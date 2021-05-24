« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1955861 times)

Offline Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57080 on: Today at 12:23:38 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:27:56 am
"We've put more money into the NHS then any Government ever" will be the usual replay
Yes, you're probably right there. However, they haven't really though. Yes, the NHS budget has increased since 2010 in real terms - but at a much slower pace than prior to 2010. In the 10 years to 2019 the budget rose each year by an average 1.4% - compared to average yearly increases of 3.7% since the NHS began. But, it was virtually 'frozen' in the 4 years 2010 - 2013 along with staff pay.

The NHS is chronically underfunded at present (not withstanding the extra money put in due to Covid) - and is grossly understaffed, with a shortage of 50,000 nurses and thousands of doctors short. Only today the RCN & BMA have reported that staff are exhausted - so any further increases in Covid hospitalisations is just going to make matters worse. Yet, the Tories still think a measly 1% pay increase is what they deserve.
Online PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57081 on: Today at 12:40:57 pm »
So the first figure I googled suggests a 1% pay rise costs £450m . I was staggered at how little that is. That's less than half of what pep has spent on transfer fees at City.
I imagine we could raise taxes on those earning over £100k a year and they wouldn't notice it.
It's probably less than we will spend on the sodding brexit yacht.

Happy for someone to correct me on that number, it does 'feel' a bit low . Though not far down I saw a link saying 80%+ of that 'cost' would be recouped through taxation on that salary rise. (Which I suppose means the poor nhs staff are really only seeing .2% in their pocket...)
Online Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57082 on: Today at 01:12:34 pm »
In a sign of good news the national booking system crashed this morning with the amount of 25-29 year olds trying to book a vaccine. The demand is definitely there.
Online Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57083 on: Today at 01:13:13 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:40:57 pm
So the first figure I googled suggests a 1% pay rise costs £450m . I was staggered at how little that is. That's less than half of what pep has spent on transfer fees at City.
I imagine we could raise taxes on those earning over £100k a year and they wouldn't notice it.
It's probably less than we will spend on the sodding brexit yacht.

Happy for someone to correct me on that number, it does 'feel' a bit low . Though not far down I saw a link saying 80%+ of that 'cost' would be recouped through taxation on that salary rise. (Which I suppose means the poor nhs staff are really only seeing .2% in their pocket...)

It's correct. Back when I worked in the NHS a 1% payrise would see my monthly take home pay rise about about £10 a month.
Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57084 on: Today at 04:08:50 pm »
Last Tuesday's numbers likely a bit suppressed by bank holiday Monday impacts

Latest view on England covid hospital admissions (as of 08-Jun) with 121 reported for 06-Jun.

The 7 day average is now 103, an increase of 19% in the last week.





Offline thaddeus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57085 on: Today at 04:09:54 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:40:57 pm
So the first figure I googled suggests a 1% pay rise costs £450m . I was staggered at how little that is. That's less than half of what pep has spent on transfer fees at City.
I imagine we could raise taxes on those earning over £100k a year and they wouldn't notice it.
It's probably less than we will spend on the sodding brexit yacht.

Happy for someone to correct me on that number, it does 'feel' a bit low . Though not far down I saw a link saying 80%+ of that 'cost' would be recouped through taxation on that salary rise. (Which I suppose means the poor nhs staff are really only seeing .2% in their pocket...)
They'll hold off of any pay rises until closer to the election.  Then there will be great fanfare accompanying a 5% pay rise.

It will be lost on most people that the NHS staff will still be on a lower pay than they would have been had they had yearly 2% increases.
Online TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57086 on: Today at 04:52:20 pm »
Ok, the rate of increase of cases should now be starting to come down a bit.   

Its not, its actually increasing.

This leads us to question whether the increased transmission of the delta variant is actually more like 70% than the 40% that Handjob suggested earlier in the week.

Ok long term, but not good news in the more immediate future Im afraid .. time will tell
Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57087 on: Today at 05:01:49 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:12:34 pm
In a sign of good news the national booking system crashed this morning with the amount of 25-29 year olds trying to book a vaccine. The demand is definitely there.

Was it because of that or because of the wider internet issue that affected a number of websites including some .gov sites?
Online Just Elmo?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57088 on: Today at 05:04:07 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:57:06 am
Are there any mandatory tests/forms or anything else that need to be completed to travel from NI to Scotland at the minute?

There are no requirement for travelling to Scotland from elsewhere in the UK or RoI apart from a few ares in England. There are requirements for testing if you plan to go to any of the islands (from mainland Scotland and rest of UK).

