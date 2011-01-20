« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1891601 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55760 on: Today at 12:04:41 am »
Quote from: John Higgins on Yesterday at 11:51:04 pm
How many of those 9000 are there due to to the IPL? Choose to go to work in India in the middle of a pandemic because of the lure of the lira, Id say the Australian govt owes them nothing to be honest.

The cricketers can get stuffed. They managed to bail out to the luxury of the Maldives and are now being given preferential treatment by getting a charter flight which would mean they're not included in the cap on the number of inbound travellers. If they had been over there wearing the 'baggy green' rather than being mercenaries in a pandemic, the public would have been more sympathetic to their 'plight'.

Out of the 9,000 stuck in India, 950 are considered vulnerable and includes 173 unaccompanied children.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55761 on: Today at 12:29:21 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:53:46 pm

All borders should have been locked down for all but essential & I mean essential travel Feb last year.
totally agree, utter madness. Again Johnson is being reactive after a variant has a foothold when we need a proactive leader who would have stopped the variant getting here in the first place.

The public don't give a shit though, they keep.voting for the corrupt c*nt and his party
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55762 on: Today at 01:11:38 am »
If scarecrow head declares another lockdown, there'll be pandamonium, and rightly so.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55763 on: Today at 02:37:52 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 01:27:17 pm
Their reticence to regional vaccinations overnight was baffling.

Seen nothing to make me think supply is constrained, if anything I am concerned stockpiles are being sat on while they are too contented with the current norms of daily doses from the national programme
It was a strange reaction, especially considering whats in the SPI-M-O minutes released today that Zeb posted earlier.

I can see the logic of what they are going with though, as in bringing second doses of the over 50s and vulnerable groups forward. Doing that instead of attempting some sort of surge vaccinations for all over 18s in certain areas suggests the thinking is that the variant is country-wide already and some kind of ring-fence vaccination wont contain it to those areas already in the news. Better to assume thats the case and go one step beyond, assume infections will rise somewhat nationwide and get the vulnerable groups vaccinated earlier with a second dose and pursue the main aim of vaccination - maximum protection for the groups that dominate the hospitalisation and mortality figures. We can deal with increased infections (and were likely expecting it at some point anyway), as long as we break the link to hospitalisation and mortality.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55764 on: Today at 03:19:32 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 10:11:56 pm
Reads like SAGE agrees with local public health in the NW.

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/986709/S1237_SPI-M-O_Consensus_Statement.pdf

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/sage-89-minutes-coronavirus-covid-19-response-13-may-2021/sage-89-minutes-coronavirus-covid-19-response-13-may-2021

Essentially, if this particular variant is as transmissible as they suspect it might be then there are still too few adults vaccinated to prevent another significant wave, leading to lots more people in hospital, taking place without restrictions also being put back in. They seem supportive of the idea of rushing vaccinations to areas to see if it can be contained just from the potential upsides of doing it rather than an expectation of it working quickly enough although they do point out that there's a balancing act there for pulling vaccinations from one place to another.


After me having said the above, these document minutes seem to have come out very quickly. I seem to remember them coming out a few weeks after the meetings previously. Has that changed recently or have these particular ones been released to the public quicker than normal? I remember some minutes being released pretty quickly back in the autumn too which seemed to against the norm.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55765 on: Today at 03:22:23 am »
Masks are no longer required anywhere for people who are vaccinated in the US.

I can't help but feel that they've rushed this. There's no way to tell if someone is vaccinated or not when they enter an establishment and this will now be an excuse for those who aren't vaccinated and don't want to wear masks anyway. They'll still be able to spread the virus.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55766 on: Today at 03:39:10 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 01:11:38 am
If scarecrow head declares another lockdown, there'll be pandamonium, and rightly so.
I really dont see another lockdown on the cards at all. Theres no stomach for it in government or in the public. A surge like Christmas could force it on us I guess but I also just cant see how that might materialise.

We could have some sort of prolonged flatter wave I think, with significant pressure on the NHS over a long period of time, but with reduced mortality. Even in that scenario I dont see a lockdown being enforced, it would be a case of carry on. That sucks of course for those working in health care, theyve had over a year now of working flat out and seeing some horrible things. In general the nation is behind the idea of protecting the NHS, but it would probably be fine with the NHS just about getting by as long as they can return to some normal life.

