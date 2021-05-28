« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1410 1411 1412 1413 1414 [1415]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1935674 times)

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,298
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56560 on: Yesterday at 09:24:21 pm »
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56561 on: Yesterday at 09:46:33 pm »
So much scamming and manipulating going on among these anti vaxxers.  Andrew Wakefield has become extremely rich since being struck off in the UK by peddling his scams from the US. 
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,528
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56562 on: Yesterday at 10:05:21 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:23:00 pm
The times are reporting plans to extend the school day be half an hour

I cannot tell what an enormous job this will be. Who will teach it? What are we expected to do? Is it targeted or for everyone?


My heart sinks further and further  this is being seen to do something rather than actually doing something that works
And the telegraph reports theyve been axed due to spending issues

(I say axed, technically they have been put to review axed).
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,788
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56563 on: Yesterday at 10:11:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:05:21 pm
And the telegraph reports theyve been axed due to spending issues

(I say axed, technically they have been put to review axed).

Ah. Policy by media.

Not saying its a good idea - clue: it really isn't - but FML - its pure populism at this point.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,980
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56564 on: Yesterday at 10:33:47 pm »
That was a somewhat disturbing watch. Not for the content. That was predictable and I already knew, or presumed, most of. It's the sinking realisation that we're living in a time that is stranger than even the best fiction. The cult of the anti-vax is as dangerous as anything that threatens global stabilization as any before it. There was one thing I said when that pandemic was only starting, and that was I feared people's behaviour more, or at least as much, as the virus itself. Time has vindicated me in that.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,928
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56565 on: Today at 07:54:34 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:15:28 pm
The biggest problem for me is not that kids are generally behind.  They arent (in my school at least).  Its that some kids didnt engage online.  This is patchy and varies. 
Also, theyve missed so much of the other stuff on schools.  Sports days, plays, music all the social stuff.  Weve worked really hard to build this into the last few weeks and its generally been great to see kids blossom again.

So I get the idea of catch up but its not everyone and its not every subject..practical subjects have suffered far more for instance..

Devil will be in the detail of course, but prior form tells me it will be a dogs dinner

BBC's education editor has it that the proposals put to government were for the extra hours to be for sport, the arts, and general wellbeing. But the government took one look at the cost and ran away to what was announced.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,092
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56566 on: Today at 10:02:13 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 10:33:47 pm
That was a somewhat disturbing watch. Not for the content. That was predictable and I already knew, or presumed, most of. It's the sinking realisation that we're living in a time that is stranger than even the best fiction. The cult of the anti-vax is as dangerous as anything that threatens global stabilization as any before it. There was one thing I said when that pandemic was only starting, and that was I feared people's behaviour more, or at least as much, as the virus itself. Time has vindicated me in that.

I know a hardcore anti-vaxxer.  The problem seems to be when they get to a certain level they steadfastly believe every organisation is in on the conspiracy.  And essentially no 'official' source can be trusted at all.  Really difficult to see how people can break out of that - all evidence is seen as false and any reasoning is going to hit a dead end.

I guess we're just lucky it seems enough people are being vaccinated to get us out of this thing.
Logged

Offline Rahul21

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56567 on: Today at 10:47:33 am »
Hi all,

On the data, is there any source for how many people who are getting covid, been hospitalised with covid, and passed away from covid - have had two doses of the vaccine? I've struggled to find a source for this.

Also does anyone know the latest on the impact of the vaccine on the transmission of covid? What's interesting re the new variants is that they are meant to be more transmittable, but isn't that countered (atleast somewhat) by the vaccines reducing transmission?

Thanks!

Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,928
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56568 on: Today at 11:02:24 am »
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 10:47:33 am
Hi all,

On the data, is there any source for how many people who are getting covid, been hospitalised with covid, and passed away from covid - have had two doses of the vaccine? I've struggled to find a source for this.

Also does anyone know the latest on the impact of the vaccine on the transmission of covid? What's interesting re the new variants is that they are meant to be more transmittable, but isn't that countered (atleast somewhat) by the vaccines reducing transmission?

Thanks!



Hey Rahul. This is the best I've seen up til now for the UK, although it only concerns the one variant. There is probably going to be an even more detailed report coming out some time this week from Public Health England. The twitter thread linked has analysis from one of PHE's experts as well as a link to the report.

Quote from: Zeb on May 28, 2021, 07:34:55 am
From what PHE released yesterday (see here for some analysis: https://twitter.com/kallmemeg/status/1397965199274020866 ), of those going to a hospital with this variant where vaccine status is known,


« Last Edit: Today at 11:04:19 am by Zeb »
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,528
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56569 on: Today at 11:02:45 am »
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 10:47:33 am
Hi all,

On the data, is there any source for how many people who are getting covid, been hospitalised with covid, and passed away from covid - have had two doses of the vaccine? I've struggled to find a source for this.

Also does anyone know the latest on the impact of the vaccine on the transmission of covid? What's interesting re the new variants is that they are meant to be more transmittable, but isn't that countered (atleast somewhat) by the vaccines reducing transmission?

Thanks!



It seems the hospitalisation rate is down to about 5% of cases right now.  That suggests cases in younger age groups, which in turn suggests a vaccine effect. 

If we continue this growth rate, we will be back to 50,000 cases a day by the end of July, which would in turn mean 2,500 hospitalisations a day.

A worry.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Rahul21

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56570 on: Today at 11:05:59 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 11:02:24 am
Hey Rahul. This is the best I've seen up til now for the UK, although it only concerns the one variant. There is probably going to be an even more detailed report coming out some time this week from Public Health England. The twitter thread linked has analysis from one of PHE's experts as well as a link to the report.

Thanks Zeb - much appreciated!
Logged

Offline Rahul21

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56571 on: Today at 11:10:31 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:02:45 am
It seems the hospitalisation rate is down to about 5% of cases right now.  That suggests cases in younger age groups, which in turn suggests a vaccine effect. 

If we continue this growth rate, we will be back to 50,000 cases a day by the end of July, which would in turn mean 2,500 hospitalisations a day.

A worry.

Hi Tepid,

Re the above, doesn't that assume the 5% remains constant? So if it got to 50,000 cases a day at a time when more people have been vaccinated (with two doses), and factoring in what Zeb has just posted - it is possible that the numbers being hospitalised would be very small (relatively speaking) even if we got to 50,000 cases. And yeah, the transmission point is one I've never seen regular data on (Fauci recently said that the vaccines would reduce transmission, but didn't see any final outcome of that study).
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,528
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56572 on: Today at 11:16:07 am »
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 11:10:31 am
Hi Tepid,

Re the above, doesn't that assume the 5% remains constant? So if it got to 50,000 cases a day at a time when more people have been vaccinated (with two doses), and factoring in what Zeb has just posted - it is possible that the numbers being hospitalised would be very small (relatively speaking) even if we got to 50,000 cases. And yeah, the transmission point is one I've never seen regular data on (Fauci recently said that the vaccines would reduce transmission, but didn't see any final outcome of that study).

Yes, thats a very fair point. 

It was about 9% in February and its waned to 5% now.  However, it does seem to be changing less quickly recently, is this stalling of the drop down to the new variant being more transmissible, vaccines being less effective?

Still lots of unknowns, Id be very wary about the 21 st of June right now though. But time will telll

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 1410 1411 1412 1413 1414 [1415]   Go Up
« previous next »
 