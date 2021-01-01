« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1931772 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56480 on: Today at 01:29:04 am »
Quote from: John Higgins on Yesterday at 10:00:04 pm
Hahaha.

The trains into town from woolsville were packed last night and town was very busy. Only a matter of time.

You're in Warrington aren't you?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56481 on: Today at 09:34:33 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 01:29:04 am
You're in Warrington aren't you?

Yeah.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56482 on: Today at 11:08:56 am »
Is the 21st June reopening going ahead, what do people think? (Note not whether it should go ahead but whether you think it will go ahead)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56483 on: Today at 11:09:47 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 11:08:56 am
Is the 21st June reopening going ahead, what do people think? (Note not whether it should go ahead but whether you think it will go ahead)

I don't think it will, personally.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56484 on: Today at 11:11:48 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 11:08:56 am
Is the 21st June reopening going ahead, what do people think? (Note not whether it should go ahead but whether you think it will go ahead)

I doubt it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56485 on: Today at 11:13:43 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 11:08:56 am
Is the 21st June reopening going ahead, what do people think? (Note not whether it should go ahead but whether you think it will go ahead)

I think it will for some but not for others. Regional split again and will make not a lot of sense as everyone heads off on holidays.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56486 on: Today at 11:19:16 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 11:13:43 am
I think it will for some but not for others. Regional split again and will make not a lot of sense as everyone heads off on holidays.

Actually, yes, this is exactly whats going to happen.  >:(
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56487 on: Today at 11:51:08 am »
I'm going to be positive and say it'll be fine and spikes areas will start to calm down before then
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56488 on: Today at 11:53:59 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:51:08 am
I'm going to be positive and say it'll be fine and spikes areas will start to calm down before then
Its hospital admissions and numbers we need to watch.

Currently it seems people are being discharged much more quickly..  it seems younger people are being admitted and are therefore healthier (on average).

Youd hope that wed reach a number of vaccinations that kills transmission, but were not at that point yet.. 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56489 on: Today at 12:01:08 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 11:08:56 am
Is the 21st June reopening going ahead, what do people think? (Note not whether it should go ahead but whether you think it will go ahead)

No I dont think it will.

As others have said the govt may bring in tiers which we know will not work as people will just leave their area and go to another which has more freedom as they say.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56490 on: Today at 12:31:54 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 11:08:56 am
Is the 21st June reopening going ahead, what do people think? (Note not whether it should go ahead but whether you think it will go ahead)

Sensible approach would be to postpone for a few weeks or so to see how things shape up.  With government however its maybe 50/50 at the moment, with pressure from the usual suspects to open up.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56491 on: Today at 12:54:43 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 11:08:56 am
Is the 21st June reopening going ahead, what do people think? (Note not whether it should go ahead but whether you think it will go ahead)

Tier system I think.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56492 on: Today at 01:02:25 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 11:08:56 am
Is the 21st June reopening going ahead, what do people think? (Note not whether it should go ahead but whether you think it will go ahead)
I think parts will go ahead but not all. Would think restrictions on weddings will end, nightclubs opening will be delayed, one meter rule will remain. Not sure about outdoor festivals, but I think they might still go ahead.

Weve got 2 weeks data to come before June 14th which really will tell us a lot. The answer really will start to become clear by the end of this week.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56493 on: Today at 01:22:50 pm »
I'm hoping that things are just left as they are to be honest.

Most things are open and people are still mostly being sensible.

Why not just stick with this and leave it like this til next year now?
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56494 on: Today at 01:23:52 pm »
Lots and lots of 30 year olds getting vaccines where I am. There's a 40 minute queue outside where I'm working at the moment, which is nice when it's beautiful out. 1400 booked in just for the one site, mostly first doses.

I think its 50:50 for 21st June. If cases and hospital numbers don't jump massively between now and then it'll be fine but we need more data like dj said above
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56495 on: Today at 02:29:21 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 01:02:25 pm
I think parts will go ahead but not all. Would think restrictions on weddings will end, nightclubs opening will be delayed, one meter rule will remain. Not sure about outdoor festivals, but I think they might still go ahead.

Weve got 2 weeks data to come before June 14th which really will tell us a lot. The answer really will start to become clear by the end of this week.

I reckon they'll stay as is for a few more weeks.  The end of June was dependent on having more supply than we have done. I think we'll fall slightly short of having everyone in groups 1-9 who wants a vaccine being doubled dosed by that time and having time afterwards to build up full immunity. Personally if you asked me to pick a date to reopen I'd say end of July. The groups responsible for 99% of Covid deaths will be fully protected and everyone will have had the opportunity to get a first dose.

Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 01:22:50 pm
I'm hoping that things are just left as they are to be honest.

Most things are open and people are still mostly being sensible.

Why not just stick with this and leave it like this til next year now?

Because lots of businesses will go bust if current restrictions last until next year. The UK is very close to reaching a point where Covid is no longer a severe threat you can argue about whether that will be by 21 June or not but it'll definitely happen at some point this year (bar some new variant which significantly escapes vaccines).
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56496 on: Today at 03:22:40 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 01:22:50 pm
I'm hoping that things are just left as they are to be honest.

Most things are open and people are still mostly being sensible.

Why not just stick with this and leave it like this til next year now?

That would be the sensible approach.

Though that is being reliant on the adults running things - and I say that as someone who does weddings, parties and the odd nightclub gig.

