« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1406 1407 1408 1409 1410 [1411]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1925791 times)

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,078
  • IFWT
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56400 on: Today at 05:20:33 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:18:24 pm
Good to hear you've had the two done, Millie.

Yes - such  a relief.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56401 on: Today at 05:24:26 pm »
If it's underestimated ?

The moment they came out against travel restrictions was the moment the underestimated it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Thepooloflife

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,304
  • Justice for the 96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56402 on: Today at 05:41:10 pm »
Gowers right - they need to proceed with caution. Figures today show for the last 7 days, cases up 24%, deaths up 38%, hospitalisations up 25% - those rates are not good.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,923
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56403 on: Today at 05:50:11 pm »
Just had my second AZ jab. A lot more info and questions from them before giving it this time, making sure you were aware of the clotting issue and happy to take it.

Slightly perturbed though as they said to me it was 1 in 4 million chance of getting a clot then there just happened to be a report on the radio about it on the way back where they said it was just over 1 in 2 million.  Not that it would have changed my mind of course.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,425
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56404 on: Today at 05:54:05 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 05:41:10 pm
Gowers right - they need to proceed with caution. Figures today show for the last 7 days, cases up 24%, deaths up 38%, hospitalisations up 25% - those rates are not good.
Thats roughly 4 week doubling time..  not great
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56405 on: Today at 06:22:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:54:05 pm
That’s roughly 4 week doubling time…..  not great
Worse. About three weeks (compounded as it is).
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,709
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56406 on: Today at 07:17:38 pm »
Fuck this government. They could have tightened restrictions in terms of travel whilst we raced through our vaccination programme. Instead they fucked up again!
Logged

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,408
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56407 on: Today at 07:25:47 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:17:38 pm
Fuck this government. They could have tightened restrictions in terms of travel whilst we raced through our vaccination programme. Instead they fucked up again!

Well, at least you got a trade deal with India. You did get a trade deal right?
Logged

Offline John Higgins

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56408 on: Today at 08:12:44 pm »
The exit wave was guaranteed the minute Johnson didnt put India on the red list the same date as Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The only question now is how nasty it is.

Selfishly it also puts travel abroad in serious jeopardy for another 6 months as other countries will likely red list us again.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,899
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56409 on: Today at 08:18:01 pm »
I know it's counterintuitive but the case for what travel bans achieve and don't achieve is made by epidemiologist Adam Kucharski here: https://twitter.com/AdamJKucharski/status/1389940755389632516

The long and short of it is that the evidence from countries which do impose selective bans is that it delays rather than stops and what's really important is how well outbreaks are contained when they do happen. Which is really what the advice has been from the start for the UK as full restrictions on movement in and out of the country are unsustainable for any length of time. That we still haven't got any sort of local plans from central government and are totally reliant on what our local public health teams and local government can put together without that support from Westminster remains absolutely baffling. As we saw with the 'advice' changes without bothering to even tell them or us.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,776
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56410 on: Today at 08:22:02 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 07:25:47 pm
Well, at least you got a trade deal with India. You did get a trade deal right?

Nope.

Fucking hopeless c*nts.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,352
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56411 on: Today at 08:26:15 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 08:18:01 pm
I know it's counterintuitive but the case for what travel bans achieve and don't achieve is made by epidemiologist Adam Kucharski here: https://twitter.com/AdamJKucharski/status/1389940755389632516

The long and short of it is that the evidence from countries which do impose selective bans is that it delays rather than stops and what's really important is how well outbreaks are contained when they do happen. Which is really what the advice has been from the start for the UK as full restrictions on movement in and out of the country are unsustainable for any length of time. That we still haven't got any sort of local plans from central government and are totally reliant on what our local public health teams and local government can put together without that support from Westminster remains absolutely baffling. As we saw with the 'advice' changes without bothering to even tell them or us.

Acting earlier would have only delayed the inevitable arrival of the Indian variant, I dont think theres any debate about that, but it would have meant more people had time to get vaccinated, and when were doing 3-4 million doses a week, even if the spread could haven delayed by a month thats a lot more people protected.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,899
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56412 on: Today at 08:42:48 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:26:15 pm
Acting earlier would have only delayed the inevitable arrival of the Indian variant, I dont think theres any debate about that, but it would have meant more people had time to get vaccinated, and when were doing 3-4 million doses a week, even if the spread could haven delayed by a month thats a lot more people protected.

Yeah that's true enough about delay for more vaccination although, as Kucharski points out, it may also have led to complacency about the initial outbreaks and actually spread faster than it has done. Place your bets according to which scenario is more likely from this government I guess. Just wanted to source some of the shades of grey to it though, especially on banning travel to specific countries when it's fairly easily circumvented and the problems remain with quarantine and so on.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline John Higgins

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56413 on: Today at 09:11:59 pm »
If we hadnt imported B1.617.2 in large numbers we would almost be home and hosed right now.
Logged

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,776
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56414 on: Today at 09:30:15 pm »
Quote from: John Higgins on Today at 09:11:59 pm
If we hadnt imported B1.617.2 in large numbers we would almost be home and hosed right now.

If the government cared more about its citizens rather than its ideological bent, we'd be on the home straight. c*nts.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56415 on: Today at 10:36:17 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:26:15 pm
Acting earlier would have only delayed the inevitable arrival of the Indian variant, I dont think theres any debate about that, but it would have meant more people had time to get vaccinated, and when were doing 3-4 million doses a week, even if the spread could haven delayed by a month thats a lot more people protected.

I guess that depends how far we were prepared to go.

I mean we should have said nobody comes in or travels until 2022 at the earliest unless it is absolutely vital.

Yes you are correct the variant would get into this country at some point and we now have to live with this virus as its not likely to be zero cases again.

As a few others have said we have dipshits running the country and the sickening part is if you look at polls they would still get voted back in tomorrow.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1406 1407 1408 1409 1410 [1411]   Go Up
« previous next »
 