Hopefully all academic anyway, well learn in the next week or two its not as bad as first feared. A lot of the deductions on this being more transmissible are based so far on unreliable data.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55767 on: Today at 04:06:05 am »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 03:39:10 am
I really dont see another lockdown on the cards at all. Theres no stomach for it in government or in the public. A surge like Christmas could force it on us I guess but I also just cant see how that might materialise.

We could have some sort of prolonged flatter wave I think, with significant pressure on the NHS over a long period of time, but with reduced mortality. Even in that scenario I dont see a lockdown being enforced, it would be a case of carry on. That sucks of course for those working in health care, theyve had over a year now of working flat out and seeing some horrible things. In general the nation is behind the idea of protecting the NHS, but it would probably be fine with the NHS just about getting by as long as they can return to some normal life.

Hopefully all academic anyway, well learn in the next week or two its not as bad as first feared. A lot of the deductions on this being more transmissible are based so far on unreliable data.
The signs are there. The WHO coming out with their usual doom and gloom bollocks, Whitty with ominous portents of "possibilities" and scientists and doctors working in the NHS talking about a spike that could see hospitalisations and deaths worse than the peak in January. Like, are these c*nts for fucking real? You tell a population to get vaccinated, and they mostly comply with a high rate of vaccination, and then they come out with that shite? The vaccines either worked or they haven't. How can they make statements like the one claiming there will be a worse wave than the previous two to come? Yet again, more bollocks on top of the mountain of bollocks we've been fed for over a year now with regards to what we should and shouldn't be doing. Yet again, the fuzzy headed c*nt in charge over there sat on his hands under his fat fucking arse and let variants into the country unimpeded. 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55768 on: Today at 04:48:31 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:04:41 am
The cricketers can get stuffed. They managed to bail out to the luxury of the Maldives and are now being given preferential treatment by getting a charter flight which would mean they're not included in the cap on the number of inbound travellers. If they had been over there wearing the 'baggy green' rather than being mercenaries in a pandemic, the public would have been more sympathetic to their 'plight'.

Out of the 9,000 stuck in India, 950 are considered vulnerable and includes 173 unaccompanied children.
they are not unaccompanied children, they are children living with their grandparents (which happens very often in the Indian culture).

I dont particularly feel sorry for all of them, some of those people probably went on business, for weddings etc and anyone that leaves Australia signs an agreement saying you might not be able to get back in the next 3 months. That is the risk a lot have them have taken, its back fired but they need to have some personal responsibility.

Its been 15 months now, the call to come home was made last February and there has been ample time to do so.

I understand some people left to go to funerals as well, which whilst is completely understand, lots of people havent been able to go to funerals inside of Australia as well.

End of the day its a pandemic, and its about the collective safety of a nation, not the idivual.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55769 on: Today at 06:47:58 am »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55770 on: Today at 07:40:15 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:22:23 am
Masks are no longer required anywhere for people who are vaccinated in the US.

I can't help but feel that they've rushed this. There's no way to tell if someone is vaccinated or not when they enter an establishment and this will now be an excuse for those who aren't vaccinated and don't want to wear masks anyway. They'll still be able to spread the virus.

You can also still become infected and spread the virus, even if fully vaccinated, it is just a lot less likely and the potential illness a lot less severe.

But I think this is a political move to increase the vaccine uptake - "want to get rid of the mask? Get vaccinated."
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55771 on: Today at 07:44:45 am »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 02:37:52 am
It was a strange reaction, especially considering whats in the SPI-M-O minutes released today that Zeb posted earlier.

I can see the logic of what they are going with though, as in bringing second doses of the over 50s and vulnerable groups forward. Doing that instead of attempting some sort of surge vaccinations for all over 18s in certain areas suggests the thinking is that the variant is country-wide already and some kind of ring-fence vaccination wont contain it to those areas already in the news. Better to assume thats the case and go one step beyond, assume infections will rise somewhat nationwide and get the vulnerable groups vaccinated earlier with a second dose and pursue the main aim of vaccination - maximum protection for the groups that dominate the hospitalisation and mortality figures. We can deal with increased infections (and were likely expecting it at some point anyway), as long as we break the link to hospitalisation and mortality.