I would suggest keeping the current guidelines in place for another four weeks and see where things are then - but you just know the usual suspects will kick off.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56497 on: Today at 05:24:43 pm »
Really hard to call what happens on 21st June, on the one hand we are clearly seeing an R number signficantly above 1 now, that R is likely to increase in the short term as the Indian variant bcomes completely dominant, and exponential growth is a bitch when it gets going.

On the other hand though the vaccine rollout continues to go well, and deaths and daily hospitalisations are starting this uptick from a relatively low level, it is going to take a fair few "doublings" until daily deaths get to more worrying levels, the link between cases and deaths has certainly been weakend by vaccination and that impact is only increasing. Better weather will hopefully start feeding through a bit as well

My gut is that we see some further release on 21st June but likely not everything, as others have said we will get a clearer idea from case/hospitalisation and death growth over the next week or 2.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:27:18 pm by filopastry »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56498 on: Today at 05:28:34 pm »
Its starting to look like R is increasing too.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56499 on: Today at 05:30:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:28:34 pm
Its starting to look like R is increasing too.

Yes definitely looks to be tweaking up again over the last few days
« Last Edit: Today at 05:32:06 pm by filopastry »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56500 on: Today at 05:39:45 pm »
At what stage will new variants coming in not cause spikes in cases though? Vaccinate everyone and get on with it unless there's some ridiculous growth in hospitalisation or death. The country won't take much more economically.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56501 on: Today at 05:51:58 pm »
Blackburn's director of public health is quoted in this article, https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/may/31/blackburn-with-darwen-overtakes-bolton-to-top-uk-list-of-most-new-covid-cases

He's making the point that the rate per 100k for testing positive is 1050+ for 17 and 18 year olds. (Overall Blackburn and Darwen is 390 per 100k, which is 584 confirmed cases currently.) He's suggesting that as soon as the vaccines are shown to be both safe and effective for 12 to 18 year olds that those ages should be targeted in areas like his as a priority.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56502 on: Today at 05:54:54 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 05:51:58 pm
Blackburn's director of public health is quoted in this article, https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/may/31/blackburn-with-darwen-overtakes-bolton-to-top-uk-list-of-most-new-covid-cases

He's making the point that the rate per 100k for testing positive is 1050+ for 17 and 18 year olds. (Overall Blackburn and Darwen is 390 per 100k, which is 584 confirmed cases currently.) He's suggesting that as soon as the vaccines are shown to be both safe and effective for 12 to 18 year olds that those ages should be targeted in areas like his as a priority.

The age profile for cases at present is weighted very heavily towards that group.

I think there is an issue at present though that we don't have enough AZ doses to do that group plus the under 40s, at least for a while.

« Last Edit: Today at 05:56:29 pm by filopastry »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56503 on: Today at 05:59:37 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 05:39:45 pm
At what stage will new variants coming in not cause spikes in cases though? Vaccinate everyone and get on with it unless there's some ridiculous growth in hospitalisation or death. The country won't take much more economically.

We're in the exit wave out of the pandemic now. Around the end of September cases should remain flat as everyone over 18 will have been double dosed by then.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56504 on: Today at 06:12:01 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 05:24:43 pm
Really hard to call what happens on 21st June, on the one hand we are clearly seeing an R number signficantly above 1 now, that R is likely to increase in the short term as the Indian variant bcomes completely dominant, and exponential growth is a bitch when it gets going.

On the other hand though the vaccine rollout continues to go well, and deaths and daily hospitalisations are starting this uptick from a relatively low level, it is going to take a fair few "doublings" until daily deaths get to more worrying levels, the link between cases and deaths has certainly been weakend by vaccination and that impact is only increasing. Better weather will hopefully start feeding through a bit as well

My gut is that we see some further release on 21st June but likely not everything, as others have said we will get a clearer idea from case/hospitalisation and death growth over the next week or 2.

I can see them keeping mask rules and 1m+, but opening whatever is still closed and removing limits on gatherings and mass events, provided everyone attending can show a negative test.

That would basically shift the blame for whatever is going to happen to the public and businesses, which is what this government likes. Any uptick in cases will be "you didn't follow distance rules / wore masks / asked for tests).


At the same time it would be a "re-open society" day, because no business would be told to be shut anymore.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:15:10 pm by redbyrdz »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56505 on: Today at 06:16:18 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 05:51:58 pm
Blackburn's director of public health is quoted in this article, https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/may/31/blackburn-with-darwen-overtakes-bolton-to-top-uk-list-of-most-new-covid-cases

He's making the point that the rate per 100k for testing positive is 1050+ for 17 and 18 year olds. (Overall Blackburn and Darwen is 390 per 100k, which is 584 confirmed cases currently.) He's suggesting that as soon as the vaccines are shown to be both safe and effective for 12 to 18 year olds that those ages should be targeted in areas like his as a priority.

I'm personally not sold on vaccines for 12-18 year olds not when vaccine uptake is so high in the UK and when there is such a dire situation in the rest of the world.

1. The whole argument about vaccinating 12-18 year olds is to protect other people rather than the individuals being vaccinated. We already know how little risk this age group is from hospitalisations and deaths. Is it ethical to vaccinate people who don't need protection in order to protect other people when they may be more at risk from harm from the vaccine rather than Covid itself (given how low the risk is to this age group from both). There'd be more of an argument if the UK was full of anti-vaxxers, fortunately there are very high levels of uptake in the UK so will needing the vaccinate 12-18 year olds even be necessary to reach herd immunity?

2. Every jab given in the UK means the opportunity cost of 1 fewer jab given elsewhere is it ethical to vaccinate kids at tiny risk from the disease when there are other countries struggling for enough supply to vaccinate the elderly and healthcare workers?
