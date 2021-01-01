My wife has just got her text message to book her appointment. At which point in the process is it supposed to allow her to say shes doesnt want the AZ vaccine? Weve gone as far as confirm booking with no option to say she doesnt want AZ.
Is she under 40? My GP had us in a separate queue to the over 40s and I was told that from Thursday it'd be Pfizer only for under 40s.
Weirdly I just got my 6th invite for a vaccine and this time it does specify Pfizer.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.67]