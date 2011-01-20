So how did everyone go about getting their jab? Did you just sit tight and wait for a call?



I've called my surgery this morning and an automated message greeted me with 'if you are calling about the vaccine please hang up. We will invite you when we have supplies'.



Completely get that, but I've heard so many stories of people just walking in and asking and receiving it!



I got a text from my GP, it only let me book the first one though and then when I got the jab they said they'd contact me to book the second closer to the time.They also texted me on Friday afternoon just gone inviting anyone between 25 and 40 to go up to Anfield before 15:30 that day, or between 9am - 1pm on Saturday. I'm still waiting for my second jab and it's only been three weeks but I rang the GP to see if my fella could go as it said no appointment necessary, but because the silly fucker has only just got round to registering with this GP (we've lived here for 6 monthsand he's still not fully registered, he wasn't allowed. Tit.