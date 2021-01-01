« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1413 1414 1415 1416 1417 [1418]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1941632 times)

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56680 on: Yesterday at 08:14:58 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 05:56:20 pm
True. Just feels like every time things feel a bit better a depressing update comes along.

Just worth remembering that the current vaccines work on ALL variants. It's a fact thst the media rarely shout from the rooftops because they'd rather concentrate on frightening headlines.

I genuinely believe the media has caused mass suicides and depression during this crisis with reckless and relentless negativity which is a hammer blow to anyone feeling down. Having had severe depression in the past I'm well placed to understand the damage they're doing. I'm really grateful I'm not suffering with mental health issues throughout the pandemic.

Theres also vaccines being worked on that will be effective on every future mutation. We're going to vaccinate our way out of this. It's not going to be plain sailing but the worst of it is over and people need to hear that too. We need to avoid hubris but we should have an abundance of optimism.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,369
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56681 on: Yesterday at 08:19:24 pm »
Something else that crossed my mind today which sums up this entire mess for me. Afghanistan was moved to the red list today. Now when you consider, it has a well known porous border with Pakistan (on the red list), low vaccination and Im gonna assume with all the shit they have had for the last 30 years of fighting low levels of testing and genomic sequencing capabilities. Now, with all of that how on earth was it ever deemed Amber to begin with? We cannot give countries the benefit of the doubt when it comes to travel rules, the default should be red and then move down to Amber and green should the situation allow it.
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,532
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56682 on: Yesterday at 08:25:07 pm »
Some of today's data

Total UK cases



UK cases by nation



England cases by age group



England cases by region



Hospitalisations not looking too scary yet.

Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56683 on: Yesterday at 08:46:43 pm »
5274 new cases and 18 deaths reported today.
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,462
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56684 on: Yesterday at 08:56:32 pm »
Any ideas when under 30s will likely get the vaccine? I'm 29 and a teacher and really want the 1st dose now, especially seeing as the kids don't wear masks at all in our school now.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56685 on: Yesterday at 08:59:35 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 08:56:32 pm
Any ideas when under 30s will likely get the vaccine? I'm 29 and a teacher and really want the 1st dose now, especially seeing as the kids don't wear masks at all in our school now.

Itll be shortly, within the next week or so Id imagine.

Its currently at 30 so youll be in the next bracket and theyve been moving down every few days currently.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,954
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56686 on: Yesterday at 09:00:16 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 08:14:58 pm
Just worth remembering that the current vaccines work on ALL variants. It's a fact thst the media rarely shout from the rooftops because they'd rather concentrate on frightening headlines.

I genuinely believe the media has caused mass suicides and depression during this crisis with reckless and relentless negativity which is a hammer blow to anyone feeling down. Having had severe depression in the past I'm well placed to understand the damage they're doing. I'm really grateful I'm not suffering with mental health issues throughout the pandemic.

Theres also vaccines being worked on that will be effective on every future mutation. We're going to vaccinate our way out of this. It's not going to be plain sailing but the worst of it is over and people need to hear that too. We need to avoid hubris but we should have an abundance of optimism.

People need to keep reminding themselves of this.

It should be repeated on here, daily.
Logged

Offline buttersstotch

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56687 on: Yesterday at 09:01:04 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 08:56:32 pm
Any ideas when under 30s will likely get the vaccine? I'm 29 and a teacher and really want the 1st dose now, especially seeing as the kids don't wear masks at all in our school now.

I know quite a few people under 30 who have started getting the vaccine, think it depends on the local area and if they're ahead of the national. Can't imagine it will be too long away, probably within the next 1-2 weeks.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,102
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56688 on: Yesterday at 09:01:41 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 05:51:28 pm
Feels like we're never getting out of this. Fucking hell.
It's gone on for way too long now, every day a new variant. Every day a new government incompetency.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,814
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56689 on: Yesterday at 09:06:26 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 08:25:07 pm
...

England cases by region


Thanks for the updates  :thumbup

It seems that without Lancashire the number of cases in England would be pretty flat still.  In that regard I can see the rationale behind the "it's not clear enough yet" messaging from the government as those areas could be brought back under control or the rest of England could follow suit.  If Greater London/South East followed Lancashire/North West then it would make lifting restrictions very difficult.