Quote
England  travel to and from Bedford, Blackburn with Darwen, and Bolton is only allowed for permitted reasons from Monday 24 May 2021, for example for work or education. There is a detailed list of examples of reasonable excuses in the regulations.  No travel restrictions elsewhere in England

https://www.gov.scot/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-guidance-on-travel-and-transport/
Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57089 on: Today at 05:04:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:52:20 pm
Ok, the rate of increase of cases should now be starting to come down a bit.   

Its not, its actually increasing.

This leads us to question whether the increased transmission of the delta variant is actually more like 70% than the 40% that Handjob suggested earlier in the week.

Ok long term, but not good news in the more immediate future Im afraid .. time will tell

Id hazard a guess that the last easing of restrictions in mid-May might be also playing a part? Inside dining, drinking, cinemas opened now too I think would have inevitably led to a rise in cases?
Online Hij

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57090 on: Today at 05:29:30 pm »
I wonder if we need to panic (as much) about rising cases as we did?

I think the number to keep an eye on will be hospitalisations. I guess we won't know totally what the deal is for another week or two and if they increase in line with the rise in cases, or at a lower rate (amongst unvaccinated etc)
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57091 on: Today at 05:36:13 pm »
Fucking deje vu looking at those numbers again, then reading about more half arsed measures that wont be enforced or followed
Online Hij

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57092 on: Today at 05:38:39 pm »
Although yes, this admittedly looks horrendous

Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57093 on: Today at 05:40:05 pm »


Online Fromola

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57094 on: Today at 05:46:19 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 10:22:48 am
Joy. Hancock to announce this later this morning.

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/greater-manchester-poised-travel-ban-20764317

I'm a bit pissed off about it but still of the view that if something's worth doing then get it done properly rather than half-assing it.

As long as they don't shut the pubs and shops there again, as they'll just turn up here again.
Online Fromola

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57095 on: Today at 05:49:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:52:20 pm
Ok, the rate of increase of cases should now be starting to come down a bit.   

Its not, its actually increasing.

This leads us to question whether the increased transmission of the delta variant is actually more like 70% than the 40% that Handjob suggested earlier in the week.

Ok long term, but not good news in the more immediate future Im afraid .. time will tell

It's a race between the vaccines and the variant.

The vaccines are mostly winning in terms of serious illness, but in terms of cases the variant is starting to run amok until more people can get jabbed.

Without such a heroic vaccine roll out we'd be up shit creek. The reality is, June 21st will be pushed back.
Online Hij

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57096 on: Today at 06:05:16 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 05:40:05 pm



Just look at that. Fucking hell.

One of the main positives is that surely it won't lead to a stringent and total lockdown - because numbers like that almost certainly would have six months or 14 months ago (and did).
Online Hij

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57097 on: Today at 06:07:36 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:49:38 pm
It's a race between the vaccines and the variant.

The vaccines are mostly winning in terms of serious illness, but in terms of cases the variant is starting to run amok until more people can get jabbed.

Without such a heroic vaccine roll out we'd be up shit creek. The reality is, June 21st will be pushed back.

Just feels like as a country we could have thrown everything into the vaccine rollout - including trying to stem other variants from making it in easily until we had reached 3 weeks after 80% of people had two jabs. But somehow we've managed to have this situation develop when realistically, we're still another 40-55 days of vaccines (and then 3 weeks for them to work) away from a sort of herd immunity?
Online TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57098 on: Today at 06:10:49 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:49:38 pm
It's a race between the vaccines and the variant.

The vaccines are mostly winning in terms of serious illness, but in terms of cases the variant is starting to run amok until more people can get jabbed.

Without such a heroic vaccine roll out we'd be up shit creek. The reality is, June 21st will be pushed back.
Yep..

He unfortunately, for the last leg of the race, the virus has swapped the baton to a much faster runner
Online spen71

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57099 on: Today at 06:11:27 pm »
June 21st will get pushed back cannot really seeing them tightening Again.
Online redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57100 on: Today at 06:12:41 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 06:05:16 pm
Just look at that. Fucking hell.

One of the main positives is that surely it won't lead to a stringent and total lockdown - because numbers like that almost certainly would have six months or 14 months ago (and did).

One of the main positives is that most infected are now younger, at less risk of severe illness, and also typically recover quicker.


I can't see another lockdown, but I see masks, 1.5m+, and wfh continue for the time being.
