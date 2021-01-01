Just had my second AZ jab. A lot more info and questions from them before giving it this time, making sure you were aware of the clotting issue and happy to take it.



Slightly perturbed though as they said to me it was 1 in 4 million chance of getting a clot then there just happened to be a report on the radio about it on the way back where they said it was just over 1 in 2 million. Not that it would have changed my mind of course.