Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1898862 times)

Online MacAloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55880 on: Yesterday at 01:17:42 pm »
People travelling on holiday already seems crazy to me
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Just Elmo?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55881 on: Yesterday at 01:32:27 pm »
Has there been any regional varitation in relaxation of the rules in England? In Scotland Moray and Glasgow are remaining in level 3 (everywhere else to level 2) due to presence of Indian strain and higher case numbers.
Offline Fabulous_aurelio

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55882 on: Yesterday at 01:36:54 pm »
'Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme he is confident that the next, and final, stage of unlocking in England will go ahead on 21 June although he says he cannot guarantee it.'

And...

'A planned review of social distancing measures due to take place this month could be delayed due to the spread of the Indian Covid variant, Downing Street says.'

Both today. Make your mind up for fuck sake. They should just be told to shut their mouths.
"Salahs in here......"

Offline gazzalfc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55883 on: Yesterday at 01:37:17 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 01:32:27 pm
Has there been any regional varitation in relaxation of the rules in England? In Scotland Moray and Glasgow are remaining in level 3 (everywhere else to level 2) due to presence of Indian strain and higher case numbers.

No. Everyone gets the same rules. The only regional differences seems to be access to vaccines. The problem areas with the Indian variant will get increased vaccine and testing support.

I guess the government didn't want a repeat of last summer where no one really knew the rules.

Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 01:17:42 pm
People travelling on holiday already seems crazy to me

I still think going to the pub or out for a meal, cinema etc seems crazy. Let alone opening boarders to foreign travel (especially when quarantining from home cant be policed). 
Offline TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55884 on: Yesterday at 01:42:07 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 12:48:07 pm
So the next few weeks tells all. Another Kent variant type scenario and we really are up shit creek without a paddle
Yes, time will tell.

In a month we will know if were screwed or if were basically going to be ok.
Offline [new username under construction]

    • Davidlloydtools
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55885 on: Yesterday at 02:08:18 pm »
More Chise good news

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55886 on: Yesterday at 02:11:39 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 01:32:27 pm
Has there been any regional varitation in relaxation of the rules in England? In Scotland Moray and Glasgow are remaining in level 3 (everywhere else to level 2) due to presence of Indian strain and higher case numbers.

Moray (tier 3) numbers are sitting at 59 per 100,000 and East Renfrewshire (tier 2) is 87. Good start to the new system.

Glasgow is up over 100. Nothing happened in the city at the weekend that will make that figure go up even more now I don't think.
Offline Just Elmo?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55887 on: Yesterday at 02:14:51 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 02:11:39 pm
Glasgow is up over 100. Nothing happened in the city at the weekend that will make that figure go up even more now I don't think.

 ;D

Ah but it was exactly the same as the protests over the home office raid don't you know.


(apart from the drinking, fighting, screaming in each others faces, no mask weating etc).
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55888 on: Yesterday at 02:35:59 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 01:17:01 pm
Personally I think the indoor hospitality opening today should have been delayed until they know conclusively what is happening with the Indian variant.

We seem to be running now when we've only just started to walk

I agree. It could very easily turn into a 'Eat Out To Help Out' scenario where the opening of indoor dinings contributes to a wider spread. The positives are though it seems the vaccines do seem effective against the strains.

I think we might see an uptick in hospitalisations of people that probably decided not to take the vaccine for whatever reason, though. I think the Tories might get a bit more nasty at pointing at certain communities for 'vaccine refusal' rather than looking at their own messaging failures and outreach to those communities.
Online bornandbRED

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55889 on: Yesterday at 02:38:59 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 12:51:48 pm
Nah, we've got a boat and a paddle now. The boat doesn't leak, AFAWK. The only problem is we don't have a map, so we'll just have to poke around.

I hear there is a new wood eating Piranha in town. Hopefully the boat can withstand.
Offline Hij

    • Grime Forum
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55890 on: Yesterday at 03:15:32 pm »
Booked in for my first jab on the 21st.
Offline filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55891 on: Yesterday at 04:22:07 pm »
To be honest though overall data doesn't look too scary, we had a little bump in cases a while ago, but that seems to have levelled out again, London cases haven't been trending badly either in spite of B1.617.2 making up a large proportion of cases here. Vaccine rates seems to be picking up as well.

Impact of the Phase 3 reopening will be interesting though.







