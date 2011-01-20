Do students count as essential international travel?
Travel for work or education has always come under "essential".
Yes. I do. Because where are you going to get the staff from in the first place? Healthcare staff have been and are still pretty busy at the moment.
Well actually the Health System is pretty well prepared atm.I'd prefer us to adopt what the Aussies are doing and ban them from coming back until they pass UK administered test there end & anybody who comes back using a fake certificate should be jailed,no exceptions.
Bed usage due to covid is currently around 3% of capacity, having last outstripped capacity in January-February for a month.
Exactly,plenty of room and expertise spare.
Of course there is, hospital wards are practically empty right now. There's droves of staff sitting around doing fuck all as they've no patients to look after...
Im generalising here massively but an Indian student in West London is just a euphemism for economic immigrant rather then actual student in the terms most people would understand. Most of them can be found working cash in hand at a local building site building extensions and driveways in the houses of Indians who came over in the 60s and 70s. Definitely essential!
Hahaha, I know exactly what you mean. Same thing in east London also.
I'm going by the figures here.https://covid19.healthdata.org/united-kingdom?view=daily-deaths&tab=trendWhen they used to display the hospital capacity, the UK had a capacity of 30k beds, with usage outstripping this between 4th January and 2nd February. The usage is currently just over 1k.
