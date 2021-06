Both Kent and India variants are way higher than 3 x more transmissible than flu. On the flip sides the vaccines are significantly more effective too.



General scientific consensus seems to be that COVID will become endemic similar to the flu.



https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-00396-2



Still a bit concerning though, that even if its mortality rate decreases as people gain resistance to it via vaccines and natural infection, its transmissibility is around 3x higher than that of the flu. So would still mean far more COVID deaths compared to past flu season deaths even if their mortality rates were to converge.







I wonder how mRNA vaccines will change how we deal with flu vaccines too, current flu vaccines are between 40 and 60% effective so there's huge scope there to massively reduce the amount of flu deaths we have.I think we have to accept that Covid will be around long term and that some people will die. The vaccines are all about reducing the amount of people hospitalised and dying from it. I think anything else is going to be very difficult to achieve.