Blackburn's director of public health is quoted in this article, https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/may/31/blackburn-with-darwen-overtakes-bolton-to-top-uk-list-of-most-new-covid-cases



He's making the point that the rate per 100k for testing positive is 1050+ for 17 and 18 year olds. (Overall Blackburn and Darwen is 390 per 100k, which is 584 confirmed cases currently.) He's suggesting that as soon as the vaccines are shown to be both safe and effective for 12 to 18 year olds that those ages should be targeted in areas like his as a priority.



I'm personally not sold on vaccines for 12-18 year olds not when vaccine uptake is so high in the UK and when there is such a dire situation in the rest of the world.1. The whole argument about vaccinating 12-18 year olds is to protect other people rather than the individuals being vaccinated. We already know how little risk this age group is from hospitalisations and deaths. Is it ethical to vaccinate people who don't need protection in order to protect other people when they may be more at risk from harm from the vaccine rather than Covid itself (given how low the risk is to this age group from both). There'd be more of an argument if the UK was full of anti-vaxxers, fortunately there are very high levels of uptake in the UK so will needing the vaccinate 12-18 year olds even be necessary to reach herd immunity?2. Every jab given in the UK means the opportunity cost of 1 fewer jab given elsewhere is it ethical to vaccinate kids at tiny risk from the disease when there are other countries struggling for enough supply to vaccinate the elderly and healthcare workers?