Offline Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55892 on: Yesterday at 05:38:18 pm »
https://twitter.com/BBCFergusWalsh/status/1394330664024018950?s=20

This is huge and will help out the rollout here massively.
Online MacAloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55893 on: Yesterday at 06:09:04 pm »
I've mentioned before my work colleague from Bolton, her son and daughter in law had contact with someone who tested positive and were living with my colleague whilst they were waiting for their new property to be completed.

Colleague and hubby decided to check into a hotel so they didn't have contact with them and leave the rest of the family to isolate at home.  The rest of the family did two lateral flow tests per day last week and all came back as negative, so colleague and hubby decided to check out of the hotel on Saturday and return home.  The son now feels rough but lateral flow test still shows up as negative, he then gets a PCR test, it comes back as positive, his wife and child both show negative PCR tests (they haven't yet been vaccinated as in their 20s). 

Colleague's hubby had second vaccination on Friday before they returned home but colleague had to cancel hers today as she has now been in in close contact with son who is feeling RAF by the way!

I'm not entirely sure they should have checked into the hotel in the first place as they had close contact with the son following his close contact with someone who tested positive but having done that they were a tad foolish to return home (she said when I spoke to her last week that lateral flow tests were just as accurate as the PCR tests, AFTER I did question with her that it might be worth him getting a PCR test!

Hopefully she won't get it and if she does it will be mild due to having had first vaccination shot
Online MacAloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55894 on: Yesterday at 06:11:23 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 05:38:18 pm
https://twitter.com/BBCFergusWalsh/status/1394330664024018950?s=20

This is huge and will help out the rollout here massively.
Excellent news particularly for rural areas
Offline Macphisto80

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55895 on: Yesterday at 06:12:26 pm »
Never realised Eric Clapton was an anti-vax headcase, despite him taking the vaccine and saying it nearly ended his career.

Well, Eric, seems like the music you're writing is already ending your career. He's done a collaboration with Van Morrison too. Makes sense.
Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55896 on: Yesterday at 06:25:37 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 05:38:18 pm
https://twitter.com/BBCFergusWalsh/status/1394330664024018950?s=20

This is huge and will help out the rollout here massively.

Not sure it helps us as we can afford freezers. It will help in the long run, but short term the issue is one of supply, and because of the previous storage requirements I suspect a lot of the poorer souther hemisphere countries didnt order much Pfizer either.
Offline filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55897 on: Yesterday at 06:29:30 pm »
Sanofi/GSK seem happy with their Phase 2 data from their revised vaccine candidate and are moving to Phase 3 trials.

https://www.statnews.com/2021/05/17/sanofi-gsk-results-covid-19-vaccine/

We really do need as many vaccines as possible to get through the massive job of vaccinating as many people in the world who are willing to take one.

Offline Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55898 on: Yesterday at 06:44:45 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:25:37 pm
Not sure it helps us as we can afford freezers. It will help in the long run, but short term the issue is one of supply, and because of the previous storage requirements I suspect a lot of the poorer souther hemisphere countries didnt order much Pfizer either.

It's huge for us. Currently the mass vaccination centres, like the Excel, have only been giving out AZ because they've not been able to store Pfizer. It opens it up to them and in turn to a much wider population than it would just getting it from wheres its being given now.
Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55899 on: Yesterday at 06:47:55 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 06:29:30 pm
Sanofi/GSK seem happy with their Phase 2 data from their revised vaccine candidate and are moving to Phase 3 trials.

https://www.statnews.com/2021/05/17/sanofi-gsk-results-covid-19-vaccine/

We really do need as many vaccines as possible to get through the massive job of vaccinating as many people in the world who are willing to take one.



So they are going to test two vaccines, one again the original variant and one against the SA variant which raises the question as a layman - why are they bothering against the original variant when it seems to be getting overtaken by the Kent variant (and we already have a few vaccines against the original variant already obviously.) Wouldnt it make sense for those are are coming up with vaccines later then planned to focus more on the more recent variants?
Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55900 on: Yesterday at 06:50:45 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 06:44:45 pm
It's huge for us. Currently the mass vaccination centres, like the Excel, have only been giving out AZ because they've not been able to store Pfizer. It opens it up to them and in turn to a much wider population than it would just getting it from wheres its being given now.

