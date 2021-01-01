« previous next »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57200 on: Today at 11:08:01 am
Quote from: Hij on Today at 11:02:39 am
It's a communications thing isn't it? They might have said that at the day they announced it but they've hardly been out there saying to the general public 'we did only say it was the earliest date'. Much of the general public believe the date was set in stone.

Yeah I think it's mainly publicans/people who work in hospitality as they clearly can't bring in usual revenues under these conditions.

Ive heard them say it numerous times and they always explain the tests which require restrictions to be eased at each of the briefings prior to the next stage.

Again, theyve been utterly shite throughout all of this and communication has been a major problem, Im just not convinced it has been in this particular issue. Rather the media try to convince people its set in stone so that when theres inevitably some doubt as to whether it goes ahead or not theyve got weeks of opportunity to write complete shite about it and sell papers off the basis that a provisional date might be delayed.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57201 on: Today at 11:10:26 am
Quote from: Hij on Today at 11:02:39 am
It's a communications thing isn't it? They might have said that at the day they announced it but they've hardly been out there saying to the general public 'we did only say it was the earliest date'. Much of the general public believe the date was set in stone.

Yeah I think it's mainly publicans/people who work in hospitality as they clearly can't bring in usual revenues under these conditions.
And anyone who works in travel, airports etc.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57202 on: Today at 11:11:43 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:07:35 am
I dont really get the 'no end in sight' and 'back to square one' shouts from a few pages ago. As long as the vaccines actually work, we're surely not too far away from being back to close to normal.

Newspapers doing their job again
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57203 on: Today at 11:12:07 am
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 11:10:26 am
And anyone who works in travel, airports etc.
Yes, fair enough of course.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57204 on: Today at 11:13:41 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:07:35 am
I dont really get the 'no end in sight' and 'back to square one' shouts from a few pages ago. As long as the vaccines actually work, we're surely not too far away from being back to close to normal.
I love it when someone just writes what I've done in about 9 posts and several hundred words in a sentence ;D . But that's basically my sentiment^.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57205 on: Today at 11:14:09 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:07:35 am
I dont really get the 'no end in sight' and 'back to square one' shouts from a few pages ago. As long as the vaccines actually work, we're surely not too far away from being back to close to normal.

Correct:

Link between Covid cases and deaths has been broken, says senior NHS boss

NHS Providers chief executive Chris Hopson says hospitals are reporting much lower mortality rates

The UKs vaccination programme has broken the link between infections, hospital admissions and deaths, and hospitals were reporting fewer and younger patients, according to a senior boss in the NHS.
Quote
The NHS Providers chief executive, Chris Hopson, told Times Radio: What [hospital] chief executives are consistently telling us is that it is a much younger population that is coming in, they are less clinically vulnerable, they are less in need of critical care and therefore theyre seeing what they believe is significantly lower mortality rate which is, you know, borne out by the figures. So its not just the numbers of people who are coming in, its actually the level of harm and clinical risk.

Its important not to just focus on the raw numbers here  you also do need to look at whos being admitted into hospital and how clinically vulnerable and what level of acuity theyve got, he added. However, he said those people who are admitted but survive may still end up with long Covid.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jun/09/link-between-covid-cases-and-deaths-has-been-broken-says-senior-nhs-boss
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57206 on: Today at 11:14:17 am
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 11:10:26 am
And anyone who works in travel, airports etc.

Thing is that was never going to be eased on 21 June anyway, that is only relative to restrictions in England.

The traffic light system will be in place for a while yet, realistically Id say its going to be another year as minimum (although obviously in that time youd expect to see far more added to the green list.)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57207 on: Today at 11:14:20 am
Quote from: Hij on Today at 10:46:27 am
Quick maths I did earlier shows to get to 86% of people with both vaccine shots and 3 weeks since they had their 2nd shot is about the 11th August on current averages. I picked 86% out of thin air but that the herd immunity number we'd be after was likely going to be over 80%?

Anyway it demonstrates how close we are really to having 86% of the adult population double dosed and with full protection - but we do need 40 days to get 20 million people double dosed and protected. So clearly any adjustment of the 21st would be a delay only. We'll be seeing the back of it by the middle of August in my opinion.

The problem the Government have given themselves is they said they would lead on 'data not dates' but they've given people a date to look forward to for months.

Best estimate is 83%. But thats of total population not just adults.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57208 on: Today at 11:14:23 am
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 11:11:43 am
Newspapers and BBC doing their job again
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57209 on: Today at 11:15:06 am
Quote from: John Higgins on Today at 11:14:20 am
Best estimate is 83%. But thats of total population not just adults.
Cheers! The percentages on the Government website are only for the UK adult population I believe then.
