Reply #56400 on: Yesterday at 05:20:33 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:18:24 pm
Good to hear you've had the two done, Millie.

Yes - such  a relief.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56401 on: Yesterday at 05:24:26 pm »
If it's underestimated ?

The moment they came out against travel restrictions was the moment the underestimated it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56402 on: Yesterday at 05:41:10 pm »
Gowers right - they need to proceed with caution. Figures today show for the last 7 days, cases up 24%, deaths up 38%, hospitalisations up 25% - those rates are not good.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56403 on: Yesterday at 05:50:11 pm »
Just had my second AZ jab. A lot more info and questions from them before giving it this time, making sure you were aware of the clotting issue and happy to take it.

Slightly perturbed though as they said to me it was 1 in 4 million chance of getting a clot then there just happened to be a report on the radio about it on the way back where they said it was just over 1 in 2 million.  Not that it would have changed my mind of course.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56404 on: Yesterday at 05:54:05 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 05:41:10 pm
Gowers right - they need to proceed with caution. Figures today show for the last 7 days, cases up 24%, deaths up 38%, hospitalisations up 25% - those rates are not good.
Thats roughly 4 week doubling time..  not great
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56405 on: Yesterday at 06:22:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:54:05 pm
That’s roughly 4 week doubling time…..  not great
Worse. About three weeks (compounded as it is).
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56406 on: Yesterday at 07:17:38 pm »
Fuck this government. They could have tightened restrictions in terms of travel whilst we raced through our vaccination programme. Instead they fucked up again!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56407 on: Yesterday at 07:25:47 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:17:38 pm
Fuck this government. They could have tightened restrictions in terms of travel whilst we raced through our vaccination programme. Instead they fucked up again!

Well, at least you got a trade deal with India. You did get a trade deal right?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56408 on: Yesterday at 08:12:44 pm »
The exit wave was guaranteed the minute Johnson didnt put India on the red list the same date as Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The only question now is how nasty it is.

Selfishly it also puts travel abroad in serious jeopardy for another 6 months as other countries will likely red list us again.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56409 on: Yesterday at 08:18:01 pm »
I know it's counterintuitive but the case for what travel bans achieve and don't achieve is made by epidemiologist Adam Kucharski here: https://twitter.com/AdamJKucharski/status/1389940755389632516

The long and short of it is that the evidence from countries which do impose selective bans is that it delays rather than stops and what's really important is how well outbreaks are contained when they do happen. Which is really what the advice has been from the start for the UK as full restrictions on movement in and out of the country are unsustainable for any length of time. That we still haven't got any sort of local plans from central government and are totally reliant on what our local public health teams and local government can put together without that support from Westminster remains absolutely baffling. As we saw with the 'advice' changes without bothering to even tell them or us.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56410 on: Yesterday at 08:22:02 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 07:25:47 pm
Well, at least you got a trade deal with India. You did get a trade deal right?

Nope.

Fucking hopeless c*nts.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56411 on: Yesterday at 08:26:15 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 08:18:01 pm
I know it's counterintuitive but the case for what travel bans achieve and don't achieve is made by epidemiologist Adam Kucharski here: https://twitter.com/AdamJKucharski/status/1389940755389632516

The long and short of it is that the evidence from countries which do impose selective bans is that it delays rather than stops and what's really important is how well outbreaks are contained when they do happen. Which is really what the advice has been from the start for the UK as full restrictions on movement in and out of the country are unsustainable for any length of time. That we still haven't got any sort of local plans from central government and are totally reliant on what our local public health teams and local government can put together without that support from Westminster remains absolutely baffling. As we saw with the 'advice' changes without bothering to even tell them or us.

Acting earlier would have only delayed the inevitable arrival of the Indian variant, I dont think theres any debate about that, but it would have meant more people had time to get vaccinated, and when were doing 3-4 million doses a week, even if the spread could haven delayed by a month thats a lot more people protected.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56412 on: Yesterday at 08:42:48 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:26:15 pm
Acting earlier would have only delayed the inevitable arrival of the Indian variant, I dont think theres any debate about that, but it would have meant more people had time to get vaccinated, and when were doing 3-4 million doses a week, even if the spread could haven delayed by a month thats a lot more people protected.

Yeah that's true enough about delay for more vaccination although, as Kucharski points out, it may also have led to complacency about the initial outbreaks and actually spread faster than it has done. Place your bets according to which scenario is more likely from this government I guess. Just wanted to source some of the shades of grey to it though, especially on banning travel to specific countries when it's fairly easily circumvented and the problems remain with quarantine and so on.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56413 on: Yesterday at 09:11:59 pm »
If we hadnt imported B1.617.2 in large numbers we would almost be home and hosed right now.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56414 on: Yesterday at 09:30:15 pm »
Quote from: John Higgins on Yesterday at 09:11:59 pm
If we hadnt imported B1.617.2 in large numbers we would almost be home and hosed right now.