It would be interesting to see a week-by-week map of cases in England by Local Authority as it looks like the hotspots are spreading outwards.  Aside from the North West there's "Lockdown Leicester" where the cases in the City look to be spreading to the surrounding County and the same in Nottingham.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,588
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56690 on: Yesterday at 09:08:04 pm »
Im not sure getting rid of masks in schools is a good idea right now to be honest..
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,814
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56691 on: Yesterday at 09:18:31 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 08:14:58 pm
Just worth remembering that the current vaccines work on ALL variants. It's a fact thst the media rarely shout from the rooftops because they'd rather concentrate on frightening headlines.

I genuinely believe the media has caused mass suicides and depression during this crisis with reckless and relentless negativity which is a hammer blow to anyone feeling down. Having had severe depression in the past I'm well placed to understand the damage they're doing. I'm really grateful I'm not suffering with mental health issues throughout the pandemic.

Theres also vaccines being worked on that will be effective on every future mutation. We're going to vaccinate our way out of this. It's not going to be plain sailing but the worst of it is over and people need to hear that too. We need to avoid hubris but we should have an abundance of optimism.
I've seen vaccine efficacy figures with the Delta (/B1617-2) variant of 'just' 60% for two doses of AZ and 75% for two doses of Pfizer.  Both figures seem pretty loose estimates from what I've read and would still be really impressive in general vaccine terms but but as the majority of our more vulnerable people have had AZ it's worth people still being careful.

The aim of the vaccines is to reduce deaths and hospitalisations and if they're doing that then the efficacy is less important but I don't think it's clear yet how effective they are in that respect.  Happy to be proved wrong if someone has a link to a study on it.

As you and others have said the vaccines will win and we'll learn to live with Covid-19.  Baby steps though  ;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:20:25 pm by thaddeus »
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,462
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56692 on: Yesterday at 09:20:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:08:04 pm
Im not sure getting rid of masks in schools is a good idea right now to be honest..

Nothing they've done in schools from start to finish has made any sense. Remember that famous day they opened primary schools for a day then closed them again. Good times.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,294
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56693 on: Yesterday at 09:23:20 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 08:14:58 pm
Just worth remembering that the current vaccines work on ALL variants. It's a fact thst the media rarely shout from the rooftops because they'd rather concentrate on frightening headlines.

I genuinely believe the media has caused mass suicides and depression during this crisis with reckless and relentless negativity which is a hammer blow to anyone feeling down. Having had severe depression in the past I'm well placed to understand the damage they're doing. I'm really grateful I'm not suffering with mental health issues throughout the pandemic.

Theres also vaccines being worked on that will be effective on every future mutation. We're going to vaccinate our way out of this. It's not going to be plain sailing but the worst of it is over and people need to hear that too. We need to avoid hubris but we should have an abundance of optimism.

Some really good points but when you have the likes of the anti lockdown Daily Mail with a headline 'The insidious plot by scientists to achieve ZERO Covid' and trumpeting the day (after a Bank Holiday) with no deaths as evidence to open up you don't have a media given to sober reporting of the facts.
Logged

Online djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,141
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56694 on: Yesterday at 09:30:04 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 08:56:32 pm
Any ideas when under 30s will likely get the vaccine? I'm 29 and a teacher and really want the 1st dose now, especially seeing as the kids don't wear masks at all in our school now.
Where are you living? There are quite a few walk in centres open for 20+ now. London, birmingham, etc. Half term might be a good time to queue up somewhere for one.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,588
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56695 on: Yesterday at 09:35:37 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 09:20:06 pm
Nothing they've done in schools from start to finish has made any sense. Remember that famous day they opened primary schools for a day then closed them again. Good times.
Literally the most fucking ridiculous day in education history

Incompetence on a new level beyond grayling even
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,974
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56696 on: Yesterday at 09:50:02 pm »
Lots of negativity and angst in here, understandably. Admissions have picked up over the last couple of weeks. However, the vaccines are working. There arent many over 60s in hospital (anecdotally), people are younger and generally discharged after a few days.

