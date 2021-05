Data from here and elsewhere is certainly ‘suggesting’ that it is more transmissible - but by how much isn’t clear at all. Could be a lot of confounding factors in the UK suggesting it’s higher than it actually turns out to be. Think we’ll know a lot more in the next two weeks.



More transmissible doesn’t equate to it being able to escape vaccines though, and that’s the main thing looking at this situation longer term.



Putting both those things above together (if they turn out to be true) - more transmissible, vaccines still effective - I do think we’ll see a slight deviation from plans for June. I’d say some baseline restrictions will remain beyond June 21st, gradually phasing out by end of July to coincide with all adults being vaccinated.