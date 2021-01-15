Their reticence to regional vaccinations overnight was baffling.



Seen nothing to make me think supply is constrained, if anything I am concerned stockpiles are being sat on while they are too contented with the current norms of daily doses from the national programme



It was a strange reaction, especially considering whats in the SPI-M-O minutes released today that Zeb posted earlier.I can see the logic of what they are going with though, as in bringing second doses of the over 50s and vulnerable groups forward. Doing that instead of attempting some sort of surge vaccinations for all over 18s in certain areas suggests the thinking is that the variant is country-wide already and some kind of ring-fence vaccination wont contain it to those areas already in the news. Better to assume thats the case and go one step beyond, assume infections will rise somewhat nationwide and get the vulnerable groups vaccinated earlier with a second dose and pursue the main aim of vaccination - maximum protection for the groups that dominate the hospitalisation and mortality figures. We can deal with increased infections (and were likely expecting it at some point anyway), as long as we break the link to hospitalisation and mortality.