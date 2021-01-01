It's a communications thing isn't it? They might have said that at the day they announced it but they've hardly been out there saying to the general public 'we did only say it was the earliest date'. Much of the general public believe the date was set in stone.



Yeah I think it's mainly publicans/people who work in hospitality as they clearly can't bring in usual revenues under these conditions.



Ive heard them say it numerous times and they always explain the tests which require restrictions to be eased at each of the briefings prior to the next stage.Again, theyve been utterly shite throughout all of this and communication has been a major problem, Im just not convinced it has been in this particular issue. Rather the media try to convince people its set in stone so that when theres inevitably some doubt as to whether it goes ahead or not theyve got weeks of opportunity to write complete shite about it and sell papers off the basis that a provisional date might be delayed.