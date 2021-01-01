A bit devils advocate, bit with hindsight should we have vaccinated that group first. They don't need the protection as much but if it stops the spread .
This has been modelled extensively, and most come to the conclusion that vaccinating those most at risk would be the best way to reduce overall mortality. Whilst the old do have far less social contacts than people in their 20s, vaccinating the old first helps a little with reducing the spread and it also breaks the link between cases and hospitalisations. Severely reducing the risk of the health system being overloaded.
Further, when vaccination campaigns began, all we knew from trials were that vaccines reduced symptomatic COVID, hospitalisations and deaths to a very high degree, but very little was known at the time how well they would reduce the spread.
Now that we know this is the case, there was certainly a argument for inverting the vaccination priorities past a certain age group, for example once all the over 50s had been vaccinated, pivoting to the 18-25s and then going up from there, may have made sense. But then again at the time, cases were steadily dropping, so there is quite a bit of hindsight bias in these thesis.