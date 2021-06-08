« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1428 1429 1430 1431 1432 [1433]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1961531 times)

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,971
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57280 on: Yesterday at 06:36:27 pm »
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 05:50:19 pm
Just seen this. Hmmm

There's parts of London with lower coverage but Manchester is at that 50% level across the adult population too. Not seen recent figures for Liverpool. The surge in Manchester has just been announced to try and get an extra 10% of adults, additional to planned, their first dose over the next three weeks.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,411
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57281 on: Yesterday at 07:09:20 pm »
From the beginning of vaccine availability, it was pretty obvious that this is a situation where every country is looking after number one first. I can't see more than token numbers of vaccines being send to poorer countries, at least not before we aren't sure we won't need a third booster. Or if it looks like we'll reach the end of their shelf life, which I think is 6 months.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,670
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57282 on: Yesterday at 07:27:35 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 10:58:29 am
I am not saying they won't get ill but we can't keep doing this till we have no cases. I am 30 and got pneumonia from it so I know what it can do. Also saying 64 isn't helpful as most people over 50 have had 2 jabs now. The real people at risk are the people under 45 and at that point the risks drop off dramatically.

We are going to get spikes but at some point, we have to start taking some risks. If we can't do that with the number of vaccines we have now then people are never going to think it is ok to not have some form of lockdowns in place.

The NHS has been quiet for months now and unfortunately going forward we are going to get used to some spikes in cases going forward like we do with the flu now.

The NHS has been quiet for months? Haha fucking hell
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,414
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57283 on: Yesterday at 07:42:22 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 06:36:27 pm
There's parts of London with lower coverage but Manchester is at that 50% level across the adult population too. Not seen recent figures for Liverpool. The surge in Manchester has just been announced to try and get an extra 10% of adults, additional to planned, their first dose over the next three weeks.

Assumption has always been London has a younger population then the rest of the country so was always going to lag the rest of the country. Fingers crossed thats what it is and we catch up soon.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57284 on: Yesterday at 08:08:14 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 07:09:20 pm
From the beginning of vaccine availability, it was pretty obvious that this is a situation where every country is looking after number one first. I can't see more than token numbers of vaccines being send to poorer countries, at least not before we aren't sure we won't need a third booster. Or if it looks like we'll reach the end of their shelf life, which I think is 6 months.
Quote
The New York Times

State health officials are growing concerned about whether Johnson & Johnson doses may expire this month, and a White House adviser said governors could consult with the agency on storage procedures. Pfizer and Moderna are now testing their vaccines on those as young as 6 months.

State health officials are growing increasingly concerned about whether doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine may expire this month, warning they could go to waste if they go unused in the coming weeks or are not sent elsewhere.

Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio has pleaded with health providers in his state to use about 200,000 doses of the vaccine that he said on Monday were set to expire on June 23. The states health department directed providers to adopt a first-in, first-out process for the shot to ensure doses with earlier expiration dates were used first. Arkansas state epidemiologist said last week that as many as 60,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson may not be used there in time.

Dr. Marcus Plescia, who represents state health agencies as the chief medical officer for the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, said he believed the expiration risk for Johnson & Johnson was a problem in every state. Over 10 million doses of the vaccine have been delivered to states but not administered, according to data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Andy Slavitt, a White House pandemic adviser, said on Tuesday at a news conference that the federal government was encouraging governors to consult with the Food and Drug Administration on storage procedures as the agency examines how to possibly extend the shelf life of the vaccine. He said the agency was looking at opportunities for continued storage.

Full story:

https://www.nytimes.com/live/2021/06/08/world/covid-vaccine-coronavirus-mask
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,908
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57285 on: Yesterday at 08:30:55 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 07:27:35 pm
The NHS has been quiet for months? Haha fucking hell

Its incredible that people think that because the Covid waves aren't at their peak and there's a hell of a lot less Covid patients that hospitals are empty and staff are just sat about fiddling their thumbs. The government and press have done an excellent job in persuading people that hospitals WEREN'T overwhelmed during this.
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,564
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57286 on: Yesterday at 10:06:47 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:42:22 pm
Assumption has always been London has a younger population then the rest of the country so was always going to lag the rest of the country. Fingers crossed thats what it is and we catch up soon.

The last time I saw data on this unfortunately London had the lowest vaccination percentage of all the major regions in each of the at risk age groups
Logged

Offline ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,553
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57287 on: Yesterday at 10:10:41 pm »
Matt Hancock was warned of Covid care home risk in March 2020

Quote
Some of the UKs biggest care home operators have told the Guardian they repeatedly warned Matt Hancocks department about the risk of not testing people discharged from hospitals into care homes in March 2020.

Their claims are likely to increase pressure on the health secretary when he appears before MPs on Thursday to defend his handling of the Covid pandemic to a parliamentary inquiry.

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/jun/09/matt-hancock-was-warned-of-covid-care-home-risk-in-march-2020
Logged

Offline RF

  • Are we there yet?... is it open?... where are we?... what's that?...it's a lazy twat! Is my card marked?.. Yes it is?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 611
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57288 on: Yesterday at 10:53:23 pm »
Pissed off to be honest. Was really hoping for the 21st June to happen and was all ready to dive into the deep end and take my chances, but going on the latest rises in cases and the vibes coming out it's looking more like the summer hols. I get that more jabs will probably have to go in arms to try and combat rises, but we can't keep carrying on living with this shit.
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,143
  • Twitter me bro
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57289 on: Yesterday at 11:25:01 pm »
Quote from: RF on Yesterday at 10:53:23 pm
Pissed off to be honest. Was really hoping for the 21st June to happen and was all ready to dive into the deep end and take my chances, but going on the latest rises in cases and the vibes coming out it's looking more like the summer hols. I get that more jabs will probably have to go in arms to try and combat rises, but we can't keep carrying on living with this shit.

It's shite but burying our heads in the sands right now will probably cause more harm anyway.

Just have to enjoy the luxuries we have right now and make the most of it imo. I'm at peace with it as I know it's way worse elsewhere.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline markthescouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 920
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57290 on: Today at 05:59:37 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 06:04:04 pm
Yep.

This is from February



Not sure if anyone has mentioned it here before.  I guess people have a very blinkered view of things.
You get that over-ordering and stockpiling are different, right? We havent actually got 400 million doses sat in a warehouse somewhere.

If there was a bigger problem with the viral vector vaccines (AZ and J&J) and we were unable to use them at all, then wed be left with the RNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) and have only just enough to cover the population. With that, I believe over-ordering was the right thing to do.

As it happens, we had the good fortune that all of our ordered vaccines could make a significant impact. However, were still vaccinating using all of them right now, but Im sure once we get to a sufficient level of the population having been vaccinated, well start sending out any surplus. Maybe mid July when most over 40s will have had a second AZ dose, we can start looking at it then.
Logged

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,380
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57291 on: Today at 07:03:53 am »
According to PHE 80% of adults now have antibodies (either from Covid or vaccine) so surely we are approaching herd immunity.   Or do kids have to be included In the 80% to get herd immunity.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1428 1429 1430 1431 1432 [1433]   Go Up
« previous next »
 