I still think vaccinating the younger age groups asap with their first dose should be a priority. I don't understand why the people with the most social interactions are still the least protected, and others are prioritised before them.
Adding a second dose for someone already vaccinated adds about 10% to their protection, but the first dose for someone unvaccinated adds about 70%.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55772 on: Today at 07:54:53 am »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 03:19:32 am
After me having said the above, these document minutes seem to have come out very quickly. I seem to remember them coming out a few weeks after the meetings previously. Has that changed recently or have these particular ones been released to the public quicker than normal? I remember some minutes being released pretty quickly back in the autumn too which seemed to against the norm.

These have been pushed out quicker than usual, would suspect to support Johnson's press conference.

Still wrapping my head around the 'small individual risk happening lots of times leads to large public health problem' part of it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55773 on: Today at 08:01:51 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 04:48:31 am
they are not unaccompanied children, they are children living with their grandparents (which happens very often in the Indian culture).

I dont particularly feel sorry for all of them, some of those people probably went on business, for weddings etc and anyone that leaves Australia signs an agreement saying you might not be able to get back in the next 3 months. That is the risk a lot have them have taken, its back fired but they need to have some personal responsibility.

Its been 15 months now, the call to come home was made last February and there has been ample time to do so.

I understand some people left to go to funerals as well, which whilst is completely understand, lots of people havent been able to go to funerals inside of Australia as well.

End of the day its a pandemic, and its about the collective safety of a nation, not the idivual.


The people recently leaving the country for whatever reason and then trying to get back are the ones you hear about in the media the most, and I think it skews the perception of just how many people from Australia, or indeed the UK, actually live and work abroad and were outside of their country before the pandemic started.

Not really you Im talking to here to be honest, but I notice that its kind of hard to grasp for a lot of people whove never lived abroad to understand just how many people do, over 5 million from the UK for example, almost 10% of the population.

I live in the UAE, and so see all the press about the idiots that came out here earlier in the year and can understand the frustration from people back home with them (we dont like them either, even at the best of times), but theres a quarter of a million UK citizens living here, and its annoying to get lumped in with the 5 thousand odd who came over at Christmas. Weve had flights home banned despite low case levels, high vaccination rates and top medical infrastructure, just because of the public outcry against instagrammers. Not that Im too desperate to get back right now, but I know people whove lost their job, and so accommodation, because of the pandemic and are struggling to get back, fortunately their company hes been quite helpful, but its not the case for everyone.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55774 on: Today at 08:19:12 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 07:44:45 am

I still think vaccinating the younger age groups asap with their first dose should be a priority. I don't understand why the people with the most social interactions are still the least protected, and others are prioritised before them.
Adding a second dose for someone already vaccinated adds about 10% to their protection, but the first dose for someone unvaccinated adds about 70%.

They're the least arsed.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55775 on: Today at 08:33:23 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 07:44:45 am

I still think vaccinating the younger age groups asap with their first dose should be a priority. I don't understand why the people with the most social interactions are still the least protected, and others are prioritised before them.
Adding a second dose for someone already vaccinated adds about 10% to their protection, but the first dose for someone unvaccinated adds about 70%.
Probably because the risk of a 50 year old, overweight, maybe ethnic minority man ending in hospital is higher than a 20 year old, even of the same ethnic background, who's going to be thinner and fitter. 20-year-old gets jab, goes to the pub a week later, returns home and passes variant to half-vaccinated dad.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55776 on: Today at 08:37:36 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:07:51 pm
So the purpose of this presser according to Johnson is to inform us of the Indian variant.

Tune in next week when he will inform us that we have a pandemic.

