So looking at that tweet vaccinations dont seem to be the silver bullet we were hoping for.



But why just Bolton? If vaccines are ineffective wouldnt you expect similar hospitalisation across the country?



I don't know who Stephen Reicher is but the hospitalised cases in Bolton are now at 42, less than a third of its peak. The vast majority are aged between 35 and 60 and hadn't taken up their offer for a vaccination or were coming up to getting their first offer of one. For those who have been vaccinated and are in hospital, the prognosis is better than it would have been than if they weren't vaccinated. So what we'd hope for and expect. This is from Richard Leese, who basically coordinates the covid response across Greater Manchester as well as leading Manchester City Council, at Burnham's GM press conference today.Can see the effect of vaccines a bit better on these couple of charts. Compare the Bolton numbers across to each other.