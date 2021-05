If scarecrow head declares another lockdown, there'll be pandamonium, and rightly so.



I really don’t see another lockdown on the cards at all. There’s no stomach for it in government or in the public. A surge like Christmas could force it on us I guess but I also just can’t see how that might materialise.We could have some sort of prolonged flatter wave I think, with significant pressure on the NHS over a long period of time, but with reduced mortality. Even in that scenario I don’t see a lockdown being enforced, it would be a case of carry on. That sucks of course for those working in health care, they’ve had over a year now of working flat out and seeing some horrible things. In general the nation is behind the idea of ‘protecting the NHS’, but it would probably be fine with the NHS just about getting by as long as they can return to some normal life.Hopefully all academic anyway, we’ll learn in the next week or two it’s not as bad as first feared. A lot of the deductions on this being more transmissible are based so far on unreliable data.