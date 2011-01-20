« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1907287 times)

Offline redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56080 on: Yesterday at 09:04:11 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:18:58 pm
Do students count as essential international travel?

Travel for work or education has always come under "essential".
Offline Sangria

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56081 on: Yesterday at 09:24:45 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 09:04:11 pm
Travel for work or education has always come under "essential".

During a pandemic? Also, see west_london_red.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56082 on: Yesterday at 09:42:34 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 07:55:58 pm
Yes. I do. Because where are you going to get the staff from in the first place? Healthcare staff have been and are still pretty busy at the moment.


Well actually the Health System is pretty well prepared atm.

I'd prefer us to adopt what the Aussies are doing and ban them from coming back until they pass UK administered test there end & anybody who comes back using a fake certificate should be jailed,no exceptions.
Offline Sangria

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56083 on: Yesterday at 09:46:50 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:42:34 pm

Well actually the Health System is pretty well prepared atm.

I'd prefer us to adopt what the Aussies are doing and ban them from coming back until they pass UK administered test there end & anybody who comes back using a fake certificate should be jailed,no exceptions.

Bed usage due to covid is currently around 3% of capacity, having last outstripped capacity in January-February for a month.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56084 on: Yesterday at 09:49:28 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:46:50 pm
Bed usage due to covid is currently around 3% of capacity, having last outstripped capacity in January-February for a month.


Exactly,plenty of room and expertise spare.
Offline Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56085 on: Yesterday at 09:53:09 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:49:28 pm

Exactly,plenty of room and expertise spare.

Of course there is, hospital wards are practically empty right now. There's droves of staff sitting around doing fuck all as they've no patients to look after...
Offline Sangria

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56086 on: Yesterday at 10:01:12 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:53:09 pm
Of course there is, hospital wards are practically empty right now. There's droves of staff sitting around doing fuck all as they've no patients to look after...

I'm going by the figures here.

https://covid19.healthdata.org/united-kingdom?view=daily-deaths&tab=trend

When they used to display the hospital capacity, the UK had a capacity of 30k beds, with usage outstripping this between 4th January and 2nd February. The usage is currently just over 1k.
Offline daindan

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56087 on: Yesterday at 11:09:25 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:19:53 pm
Im generalising here massively but an Indian student in West London is just a euphemism for economic  immigrant rather then actual student in the terms most people would understand. Most of them can be found working cash in hand at a local building site building extensions and driveways in the houses of Indians who came over in the 60s and 70s. Definitely essential!

Hahaha, I know exactly what you mean. Same thing in east London also.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56088 on: Yesterday at 11:11:35 pm »
Allegedly over 18s will be able to book a vaccine from next Thursday in NI. Pretty good going if true.
Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56089 on: Yesterday at 11:34:06 pm »
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 11:09:25 pm
Hahaha, I know exactly what you mean. Same thing in east London also.

Yeah, its the same everywhere. Most people have no idea how many Indian students are here taking the piss. But in a positive step they have been running vaccinations at one of the Sikh temples in Southall no questions asked, so the illegals can safely get vaccinated too as some of their living conditions will be ripe for spreading the virus.
Offline Sammy5IsAlive

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56090 on: Today at 03:02:20 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:01:12 pm
I'm going by the figures here.

https://covid19.healthdata.org/united-kingdom?view=daily-deaths&tab=trend

When they used to display the hospital capacity, the UK had a capacity of 30k beds, with usage outstripping this between 4th January and 2nd February. The usage is currently just over 1k.

I think the point Welshred is making is that we have a year's worth of backlog of people that will need hospital beds for non-Covid reasons who have been kept off the wards up till now.

Given that a fair proportion of healthcare workers will have been pushed past their limits and will leave the profession, coupled with the exodus of healthcare workers from the EU, the NHS is going to be running at well beyond its capacity for the next couple of years at least.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56091 on: Today at 04:25:37 am »
Yes but we're not talking about prolonged and it's just the people who cannot mentally handle the hotels.

Better that than just letting them lose and hoping they do the right thing.

Or we could just shut them out.
Online L1RED

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56092 on: Today at 06:49:50 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:53:09 pm
Of course there is, hospital wards are practically empty right now. There's droves of staff sitting around doing fuck all as they've no patients to look after...

Thank you for speaking out mate, my department was shut for nearly a year with 60 plus staff sat with nothing to do instead of looking after patients. Finally open now but its criminal that the government looked after 400k people and left 4.7 million to suffer and wait.
