The thing that needs defining is when the final stage eventually happens, whenever that is, is international travel such as red lists etc being removed also included or are they separate?



Theyre separate as it obviously depends on the state of the individual countries as to what risk theyre deemed to be at, whilst our population will be vaccinated we still wont want to risk masses visiting high risk countries and returning with new variants etc.I suspect that the traffic light system will be in play for at least another year, although obviously youd expect the countries within the green list to go up sizeably in that time as the vaccine is administered worldwide. Its a big part of the reason why once we are on the home stretch with our own vaccination programme that we need to be looking to provide real support and aid worldwide as (aside from it being the right thing to do anyway) this pandemic doesnt end until it ends worldwide. Given the speed in which we have successfully vaccinated the population of the U.K, it wouldnt be a great look for government if they were then suddenly unable to help other nations, so youd hope that will be the next stage, and not just a token gesture of a few million vaccines going to the odd country