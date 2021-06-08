Yep.
This is from February
Not sure if anyone has mentioned it here before. I guess people have a very blinkered view of things.
You get that over-ordering and stockpiling are different, right? We havent actually got 400 million doses sat in a warehouse somewhere.
If there was a bigger problem with the viral vector vaccines (AZ and J&J) and we were unable to use them at all, then wed be left with the RNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) and have only just enough to cover the population. With that, I believe over-ordering was the right thing to do.
As it happens, we had the good fortune that all of our ordered vaccines could make a significant impact. However, were still vaccinating using all of them right now, but Im sure once we get to a sufficient level of the population having been vaccinated, well start sending out any surplus. Maybe mid July when most over 40s will have had a second AZ dose, we can start looking at it then.