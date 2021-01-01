« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1401 1402 1403 1404 1405 [1406]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1914326 times)

Offline Felch Aid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,184
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56200 on: Today at 04:28:35 am »
Wife had the jab on Friday and works in a school.

Member of staff tested positive over the weekend. Felt rough Saturday night - aching, cough and temperature so some issue as to whether it was the arse end of the Pfizer jab

Bloody positive. Holiday for next week has gone and we've lost 3 over the last year


The lateral flow test she did was negative twice so the reliability of those seems questionable.

People have had much worse experience's than myself but the whole family are jaded and the weather forecast was looking great for next week.

Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,395
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56201 on: Today at 06:57:54 am »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 04:28:35 am
Wife had the jab on Friday and works in a school.

Member of staff tested positive over the weekend. Felt rough Saturday night - aching, cough and temperature so some issue as to whether it was the arse end of the Pfizer jab

Bloody positive. Holiday for next week has gone and we've lost 3 over the last year


The lateral flow test she did was negative twice so the reliability of those seems questionable.

People have had much worse experience's than myself but the whole family are jaded and the weather forecast was looking great for next week.


Oh blimey, really sorry to hear that ..

To get two negatives on LTFs yet be positive on PCR is quite against the odds. Perhaps she has really low levels of virus? 

Wish you all the best
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56202 on: Today at 08:40:28 am »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 04:28:35 am
Wife had the jab on Friday and works in a school.

Member of staff tested positive over the weekend. Felt rough Saturday night - aching, cough and temperature so some issue as to whether it was the arse end of the Pfizer jab

Bloody positive. Holiday for next week has gone and we've lost 3 over the last year


The lateral flow test she did was negative twice so the reliability of those seems questionable.

People have had much worse experience's than myself but the whole family are jaded and the weather forecast was looking great for next week.
Sorry to hear mate. Get well soon.
Logged

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,854
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56203 on: Today at 09:42:02 am »
This government are terrified of introducing things which will be hard for them to roll back. More trials to see if they can get more people to isolate when they've symptoms.

Quote
More ways of supporting people to self-isolate in areas with higher coronavirus infection rates are to be piloted in nine parts of England.

There will be "buddying" services for people needing mental health support and alternative accommodation for those in overcrowded homes.

Quote
The areas that will receive funding from a £12m pot for the pilots are:

Newham and Hackney in London
Yorkshire and Humber
Lancashire, Blackburn & Darwen, Blackpool
Greater Manchester
Cheshire and Merseyside
Royal Borough of Kingston
Peterborough, Fenland and South Holland
Somerset

There will be language communications support for those who do not speak English as their first language, and social care support, such as increasing existing social care support for vulnerable adults.

Quote
However, people in pilot areas will not receive further financial support when self-isolating.

Under current rules, a £500 grant has been made available in England to people on low incomes who have to self-isolate.

Labour has been calling on the government to expand eligibility for this scheme.

The government is already backing a pilot across the Greater Manchester region with £2m of funding to assess ways of helping people self-isolate.

This includes "support and engagement teams" who work with households within 24 hours of a positive Covid test to develop a bespoke plan for self-isolation.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-57221740

Independent science group advising government on people's behaviour, from September last year, on what would help.

Quote
Four forms support seem most important:

1. Financial support which ensures that people would not experience financial hardship when self-isolating is likely to enable more people to adhere. Financial hardship and lower socioeconomic position are currently associated with lower self-reported adherence. The roll-out of paid sick leave policies has previously been associated with reduced sickness absence in the USA and lower spread of influenza.

2. Tangible non-financial support may be required by many people. At present, leaving the home to shop for food or groceries is the main self-reported reason given for nonadherence. Thirteen percent of people with symptoms report not adhering because of a need to help or provide care to a vulnerable person such as an elderly relative. Receiving support from outside the household is associated with greater likelihood of adherence. The type of support needed is likely to differ between households. Proactive outreach should identify the specific needs of each household and the best way to help.