I take that back then. I thought the large vaccine centre like the Excel would have been given freezers for the mRNA vaccines too. But I would assume and happy to be corrected that the limiting factor is still supply in this country rather then storage?
Offline didi shamone

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55901 on: Yesterday at 06:52:30 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 06:12:26 pm
Never realised Eric Clapton was an anti-vax headcase, despite him taking the vaccine and saying it nearly ended his career.

Well, Eric, seems like the music you're writing is already ending your career. He's done a collaboration with Van Morrison too. Makes sense.

He don't like,
He don't like,
He don't like,
Vaccine....
Offline TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55902 on: Yesterday at 07:04:57 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 06:12:26 pm
Never realised Eric Clapton was an anti-vax headcase, despite him taking the vaccine and saying it nearly ended his career.

Well, Eric, seems like the music you're writing is already ending your career. He's done a collaboration with Van Morrison too. Makes sense.
Hes also a massive racist and fan of Enoch Powell
Offline filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55903 on: Yesterday at 07:44:36 pm »
This is a good twitter thread on B1.167.2 in the UK, https://twitter.com/jburnmurdoch/status/1394359535754698755

I still genuinely think there is a fair amount of uncertainty on how big the transmission advantage it has over B1.1.7 is (if indeed there is a significant increase in transmissibility at all)
Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55904 on: Yesterday at 07:52:22 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 07:44:36 pm
This is a good twitter thread on B1.167.2 in the UK, https://twitter.com/jburnmurdoch/status/1394359535754698755

I still genuinely think there is a fair amount of uncertainty on how big the transmission advantage it has over B1.1.7 is (if indeed there is a significant increase in transmissibility at all)

Didnt realise it was that bad in Hounslow, I dont live far (adjoining borough) and go out for a pint there most weekends (including the last two, and this upcoming weekend).

Edit: My GP is still in Hounslow and the NHS still have my parents address in Hounslow so I assume that I will get called in for second dose sooner then the 12 weeks.
Offline Macphisto80

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55905 on: Yesterday at 07:55:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:04:57 pm
Hes also a massive racist and fan of Enoch Powell
The more you know...

Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55906 on: Yesterday at 08:17:52 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 01:17:42 pm
People travelling on holiday already seems crazy to me

Yeah. Day one and off already. Mad.
Offline daindan

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55907 on: Yesterday at 08:32:28 pm »
One thing,this pandemic has taught  me is there are a lot of selfish people. There is no need to immediately go on holiday. If they havnt been vaccinated it will be even more stupid. They havnt even clocked on that Portugal can and will be used as a loophole for red list countries bringing in God knows what. They should of seen this Indian variant is from c*nts that thought it was essential to travel back home. It's staggering the amount of common sense in this country. First it was Dubai then the Indian subcontinent and next it will be Portugal. They could help the economy in this country but naa
Offline Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55908 on: Yesterday at 08:42:46 pm »
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 08:32:28 pm
One thing,this pandemic has taught  me is there are a lot of selfish people.
Yep. It's infuriating.

I'm working in London, and have been needed going into work throughout the pandemic and mask compliance has never been worse than this last week.

Infuriating seeing the bastards who have masks on them just opting not to wear them on enclosed unventilated tubes, trains and buses. TfL aren't arsed about anyone's health either.

Am half expecting to catch this in the next week or so, with vaccines opening up to 34 year olds relatively soon, since work is too far to walk and landlord won't allow me to have a bike.
Offline daindan

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55909 on: Yesterday at 08:49:05 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 08:42:46 pm
Yep. It's infuriating.

I'm working in London, and have been needed going into work throughout the pandemic and mask compliance has never been worse than this last week.

Infuriating seeing the bastards who have masks on them just opting not to wear them on enclosed unventilated tubes, trains and buses. TfL aren't arsed about anyone's health either.

Am half expecting to catch this in the next week or so, with vaccines opening up to 34 year olds relatively soon, since work is too far to walk and landlord won't allow me to have a bike.

In normal non rush hour times, I've seen people keeping seat spaces on the northern line. But come rush hour it's packed same with buses.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55910 on: Yesterday at 08:50:36 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 01:17:01 pm
Personally I think the indoor hospitality opening today should have been delayed until they know conclusively what is happening with the Indian variant.

