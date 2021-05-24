"We've put more money into the NHS then any Government ever" will be the usual replay



Yes, you're probably right there. However, they haven't really though. Yes, the NHS budget has increased since 2010 in real terms - but at a much slower pace than prior to 2010. In the 10 years to 2019 the budget rose each year by an average 1.4% - compared to average yearly increases of 3.7% since the NHS began. But, it was virtually 'frozen' in the 4 years 2010 - 2013 along with staff pay.The NHS is chronically underfunded at present (not withstanding the extra money put in due to Covid) - and is grossly understaffed, with a shortage of 50,000 nurses and thousands of doctors short. Only today the RCN & BMA have reported that staff are exhausted - so any further increases in Covid hospitalisations is just going to make matters worse. Yet, the Tories still think a measly 1% pay increase is what they deserve.