I've mentioned before my work colleague from Bolton, her son and daughter in law had contact with someone who tested positive and were living with my colleague whilst they were waiting for their new property to be completed.



Colleague and hubby decided to check into a hotel so they didn't have contact with them and leave the rest of the family to isolate at home. The rest of the family did two lateral flow tests per day last week and all came back as negative, so colleague and hubby decided to check out of the hotel on Saturday and return home. The son now feels rough but lateral flow test still shows up as negative, he then gets a PCR test, it comes back as positive, his wife and child both show negative PCR tests (they haven't yet been vaccinated as in their 20s).



Colleague's hubby had second vaccination on Friday before they returned home but colleague had to cancel hers today as she has now been in in close contact with son who is feeling RAF by the way!



I'm not entirely sure they should have checked into the hotel in the first place as they had close contact with the son following his close contact with someone who tested positive but having done that they were a tad foolish to return home (she said when I spoke to her last week that lateral flow tests were just as accurate as the PCR tests, AFTER I did question with her that it might be worth him getting a PCR test!



Hopefully she won't get it and if she does it will be mild due to having had first vaccination shot