If the government cared more about its citizens rather than its ideological bent, we'd be on the home straight. c*nts.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56415 on: Yesterday at 10:36:17 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:26:15 pm
Acting earlier would have only delayed the inevitable arrival of the Indian variant, I dont think theres any debate about that, but it would have meant more people had time to get vaccinated, and when were doing 3-4 million doses a week, even if the spread could haven delayed by a month thats a lot more people protected.

I guess that depends how far we were prepared to go.

I mean we should have said nobody comes in or travels until 2022 at the earliest unless it is absolutely vital.

Yes you are correct the variant would get into this country at some point and we now have to live with this virus as its not likely to be zero cases again.

As a few others have said we have dipshits running the country and the sickening part is if you look at polls they would still get voted back in tomorrow.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56416 on: Yesterday at 10:45:31 pm »
Think the threat of blood clots is 95% from the first dose of AZ. But lets be honest in future its gonna be a generic COVID vaccine and nobody will know the brand. In terms of the Indian variant the fact there are still flights to and from India landing at the moment means it will get worse here.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56417 on: Yesterday at 11:46:49 pm »
There's nothing "generic" about medicine of any sort that saves lives.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56418 on: Today at 07:14:45 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 11:46:49 pm
There's nothing "generic" about medicine of any sort that saves lives.

I think they mean generic in terms you wont know who made it, there wont be any of this I want or had AZ, Pfizer, Moderna etc just like most of us probably dont know who manufactured our annual flu shots (interestingly I just saw it on the NHS App, mine was made by Sanofi Pasteur)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56419 on: Today at 08:09:17 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:14:45 am
I think they mean generic in terms you wont know who made it, there wont be any of this I want or had AZ, Pfizer, Moderna etc just like most of us probably dont know who manufactured our annual flu shots (interestingly I just saw it on the NHS App, mine was made by Sanofi Pasteur)

I have never had any idea who made the flu jabs I've had, I've had 22 now and never once even thought to ask. Then again it isn't a big publicised thing,

With the covid jab, I can see people still wanting to know what they got and asking for a specific one though. Personally I won't be bothered which booster I get but I'll ask out of interest
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56420 on: Today at 08:16:59 am »
What sort of age range are currently getting their second jabs in the UK right now?

It seems to me that theres an age (30,35,40?) where having the vaccine becomes more about stopping the spread rather than stopping yourself getting ill as the chances of that reduce with age, and with that, theres some sort of tipping point date when, although not everyones been vaccinated, deaths and hospitalisations are as low as theyre probably ever going to be. Could well be the part of the thinking behind the 21st June date.

With the old variants this date may have been when, say, everyone 45 plus had had both and everyone between 35-45 had had at least one dose 3 weeks ago, but the new Indian variant has shifted that slightly and now maybe that tipping point is when everyone over 35 has had both and over 30 has had one?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56421 on: Today at 08:38:12 am »
Quote from: markthescouser on Today at 08:16:59 am
What sort of age range are currently getting their second jabs in the UK right now?

It seems to me that theres an age (30,35,40?) where having the vaccine becomes more about stopping the spread rather than stopping yourself getting ill as the chances of that reduce with age, and with that, theres some sort of tipping point date when, although not everyones been vaccinated, deaths and hospitalisations are as low as theyre probably ever going to be. Could well be the part of the thinking behind the 21st June date.

With the old variants this date may have been when, say, everyone 45 plus had had both and everyone between 35-45 had had at least one dose 3 weeks ago, but the new Indian variant has shifted that slightly and now maybe that tipping point is when everyone over 35 has had both and over 30 has had one?

Group 6 50 yr olds are getting second doses right now, got mine a week ago today having been 1st jabbed 6th March. I've got mates and work colleagues who are just younger than me (I'm 54) and older than me but lower group, who were done after me and are not yet getting called for their 2nd jab, they are due in the next 2 to 3 weeks.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56422 on: Today at 08:55:31 am »
Area I live in is currently 50 year olds and anyone in their household over 18 who got their first jab at the same time. I don't think it's an isolated thing in the NW for local authorities to have found some extra flexibility for areas which tick a lot of boxes for needing specific targeting.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56423 on: Today at 09:19:20 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:38:12 am
Group 6 50 yr olds are getting second doses right now, got mine a week ago today having been 1st jabbed 6th March. I've got mates and work colleagues who are just younger than me (I'm 54) and older than me but lower group, who were done after me and are not yet getting called for their 2nd jab, they are due in the next 2 to 3 weeks.
Ahh ok, so still quite a lot of people who are relatively vulnerable to get second doses then. Guessing were looking at about the start of July for everyone over 40 to be done.