I cannot believe he hasnt been roasted for this.
The other week when asked about the Indian Variant which was sweeping through the subcontinent JVT (I think) said it wasnt a concern but the were monitoring it. People were asking back then why, if Pakistan and Bangladesh were on the red list, India was not. At the time it was incredible, but then if you recall Johnson was due to fly out for a Trade (Brexit publicity promo) talk with strong man Modi. The lure of the photo opportunity was greater than the security of the nation.
When eventually they realised it was bad optics for Johnson to be driving past piles of  dead people on his way to his hotel, they sent out an aide instead.
He returned with the Indian Variant and with the arrogance of a Tory decided he didnt need to quarantine and so has possibly done his best to spread it around, along with how many other travellers who were allowed to fly from India.
Stupidity and arrogance again from the idiots in No10
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55777 on: Today at 08:45:59 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:33:23 am
Probably because the risk of a 50 year old, overweight, maybe ethnic minority man ending in hospital is higher than a 20 year old, even of the same ethnic background, who's going to be thinner and fitter. 20-year-old gets jab, goes to the pub a week later, returns home and passes variant to half-vaccinated dad.

Risk as severe illness yes. Risk of spreading it, no. Vaccinate the 20-year-old, and there's much less of a risk of them picking it up in the pub and bringing it home to pass on to their dad.

In the early stages of vaccination, protecting the vulnerable against their individual risk of dying and severe disease was the right approach, obviously. But with most extremely vulnerable (over 70s or whatever) already having two doses, most over 50s (maybe even 40s) having one dose, it's really time imo to do something for the total risk of society, which mainly comes from spreading the virus. And that means vaccinating those most likely to spread it, even if their individual risk of severe illness is low.


Plus it also doesn't seem fair at this point - I know plenty of students that haven't had a chance yet to get the vaccine, but are basically told to go back to normal life from Monday. None of them are keen to pick up long covid, or damage their lungs, even if the risk is small.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55778 on: Today at 08:51:48 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:45:59 am
In the early stages of vaccination, protecting the vulnerable against their individual risk of dying and severe disease was the right approach, obviously. But with most extremely vulnerable (over 70s or whatever) already having two doses, most over 50s (maybe even 40s) having one dose, it's really time imo to do something for the total risk of society, which mainly comes from spreading the virus. And that means vaccinating those most likely to spread it, even if their individual risk of severe illness is low.
What is the risk to society if its not people dying and being hospitalised?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55779 on: Today at 08:58:36 am »
So just for anyone whose in the same boat as me of the Im over 50 or vulnerable and waiting for my second dose group, the .gov website says they will contact you to let you know if you need to bring your second dose forward from 12 weeks to 8.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55780 on: Today at 09:00:04 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:37:36 am
I cannot believe he hasnt been roasted for this.
The other week when asked about the Indian Variant which was sweeping through the subcontinent JVT (I think) said it wasnt a concern but the were monitoring it. People were asking back then why, if Pakistan and Bangladesh were on the red list, India was not. At the time it was incredible, but then if you recall Johnson was due to fly out for a Trade (Brexit publicity promo) talk with strong man Modi. The lure of the photo opportunity was greater than the security of the nation.
When eventually they realised it was bad optics for Johnson to be driving past piles of  dead people on his way to his hotel, they sent out an aide instead.
He returned with the Indian Variant and with the arrogance of a Tory decided he didnt need to quarantine and so has possibly done his best to spread it around, along with how many other travellers who were allowed to fly from India.
Stupidity and arrogance again from the idiots in No10

I missed the press conference yesterday, but please tell me someone asked him some pointed questions about the delay in Red listing India?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55781 on: Today at 09:26:22 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:00:04 am
I missed the press conference yesterday, but please tell me someone asked him some pointed questions about the delay in Red listing India?
There was no variant of concern at the time according to the fat mess.

Doesnt take a genius that given over 200,000 cases per day in India at that time would lead to one though.

Once again, behind the curve and reacting instead of being proactive. Hes done nothing more than put our good progress and route back to some form of normality in serious jeopardy.

No doubt, as per normal, he wont be held accountable and itll be the public bearing the brunt of his ineptitude and dithering.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55782 on: Today at 09:40:10 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:45:59 am
Risk as severe illness yes. Risk of spreading it, no. Vaccinate the 20-year-old, and there's much less of a risk of them picking it up in the pub and bringing it home to pass on to their dad.

