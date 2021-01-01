Had my second Pfizer dose on Sunday morning. First thing was it bloody hurt when he jabbed into my arm, unlike the first time when I didn't feel a thing.
My arm was really sore all Sunday, Monday and eased off yesterday.
Oddly enough, my glands feel a bit swollen. A mate of mine from Cambridgeshire had a really painful armpit with a golf ball sized lump for a couple of days, and sure enough, my neck (on the same side as the jab) is painful and I can feel a lump too.
Ultimately though its a small price to pay in the bigger picture.