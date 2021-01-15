« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55760 on: Today at 12:04:41 am
Quote from: John Higgins on Yesterday at 11:51:04 pm
How many of those 9000 are there due to to the IPL? Choose to go to work in India in the middle of a pandemic because of the lure of the lira, Id say the Australian govt owes them nothing to be honest.

The cricketers can get stuffed. They managed to bail out to the luxury of the Maldives and are now being given preferential treatment by getting a charter flight which would mean they're not included in the cap on the number of inbound travellers. If they had been over there wearing the 'baggy green' rather than being mercenaries in a pandemic, the public would have been more sympathetic to their 'plight'.

Out of the 9,000 stuck in India, 950 are considered vulnerable and includes 173 unaccompanied children.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55761 on: Today at 12:29:21 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:53:46 pm

All borders should have been locked down for all but essential & I mean essential travel Feb last year.
totally agree, utter madness. Again Johnson is being reactive after a variant has a foothold when we need a proactive leader who would have stopped the variant getting here in the first place.

The public don't give a shit though, they keep.voting for the corrupt c*nt and his party
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55762 on: Today at 01:11:38 am
If scarecrow head declares another lockdown, there'll be pandamonium, and rightly so.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55763 on: Today at 02:37:52 am
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 01:27:17 pm
Their reticence to regional vaccinations overnight was baffling.

Seen nothing to make me think supply is constrained, if anything I am concerned stockpiles are being sat on while they are too contented with the current norms of daily doses from the national programme
It was a strange reaction, especially considering whats in the SPI-M-O minutes released today that Zeb posted earlier.

I can see the logic of what they are going with though, as in bringing second doses of the over 50s and vulnerable groups forward. Doing that instead of attempting some sort of surge vaccinations for all over 18s in certain areas suggests the thinking is that the variant is country-wide already and some kind of ring-fence vaccination wont contain it to those areas already in the news. Better to assume thats the case and go one step beyond, assume infections will rise somewhat nationwide and get the vulnerable groups vaccinated earlier with a second dose and pursue the main aim of vaccination - maximum protection for the groups that dominate the hospitalisation and mortality figures. We can deal with increased infections (and were likely expecting it at some point anyway), as long as we break the link to hospitalisation and mortality.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55764 on: Today at 03:19:32 am
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 10:11:56 pm
Reads like SAGE agrees with local public health in the NW.

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/986709/S1237_SPI-M-O_Consensus_Statement.pdf

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/sage-89-minutes-coronavirus-covid-19-response-13-may-2021/sage-89-minutes-coronavirus-covid-19-response-13-may-2021

Essentially, if this particular variant is as transmissible as they suspect it might be then there are still too few adults vaccinated to prevent another significant wave, leading to lots more people in hospital, taking place without restrictions also being put back in. They seem supportive of the idea of rushing vaccinations to areas to see if it can be contained just from the potential upsides of doing it rather than an expectation of it working quickly enough although they do point out that there's a balancing act there for pulling vaccinations from one place to another.


After me having said the above, these document minutes seem to have come out very quickly. I seem to remember them coming out a few weeks after the meetings previously. Has that changed recently or have these particular ones been released to the public quicker than normal? I remember some minutes being released pretty quickly back in the autumn too which seemed to against the norm.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55765 on: Today at 03:22:23 am
Masks are no longer required anywhere for people who are vaccinated in the US.

I can't help but feel that they've rushed this. There's no way to tell if someone is vaccinated or not when they enter an establishment and this will now be an excuse for those who aren't vaccinated and don't want to wear masks anyway. They'll still be able to spread the virus.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55766 on: Today at 03:39:10 am
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 01:11:38 am
If scarecrow head declares another lockdown, there'll be pandamonium, and rightly so.
I really dont see another lockdown on the cards at all. Theres no stomach for it in government or in the public. A surge like Christmas could force it on us I guess but I also just cant see how that might materialise.

We could have some sort of prolonged flatter wave I think, with significant pressure on the NHS over a long period of time, but with reduced mortality. Even in that scenario I dont see a lockdown being enforced, it would be a case of carry on. That sucks of course for those working in health care, theyve had over a year now of working flat out and seeing some horrible things. In general the nation is behind the idea of protecting the NHS, but it would probably be fine with the NHS just about getting by as long as they can return to some normal life.

Hopefully all academic anyway, well learn in the next week or two its not as bad as first feared. A lot of the deductions on this being more transmissible are based so far on unreliable data.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55767 on: Today at 04:06:05 am
Quote from: djahern on Today at 03:39:10 am
I really dont see another lockdown on the cards at all. Theres no stomach for it in government or in the public. A surge like Christmas could force it on us I guess but I also just cant see how that might materialise.

We could have some sort of prolonged flatter wave I think, with significant pressure on the NHS over a long period of time, but with reduced mortality. Even in that scenario I dont see a lockdown being enforced, it would be a case of carry on. That sucks of course for those working in health care, theyve had over a year now of working flat out and seeing some horrible things. In general the nation is behind the idea of protecting the NHS, but it would probably be fine with the NHS just about getting by as long as they can return to some normal life.

Hopefully all academic anyway, well learn in the next week or two its not as bad as first feared. A lot of the deductions on this being more transmissible are based so far on unreliable data.
The signs are there. The WHO coming out with their usual doom and gloom bollocks, Whitty with ominous portents of "possibilities" and scientists and doctors working in the NHS talking about a spike that could see hospitalisations and deaths worse than the peak in January. Like, are these c*nts for fucking real? You tell a population to get vaccinated, and they mostly comply with a high rate of vaccination, and then they come out with that shite? The vaccines either worked or they haven't. How can they make statements like the one claiming there will be a worse wave than the previous two to come? Yet again, more bollocks on top of the mountain of bollocks we've been fed for over a year now with regards to what we should and shouldn't be doing. Yet again, the fuzzy headed c*nt in charge over there sat on his hands under his fat fucking arse and let variants into the country unimpeded. 
