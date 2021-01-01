« previous next »
Online Commie Bobbie

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56760 on: Today at 05:44:19 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 05:41:19 pm
Do you think they will roll back to the outsides only ?

I know we shouldn't talk about the political angle in here - but any roll back is damaging to the bellend in Number 10.

I think they'll try and get to the 21st June and then make decisions at that point.
Offline Legs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56761 on: Today at 05:56:05 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 05:44:19 pm
I know we shouldn't talk about the political angle in here - but any roll back is damaging to the bellend in Number 10.

I think they'll try and get to the 21st June and then make decisions at that point.

The issue with them doing that is industries need to know id say 10-14 days before for rotas etc.

You will be right it is exactly what the twat will do though.
Offline PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56762 on: Today at 05:57:23 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:24:08 am
Good stuff. We should be getting into schools ASAP and giving them out. September and now is proving that the rise in cases starts with these age groups before going up through the older age groups.
A bit devils advocate, bit with hindsight should we have vaccinated that group first. They don't need the protection as much but if it stops the spread .

Also , I keep hearing the phrase 'row back ' on the radio. I'm used to rollback . Is row back just my dodgy hearing?
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56763 on: Today at 05:58:58 pm »
I wish that blonde bastard Boris died when he got COVID last year. The fucking c*nt.
Online Phineus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56764 on: Today at 06:06:24 pm »
Some definite causes for concern in latest data.
Online Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56765 on: Today at 06:12:49 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:57:23 pm
A bit devils advocate, bit with hindsight should we have vaccinated that group first. They don't need the protection as much but if it stops the spread .

Also , I keep hearing the phrase 'row back ' on the radio. I'm used to rollback . Is row back just my dodgy hearing?

We couldn't, they hadn't conducted clinical trials in that age group at the time.
Online Commie Bobbie

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56766 on: Today at 06:15:15 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:58:58 pm
I wish that blonde bastard Boris died when he got COVID last year. The fucking c*nt.

Harsh. But you're not the first to say that.

Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:57:23 pm
A bit devils advocate, bit with hindsight should we have vaccinated that group first. They don't need the protection as much but if it stops the spread .

Also , I keep hearing the phrase 'row back ' on the radio. I'm used to rollback . Is row back just my dodgy hearing?

Would they really 'row back' on the restrictions? I don't see how the authorities enforce it - especially if you have people who wouldn't be the kind to break the law - saying that they'll do just that. I fear what happens if that was to come to pass.
Online Fromola

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56767 on: Today at 06:23:03 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 05:41:19 pm
Do you think they will roll back to the outsides only ?

I think they'll fudge it by pretty much keeping it like it is now, but throw a bone like you can order/stand at the bar from 21st June to make it look like they've stuck to the roadmap.

If cases keep shooting up with the data like it is over the variant (and under 30's still not had even one dose), it'd be madness to unlock everything in 2 weeks.

The idea was to get to June 21st with manageable numbers, the vaccine doing the job and just being careful regarding variants coming into the country. But because they weren't careful over the Indian variant, they've fucked it.
Online Commie Bobbie

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56768 on: Today at 06:28:29 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:23:03 pm
I think they'll fudge it by pretty much keeping it like it is now, but throw a bone like you can order/stand at the bar from 21st June to make it look like they've stuck to the roadmap.

If cases keep shooting up with the data like it is over the variant (and under 30's still not vaccinated), it'd be madness to unlock everything in 2 weeks.

The idea was to get to June 21st with manageable numbers, the vaccine doing the job and just being careful regarding variants coming into the country. But because they weren't careful over the Indian variant, they've fucked it.

Funny you mention ordering at the bar...

https://inews.co.uk/news/june-21-restrictions-social-distancing-working-from-home-masks-may-remain-redraw-roadmap-1035947

Quote

June 21 restrictions: Plans to redraw roadmap include social distancing, home working and masks

Any delay to a full relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions on 21 June will come as a body blow to the hospitality sector  it may hold up the reopening of nightclubs and could put the the viability of summer music festivals in doubt

Social distancing in hospitality venues, working from home and masks on public transport could all remain in place after 21 June under plans being considered to revise the roadmap out of lockdown, i understands.

According to senior Government advisers, the current thinking in Downing Street is that many restrictions will need to remain in place after so-called Freedom Day to avoid another full lockdown in the autumn.

