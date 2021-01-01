A bit of a dilemma. I am in the 45-50 age bracket. Had Covid end of December early January so have natural antibodies from previous infection. I had my first vaccine jab of AstroZenica 12th May. I was under the impression that with a previous infection that my first jab would in effect offer similar protection to having both jabs. My second jab is on the 3rd August which is exactly 12 weeks after, but with the emergence of this Delta variant and latest data saying only 33% protection after first jab would i be better trying to bring my second jab forward or am i ok with previous infection and first jab giving me in effect both jab protection. I'm leaning towards bringing my second jab forward.



I would appreciate any advice.



Great thread by the way and with my anxiety and mental health really struggling with this fucking virus, i find coming on this thread really helps keep me calmer and less anxious when it feels like the world is up in flames at the moment. A big thanks to a lot of good posters in this thread who break down the data and scientific info for dummies like me.