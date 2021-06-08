Yep.



This is from February







Not sure if anyone has mentioned it here before. I guess people have a very blinkered view of things.



You get that over-ordering and stockpiling are different, right? We havent actually got 400 million doses sat in a warehouse somewhere.If there was a bigger problem with the viral vector vaccines (AZ and J&J) and we were unable to use them at all, then wed be left with the RNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) and have only just enough to cover the population. With that, I believe over-ordering was the right thing to do.As it happens, we had the good fortune that all of our ordered vaccines could make a significant impact. However, were still vaccinating using all of them right now, but Im sure once we get to a sufficient level of the population having been vaccinated, well start sending out any surplus. Maybe mid July when most over 40s will have had a second AZ dose, we can start looking at it then.