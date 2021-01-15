Its amazing how people would rather help another countries economy first by travelling abroad rather then help their own recover. I guess its the British way, I remember many years ago learning at school that a lot of the French holiday in France as opposed to going abroad.
The 21st June thing was confusing, it seems international travel was treated separately to the deadline. I would of thought removal off all legal restrictions means no red list/green list etc
We always go away in winter to escape the weather for a week or two, does my mental health a world of good, I've missed that this year and really struggled, the shite weather has been getting me right down, far too down than was healthy.
It's the whole experience of going abroad too, waking up knowing the weather will be nice, lying about and then dipping into the pool, walking on clean beaches and swimming in a warm sea, eating different, local food, meeting local people or people from outside the UK. You can pay £2500 for a week in cornwall and it'll be pissing it down, freezing and the sea will be like an ice bucket. Then you can go eat shite English/American food.