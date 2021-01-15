« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1390 1391 1392 1393 1394 [1395]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1890343 times)

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55760 on: Today at 12:04:41 am »
Quote from: John Higgins on Yesterday at 11:51:04 pm
How many of those 9000 are there due to to the IPL? Choose to go to work in India in the middle of a pandemic because of the lure of the lira, Id say the Australian govt owes them nothing to be honest.

The cricketers can get stuffed. They managed to bail out to the luxury of the Maldives and are now being given preferential treatment by getting a charter flight which would mean they're not included in the cap on the number of inbound travellers. If they had been over there wearing the 'baggy green' rather than being mercenaries in a pandemic, the public would have been more sympathetic to their 'plight'.

Out of the 9,000 stuck in India, 950 are considered vulnerable and includes 173 unaccompanied children.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,470
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55761 on: Today at 12:29:21 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:53:46 pm

All borders should have been locked down for all but essential & I mean essential travel Feb last year.
totally agree, utter madness. Again Johnson is being reactive after a variant has a foothold when we need a proactive leader who would have stopped the variant getting here in the first place.

The public don't give a shit though, they keep.voting for the corrupt c*nt and his party
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,813
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55762 on: Today at 01:11:38 am »
If scarecrow head declares another lockdown, there'll be pandamonium, and rightly so.
Logged

Online djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,104
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55763 on: Today at 02:37:52 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 01:27:17 pm
Their reticence to regional vaccinations overnight was baffling.

Seen nothing to make me think supply is constrained, if anything I am concerned stockpiles are being sat on while they are too contented with the current norms of daily doses from the national programme
It was a strange reaction, especially considering whats in the SPI-M-O minutes released today that Zeb posted earlier.

I can see the logic of what they are going with though, as in bringing second doses of the over 50s and vulnerable groups forward. Doing that instead of attempting some sort of surge vaccinations for all over 18s in certain areas suggests the thinking is that the variant is country-wide already and some kind of ring-fence vaccination wont contain it to those areas already in the news. Better to assume thats the case and go one step beyond, assume infections will rise somewhat nationwide and get the vulnerable groups vaccinated earlier with a second dose and pursue the main aim of vaccination - maximum protection for the groups that dominate the hospitalisation and mortality figures. We can deal with increased infections (and were likely expecting it at some point anyway), as long as we break the link to hospitalisation and mortality.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1390 1391 1392 1393 1394 [1395]   Go Up
« previous next »
 