I suspect critical care will be busy again. The majority of unwell COVID patients this time round will be candidates for ICU. Previously the majority were frail/had significant comorbidities so wouldnt be accepted. So while hospitals will be generally less stretched, ICUs will see a bit less improvement.
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,766
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56697 on: Yesterday at 10:16:45 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 09:30:04 pm
Where are you living? There are quite a few walk in centres open for 20+ now. London, birmingham, etc. Half term might be a good time to queue up somewhere for one.

You know of any in Liverpool? I have a 29 year old who is anxious to get jabbed ASAP.
Logged

Offline Marty 85

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,425
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56698 on: Yesterday at 10:31:07 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 10:16:45 pm
You know of any in Liverpool? I have a 29 year old who is anxious to get jabbed ASAP.

Walk in and have a friendly chat with the local owner/chemist in your local pharmacy Andy. I looked into an online booking through our local chemist for my mum but the website stated local pharmacies were only for at risk folk and anyone making an appointment with them had to have proof etc Saying that my younger brother is 18 and couldn't get an appointment anywhere for months. I just happened to mention this to the local chemist when picking up a prescription and he told me to send him up. So they have some obvious wiggle room and discretion but if it was opened to everyone it would get ridiculous, hence the messages on the website. My brother went up the following day and was seen to, no problems.
Logged

Offline davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56699 on: Yesterday at 10:31:58 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 10:16:45 pm
You know of any in Liverpool? I have a 29 year old who is anxious to get jabbed ASAP.

Not sure if it's still doing it but the Al Rahma Mosque on toxteth was at one point doing walk-ins on a Thursday. The idea was to help get the Islamic and immigrant population done as there was scepticism about the vaccine and also many illegal immigrants might not be in the health system. Anecdotally, they were doing anyone of any age or background who queued up because there was no point wasting the vaccine. At least two of my friends in their 30s got theirs done there when we were still in the late 40s group nationwide.

Again, not sure if it's still going on but maybe someone on here or if you know someone in the area they may be able to tell you more.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56700 on: Yesterday at 10:46:51 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:50:02 pm
Lots of negativity and angst in here, understandably. Admissions have picked up over the last couple of weeks. However, the vaccines are working. There arent many over 60s in hospital (anecdotally), people are younger and generally discharged after a few days.

I suspect critical care will be busy again. The majority of unwell COVID patients this time round will be candidates for ICU. Previously the majority were frail/had significant comorbidities so wouldnt be accepted. So while hospitals will be generally less stretched, ICUs will see a bit less improvement.

I must be honest my angst is very much self centered unfortunately but it honestly feels like 2 years of my life is just going to be flushed down the drain by this fucking shite and the bungling of this situation by the government.

I know it is right what is happening, I keep outside contact to quite little, got both my vaccines, I know it will end soon but fuck I am at a point in my life were I would be doing things and growing and instead it's all on hold until probably the rest of this year at least

It's just a scream into the void not angry at anyone or anything, or wanting anything done differently other than this dickhead disease just not being here anymore so I could live my fucking life.

I know I can't, I know others have it worse, but it's still fucking shite
Logged

Offline davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56701 on: Yesterday at 10:58:27 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:46:51 pm
I must be honest my angst is very much self centered unfortunately but it honestly feels like 2 years of my life is just going to be flushed down the drain by this fucking shite and the bungling of this situation by the government.

I know it is right what is happening, I keep outside contact to quite little, got both my vaccines, I know it will end soon but fuck I am at a point in my life were I would be doing things and growing and instead it's all on hold until probably the rest of this year at least

It's just a scream into the void not angry at anyone or anything, or wanting anything done differently other than this dickhead disease just not being here anymore so I could live my fucking life.

I know I can't, I know others have it worse, but it's still fucking shite

Mate, don't listen to that others have it worse bollocks people try and shove on you when you raise your issues, you have every right to be angry and pissed off about what has been taken away from you.

Just because "others have it worse" doesn't invalidate your own mental health and feelings. Having people tell me that and then internalising it left me with a 5 year battle with suicidal depression that could have been helped a lot earlier if I had made a fuss and effort instead of comparing myself to some random mythical street urchin and feeling I had no right to complain.
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,570
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56702 on: Yesterday at 10:58:37 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 06:50:32 pm
Id disagree slightly. The virus, SARS-CoV-2, will be around for the rest of our lives. The disease, COVID-19, doesnt necessarily have to be. The endgame in fact of vaccinations is to eradicate (or change entirely) COVID-19, and not SARS-CoV-2. Symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 infection in a few years maybe nothing more than a runny nose - thats not really COVID-19.

