Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Online west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55600 on: Yesterday at 05:59:42 pm »
My wife has just got her text message to book her appointment. At which point in the process is it supposed to allow her to say shes doesnt want the AZ vaccine? Weve gone as far as confirm booking with no option to say she doesnt want AZ.
Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55601 on: Yesterday at 06:26:21 pm »
I think this is the 6th day in a row or so with week on week case increases, so for now the long decline seems to have ended.



I think Andy Burnham was also calling out that Bolton has a lot of Indian variant now, and trending there is certainly looking "interesting", albeit cases numbers still relatively low.

Online TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55602 on: Yesterday at 06:28:39 pm »
Possible that this is an artefact of the bank holiday period, so lets leave it a few days more to just get
Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55603 on: Yesterday at 06:31:56 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:59:42 pm
My wife has just got her text message to book her appointment. At which point in the process is it supposed to allow her to say shes doesnt want the AZ vaccine? Weve gone as far as confirm booking with no option to say she doesnt want AZ.

Weirdly I just got my 6th invite for a vaccine and this time it does specify Pfizer.
Offline JasonF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55604 on: Yesterday at 06:32:32 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:59:42 pm
My wife has just got her text message to book her appointment. At which point in the process is it supposed to allow her to say shes doesnt want the AZ vaccine? Weve gone as far as confirm booking with no option to say she doesnt want AZ.

Is she under 40? My GP had us in a separate queue to the over 40s and I was told that from Thursday it'd be Pfizer only for under 40s.
Online west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55605 on: Yesterday at 06:41:12 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 06:32:32 pm
Is she under 40? My GP had us in a separate queue to the over 40s and I was told that from Thursday it'd be Pfizer only for under 40s.

Yeah, shes 36.

Maybe thats what her doctors doing, its just they said you would be given a choice unless maybe they have just decided to give everyone under 40 an alternative to AZ.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:47:51 pm by west_london_red »
Offline Schmidt

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55606 on: Yesterday at 06:44:33 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 06:31:56 pm
Weirdly I just got my 6th invite for a vaccine and this time it does specify Pfizer.

I just got my first invite via myGP (36yo) and it specifies Pfizer too.
Offline Fabulous_aurelio

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55607 on: Yesterday at 06:56:05 pm »
My sister who's a gp has just said they are inviting over 30s now. She said to expect a call any day.

Weird as no one reporting this yet. Bring it on though....get that shit in my arm.
Offline quirkovski

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55608 on: Yesterday at 07:11:02 pm »
Got a text at 3:45pm to book a slot for the vaccine. Went down 2 hours later, in an out, had the Pfizer jab (37yo). Really well organised.
Offline Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55609 on: Yesterday at 07:20:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:28:39 pm
Possible that this is an artefact of the bank holiday period, so let’s leave it a few days more to just get

It's not an artefact, but you're right to say that we'll know more in the coming days.

B.1.617.2 was escalated to a variant of concern (VOC) this weekend - so it's now AKA VOC-21APR-02

Useful commentary of it here
https://www.sciencemediacentre.org/expert-reaction-to-vui-21apr-02-b-1-617-2-being-classified-by-phe-as-a-variant-of-concern/

The PHE variants reports are available if you google VOC-21APR-02 but they're long and detailed and cover all variants.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:22:36 pm by Classycara »
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55610 on: Yesterday at 08:06:16 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:41:12 pm
Yeah, shes 36.

Maybe thats what her doctors doing, its just they said you would be given a choice unless maybe they have just decided to give everyone under 40 an alternative to AZ.

They will no doubt offer her the Pfizer at the vaccination centre. If they dont have it Im sure they will sort out an alternate date. Just tell her to hold out for Pfizer.
Online TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55611 on: Yesterday at 08:12:58 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 07:20:15 pm
It's not an artefact, but you're right to say that we'll know more in the coming days.

B.1.617.2 was escalated to a variant of concern (VOC) this weekend - so it's now AKA VOC-21APR-02

Useful commentary of it here
https://www.sciencemediacentre.org/expert-reaction-to-vui-21apr-02-b-1-617-2-being-classified-by-phe-as-a-variant-of-concern/

The PHE variants reports are available if you google VOC-21APR-02 but they're long and detailed and cover all variants.