It means the full lifting of lockdown restrictions are likely to be delayed for a few weeks due to concerns over new variants of Covid-19 and increased pressure on the NHS.

Medical experts are pushing for a delay to the easing of restrictions, arguing that a few more weeks to vaccinate more people will offer greater certainty against another lockdown.

i understands the Government is likely to backtrack on encouraging a return to the workplace, continue with the guidance to work from home if possible, and is also likely to continue with the policy of mask wearing and social distancing on public transport

A Government source told i: The current thinking is it would be irresponsible to risk another full lockdown in the autumn by opening up too fast on 21 June.

While many businesses would have been hoping to operate at full capacity in a few weeks time it is better than they can operate at reduced capacity rather than being shut down completely again if we hit another peak.

While pubs may no longer be required to provide table service, drinkers could be able to order at the bar from 21 June. However, social distancing in bars and restaurants is likely to remain, along with limits on audiences in theatres and cinemas. 

It comes as the number of infections continued to rise with another high daily case figure today of 6,238. Crucially, however, hospitalisations remained flat  and it is this figure that will be key to the decision on lifting restrictions.

The Government, which had said a full relaxation of restrictions would not take place before 21 June, is also considering raising the number of households that can mix in England from two to three, in a move similar to that announced in Wales on Friday. 

The Government is also considering the reintroduction of the localised measures to control any future localised outbreaks.

But the Government is also under pressure from some Conservative MPs who do not want any further delays to opening up.

One Cabinet minister told i the Government may relax the current restrictions just a bit more to help hit the 21 June date.

If the Prime Minister fails to deliver the full Freedom Day on 21 June it will come as a major blow to hospitality businesses, outdoor event organisers and sporting business, which had been relying on an end to social distancing to allow full-capacity venues.

While the Government is expected to allow up to 50 per cent capacity at events such as the Euro 2020 football tournament semi-finals and final at Wembley Stadium, the failure to allow capacity crowds at outdoors events is likely to put the viability of music festivals in doubt.

It is also expected that businesses venues such as nightclubs, that had been expected to open as part of step four in the relaxation of rules, will not open at full capacity, if at all, as ministers are concerned that the largest spread in Covid-19 infections is among younger people.

The source, who has advised the Government on its response to the pandemic throughout the crisis, added that growing pressure on the NHS from non-Covid patients has also contributed to the Governments current position.

However, the adviser added that the Government will not rule out opening up the economy further this summer. 

They added: While a full reopening on 21 June is looking unlikely, the Government will be reviewing the situation on a weekly basis. So, this is more likely to be a delay of a few weeks rather than the long-term.

The Governments current thinking is that it will use the extra time to rollout the vaccination programme to people in their 20s and even teens, thereby bringing down the infection rate among those age groups.

A delay to unlocking all restrictions on 21 June was also alluded to by Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick yesterday [Friday]. He told the BBCs Today programme: We set out in the roadmap what would be expected, and we want to stick to that if we possibly can. But, of course, we keep these things under review.

People should exercise caution in their daily lives. If we dont need to go into the office, dont do unnecessary trips in.

The Government was contacted for comment but had not responded at the time of publication.

If that comes to pass, its the right thing to do - but fuck me, these c*nts in power...

Offline Babel Time

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56769 on: Today at 06:32:26 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:57:23 pm
A bit devils advocate, bit with hindsight should we have vaccinated that group first. They don't need the protection as much but if it stops the spread .

Also , I keep hearing the phrase 'row back ' on the radio. I'm used to rollback . Is row back just my dodgy hearing?

This has been modelled extensively, and most come to the conclusion that vaccinating those most at risk would be the best way to reduce overall mortality. Whilst the old do have far less social contacts than people in their 20s, vaccinating the old first helps a little with reducing the spread and it also breaks the link between cases and hospitalisations. Severely reducing the risk of the health system being overloaded.
Further, when vaccination campaigns began, all we knew from trials were that vaccines reduced symptomatic COVID, hospitalisations and deaths to a very high degree, but very little was known at the time how well they would reduce the spread.

