Good to hear you've had the two done, Millie.
Gowers right - they need to proceed with caution. Figures today show for the last 7 days, cases up 24%, deaths up 38%, hospitalisations up 25% - those rates are not good.
That’s roughly 4 week doubling time….. not great
Fuck this government. They could have tightened restrictions in terms of travel whilst we raced through our vaccination programme. Instead they fucked up again!
Well, at least you got a trade deal with India. You did get a trade deal right?
I know it's counterintuitive but the case for what travel bans achieve and don't achieve is made by epidemiologist Adam Kucharski here: https://twitter.com/AdamJKucharski/status/1389940755389632516The long and short of it is that the evidence from countries which do impose selective bans is that it delays rather than stops and what's really important is how well outbreaks are contained when they do happen. Which is really what the advice has been from the start for the UK as full restrictions on movement in and out of the country are unsustainable for any length of time. That we still haven't got any sort of local plans from central government and are totally reliant on what our local public health teams and local government can put together without that support from Westminster remains absolutely baffling. As we saw with the 'advice' changes without bothering to even tell them or us.
Acting earlier would have only delayed the inevitable arrival of the Indian variant, I dont think theres any debate about that, but it would have meant more people had time to get vaccinated, and when were doing 3-4 million doses a week, even if the spread could haven delayed by a month thats a lot more people protected.
If we hadnt imported B1.617.2 in large numbers we would almost be home and hosed right now.
