms to try and combat rises, but we can't keep carrying on living with this shit.
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,143
  • Twitter me bro
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57289 on: Yesterday at 11:25:01 pm »
Quote from: RF on Yesterday at 10:53:23 pm
Pissed off to be honest. Was really hoping for the 21st June to happen and was all ready to dive into the deep end and take my chances, but going on the latest rises in cases and the vibes coming out it's looking more like the summer hols. I get that more jabs will probably have to go in arms to try and combat rises, but we can't keep carrying on living with this shit.

It's shite but burying our heads in the sands right now will probably cause more harm anyway.

Just have to enjoy the luxuries we have right now and make the most of it imo. I'm at peace with it as I know it's way worse elsewhere.
Logged
YNWA.

Online markthescouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 921
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57290 on: Today at 05:59:37 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 06:04:04 pm
Yep.

This is from February



Not sure if anyone has mentioned it here before.  I guess people have a very blinkered view of things.
You get that over-ordering and stockpiling are different, right? We havent actually got 400 million doses sat in a warehouse somewhere.

If there was a bigger problem with the viral vector vaccines (AZ and J&J) and we were unable to use them at all, then wed be left with the RNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) and have only just enough to cover the population. With that, I believe over-ordering was the right thing to do.

As it happens, we had the good fortune that all of our ordered vaccines could make a significant impact. However, were still vaccinating using all of them right now, but Im sure once we get to a sufficient level of the population having been vaccinated, well start sending out any surplus. Maybe mid July when most over 40s will have had a second AZ dose, we can start looking at it then.
Logged

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,380
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57291 on: Today at 07:03:53 am »
According to PHE 80% of adults now have antibodies (either from Covid or vaccine) so surely we are approaching herd immunity.   Or do kids have to be included In the 80% to get herd immunity.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,981
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57292 on: Today at 07:16:42 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 10:58:29 am
I am not saying they won't get ill but we can't keep doing this till we have no cases. I am 30 and got pneumonia from it so I know what it can do. Also saying 64 isn't helpful as most people over 50 have had 2 jabs now. The real people at risk are the people under 45 and at that point the risks drop off dramatically.

We are going to get spikes but at some point, we have to start taking some risks. If we can't do that with the number of vaccines we have now then people are never going to think it is ok to not have some form of lockdowns in place.

The NHS has been quiet for months now and unfortunately going forward we are going to get used to some spikes in cases going forward like we do with the flu now.
I can assure you, youre extremely wrong there. ;D
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,929
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57293 on: Today at 07:44:13 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 07:03:53 am
According to PHE 80% of adults now have antibodies (either from Covid or vaccine) so surely we are approaching herd immunity.   Or do kids have to be included In the 80% to get herd immunity.

That was the figure or close to the figure that was banded about prior to the vaccines.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,991
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57294 on: Today at 07:53:46 am »
Quote from: markthescouser on Today at 05:59:37 am
You get that over-ordering and stockpiling are different, right? We havent actually got 400 million doses sat in a warehouse somewhere.

If there was a bigger problem with the viral vector vaccines (AZ and J&J) and we were unable to use them at all, then wed be left with the RNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) and have only just enough to cover the population. With that, I believe over-ordering was the right thing to do.

As it happens, we had the good fortune that all of our ordered vaccines could make a significant impact. However, were still vaccinating using all of them right now, but Im sure once we get to a sufficient level of the population having been vaccinated, well start sending out any surplus. Maybe mid July when most over 40s will have had a second AZ dose, we can start looking at it then.

When you procure something, do you think it impacts the availability of that product to others??
Quote
New data shows that Canada, the UK, the EU, the US and Japan have collectively procured 5.3 billion vaccine doses despite having a collective population of just over 1 billion, according to the Global Health Innovation Center at Duke University in the US. Considering most vaccines require two doses for full vaccination, it means the worlds wealthiest countries could double vaccinate their entire populations and be left with plenty to spare.

Canada has the highest number of procured doses per head, with a total of 381 million procured vaccine doses for a population of just over 37 million. That would be enough to give each person 10 doses if all vaccines pass phase 3 trials.

The UK will have enough doses to give each of its people seven doses, the EU six per person, the US three per person and Japan two per person.

In comparison, most low- and middle-income countries are struggling to procure doses through either direct deals or the global vaccine-sharing initiative Covax. Colombia and Indonesia currently have enough to give an average of 0.9 doses per person, South Africa has 0.5 doses per person, and Pakistan has just 0.1.

