Wife had the jab on Friday and works in a school.



Member of staff tested positive over the weekend. Felt rough Saturday night - aching, cough and temperature so some issue as to whether it was the arse end of the Pfizer jab



Bloody positive. Holiday for next week has gone and we've lost 3 over the last year





The lateral flow test she did was negative twice so the reliability of those seems questionable.



People have had much worse experience's than myself but the whole family are jaded and the weather forecast was looking great for next week.



