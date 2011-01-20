« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57040 on: Yesterday at 09:58:30 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:47:07 pm
So, no then.

Well revisit this comment in the future  ;)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57041 on: Yesterday at 10:00:16 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 09:58:30 pm
Well revisit this comment in the future  ;)

I believe they're asking for what freedoms you are predicting will be curtailed now not for you to come back in 6 months and say "I told you so"
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57042 on: Yesterday at 10:10:35 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:00:16 pm
I believe they're asking for what freedoms you are predicting will be curtailed now not for you to come back in 6 months and say "I told you so"

Deffo an opportunity for the mods to rename him 'Captain Hindsight' :D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57043 on: Yesterday at 10:12:28 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:00:16 pm
I believe they're asking for what freedoms you are predicting will be curtailed now not for you to come back in 6 months and say "I told you so"

I didnt once mention anything about freedoms now? Im talking about freedoms in the future based on Hancocks soundbite.

If youre talking about now itd be suicide for them to push back. At worst will be delayed a few weeks or masks/social distancing will be in place still.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57044 on: Yesterday at 10:12:47 pm
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 10:10:35 pm
Deffo an opportunity for the mods to rename him 'Captain Hindsight' :D

 ;D
Reply #57045 on: Yesterday at 10:13:02 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:00:16 pm
I believe they're asking for what freedoms you are predicting will be curtailed now not for you to come back in 6 months and say "I told you so"

In one. The guy's not even brave enough to offer one suggestion to actually be able to revisit his 'prediction'
Reply #57046 on: Yesterday at 10:15:13 pm
Are we assuming full stadiums in August?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57047 on: Yesterday at 10:16:56 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 10:12:28 pm
I didnt once mention anything about freedoms now? Im talking about freedoms in the future based on Hancocks soundbite.

If youre talking about now itd be suicide for them to push back. At worst will be delayed a few weeks or masks/social distancing will be in place still.

Yes, and they want you to predict what freedoms in the future you are predicting will be curtailed.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57048 on: Yesterday at 10:18:13 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:15:13 pm
Are we assuming full stadiums in August?

The club are working on that basis but I think its very much in doubt. The next weeks hospitalisation numbers are crucial to any decision making around June 21st reopenings.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57049 on: Yesterday at 10:21:01 pm
Quote from: John Higgins on Yesterday at 10:18:13 pm
The club are working on that basis but I think its very much in doubt. The next weeks hospitalisation numbers are crucial to any decision making around June 21st reopenings.

But even if its out back its still August until we are starting the league. Will any postponement last until August?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57050 on: Yesterday at 10:21:09 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:15:13 pm
Are we assuming full stadiums in August?

Unless its Man City, then they just claim a full house.

Seriously who knows at this stage?  Government still hasnt confirmed the extent of measures easing on 21st.  Then the Euros have to happen, etc.  Time will tell.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57051 on: Yesterday at 10:21:54 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:57:15 pm
No, Ill accept the risks of a cold and even flu (in flu I wouldnt be going out at all anyway). I hate masks, they create an awful barrier in my opinion and a nightmare with make up underneath.

What I mean is, if you have a cold, shouldn't you wear a mask to keep yourself from transmitting it? It's what happens in Asian countries as a matter of course; if you have a virus, wear a mask.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57052 on: Yesterday at 10:23:25 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:21:54 pm
What I mean is, if you have a cold, shouldn't you wear a mask to keep yourself from transmitting it? It's what happens in Asian countries as a matter of course; if you have a virus, wear a mask.

Maybe, but no.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57053 on: Yesterday at 10:23:29 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:21:09 pm
Unless its Man City, then they just claim a full house.

Seriously who knows at this stage?  Government still hasnt confirmed the extent of measures easing on 21st.  Then the Euros have to happen, etc.  Time will tell.