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/jun/05/share-vaccines-or-climate-deal-will-fail-rich-countries-are-told

Defending vaccine nationalism, is a bit like trying to defend how the developed world is screwing up the climate, disproportionally impacting the poorer nations.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:05:29 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,415
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57295 on: Today at 07:55:24 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:44:13 am
That was the figure or close to the figure that was banded about prior to the vaccines.

Really?
Logged

Online Bincey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,778
  • Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57296 on: Today at 07:58:53 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 07:03:53 am
According to PHE 80% of adults now have antibodies (either from Covid or vaccine) so surely we are approaching herd immunity.   Or do kids have to be included In the 80% to get herd immunity.

Yeh kids as well. Think i'm right in saying that if you have a more transmissible variant though, you need an even larger percentage.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,991
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57297 on: Today at 07:59:00 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 10:58:29 am
I am not saying they won't get ill but we can't keep doing this till we have no cases. I am 30 and got pneumonia from it so I know what it can do. Also saying 64 isn't helpful as most people over 50 have had 2 jabs now. The real people at risk are the people under 45 and at that point the risks drop off dramatically.

We are going to get spikes but at some point, we have to start taking some risks. If we can't do that with the number of vaccines we have now then people are never going to think it is ok to not have some form of lockdowns in place.

The NHS has been quiet for months now and unfortunately going forward we are going to get used to some spikes in cases going forward like we do with the flu now.

This cracked me up!

Clearly got his finger on the pulse  ;D
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,973
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57298 on: Today at 08:14:55 am »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 07:58:53 am
Yeh kids as well. Think i'm right in saying that if you have a more transmissible variant though, you need an even larger percentage.

Yeah, that's how I understood it too. And it's also moved the goalposts on earlier variants in how much protection you get from just the one vaccine. What was a very sensible and effective way to get people covered against the first variant seems not to be close to as effective against this current one which seems to need both jabs to be as effective.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online markthescouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 921
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57299 on: Today at 08:28:07 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:53:46 am
When you procure something, do you think it impacts the availability of that product to others??
Of course it does, but do you expect any country hit hard by covid to say no, no, you guys have the vaccine first, well wait? Its shit that we cant pump out enough vaccine for everyone in the world to be sorted in a few months, but thats the reality and someone has to go first. Us going first isnt vaccine nationalism, its self preservation.

You keep posting links to articles referencing over-ordering. No one has denied that, its a fact weve ordered 3/4 times the amount to fully vaccinate the whole population. Ive explained why we did that (possible vaccine failure) and to me, that seems like a reasonable approach to have taken when it was done months ago.

Now that we know they all work, if we take delivery of those 500 million doses and just sit on them, then thats stockpiling, and I agree thats wrong. However, once were in a safe position, if we take our surplus vaccine doses and give them to low income countries then that over-ordering you keep referencing, will have little to no impact on the availability of the product to others.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,929
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57300 on: Today at 08:28:51 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:55:24 am
Really?

I remember prior to vaccines when you had the nut jobs claiming so many people had COVID that we were approaching herd immunity we had some people saying that was impossible and herd immunity figures were thrown about between 70-90%.

Obviously though what the issue might be is that this new variant means that 80% figure is misleading in the sense of herd immunity because we need two vaccinations.
Logged

Online Bincey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,778
  • Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57301 on: Today at 08:41:45 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 08:14:55 am
Yeah, that's how I understood it too. And it's also moved the goalposts on earlier variants in how much protection you get from just the one vaccine. What was a very sensible and effective way to get people covered against the first variant seems not to be close to as effective against this current one which seems to need both jabs to be as effective.

Yeh, frustrating. And not great at all for global control of it, certainly in the short term.

I wonder if since the May relaxation, a lot of people have been doing a lot more socialising than they would normally, which may have had an additional impact on transmission. Anecdotally, I know a few people who've been meeting different friends pretty much every other night, something that wouldn't happen in a "normal" times. Perfectly understandable but just wondering if once that calms down a bit, the spread/increase may slow a little. Bit of a release, so to speak. Maybe clutching at straws.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,297
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57302 on: Today at 08:42:07 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:16:42 am
I can assure you, youre extremely wrong there. ;D
Nah the NHS staff are obviously in the empty corridors keeping themselves busy making tiktok videos. 
(Insert sarcasm emoji here)

Definitely 80% was the number touted for herd immunity before Kent and India variants arrived. Not sure how finger in the air that estimate was. And given that children are seen as super spreaders, it needs to be more than 80% within that cohort .

I sound authorotive on the above. But it's lay interpretation of what I remember.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
