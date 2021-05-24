« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57080 on: Today at 12:23:38 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:27:56 am
"We've put more money into the NHS then any Government ever" will be the usual replay
Yes, you're probably right there. However, they haven't really though. Yes, the NHS budget has increased since 2010 in real terms - but at a much slower pace than prior to 2010. In the 10 years to 2019 the budget rose each year by an average 1.4% - compared to average yearly increases of 3.7% since the NHS began. But, it was virtually 'frozen' in the 4 years 2010 - 2013 along with staff pay.

The NHS is chronically underfunded at present (not withstanding the extra money put in due to Covid) - and is grossly understaffed, with a shortage of 50,000 nurses and thousands of doctors short. Only today the RCN & BMA have reported that staff are exhausted - so any further increases in Covid hospitalisations is just going to make matters worse. Yet, the Tories still think a measly 1% pay increase is what they deserve.
PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57081 on: Today at 12:40:57 pm
So the first figure I googled suggests a 1% pay rise costs £450m . I was staggered at how little that is. That's less than half of what pep has spent on transfer fees at City.
I imagine we could raise taxes on those earning over £100k a year and they wouldn't notice it.
It's probably less than we will spend on the sodding brexit yacht.

Happy for someone to correct me on that number, it does 'feel' a bit low . Though not far down I saw a link saying 80%+ of that 'cost' would be recouped through taxation on that salary rise. (Which I suppose means the poor nhs staff are really only seeing .2% in their pocket...)
Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57082 on: Today at 01:12:34 pm
In a sign of good news the national booking system crashed this morning with the amount of 25-29 year olds trying to book a vaccine. The demand is definitely there.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57083 on: Today at 01:13:13 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:40:57 pm
So the first figure I googled suggests a 1% pay rise costs £450m . I was staggered at how little that is. That's less than half of what pep has spent on transfer fees at City.
I imagine we could raise taxes on those earning over £100k a year and they wouldn't notice it.
It's probably less than we will spend on the sodding brexit yacht.

Happy for someone to correct me on that number, it does 'feel' a bit low . Though not far down I saw a link saying 80%+ of that 'cost' would be recouped through taxation on that salary rise. (Which I suppose means the poor nhs staff are really only seeing .2% in their pocket...)

It's correct. Back when I worked in the NHS a 1% payrise would see my monthly take home pay rise about about £10 a month.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57084 on: Today at 04:08:50 pm
Last Tuesday's numbers likely a bit suppressed by bank holiday Monday impacts

Latest view on England covid hospital admissions (as of 08-Jun) with 121 reported for 06-Jun.

The 7 day average is now 103, an increase of 19% in the last week.





Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57085 on: Today at 04:09:54 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:40:57 pm
So the first figure I googled suggests a 1% pay rise costs £450m . I was staggered at how little that is. That's less than half of what pep has spent on transfer fees at City.
I imagine we could raise taxes on those earning over £100k a year and they wouldn't notice it.
It's probably less than we will spend on the sodding brexit yacht.

Happy for someone to correct me on that number, it does 'feel' a bit low . Though not far down I saw a link saying 80%+ of that 'cost' would be recouped through taxation on that salary rise. (Which I suppose means the poor nhs staff are really only seeing .2% in their pocket...)
They'll hold off of any pay rises until closer to the election.  Then there will be great fanfare accompanying a 5% pay rise.

It will be lost on most people that the NHS staff will still be on a lower pay than they would have been had they had yearly 2% increases.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57086 on: Today at 04:52:20 pm
Ok, the rate of increase of cases should now be starting to come down a bit.   

Its not, its actually increasing.

This leads us to question whether the increased transmission of the delta variant is actually more like 70% than the 40% that Handjob suggested earlier in the week.

Ok long term, but not good news in the more immediate future Im afraid .. time will tell
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57087 on: Today at 05:01:49 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:12:34 pm
In a sign of good news the national booking system crashed this morning with the amount of 25-29 year olds trying to book a vaccine. The demand is definitely there.

Was it because of that or because of the wider internet issue that affected a number of websites including some .gov sites?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57088 on: Today at 05:04:07 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:57:06 am
Are there any mandatory tests/forms or anything else that need to be completed to travel from NI to Scotland at the minute?

There are no requirement for travelling to Scotland from elsewhere in the UK or RoI apart from a few ares in England. There are requirements for testing if you plan to go to any of the islands (from mainland Scotland and rest of UK).

