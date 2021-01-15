« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1416 1417 1418 1419 1420 [1421]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1944394 times)

Online djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,145
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56800 on: Today at 12:17:09 am »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 11:03:21 pm
every country should be on the red list, overseas travel should not be allowed until everyone eligible  has been offered two shots. It beats me why anyone would want to go on holiday at the moment anyway. It won't be the same as what people have been used to when they go away.  Get our own house in order and go from there
Not saying its the wrong path but foreign travel isnt just holidays in the sense of beaches and bars. Ive missed my dads 70th, will miss my mums 70th next week, they havent had my siblings together with them at the same time in over 18 months now, its unlikely they will in the next 6 months. Theyve not seen their 5 year old grandson in the flesh since he was 3. Foreign travel is a lot more than holidays. Of course lots in the UK have had the same even with their families all in the UK. But cutting off even the faint hope of seeing family indefinitely for lots of people in the UK would really mess with their mental health. My own is being stretched, zoom calls with a pair of 70 year olds can only go so far. Cut off the chance entirely for people of seeing these folks in their life for 3 months or 6 months and of course thoughts start to go to whether theyll still be around then. Thats a very difficult thing to say to a huge proportion of the residents of the UK.
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,046
    • @hartejack
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56801 on: Today at 12:19:44 am »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 12:17:09 am
Not saying its the wrong path but foreign travel isnt just holidays in the sense of beaches and bars. Ive missed my dads 70th, will miss my mums 70th next week, they havent had my siblings together with them at the same time in over 18 months now, its unlikely they will in the next 6 months. Theyve not seen their 5 year old grandson in the flesh since he was 3. Foreign travel is a lot more than holidays. Of course lots in the UK have had the same even with their families all in the UK. But cutting off even the faint hope of seeing family indefinitely for lots of people in the UK would really mess with their mental health. My own is being stretched, zoom calls with a pair of 70 year olds can only go so far. Cut off the chance entirely for people of seeing these folks in their life for 3 months or 6 months and of course thoughts start to go to whether theyll still be around then. Thats a very difficult thing to say to a huge proportion of the residents of the UK.

A very good point, easily overlooked.
Logged

Online MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,647
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56802 on: Today at 12:27:43 am »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 12:17:09 am
Not saying its the wrong path but foreign travel isnt just holidays in the sense of beaches and bars. Ive missed my dads 70th, will miss my mums 70th next week, they havent had my siblings together with them at the same time in over 18 months now, its unlikely they will in the next 6 months. Theyve not seen their 5 year old grandson in the flesh since he was 3. Foreign travel is a lot more than holidays. Of course lots in the UK have had the same even with their families all in the UK. But cutting off even the faint hope of seeing family indefinitely for lots of people in the UK would really mess with their mental health. My own is being stretched, zoom calls with a pair of 70 year olds can only go so far. Cut off the chance entirely for people of seeing these folks in their life for 3 months or 6 months and of course thoughts start to go to whether theyll still be around then. Thats a very difficult thing to say to a huge proportion of the residents of the UK.
I get that and it's not an easy decision I just think our border controls have been far too lax
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pages: 1 ... 1416 1417 1418 1419 1420 [1421]   Go Up
« previous next »
 