3. Information about the principles underlying self-isolation should help people understand why and how to adhere. Multiple studies in the current pandemic and in previous outbreaks have shown that low levels of knowledge, not believing the illness to pose a serious risk and not perceiving a benefit to self-isolation are associated with lower adherence. The importance of making information clear should not be underestimated. A campaign similar to the current #HandsFaceSpace campaign may be helpful, in addition to targeted messages to those who are self-isolating.

4. Support for psychological wellbeing will be important for many people. Distress amongst those self-isolating is associated with financial stressors, inadequate access to essential supplies including food and medicines and poor information. Resolving these issues should improve wellbeing. Social and emotional support may also be required by some and can be provided following an initial assessment by local schemes in addition to more formal mental health services (including those delivered remotely). Reducing emotional distress is likely to further bolster adherence.

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/925133/S0759_SPI-B__The_impact_of_financial_and_other_targeted_support_on_rates_of_self-isolation_or_quarantine_.pdf
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,101
  • Twitter me bro
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56204 on: Today at 11:16:51 am »
Went to the game yesterday - how many days should I wait before doing a test?
Logged
YNWA.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,214
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56205 on: Today at 11:46:54 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:16:51 am
Went to the game yesterday - how many days should I wait before doing a test?

Three?
Logged

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,339
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56206 on: Today at 11:50:35 am »
Its been 11 weeks since my first jab.   Not had a call off the GP and the NHS website is not recognising my details.   I suppose Ill give it a few days and just go down.
Logged

Online Babel Time

  • "Gezza job!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56207 on: Today at 12:10:02 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 11:50:35 am
Its been 11 weeks since my first jab.   Not had a call off the GP and the NHS website is not recognising my details.   I suppose Ill give it a few days and just go down.

Give em a call on 119.

Edit: Was your first jab at a vaccination centre or you GPs?
Logged
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on June 14, 2010, 12:53:25 pm
...
Babel Time (n) Difference in time between supporters calling for player to come from the bench in a bid to change the game, and the time it takes the supporters to round on said substitute after he's come on and proved ineffectual. ...

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,101
  • Twitter me bro
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56208 on: Today at 12:18:55 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:46:54 am
Three?

yeah, did a bit of reading and it seems 3-5 days is probably fair. I have some test kits anyway so I'll do a home test before then. Cheers.
Logged
YNWA.

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,339
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56209 on: Today at 12:21:49 pm »
Quote from: Babel Time on Today at 12:10:02 pm
Give em a call on 119.

Edit: Was your first jab at a vaccination centre or you GPs?

At a vaccination centre
Logged

Online Babel Time

  • "Gezza job!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56210 on: Today at 12:28:58 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 12:21:49 pm
At a vaccination centre

In that case GP might not contact you. Give the NHS vaccination number a call under 119. Should be able to arrange your second via that.
Logged
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on June 14, 2010, 12:53:25 pm
...
Babel Time (n) Difference in time between supporters calling for player to come from the bench in a bid to change the game, and the time it takes the supporters to round on said substitute after he's come on and proved ineffectual. ...

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,214
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56211 on: Today at 12:32:49 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 12:18:55 pm
yeah, did a bit of reading and it seems 3-5 days is probably fair. I have some test kits anyway so I'll do a home test before then. Cheers.

Just got my grandson, who's been out and about bar hopping over the weekend, to take a home test.

Probably the first time the dirty sod has washed his hands today. :D
Logged

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,339
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56212 on: Today at 12:46:10 pm »
Quote from: Babel Time on Today at 12:28:58 pm
In that case GP might not contact you. Give the NHS vaccination number a call under 119. Should be able to arrange your second via that.

GP surgery organised it at the vaccination centre.    Rang 119.   They told me to ring the gp.    Been on hold all morning!
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,324
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56213 on: Today at 12:47:45 pm »
Quote from: Babel Time on Today at 12:28:58 pm
In that case GP might not contact you. Give the NHS vaccination number a call under 119. Should be able to arrange your second via that.

I had my first at a centre, but was sent a text by my GP yesterday to bring my appointment forward as they had had some AZ left to use.
Logged

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,339
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56214 on: Today at 01:13:14 pm »
Im just going to turn up weds morning.  Show them my card
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1401 1402 1403 1404 1405 [1406]   Go Up
« previous next »
 