Now that we know this is the case, there was certainly a argument for inverting the vaccination priorities past a certain age group, for example once all the over 50s had been vaccinated, pivoting to the 18-25s and then going up from there, may have made sense. But then again at the time, cases were steadily dropping, so there is quite a bit of hindsight bias in these thesis.
Offline daindan

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56770 on: Today at 06:48:37 pm »
I disagree with the posts on here that solely putting india on the red list earlier would of stopped the rise in cases. The vast majority of people from Indian subcontinent dont fly direct. A lot transit through Bahrain/Dubai/Doha/Muscat/Riyadh/Kuwait The fact a few of these transiting were on the amber list till the coming Tuesday is a disgrace. As I keep mentioning until transiting countries from India etc are on the red list, cases will just rise. You can fly from Pakistan via Bahrain until Tuesday without hotel quarantine in the UK for example. Same with India via Kuwait to the uk.
Online Fromola

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56771 on: Today at 06:51:41 pm »
Quote from: Babel Time on Today at 06:32:26 pm
This has been modelled extensively, and most come to the conclusion that vaccinating those most at risk would be the best way to reduce overall mortality. Whilst the old do have far less social contacts than people in their 20s, vaccinating the old first helps a little with reducing the spread and it also breaks the link between cases and hospitalisations. Severely reducing the risk of the health system being overloaded.
Further, when vaccination campaigns began, all we knew from trials were that vaccines reduced symptomatic COVID, hospitalisations and deaths to a very high degree, but very little was known at the time how well they would reduce the spread.

Now that we know this is the case, there was certainly a argument for inverting the vaccination priorities past a certain age group, for example once all the over 50s had been vaccinated, pivoting to the 18-25s and then going up from there, may have made sense. But then again at the time, cases were steadily dropping, so there is quite a bit of hindsight bias in these thesis.

They've rolled it out sensibly, but then why set the roadmap with the aim of all restrictions to end before the teens and 20's have had a vaccine? And it's only 2 weeks away now till June 21st so too late for 3 weeks to get any protection from a first jab.

They've put too much stock in this June 21st arbitrary date and are going to lose the public over Covid when they're forced to roll back on it. Especially given it's due to their own fuck up with the border policy.
Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56772 on: Today at 06:56:22 pm »
Quote from: daindan on Today at 06:48:37 pm
I disagree with the posts on here that solely putting india on the red list earlier would of stopped the rise in cases. The vast majority of people from Indian subcontinent dont fly direct. A lot transit through Bahrain/Dubai/Doha/Muscat/Riyadh/Kuwait The fact a few of these transiting were on the amber list till the coming Tuesday is a disgrace. As I keep mentioning until transiting countries from India etc are on the red list, cases will just rise. You can fly from Pakistan via Bahrain until Tuesday without hotel quarantine in the UK for example. Same with India via Kuwait to the uk.

Simple thing would be to check their passports for the relevant entry and exit stamps from India, Pakistan etc
Offline daindan

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56773 on: Today at 07:00:25 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:56:22 pm
Simple thing would be to check their passports for the relevant entry and exit stamps from India, Pakistan etc

They wouldnt do that, especially with separate terminals. Its too easy for them.
Online Commie Bobbie

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56774 on: Today at 07:00:45 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:56:22 pm
Simple thing would be to check their passports for the relevant entry and exit stamps from India, Pakistan etc

That would mean utilising common sense.
Offline Legs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56775 on: Today at 07:05:39 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:51:41 pm
They've rolled it out sensibly, but then why set the roadmap with the aim of all restrictions to end before the teens and 20's have had a vaccine? And it's only 2 weeks away now till June 21st so too late for 3 weeks to get any protection from a first jab.

They've put too much stock in this June 21st arbitrary date and are going to lose the public over Covid when they're forced to roll back on it. Especially given it's due to their own fuck up with the border policy.

Its looking likely they are going to have to delay things now.

Some of the dipshits who voted these in are going to be very angry soon once he is brave enough to go public with it.

The solution was to close the border both ways but of course he wasnt going to do that.
Online Commie Bobbie

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56776 on: Today at 07:07:18 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 07:05:39 pm
Its looking likely they are going to have to delay things now.

Some of the dipshits who voted these in are going to be very angry soon once he is brave enough to go public with it.

The solution was to close the border both ways but of course he wasnt going to do that.

I don't think he survives it.

Even if a majority of the public grudgingly support it - the cranks in his party will not tolerate it.
Online djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56777 on: Today at 08:43:04 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 05:41:19 pm
Do you think they will roll back to the outsides only ?
I dont think theres anything in the data that would warrant that yet.