The idea of the virus becoming endemic isnt anything to fear either, its likely its natural destination and is essentially what weve been aiming for since it began. Endemic means that it continually spreads at a baseline level but its spread never becomes exponential. A few flare ups here and there perhaps if it becomes seasonal. This virus was always either going to die out or become endemic, and the former was always considered highly unlikely. When it will reach its endemic steady state - when each infected person passes it onto an average of one other person - is debatable.  Were clearly not there yet, but are getting closer every day. It likely requires the majority of the UK to have some previous exposure to it, either through infection or vaccination.

Also important to recognise that viruses typically have a finite number of beneficial mutations. A hope would be that the dominant covid strain becomes one that is less potent/transmissible rather than the opposite as weve seen so far. 
Logged

Offline RF

  • Are we there yet?... is it open?... where are we?... what's that?...it's a lazy twat! Is my card marked?.. Yes it is?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 608
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56703 on: Yesterday at 11:15:28 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:46:51 pm
I must be honest my angst is very much self centered unfortunately but it honestly feels like 2 years of my life is just going to be flushed down the drain by this fucking shite and the bungling of this situation by the government.

I know it is right what is happening, I keep outside contact to quite little, got both my vaccines, I know it will end soon but fuck I am at a point in my life were I would be doing things and growing and instead it's all on hold until probably the rest of this year at least

It's just a scream into the void not angry at anyone or anything, or wanting anything done differently other than this dickhead disease just not being here anymore so I could live my fucking life.

I know I can't, I know others have it worse, but it's still fucking shite

There will come a time very soon when we all will be given  a choice to either face this head on and try to get back to some sort of normality with the help of the vaccines or carry on as we have done this past 16 months. It will take some longer than others to take that step and there is no shame in that.


Logged

Offline daindan

  • lyin clock......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56704 on: Yesterday at 11:22:58 pm »
Any country that allows Indian subcontinent visitors to transit through will either be on on the red list soon enough or remain on the red list. They didnt learn with turkey, they didnt learn with Bahrain and Kuwait, they wont learn with one remaining country Saudi Arabia.
Logged

Online djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,141
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56705 on: Today at 12:28:50 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 10:16:45 pm
You know of any in Liverpool? I have a 29 year old who is anxious to get jabbed ASAP.
Think there was one in Sefton a couple of weeks ago?

Though as someone said above, Id expect the age for booking online to drop again any day now.
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,766
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56706 on: Today at 12:30:55 am »
Quote from: Marty 85 on Yesterday at 10:31:07 pm
Walk in and have a friendly chat with the local owner/chemist in your local pharmacy Andy. I looked into an online booking through our local chemist for my mum but the website stated local pharmacies were only for at risk folk and anyone making an appointment with them had to have proof etc Saying that my younger brother is 18 and couldn't get an appointment anywhere for months. I just happened to mention this to the local chemist when picking up a prescription and he told me to send him up. So they have some obvious wiggle room and discretion but if it was opened to everyone it would get ridiculous, hence the messages on the website. My brother went up the following day and was seen to, no problems.

Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Yesterday at 10:31:58 pm
Not sure if it's still doing it but the Al Rahma Mosque on toxteth was at one point doing walk-ins on a Thursday. The idea was to help get the Islamic and immigrant population done as there was scepticism about the vaccine and also many illegal immigrants might not be in the health system. Anecdotally, they were doing anyone of any age or background who queued up because there was no point wasting the vaccine. At least two of my friends in their 30s got theirs done there when we were still in the late 40s group nationwide.

Again, not sure if it's still going on but maybe someone on here or if you know someone in the area they may be able to tell you more.

Thats a great help, thanks very much! Ill look into those options tomorrow for sure. Was hoping they would have went down to 28/29 year olds this week but no sign as of yet.
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,532
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56707 on: Today at 01:03:13 am »
Logged

Online djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,141
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56708 on: Today at 02:08:23 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:03:13 am
Some more cheery reading on the Indian variant/Delta

https://twitter.com/DavidLVBauer/status/1400580669244428289

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)01290-3/fulltext
Will have to give that a proper read tomorrow when Ive had less Jack Daniels. Good to see these studies coming out quickly now though, information is key.