Quote
England  travel to and from Bedford, Blackburn with Darwen, and Bolton is only allowed for permitted reasons from Monday 24 May 2021, for example for work or education. There is a detailed list of examples of reasonable excuses in the regulations.  No travel restrictions elsewhere in England

https://www.gov.scot/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-guidance-on-travel-and-transport/
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57089 on: Today at 05:04:09 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:52:20 pm
Ok, the rate of increase of cases should now be starting to come down a bit.   

Its not, its actually increasing.

This leads us to question whether the increased transmission of the delta variant is actually more like 70% than the 40% that Handjob suggested earlier in the week.

Ok long term, but not good news in the more immediate future Im afraid .. time will tell

Id hazard a guess that the last easing of restrictions in mid-May might be also playing a part? Inside dining, drinking, cinemas opened now too I think would have inevitably led to a rise in cases?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57090 on: Today at 05:29:30 pm
I wonder if we need to panic (as much) about rising cases as we did?

I think the number to keep an eye on will be hospitalisations. I guess we won't know totally what the deal is for another week or two and if they increase in line with the rise in cases, or at a lower rate (amongst unvaccinated etc)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57091 on: Today at 05:36:13 pm
Fucking deje vu looking at those numbers again, then reading about more half arsed measures that wont be enforced or followed
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57092 on: Today at 05:38:39 pm
Although yes, this admittedly looks horrendous

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57093 on: Today at 05:40:05 pm


Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57094 on: Today at 05:46:19 pm
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 10:22:48 am
Joy. Hancock to announce this later this morning.

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/greater-manchester-poised-travel-ban-20764317

I'm a bit pissed off about it but still of the view that if something's worth doing then get it done properly rather than half-assing it.

As long as they don't shut the pubs and shops there again, as they'll just turn up here again.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57095 on: Today at 05:49:38 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:52:20 pm
Ok, the rate of increase of cases should now be starting to come down a bit.   

Its not, its actually increasing.

This leads us to question whether the increased transmission of the delta variant is actually more like 70% than the 40% that Handjob suggested earlier in the week.

Ok long term, but not good news in the more immediate future Im afraid .. time will tell

It's a race between the vaccines and the variant.

The vaccines are mostly winning in terms of serious illness, but in terms of cases the variant is starting to run amok until more people can get jabbed.

Without such a heroic vaccine roll out we'd be up shit creek. The reality is, June 21st will be pushed back.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57096 on: Today at 06:05:16 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 05:40:05 pm



Just look at that. Fucking hell.

One of the main positives is that surely it won't lead to a stringent and total lockdown - because numbers like that almost certainly would have six months or 14 months ago (and did).
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57097 on: Today at 06:07:36 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:49:38 pm
It's a race between the vaccines and the variant.

The vaccines are mostly winning in terms of serious illness, but in terms of cases the variant is starting to run amok until more people can get jabbed.

Without such a heroic vaccine roll out we'd be up shit creek. The reality is, June 21st will be pushed back.

Just feels like as a country we could have thrown everything into the vaccine rollout - including trying to stem other variants from making it in easily until we had reached 3 weeks after 80% of people had two jabs. But somehow we've managed to have this situation develop when realistically, we're still another 40-55 days of vaccines (and then 3 weeks for them to work) away from a sort of herd immunity?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57098 on: Today at 06:10:49 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:49:38 pm
It's a race between the vaccines and the variant.

The vaccines are mostly winning in terms of serious illness, but in terms of cases the variant is starting to run amok until more people can get jabbed.

Without such a heroic vaccine roll out we'd be up shit creek. The reality is, June 21st will be pushed back.
Yep..

He unfortunately, for the last leg of the race, the virus has swapped the baton to a much faster runner
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57099 on: Today at 06:11:27 pm
June 21st will get pushed back cannot really seeing them tightening Again.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57100 on: Today at 06:12:41 pm
Quote from: Hij on Today at 06:05:16 pm
Just look at that. Fucking hell.

One of the main positives is that surely it won't lead to a stringent and total lockdown - because numbers like that almost certainly would have six months or 14 months ago (and did).

One of the main positives is that most infected are now younger, at less risk of severe illness, and also typically recover quicker.


