they are not unaccompanied children, they are children living with their grandparents (which happens very often in the Indian culture).



I dont particularly feel sorry for all of them, some of those people probably went on business, for weddings etc and anyone that leaves Australia signs an agreement saying you might not be able to get back in the next 3 months. That is the risk a lot have them have taken, its back fired but they need to have some personal responsibility.



Its been 15 months now, the call to come home was made last February and there has been ample time to do so.



I understand some people left to go to funerals as well, which whilst is completely understand, lots of people havent been able to go to funerals inside of Australia as well.



End of the day its a pandemic, and its about the collective safety of a nation, not the idivual.







The people recently leaving the country for whatever reason and then trying to get back are the ones you hear about in the media the most, and I think it skews the perception of just how many people from Australia, or indeed the UK, actually live and work abroad and were outside of their country before the pandemic started.Not really you Im talking to here to be honest, but I notice that its kind of hard to grasp for a lot of people whove never lived abroad to understand just how many people do, over 5 million from the UK for example, almost 10% of the population.I live in the UAE, and so see all the press about the idiots that came out here earlier in the year and can understand the frustration from people back home with them (we dont like them either, even at the best of times), but theres a quarter of a million UK citizens living here, and its annoying to get lumped in with the 5 thousand odd who came over at Christmas. Weve had flights home banned despite low case levels, high vaccination rates and top medical infrastructure, just because of the public outcry against instagrammers. Not that Im too desperate to get back right now, but I know people whove lost their job, and so accommodation, because of the pandemic and are struggling to get back, fortunately their company hes been quite helpful, but its not the case for everyone.