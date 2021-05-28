That was a somewhat disturbing watch. Not for the content. That was predictable and I already knew, or presumed, most of. It's the sinking realisation that we're living in a time that is stranger than even the best fiction. The cult of the anti-vax is as dangerous as anything that threatens global stabilization as any before it. There was one thing I said when that pandemic was only starting, and that was I feared people's behaviour more, or at least as much, as the virus itself. Time has vindicated me in that.