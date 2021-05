I know it's counterintuitive but the case for what travel bans achieve and don't achieve is made by epidemiologist Adam Kucharski here: https://twitter.com/AdamJKucharski/status/1389940755389632516 The long and short of it is that the evidence from countries which do impose selective bans is that it delays rather than stops and what's really important is how well outbreaks are contained when they do happen. Which is really what the advice has been from the start for the UK as full restrictions on movement in and out of the country are unsustainable for any length of time. That we still haven't got any sort of local plans from central government and are totally reliant on what our local public health teams and local government can put together without that support from Westminster remains absolutely baffling. As we saw with the 'advice' changes without bothering to even tell them or us.