Given that all other clubs have not had paying audiences for the past season, whereas Man City has had a full house for every home game, no wonder they have a financial advantage.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57054 on: Yesterday at 10:25:02 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:13:02 pm
In one. The guy's not even brave enough to offer one suggestion to actually be able to revisit his 'prediction'

Not really. I just dont need to prove anything to anyone just because you ask me to give you something. I have my opinion. You guys have yours. Its not that hard to see if you look hard enough but the ones who dont go along with the consensus are always shouted down or seen as crazy until time plays out. Well see who was correct. To me this last year has been akin to giving a kid their first taste of a sweet and then not expecting they become addicted to it.

This is a discussion forum after all. If Im wrong then Ill say and you can all laugh at me  ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57055 on: Yesterday at 10:30:19 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 10:12:28 pm
I didnt once mention anything about freedoms now? Im talking about freedoms in the future based on Hancocks soundbite.

If youre talking about now itd be suicide for them to push back. At worst will be delayed a few weeks or masks/social distancing will be in place still.

He said will - so it's clear that everyone is asking you about what freedoms you think will be curtailed once the virus is gone.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57056 on: Yesterday at 10:30:46 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:21:01 pm
But even if its out back its still August until we are starting the league. Will any postponement last until August?
Lots of ifs, buts and maybes imo.

It looks like an exit wave is inevitable now, the key questions is How much cases still translate to hospitalisation and we dont know that yet but it should become clearer this week. Some models suggest a slightly delay to June 21st and then baseline controls for the rest of 2021 will just about keep hospitalisations under control. The question then is do the govt see mass gatherings as part of baseline controls alongside wfh and masks on public transport.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57057 on: Yesterday at 10:31:46 pm

.
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 10:25:02 pm
Not really. I just dont need to prove anything to anyone just because you ask me to give you something. I have my opinion. You guys have yours. Its not that hard to see if you look hard enough but the ones who dont go along with the consensus are always shouted down or seen as crazy until time plays out. Well see who was correct. To me this last year has been akin to giving a kid their first taste of a sweet and then not expecting they become addicted to it.This is a discussion forum after all. If Im wrong then Ill say and you can all laugh at me  ;D


The thing is though you're not giving any examples. You're just saying things won't be the same and that's very vague. You've been asked to give examples to stop coming back in 6 months time claiming you were right because pubs aren't packed 5 people deep just to get to the bar again when everything else may have been restored. No one is shouting you down or claiming you're crazy they literally just want your opinion on what freedoms you think will be restricted.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57058 on: Yesterday at 10:32:44 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 10:25:02 pm
Not really. I just dont need to prove anything to anyone just because you ask me to give you something. I have my opinion. You guys have yours. Its not that hard to see if you look hard enough but the ones who dont go along with the consensus are always shouted down or seen as crazy until time plays out. Well see who was correct. To me this last year has been akin to giving a kid their first taste of a sweet and then not expecting they become addicted to it.

This is a discussion forum after all. If Im wrong then Ill say and you can all laugh at me  ;D


But you haven't said anything to laugh at.

When people asked you what you meant you went all sheepish and just said "Wait and see"

How long do we have to wait? What will we see? As you said, it's a forum - for discussion and conjecture.

So off you go then.

You believe that the government will go all 1984 and the UK will look like Half Life 2 in five years. I suspect that it won't.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57059 on: Yesterday at 10:36:53 pm
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 10:32:44 pm
But you haven't said anything to laugh at.

When people asked you what you meant you went all sheepish and just said "Wait and see"

How long do we have to wait? What will we see? As you said, it's a forum - for discussion and conjecture.

So off you go then.

You believe that the government will go all 1984 and the UK will look like Half Life 2 in five years. I suspect that it won't.

I agree with you. We've got better graphics engines now. It'll be more like The Division.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57060 on: Yesterday at 10:39:59 pm
Quote from: John Higgins on Yesterday at 10:30:46 pm
Lots of ifs, buts and maybes imo.