In the early stages of vaccination, protecting the vulnerable against their individual risk of dying and severe disease was the right approach, obviously. But with most extremely vulnerable (over 70s or whatever) already having two doses, most over 50s (maybe even 40s) having one dose, it's really time imo to do something for the total risk of society, which mainly comes from spreading the virus. And that means vaccinating those most likely to spread it, even if their individual risk of severe illness is low.


Plus it also doesn't seem fair at this point - I know plenty of students that haven't had a chance yet to get the vaccine, but are basically told to go back to normal life from Monday. None of them are keen to pick up long covid, or damage their lungs, even if the risk is small.

Giving the over 40s their second doses earlier won't impact on giving younger people their first doses due to the vaccine that is being given to these age groups. AZ is largely being used for the over 40s which isn't being used for anyone under 40 who hasn't already had it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55783 on: Today at 09:54:58 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:40:10 am
Giving the over 40s their second doses earlier won't impact on giving younger people their first doses due to the vaccine that is being given to these age groups. AZ is largely being used for the over 40s which isn't being used for anyone under 40 who hasn't already had it.

Yeah, I said the same yesterday. But it still seems the government favours bringing the second doses forward over surge vaccinating, which would mostly target the younger age groups.

Djahern said that maybe targetting specific areas with surge vaccinations is seen as pointless, because the new variant has already spread, but I don't see why they couldn't do it anyway, as it will most likely make it easier to reach both the Indian community and the younger age group.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55784 on: Today at 10:03:34 am »
Quote from: markthescouser on Today at 08:51:48 am
What is the risk to society if its not people dying and being hospitalised?

On one hand, everyone has an individual risk of dying when they get infected. That risk is higher the older you are, and also depending on other health factors. In this case, the vaccine directly protects you.

On the other hand, everyone who gets infected, even if mildly, can pass this on to other people. They themselves might not be at high risk of dying, but their actions affect the general population. That is what I mean with "risk to society". In this case, the individually protective effect of the vaccine is less important, but it also protects others.

When we prioritised vaccinating the older age groups, that was because the vaccine stopped them directly from dying. However, it is mostly the younger age groups that contribute most to the spred of the virus, because they have more social interactions. Imo, it is time we focus on those groups now.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55785 on: Today at 10:22:59 am »
Quote from: D🐶G on Today at 09:26:22 am
There was no variant of concern at the time according to the fat mess.

Doesnt take a genius that given over 200,000 cases per day in India at that time would lead to one though.

Once again, behind the curve and reacting instead of being proactive. Hes done nothing more than put our good progress and route back to some form of normality in serious jeopardy.

No doubt, as per normal, he wont be held accountable and itll be the public bearing the brunt of his ineptitude and dithering.

Your being kind to him. It wasnt dithering, it was quite deliberate. If the situation in India was happening in another country that he wasnt desperate to do a trade deal with (like Pakistan), it would have been Red listed weeks earlier. That should have been the question put to him - why did you Red list Pakistan and Bangladesh but not India at the same time?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55786 on: Today at 10:32:48 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:22:59 am
Your being kind to him. It wasnt dithering, it was quite deliberate. If the situation in India was happening in another country that he wasnt desperate to do a trade deal with (like Pakistan), it would have been Red listed weeks earlier. That should have been the question put to him - why did you Red list Pakistan and Bangladesh but not India at the same time?
Yep, very true. We all know why he didnt act sooner and it was all to do with his potential state visit and trade deal with India.

Absolutely astounding how he continues to get an easy ride from our media and isnt held to account.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55787 on: Today at 10:34:08 am »
If anybody is interested, Bill Maher cancelled his show last night after testing positive for Covid. He's fully vaccinated and asymptomatic, so I guess we shall see how things develop with him.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55788 on: Today at 10:39:51 am »
Just done my first jab, Im in the 15 minute waiting area ,half the people here seem to be walk in without an appointment. I didnt know there was such a thing.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55789 on: Today at 10:45:50 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 07:44:45 am

I still think vaccinating the younger age groups asap with their first dose should be a priority. I don't understand why the people with the most social interactions are still the least protected, and others are prioritised before them.
Adding a second dose for someone already vaccinated adds about 10% to their protection, but the first dose for someone unvaccinated adds about 70%.

It's why the highly transmissible variant is a big concern. Schools are where a lot of the transmission is now because that's what's been open.