I dont think thats disagreeing with what I said.  I said it was possible that it was an artefact.. which is different firm being likely, we will know in a few days either way. 
Care is needed with the Indian variant. Cases are currently so based around transmission form travel (and direct contacts) that its not clear what the situation is.  Again, only time will tell.
Online Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55612 on: Yesterday at 08:25:46 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 06:26:21 pm

I think Andy Burnham was also calling out that Bolton has a lot of Indian variant now, and trending there is certainly looking "interesting", albeit cases numbers still relatively low.

There's also been cases of Indian variant on Merseyside (Formby) where there has been a recent surge -

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/indian-covid-19-variant-detected-20572111
Offline John Higgins

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55613 on: Yesterday at 08:30:58 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 08:25:46 pm
There's also been cases of Indian variant on Merseyside (Formby) where there has been a recent surge -

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/indian-covid-19-variant-detected-20572111

The Formby cases came from kids that go to school in Leyland I think where the school has been shut. All Indian variant related. The evidence is starting to creep in that that variant could well be significantly more transmissible than B117 (Kent) but doesnt escape vaccines. In practice if accurate that could put R0 of B1.617.2 comfortably above 5 and potentially as high as 8. Makes the likelyhood of a much higher exit wave more likely. The race between virus and vaccine deployment just got tighter as the virus has taken another bunch of steroids. I believe the Indian variant will be dominant here within a month.
Online Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55614 on: Yesterday at 08:45:31 pm »
Quote from: John Higgins on Yesterday at 08:30:58 pm
The Formby cases came from kids that go to school in Leyland I think where the school has been shut. All Indian variant related. The evidence is starting to creep in that that variant could well be significantly more transmissible than B117 (Kent) but doesnt escape vaccines. In practice if accurate that could put R0 of B1.617.2 comfortably above 5 and potentially as high as 8. Makes the likelyhood of a much higher exit wave more likely. The race between virus and vaccine deployment just got tighter as the virus has taken another bunch of steroids. I believe the Indian variant will be dominant here within a month.
Yep, I can't disagree with you there. Prevarication again about shutting the borders and putting India on red-list in a timely manner when we needed to.
Offline John Higgins

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55615 on: Yesterday at 08:59:01 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 08:45:31 pm
Yep, I can't disagree with you there. Prevarication again about shutting the borders and putting India on red-list in a timely manner when we needed to.

Another to add to this govts long list of acting two weeks too late.
Online west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55616 on: Yesterday at 10:03:16 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:06:16 pm
They will no doubt offer her the Pfizer at the vaccination centre. If they dont have it Im sure they will sort out an alternate date. Just tell her to hold out for Pfizer.

Thats the plan, either Pfizer or Moderna or come back home. Luckily she got an appointment for tomorrow so shell know sooner enough.
Offline Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55617 on: Yesterday at 11:31:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:12:58 pm
I don’t think that’s disagreeing with what I said.  I said it was possible that it was an artefact.. which is different firm being likely, we will know in a few days either way.

I was posting the links for details on the variant, not to disagree with you.

But I do disagree it's possibly an artefact of the bank holiday. We already know it isn't from the local teams investigating.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:33:02 pm by Classycara »
Offline djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55618 on: Today at 12:01:16 am »
Data from here and elsewhere is certainly suggesting that it is more transmissible - but by how much isnt clear at all. Could be a lot of confounding factors in the UK suggesting its higher than it actually turns out to be. Think well know a lot more in the next two weeks.

More transmissible doesnt equate to it being able to escape vaccines though, and thats the main thing looking at this situation longer term.

Putting both those things above together (if they turn out to be true) - more transmissible, vaccines still effective - I do think well see a slight deviation from plans for June. Id say some baseline restrictions will remain beyond June 21st, gradually phasing out by end of July to coincide with all adults being vaccinated.
Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55619 on: Today at 09:46:04 am »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 12:01:16 am
Data from here and elsewhere is certainly suggesting that it is more transmissible - but by how much isnt clear at all. Could be a lot of confounding factors in the UK suggesting its higher than it actually turns out to be. Think well know a lot more in the next two weeks.

More transmissible doesnt equate to it being able to escape vaccines though, and thats the main thing looking at this situation longer term.

Putting both those things above together (if they turn out to be true) - more transmissible, vaccines still effective - I do think well see a slight deviation from plans for June. Id say some baseline restrictions will remain beyond June 21st, gradually phasing out by end of July to coincide with all adults being vaccinated.

