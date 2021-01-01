Really hard to call what happens on 21st June, on the one hand we are clearly seeing an R number signficantly above 1 now, that R is likely to increase in the short term as the Indian variant bcomes completely dominant, and exponential growth is a bitch when it gets going.
On the other hand though the vaccine rollout continues to go well, and deaths and daily hospitalisations are starting this uptick from a relatively low level, it is going to take a fair few "doublings" until daily deaths get to more worrying levels, the link between cases and deaths has certainly been weakend by vaccination and that impact is only increasing. Better weather will hopefully start feeding through a bit as well
My gut is that we see some further release on 21st June but likely not everything, as others have said we will get a clearer idea from case/hospitalisation and death growth over the next week or 2.