Sounds alarming at first glance but maybe isnt as alarming as it sounds. Data looks fairly similar to some previous for AZ. Kind of reinforces the need to get those second doses done as soon as we can - we have to adjust to the change that this variant presents, even if our previous strategy was correct until now. Would have liked a comparison with sera from people with a previous infection (but no vaccination) but dont see it here. A difficult thing to collect though and control for. But would be interesting to see if someone infected with Kent has less neutralising antibodies to Indian variant also alongside these results.

Real world data still points to double vaccinated people still being protected from severe disease, something that T cells will play a huge role in and wouldnt be assessed in this kind of study. Not results we wanted to hear (especially after everything else today) but results that fit with what were seeing and arent necessarily a disaster.
Logged

Online djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,141
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56709 on: Today at 02:13:20 am »
Quote from: scouseman on June  1, 2021, 11:39:15 am
me and my mum had our first jab on March 11th and have not heard anything about the second one at all. Are the vaccination hubs meant to to still call you or are you meant to do it yourself. Thought I would ask as heard nothing.
Did you get this sorted?
Logged

Online djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,141
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56710 on: Today at 02:44:43 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 10:58:37 pm
Also important to recognise that viruses typically have a finite number of beneficial mutations. A hope would be that the dominant covid strain becomes one that is less potent/transmissible rather than the opposite as weve seen so far. 
Absolutely. Were not dealing with influenza or HIV here, as in a virus that constantly changes its surface proteins or infects the cells that the body uses to fight against it. This thing isnt going to mutate into some kind of Ebola-like virus with huge mortality either. The key seems to the spike protein and its binding affinity for human cells. The selective pressure were forcing means that some random mutations will result in even more affinity for its receptor on human cells but it must have a finite number of mutations that can increase its affinity. It emerged (at least on our radar) with a huge affinity anyway, which gives rise to the lab leak theories, but it cant mutate every region of its spike protein in a never ending cycle - much of its structure is key to being able to infect human cells, it cant mutate those regions and still be infective to humans.

I know there are studies where groups are trying to force random mutations on the spike and test affinity for human cells - basically to try find out what else this could potentially throw at us, and where selective pressure might force it it go. I guess you could get one step ahead of it from those studies and create a vaccine to a spike variant that isnt actually circulating yet, just in case it does get there eventually.

(In case anyones worried from the above - its experiments on just the spike protein and not the live virus - it couldnt escape from the lab)
« Last Edit: Today at 02:51:52 am by djahern »
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56711 on: Today at 07:35:49 am »
Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove and son in isolation after attending the champions league final.  Received a ping on the Covid tracker app apparently.

Strange how Portugal went on the green list for a short period and only came off after the final.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:43:10 am by TSC »
Logged

Offline Bincey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,775
  • Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56712 on: Today at 07:56:39 am »
Hopefully this better weather will have some impact on case numbers in the next few days, even if it's just slowing growth. Until last weekend it's generally been awful.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,307
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56713 on: Today at 09:02:49 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:03:13 am
Some more cheery reading on the Indian variant/Delta

https://twitter.com/DavidLVBauer/status/1400580669244428289

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)01290-3/fulltext

So saying a 5 fold decrease in efficiency for Delta. which is less than the South Africa variant which hasn't been much of a concern for a while now?
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,588
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56714 on: Today at 09:04:34 am »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 07:56:39 am
Hopefully this better weather will have some impact on case numbers in the next few days, even if it's just slowing growth. Until last weekend it's generally been awful.
Lets hope so..

The last couple of days news has not been great. Theres certainly going to be an exit wave.  The question is whether it will be big or small, the next couple of weeks will tell us. 

Two vaccines still offer excellent protection though, so medium to long term were in a good place.  We just need to get to September with all adults vaccinated (well, all those who arent c*nts anyway) and things will be ok.. a few booster shots? Yes.  But thats to be on the safe side.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 1413 1414 1415 1416 1417 [1418]   Go Up
« previous next »
 