Yes as you say we could still be importing cases for people travelling from India via non red list countries, or it could be more prevalent in age groups/communities with higher transmission rates.

While the NW areas with Indian variant prevalence are showing very rpaidd growth in cases generally that doesn't seem to be the case so much in London which is up to about 25% Indian variant now.

I'm back to looking at the data daily with more interest again now anyway!
Offline glewis93

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55620 on: Today at 12:01:08 pm »
Going tomorrow for my first one. Had to ring up today to check what vaccine I was down for. Their website only lists Astrazeneca, which I can't have. Apparently tomorrow is this places first day giving the Pfizer one as well.


If you need to check, see if you can find a phone number. It took 2 minutes to check which vaccine list I was on.
Offline AlphaDelta

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55621 on: Today at 12:42:27 pm »
Had my second Pfizer dose on Sunday morning. First thing was it bloody hurt when he jabbed into my arm, unlike the first time when I didn't feel a thing.
My arm was really sore all Sunday, Monday and eased off yesterday.

Oddly enough, my glands feel a bit swollen. A mate of mine from Cambridgeshire had a really painful armpit with a golf ball sized lump for a couple of days, and sure enough, my neck (on the same side as the jab) is painful and I can feel a lump too.

Ultimately though its a small price to pay in the bigger picture.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55622 on: Today at 12:47:42 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 12:42:27 pm
First thing was it bloody hurt when he jabbed into my arm


I think they tried to jab me in my left arm by going through my right arm :/
Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55623 on: Today at 01:11:33 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 12:42:27 pm
Had my second Pfizer dose on Sunday morning. First thing was it bloody hurt when he jabbed into my arm, unlike the first time when I didn't feel a thing.
My arm was really sore all Sunday, Monday and eased off yesterday.

Oddly enough, my glands feel a bit swollen. A mate of mine from Cambridgeshire had a really painful armpit with a golf ball sized lump for a couple of days, and sure enough, my neck (on the same side as the jab) is painful and I can feel a lump too.

Ultimately though its a small price to pay in the bigger picture.

That sounds pretty similar to my wife's experience with getting her second Pfizer yesterday, she did think it was odd that the arm hurt pretty much immediately this time. She also had a very mild temperature last night but no adverse effects today beyond a bit of a sore arm.
Offline Zeb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55624 on: Today at 02:01:27 pm »
They've had to close walk-ins for today at the centre by me. Had so many people yesterday when they opened to all over 30s who wanted to get a jab that those who couldn't be seen have taken up a full day of bookings today. Good to see really although suspect part of it is people travelling to get it as much as local community efforts.
Offline djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55625 on: Today at 02:19:36 pm »
Online bookings opening to 38,39 from tomorrow
Offline richiedouglas

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55626 on: Today at 02:29:26 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 02:19:36 pm
Online bookings opening to 38,39 from tomorrow

So close. 37 so got to be nearly there.
Offline Jm55

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55627 on: Today at 04:59:44 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 02:19:36 pm
Online bookings opening to 38,39 from tomorrow

Im 33 so hopefully only a couple weeks now until I can book.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55628 on: Today at 05:12:05 pm »
I had my jab yesterday morning, been feeling shattered all day.

Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55629 on: Today at 05:13:20 pm »
What are the under 40's getting instead of the AZ?
Online Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55630 on: Today at 05:15:09 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 05:13:20 pm
What are the under 40's getting instead of the AZ?

Will be Pfizer or Moderna
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55631 on: Today at 05:32:13 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 02:19:36 pm
Online bookings opening to 38,39 from tomorrow

FYI, the wife tried booking online just now and got an appointment.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55632 on: Today at 05:49:29 pm »
I'm 35 and booked in for Saturday.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55633 on: Today at 05:50:03 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:59:44 pm
Im 33 so hopefully only a couple weeks now until I can book.

My 27 year old grandson and his mates are desperate to get the jab, so they can go to Creamfields - and Goodison at ge start if next season. :o
Online west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55634 on: Today at 06:01:38 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 02:19:36 pm
Online bookings opening to 38,39 from tomorrow

Depends on where you live Im guessing. My Mrs is 36 and had her first one today after getting the text message yesterday.
Online rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55635 on: Today at 06:02:48 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:50:03 pm
My 27 year old grandson and his mates are desperate to get the jab, so they can go to Creamfields - and Goodison at ge start if next season. :o

Does it make you lose your marbles?