It looks like an exit wave is inevitable now, the key questions is How much cases still translate to hospitalisation and we dont know that yet but it should become clearer this week. Some models suggest a slightly delay to June 21st and then baseline controls for the rest of 2021 will just about keep hospitalisations under control. The question then is do the govt see mass gatherings as part of baseline controls alongside wfh and masks on public transport.

If there are restrictions past 21st June then surely social distancing and thus a ban/restriction on mass gatherings have to be?

Maybe full stadiums in 2022/23.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57061 on: Yesterday at 10:46:08 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:39:59 pm
If there are restrictions past 21st June then surely social distancing and thus a ban/restriction on mass gatherings have to be?

Maybe full stadiums in 2022/23.

The match itself isnt *that* high risk as its outside. Its the concourses and the pubs around the ground and the transport more than anything. I wouldnt like to predict either way at this point as Johnson clearly wants to open everything ASAP even if it means millions more youngsters end up suffering from long Covid. Keep in mind that keeping hospitalisation numbers to under (but not far off) the previous peaks means millions more getting infected.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57062 on: Yesterday at 10:48:32 pm
The Times reporting that a 2 week delay to the 21st June is going to be implemented after Whitty and Vallance gave a briefing to the cabinet today
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57063 on: Yesterday at 10:57:02 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:48:32 pm
The Times reporting that a 2 week delay to the 21st June is going to be implemented after Whitty and Vallance gave a briefing to the cabinet today

Seems the sensible choice.

Although, having said that, the number of contacts people have are already so high sinnce releasing the last phase that it's not like doing this will be keepign the baseline of movements/contacts low across the population. They're already higher than they've been at any point since the first lockdown in 2020.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57064 on: Yesterday at 11:05:32 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:48:44 pm
https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/self-isolation-and-treatment/if-youre-told-to-self-isolate-by-nhs-test-and-trace-or-the-covid-19-app/
Thanks Rob. Have taken a good look through that and obviously the test and release after less than ten days doesnt apply, nor does any pilot schemes they may be running either. Pretty self explanatory really. Nine days it is.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57065 on: Yesterday at 11:13:29 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:39:59 pm
If there are restrictions past 21st June then surely social distancing and thus a ban/restriction on mass gatherings have to be?

Maybe full stadiums in 2022/23.

If Nightclubs open then don't see why full stadiums can't
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57066 on: Yesterday at 11:25:58 pm
Quote from: jameslfc1997 on Yesterday at 11:13:29 pm
If Nightclubs open then don't see why full stadiums can't

Got to be honest, I think nightclubs and bars are the very last thing that will go back to normal - which as a part time DJ is an absolute ball ache for me - but we can't rush it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57067 on: Today at 12:24:25 am
The thing that needs defining is when the final stage eventually happens, whenever that is, is international travel such as red lists etc being removed also included or are they separate?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57068 on: Today at 09:14:39 am
Quote from: daindan on Today at 12:24:25 am
The thing that needs defining is when the final stage eventually happens, whenever that is, is international travel such as red lists etc being removed also included or are they separate?

Im pretty sure the Red, Amber, Green lists will stay in place for longer.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57069 on: Today at 09:22:22 am
Quote from: daindan on Today at 12:24:25 am
The thing that needs defining is when the final stage eventually happens, whenever that is, is international travel such as red lists etc being removed also included or are they separate?

Theyre separate as it obviously depends on the state of the individual countries as to what risk theyre deemed to be at, whilst our population will be vaccinated we still wont want to risk masses visiting high risk countries and returning with new variants etc.

I suspect that the traffic light system will be in play for at least another year, although obviously youd expect the countries within the green list to go up sizeably in that time as the vaccine is administered worldwide. Its a big part of the reason why once we are on the home stretch with our own vaccination programme that we need to be looking to provide real support and aid worldwide as (aside from it being the right thing to do anyway) this pandemic doesnt end until it ends worldwide. Given the speed in which we have successfully vaccinated the population of the U.K, it wouldnt be a great look for government if they were then suddenly unable to help other nations, so youd hope that will be the next stage, and not just a token gesture of a few million vaccines going to the odd country
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57070 on: Today at 09:28:20 am
I'm on a facebook group for vaccine trialists and someone on there started collating antibody levels from members of the group, unfortunately not much AZ as the group is largely US based, but I still thought it was interesting just how much antibody levels varied even between people getting the same vaccine, worth noting of course that the immune reponse is more than just antibodies as well.