Now hospitality opens up when most under 40's haven't had either vaccine dose offered yet. Supposedly in a matter of weeks everything will open back up properly in June. If that happens then the high street on a Saturday night will essentially be Covid parties.

They should have factored the roadmap more to coincide with at least every adult being offered a vaccine at the point when everything opens back up.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55790 on: Today at 10:47:17 am »
Quote from: D🐶G on Today at 10:32:48 am
Yep, very true. We all know why he didnt act sooner and it was all to do with his potential state visit and trade deal with India.

Absolutely astounding how he continues to get an easy ride from our media and isnt held to account.

Because a lot of the media were screaming for Brexit for so long, so don't want to point that out, and would rather create diversions over nonsense like wallpaper.

And the BBC would disband before asking him a difficult question.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55791 on: Today at 10:53:19 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:47:17 am
Because a lot of the media were screaming for Brexit for so long, so don't want to point that out, and would rather create diversions over nonsense like wallpaper.

And the BBC would disband before asking him a difficult question.

Its not just the media, you have 52% of the electorate who voted for it and an opposition who doesnt want to talk about it so even if/when the media to bring it up theres probably a lot of people who would just rather ignore why India wasnt put on the Red List earlier.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55792 on: Today at 11:07:21 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:34:08 am
If anybody is interested, Bill Maher cancelled his show last night after testing positive for Covid. He's fully vaccinated and asymptomatic, so I guess we shall see how things develop with him.

I can never figure that bloke out so wouldn't shock me if he wasn't actually vaccinated at all
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55793 on: Today at 11:09:17 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 09:54:58 am
Yeah, I said the same yesterday. But it still seems the government favours bringing the second doses forward over surge vaccinating, which would mostly target the younger age groups.

Djahern said that maybe targetting specific areas with surge vaccinations is seen as pointless, because the new variant has already spread, but I don't see why they couldn't do it anyway, as it will most likely make it easier to reach both the Indian community and the younger age group.

A small point of correction. I dont think its the Indian community that needs to be reached, although the variant has come from India, the places where it seems to have hit hardest like Blackburn and Bolton have much larger Pakistani communities then Indian, and British Pakistani uptake of the vaccine is one of the lowest where as British Indian uptake is closer (although slightly lower) then White British people.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55794 on: Today at 11:22:42 am »
So if they are accelerating second doses for over 50s most of who will have had AZ, we hopefully shouldnt be too far away from the point where we can start sharing some AZ doses with the rest of the world as our demand for them should start to tail off pretty soon. But also not sure whats going on with the other vaccines, seems to have gone very quiet on Novavax who have pushed back their US approval application back to the 3rd quarter, J&J approval.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55795 on: Today at 11:24:53 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:07:21 am
I can never figure that bloke out so wouldn't shock me if he wasn't actually vaccinated at all

He comes across as a liberal anarchist to me so I totally getcha.  ;D That said, he's 65, so he's certainly in the fully vaccinated bracket. Will be interesting to see how his symptoms progress, if at all.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55796 on: Today at 11:26:40 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:39:51 am
Just done my first jab, Im in the 15 minute waiting area ,half the people here seem to be walk in without an appointment. I didnt know there was such a thing.

People wandering in off the street like Yosser Hughes.

"Gizza jab. Go on, gizza jab. I know you've got one."
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55797 on: Today at 11:34:23 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:24:53 am
He comes across as a liberal anarchist to me so I totally getcha.  ;D That said, he's 65, so he's certainly in the fully vaccinated bracket. Will be interesting to see how his symptoms progress, if at all.

Yeah lol very good description!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55798 on: Today at 11:42:27 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:09:17 am
A small point of correction. I don’t think it’s the Indian community that needs to be reached, although the variant has come from India, the places where it seems to have hit hardest like Blackburn and Bolton have much larger Pakistani communities then Indian, and British Pakistani uptake of the vaccine is one of the lowest where as British Indian uptake is closer (although slightly lower) then White British people.

Point taken. To be honest maybe the higher case numbers in those areas have little to do with where people have travelled to (and where they, or their families are from), but same as since the beginning of the pandemic, more with economic status, and the poorer communities are getting hit harder.