We seem to be running now when we've only just started to walk

Completely disagree. They've been waiting over 4 months to open. We have vaccinated the most vulnerable primarily at this stage and there's nothing to suggest the Indian variant is going on a rampage and causing serious illness and death at this stage. You have to balance the risk now - we can't permanent close things down without evidence any more. If they try and lock down without concrete evidence of massive danger in rates and hospitalizations they will just have riots on the streets.
Online bornandbRED

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55911 on: Yesterday at 09:34:34 pm »
I was heavily critical and cautious of non-social distancing until recently, but after the slog that was this winter I am struggling to criticise those who are itching to get abroad/in the pub/restaurants. Only so long you can lock people in.
Offline RF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55912 on: Yesterday at 10:36:19 pm »
Had my 2nd dose now and to be honest am ready to rock and roll. However I do realise that others are not as fortunate to have even one, let alone both vaccines just yet, but the time is nearing and then it will be a case of stay locked away, keep wearing masks and  shit or take your 90% chance. I know what I'm going to do.

Offline Zeb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55913 on: Yesterday at 11:10:23 pm »
Lol?



For those unable to read the detail, the government is preparing two alternatives should they be needed. The first is reintroducing 'tier 4' lockdowns on a local level. And by 'local' they mean regional because they know it's not effective enough to target below that sort of scale. There'd be a grant of £18k per business closed. No mention of sick pay mind. The second is delaying the easing of current national restrictions and paying up for the businesses which would need to stay shut, like nightclubs. Again, no mention of sick pay for workers.
Online djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55914 on: Yesterday at 11:23:01 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 10:23:31 am
Ahh amazing, thanks. I didn't actually know that about the online booking. I'm 35 so quite eager to get in there and get it done. Hope it's soon!
Online booking opening for 36,37 tomorrow - will have to wait another few days.
Online djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55915 on: Yesterday at 11:34:36 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 07:44:36 pm
This is a good twitter thread on B1.167.2 in the UK, https://twitter.com/jburnmurdoch/status/1394359535754698755

I still genuinely think there is a fair amount of uncertainty on how big the transmission advantage it has over B1.1.7 is (if indeed there is a significant increase in transmissibility at all)
Im not convinced it is more transmissible either - at least not yet. Theres some data suggesting it may be, but that data isnt as reliable as the data we are likely to get over the next 10-14 days. Its very possible were seeing this variant spread currently through certain communities where we already know this thing in whatever its form is more likely to spread quicker. And we know from studies over the summer that the majority of chains of transmission burn themselves out pretty quickly. We may just have identified this type of transmission in these communities and inferred an idea that its more transmissible. May still be of course, maybe not. At the moment Id lean toward it being slightly more transmissible but not by a huge amount like 60%.
Online MacAloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55916 on: Today at 12:40:51 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 08:50:36 pm
Completely disagree. They've been waiting over 4 months to open. We have vaccinated the most vulnerable primarily at this stage and there's nothing to suggest the Indian variant is going on a rampage and causing serious illness and death at this stage. You have to balance the risk now - we can't permanent close things down without evidence any more. If they try and lock down without concrete evidence of massive danger in rates and hospitalizations they will just have riots on the streets.
if people are that desperate then a couple of weeks won't make much of a difference will it?

I'm not talking about relocking everything down, I just fail to see the need to allow foreign holidays until more people are vaccinated. Not convinced about indoor hospitality yet either. Hopefully it's just me being over-cautious.

As for rioting in the streets, the twitteratti have been saying that since lockdowns first started
Online MacAloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55917 on: Today at 12:43:23 am »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 11:34:36 pm
Im not convinced it is more transmissible either - at least not yet. Theres some data suggesting it may be, but that data isnt as reliable as the data we are likely to get over the next 10-14 days. Its very possible were seeing this variant spread currently through certain communities where we already know this thing in whatever its form is more likely to spread quicker. And we know from studies over the summer that the majority of chains of transmission burn themselves out pretty quickly. We may just have identified this type of transmission in these communities and inferred an idea that its more transmissible. May still be of course, maybe not. At the moment Id lean toward it being slightly more transmissible but not by a huge amount like 60%.
which is why I think they would have been better off delaying yesterday's relaxations for another three weeks to fully analyse the data, if no more transmissible then we lose a few weeks and we can reopen safe in the knowledge that another few million people will have been vaccinated too.

Probably no right or wrong answer though...