Top line is 2,500 U/ml which is the highest reading on the test at present.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57071 on: Today at 09:31:01 am
250 days and still able to pick up antibodies from vaccines is impressive though, and at fairly high levels as well. That's a good sign for the future.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57072 on: Today at 09:34:38 am
Quote from: daindan on Today at 12:24:25 am
The thing that needs defining is when the final stage eventually happens, whenever that is, is international travel such as red lists etc being removed also included or are they separate?

I bet that international travel will open up more in time for the MP's summer holidays. Just like last year. But they'll keep some countries on the red list.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57073 on: Today at 10:22:48 am
Joy. Hancock to announce this later this morning.

Quote
  • ver the past 24 hours Greater Manchester has been in negotiations with government about an emergency response area support package that is now set to mirror Boltons, including military help, an increase in vaccination supply targeted at the most high-risk areas, extra testing, a reintroduction of the school mask-wearing rule, spot checks in workplaces and specialist support for local communications. The details are expected to be announced by the health secretary later this morning.


However the move is likely to come with a catch - in the form of stricter travel guidance akin to that unexpectedly introduced for Bolton last month via an update to the government website that had not been communicated at the time.

That advice to limit travel in and out of the area was played down by local leaders when it was widely reported, noting that it is advice and not law.

Several officials spoken to by the M.E.N. said such advice is also set to be introduced in the rest of Greater Manchester, although it is unclear how long for.

It is understood that advice is likely to tell people to take particular precautions when meeting people from outside of their households or bubbles and to minimise travel in and out of their areas.

The idea is yet to be formally discussed by local politicians, who will be meeting later this morning at their fortnightly Covid emergency committee. But with various major summer events scheduled and Manchester in particular hoping visitors will stimulate its mothballed economy, it remains to be seen such a move will play out politically.

The current spike in infection rates in Greater Manchester - where five boroughs have rates that have doubled week-on-week - has yet to dramatically feed through into hospitals, but it is understood there has nonetheless been an uptick.

While Boltons Covid hospital numbers have not reached much more than a quarter of their peak in November, several officials said numbers did not need to get that high to cause a problem, because the NHS is currently trying to clear its backlogs.

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/greater-manchester-poised-travel-ban-20764317

I'm a bit pissed off about it but still of the view that if something's worth doing then get it done properly rather than half-assing it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57074 on: Today at 10:32:17 am
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 10:22:48 am
Joy. Hancock to announce this later this morning.

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/greater-manchester-poised-travel-ban-20764317

I'm a bit pissed off about it but still of the view that if something's worth doing then get it done properly rather than half-assing it.

What a shock to see the same boroughs sat at the top of the charts as they have been since last July. :butt
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57075 on: Today at 10:57:06 am
Are there any mandatory tests/forms or anything else that need to be completed to travel from NI to Scotland at the minute?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57076 on: Today at 11:25:56 am
"The NHS is currently trying to clear it's backlog"


...a backlog not only created by covid, but also by decades of under-funding. They had a backlog before covid even existed. How about putting more money into it?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57077 on: Today at 11:27:56 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 11:25:56 am
"The NHS is currently trying to clear it's backlog"


...a backlog not only created by covid, but also by decades of under-funding. They had a backlog before covid even existed. How about putting more money into it?

"We've put more money into the NHS then any Government ever" will be the usual replay
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57078 on: Today at 12:06:11 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:27:56 am
"We've put more money into the NHS then any Government ever" will be the usual replay

Just in all the wrong places.
