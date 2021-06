Also important to recognise that viruses typically have a finite number of beneficial mutations. A hope would be that the dominant covid strain becomes one that is less potent/transmissible rather than the opposite as we’ve seen so far.



Absolutely. We’re not dealing with influenza or HIV here, as in a virus that constantly changes its surface proteins or infects the cells that the body uses to fight against it. This thing isn’t going to mutate into some kind of Ebola-like virus with huge mortality either. The key seems to the spike protein and its binding affinity for human cells. The selective pressure we’re forcing means that some random mutations will result in even more affinity for its receptor on human cells but it must have a finite number of mutations that can increase its affinity. It emerged (at least on our radar) with a huge affinity anyway, which gives rise to the lab leak theories, but it can’t mutate every region of its spike protein in a never ending cycle - much of its structure is key to being able to infect human cells, it can’t mutate those regions and still be infective to humans.I know there are studies where groups are trying to force random mutations on the spike and test affinity for human cells - basically to try find out what else this could potentially throw at us, and where selective pressure might force it it go. I guess you could get one step ahead of it from those studies and create a vaccine to a spike variant that isn’t actually circulating yet, just in case it does get there eventually.(In case anyone’s worried from the above - it’s experiments on just the spike protein and not the live virus - it couldn’t escape from the lab)