If scarecrow head declares another lockdown, there'll be pandamonium, and rightly so.
I really dont see another lockdown on the cards at all. Theres no stomach for it in government or in the public. A surge like Christmas could force it on us I guess but I also just cant see how that might materialise.
We could have some sort of prolonged flatter wave I think, with significant pressure on the NHS over a long period of time, but with reduced mortality. Even in that scenario I dont see a lockdown being enforced, it would be a case of carry on. That sucks of course for those working in health care, theyve had over a year now of working flat out and seeing some horrible things. In general the nation is behind the idea of protecting the NHS, but it would probably be fine with the NHS just about getting by as long as they can return to some normal life.
Hopefully all academic anyway, well learn in the next week or two its not as bad as first feared. A lot of the deductions on this being more transmissible are based so far on unreliable data.