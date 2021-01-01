Data from here and elsewhere is certainly suggesting that it is more transmissible - but by how much isnt clear at all. Could be a lot of confounding factors in the UK suggesting its higher than it actually turns out to be. Think well know a lot more in the next two weeks.



More transmissible doesnt equate to it being able to escape vaccines though, and thats the main thing looking at this situation longer term.



Putting both those things above together (if they turn out to be true) - more transmissible, vaccines still effective - I do think well see a slight deviation from plans for June. Id say some baseline restrictions will remain beyond June 21st, gradually phasing out by end of July to coincide with all adults being vaccinated.