I can't see another lockdown, but I see masks, 1.5m+, and wfh continue for the time being.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57101 on: Today at 06:29:00 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 05:40:05 pm




That looks like we are very much in lag territory rather then severed or broken links.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57102 on: Today at 06:31:00 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 06:12:41 pm
One of the main positives is that most infected are now younger, at less risk of severe illness, and also typically recover quicker.


I can't see another lockdown, but I see masks, 1.5m+, and wfh continue for the time being.

Im pessimistic enough to have bet my mate 2 x Euro millions tickets that we will be back in lockdown by September. That might be a bit too pessimistic but I think for the end of the year it doesnt look great :(
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57103 on: Today at 06:32:19 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:01:49 pm
Was it because of that or because of the wider internet issue that affected a number of websites including some .gov sites?

500k booked their vaccines today alone
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57104 on: Today at 06:39:30 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:29:00 pm
That looks like we are very much in lag territory rather then severed or broken links.
Yeah, that's how I see it
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57105 on: Today at 06:47:01 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:46:19 pm
As long as they don't shut the pubs and shops there again, as they'll just turn up here again.

Aye for leisure, although if people aren't being told to work from home again the commuter part of it will be a much bigger thing between both cities and city regions.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57106 on: Today at 06:52:36 pm
Still think it's in the balance for the 21st. They said they expected cases to go up with each stage of the unlocking. If we start hitting 8k cases by the end of this week then maybe not.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57107 on: Today at 06:55:17 pm
A two or three week delay after the 21st June would probably take us to around the 3 week mark after those 18+ have had one jab and its effectiveness is starting to kick in, alongside more time for people to have their second dose. It's just the obvious path to take.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57108 on: Today at 07:06:48 pm
I wonder what the current vaccine uptake rate is. I think June 21st will just keep getting delayed. All 18+ plus end of July add two months for two jabs means September. Then all the booster stuff. Hmmm
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57109 on: Today at 07:12:02 pm
Quote from: daindan on Today at 07:06:48 pm
I wonder what the current vaccine uptake rate is. I think June 21st will just keep getting delayed. All 18+ plus end of July add two months for two jabs means September. Then all the booster stuff. Hmmm
From a couple, of days ago.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57110 on: Today at 07:38:51 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:31:00 pm
Im pessimistic enough to have bet my mate 2 x Euro millions tickets that we will be back in lockdown by September. That might be a bit too pessimistic but I think for the end of the year it doesnt look great :(

To be frank, I don't know if another lockdown will work at this point. The last lockdown was a big strain on the general public, boueyed by the idea of the vaccine being the way out. Telling them that vaccine rollout only partially worked and back to square one will just cause people to stop paying as much attention, and stop following the rules.

People are hitting the point now of seeing this as something we will live with and what's the point in continuing this stop start nature of living and just get on with it with Covid instead. Depending on the data in the coming weeks and months this may be a stupid argument, but people will think it anyway with the Covid fatigue and the shouts of how important vaccines are, as basically a silver bullet.

I think we are hitting the point that we have to speed up vaccine as much as possible.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57111 on: Today at 07:42:38 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:31:00 pm
Im pessimistic enough to have bet my mate 2 x Euro millions tickets that we will be back in lockdown by September. That might be a bit too pessimistic but I think for the end of the year it doesnt look great :(

Whats that based on?

If the vaccine has been administered country wide I just cant see how they can justify another lockdown, for one thing what is the way out, if he vaccine being offered to the entire population isnt enough to prevent it then theres little endgame?

I cant see another lockdown happening ever again, although as others have said restrictions are likely to be in play for a while longer (and rightly so if it prevents more in-necessary deaths.)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57112 on: Today at 07:50:01 pm
I can't see Johnson OKing another lockdown under almost any circumstances. And if he does you can bet it will be way too late, probably not until he is the last man standing.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57113 on: Today at 07:51:33 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 07:42:38 pm
Whats that based on?

If the vaccine has been administered country wide I just cant see how they can justify another lockdown, for one thing what is the way out, if he vaccine being offered to the entire population isnt enough to prevent it then theres little endgame?

I cant see another lockdown happening ever again, although as others have said restrictions are likely to be in play for a while longer (and rightly so if it prevents more in-necessary deaths.)

Its based on nothing but my gut and the graph above of hospitalisation.