A couple weeks delay to certain things sounds about right. Just a bit more time to see what shows. At the moment there are still two extremes that are plausible from here - a very minimal exit wave with respect to hospitalisations and deaths and a very large wave. Most likely it still falls in between and most likely more on the side of the smaller wave. But a couple of weeks to hopefully rule out the damaging extreme scenario is the best way forward. Even though its an unlikely scenario, going all out loosening restrictions while its a valid possibility seems unwise. While we wait, the added benefit of increasing vaccinations and making the damaging extreme scenario even less plausible.
Online TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56778 on: Today at 08:50:01 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 08:43:04 pm
I dont think theres anything in the data that would warrant that yet.

A couple weeks delay to certain things sounds about right. Just a bit more time to see what shows. At the moment there are still two extremes that are plausible from here - a very minimal exit wave with respect to hospitalisations and deaths and a very large wave. Most likely it still falls in between and most likely more on the side of the smaller wave. But a couple of weeks to hopefully rule out the damaging extreme scenario is the best way forward. Even though its an unlikely scenario, going all out loosening restrictions while its a valid possibility seems unwise. While we wait, the added benefit of increasing vaccinations and making the damaging extreme scenario even less plausible.
Fine  margins though.  Quite small differences can make quite big difference to numbers

Opening up more on the 21st seems a gamble that we need not take
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56779 on: Today at 08:58:08 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:58:58 pm
I wish that blonde bastard Boris died when he got COVID last year. The fucking c*nt.
I remember even when he was in hospital in critical condition, very few people gave a fuck. That's what you get for being a immoral, corrupt, racist twat.
Online djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56780 on: Today at 09:05:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:50:01 pm
Fine  margins though.  Quite small differences can make quite big difference to numbers

Opening up more on the 21st seems a gamble that we need not take
Yea they are, so cant yet rule out the really bad scenario so caution seems best. I think we can deal with most of the unwelcome news this past few days such as an increased hospital rate etc. Its not that damaging to us really. The key is the r rate and how elevated it is with this Indian variant. Thats the key that determines if the really bad scenario is plausible or not. Weve not quite nailed down its ceiling at this point in time but it looks like it might have a ceiling of 1.3-1.4 with behaviour as it is currently. If thats true, we require more vaccination to knock it down a bit before getting rid of all social distancing. Thats an easier route than loosening all restrictions and allowing it have a higher ceiling and trying to chip away at it then with vaccinations. It would take longer to get it under control through vaccination if its level is higher than it is now 
Online TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56781 on: Today at 09:08:35 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 09:05:16 pm
Yea they are, so cant yet rule out the really bad scenario so caution seems best. I think we can deal with most of the unwelcome news this past few days such as an increased hospital rate etc. Its not that damaging to us really. The key is the r rate and how elevated it is with this Indian variant. Thats the key that determines if the really bad scenario is plausible or not. Weve not quite nailed down its ceiling at this point in time but it looks like it might have a ceiling of 1.3-1.4 with behaviour as it is currently. If thats true, we require more vaccination to knock it down a bit before getting rid of all social distancing. Thats an easier route than loosening all restrictions and allowing it have a higher ceiling and trying to chip away at it then with vaccinations. It would take longer to get it under control through vaccination if its level is higher than it is now 
We should, see the R number start to gradually decrease as vaccinations go up.  But even quite small differences could make this take weeks longer and cause cases to be much higher .

Weve got a good place coming, we just need to get there safely.
Online slotmachine

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56782 on: Today at 09:21:28 pm »
A bit of a dilemma. I am in the 45-50 age bracket. Had Covid end of December early January so have natural antibodies from previous infection. I had my first vaccine jab of AstroZenica 12th May. I was under the impression that with a previous infection that my first jab would in effect offer similar protection to having both jabs. My second jab is on the 3rd August which is exactly 12 weeks after, but with the emergence of this Delta variant and latest data saying only 33% protection after first jab would i be better trying to bring my second jab forward or am i ok with previous infection and first jab giving me in effect both jab protection. I'm leaning towards bringing my second jab forward.

I would appreciate any advice.

Great thread by the way and with my anxiety and mental health really struggling with this fucking virus, i find coming on this thread really helps keep me calmer and less anxious when it feels like the world is up in flames at the moment. A big thanks to a lot of good posters in this thread who break down the data and scientific info for dummies like me.
