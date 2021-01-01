What sort of age range are currently getting their second jabs in the UK right now?



It seems to me that theres an age (30,35,40?) where having the vaccine becomes more about stopping the spread rather than stopping yourself getting ill as the chances of that reduce with age, and with that, theres some sort of tipping point date when, although not everyones been vaccinated, deaths and hospitalisations are as low as theyre probably ever going to be. Could well be the part of the thinking behind the 21st June date.



With the old variants this date may have been when, say, everyone 45 plus had had both and everyone between 35-45 had had at least one dose 3 weeks ago, but the new Indian variant has shifted that slightly and now maybe that tipping point is when everyone over 35 has had both and over 30 has had one?