Ill be more then happy to be wrong.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57114 on: Today at 07:53:20 pm
Sunak could accept four-week delay to ending Covid restrictions in England

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jun/08/sunak-could-accept-four-week-delay-to-ending-covid-restrictions-in-england

Quote
Rishi Sunak is willing to accept a delay of up to four weeks to the final stage of Englands reopening roadmap, the Guardian understands, as the government considers extending restrictions beyond 21 June.

Ministers will continue to scrutinise data on cases and hospitalisations over the coming days, with a final decision set to be announced by the prime minister on Monday. From 21 June nightclubs are due to reopen, with the cap on wedding numbers, large-scale events and indoor mixing lifted and guidance on working from home and mask-wearing dropped.

A delay in all these changes would infuriate many Conservative backbenchers. On Tuesday the former Tory minister Steve Baker pressed for the date dubbed freedom day to go ahead, calling it the last chance to save industries such as hospitality, which is calling for the 2-metre distancing rule to be scrapped.

Sunak, the chancellor, has in the past been regarded as more keen to lift lockdown constraints than some cabinet colleagues. But a Whitehall source said he was not fixated on the 21 June date and was more concerned that when restrictions are lifted, the move can be permanent. The Treasurys main thing is that freedoms are irreversible and businesses have clarity, the source said.

Economic support measures including the furlough scheme are set to taper off gradually, helping to cushion the impact of any delay. This is exactly why we went long, the source said.

The Treasury is understood to prefer a clean delay to the 21 June reopening rather than a confusing halfway house where some measures are lifted but others kept in place. A two-week delay is also thought to be under consideration.

A delay of up to four weeks would allow second vaccine doses for all over-50s to have been administered and taken effect before reopening, under government plans. It would also coincide with the end of the school summer term, reducing the extent to which outbreaks can be fuelled by children passing the virus on to one another in the classroom. One government source pointed out that many cases of the Delta variant have been among children, who are not yet being vaccinated.

More than 6,000 people were reported on Tuesday to have tested positive for coronavirus, with 126 people admitted to hospital.

Nearly 500,000 jabs were booked in a Glastonbury-style rush after the vaccine rollout was expanded to 25 to 29-year-olds in England, the NHS said. NHS England said the National Booking Service had seen 493,000 appointments reserved by midday on Tuesday, five hours after eligibility was widened to the over-25s.

Key scientific modelling committees Spi-B and Spi-M are expected to provide fresh analysis in the coming days about the potential impact of the rapid spread of the Delta variant, which was identified in India.

Matt Hancock, the health secretary, said earlier this week that of 12,383 cases of the Delta variant as of 3 June, 126 were admitted to hospital. Of those, 83 were unvaccinated, 28 had had one dose of vaccine and only three had both doses.

At a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Johnson told colleagues: While the relationship between cases and hospitalisations has changed, we must continue to look at the data carefully ahead of making a decision on step four.

The governments chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance, and the chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, briefed cabinet ministers about the latest data earlier this week. One person with knowledge of the meeting said the pair were at the optimistic end of Sage. Some members of the advisory committee have publicly cautioned against further reopening. The source added that Whitty and Vallance had reserved judgment and suggested more critical data would be available by the weekend.

Tory backbenchers will put intense pressure on the prime minister to go ahead with the final stage of reopening, despite the rise in cases. Baker, vice-chair of the Covid Recovery Group of backbench MPs, said 21 June represented a last chance for industries including hospitality and tourism, that make life worth living, and it was time to allow the public to reconnect with family and friends and regain our mental health.

He claimed that by that date, all over-50s and vulnerable younger adults should have been given the opportunity to receive two doses of Covid vaccine.

These groups represent about 99% of Covid deaths and about 80% of hospitalisations, he said. As of today, according to announcements made by the government, these groups should all have been offered a chance to have had a second dose. It would be helpful for the government to clarify that this has been achieved.

If this brilliant milestone isnt enough to convince ministers that we need to lift all remaining restrictions  especially social distancing requirements  on 21 June, nothing will ever get us out of this.

Ministers have been encouraged by progress in Bolton, a hotspot for the Delta variant. Surge testing and a rapid vaccine push were put in place four weeks ago, and cases have begun to flatten off. Hancock announced on Tuesday that a similar approach will now be taken across Greater Manchester and Lancashire, with local people also advised to take extra care.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57115 on: Today at 07:56:07 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:12:02 pm
From a couple, of days ago.



Thats incredibly eye opening, in my head everyone over 50 already has two doses when we actually have quite a long way to go.
