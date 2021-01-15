every country should be on the red list, overseas travel should not be allowed until everyone eligible has been offered two shots. It beats me why anyone would want to go on holiday at the moment anyway. It won't be the same as what people have been used to when they go away. Get our own house in order and go from there



Not saying its the wrong path but foreign travel isnt just holidays in the sense of beaches and bars. Ive missed my dads 70th, will miss my mums 70th next week, they havent had my siblings together with them at the same time in over 18 months now, its unlikely they will in the next 6 months. Theyve not seen their 5 year old grandson in the flesh since he was 3. Foreign travel is a lot more than holidays. Of course lots in the UK have had the same even with their families all in the UK. But cutting off even the faint hope of seeing family indefinitely for lots of people in the UK would really mess with their mental health. My own is being stretched, zoom calls with a pair of 70 year olds can only go so far. Cut off the chance entirely for people of seeing these folks in their life for 3 months or 6 months and of course thoughts start to go to whether theyll still be around then. Thats a very difficult thing to say to a huge proportion of the residents of the UK.