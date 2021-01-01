Also important to recognise that viruses typically have a finite number of beneficial mutations. A hope would be that the dominant covid strain becomes one that is less potent/transmissible rather than the opposite as weve seen so far.



Absolutely. Were not dealing with influenza or HIV here, as in a virus that constantly changes its surface proteins or infects the cells that the body uses to fight against it. This thing isnt going to mutate into some kind of Ebola-like virus with huge mortality either. The key seems to the spike protein and its binding affinity for human cells. The selective pressure were forcing means that some random mutations will result in even more affinity for its receptor on human cells but it must have a finite number of mutations that can increase its affinity. It emerged (at least on our radar) with a huge affinity anyway, which gives rise to the lab leak theories, but it cant mutate every region of its spike protein in a never ending cycle - much of its structure is key to being able to infect human cells, it cant mutate those regions and still be infective to humans.I know there are studies where groups are trying to force random mutations on the spike and test affinity for human cells - basically to try find out what else this could potentially throw at us, and where selective pressure might force it it go. I guess you could get one step ahead of it from those studies and create a vaccine to a spike variant that isnt actually circulating yet, just in case it does get there eventually.(In case anyones worried from the above - its experiments on just the spike protein and not the live virus - it couldnt escape from the lab)