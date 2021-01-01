« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55600 on: Today at 05:59:42 pm
My wife has just got her text message to book her appointment. At which point in the process is it supposed to allow her to say shes doesnt want the AZ vaccine? Weve gone as far as confirm booking with no option to say she doesnt want AZ.
filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55601 on: Today at 06:26:21 pm
I think this is the 6th day in a row or so with week on week case increases, so for now the long decline seems to have ended.



I think Andy Burnham was also calling out that Bolton has a lot of Indian variant now, and trending there is certainly looking "interesting", albeit cases numbers still relatively low.

TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55602 on: Today at 06:28:39 pm
Possible that this is an artefact of the bank holiday period, so lets leave it a few days more to just get
filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55603 on: Today at 06:31:56 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:59:42 pm
My wife has just got her text message to book her appointment. At which point in the process is it supposed to allow her to say shes doesnt want the AZ vaccine? Weve gone as far as confirm booking with no option to say she doesnt want AZ.

Weirdly I just got my 6th invite for a vaccine and this time it does specify Pfizer.
JasonF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55604 on: Today at 06:32:32 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:59:42 pm
My wife has just got her text message to book her appointment. At which point in the process is it supposed to allow her to say shes doesnt want the AZ vaccine? Weve gone as far as confirm booking with no option to say she doesnt want AZ.

Is she under 40? My GP had us in a separate queue to the over 40s and I was told that from Thursday it'd be Pfizer only for under 40s.
west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55605 on: Today at 06:41:12 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 06:32:32 pm
Is she under 40? My GP had us in a separate queue to the over 40s and I was told that from Thursday it'd be Pfizer only for under 40s.

Yeah, shes 36.

Maybe thats what her doctors doing, its just they said you would be given a choice unless maybe they have just decided to give everyone under 40 an alternative to AZ.
Schmidt

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55606 on: Today at 06:44:33 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 06:31:56 pm
Weirdly I just got my 6th invite for a vaccine and this time it does specify Pfizer.

I just got my first invite via myGP (36yo) and it specifies Pfizer too.
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55607 on: Today at 06:56:05 pm
My sister who's a gp has just said they are inviting over 30s now. She said to expect a call any day.

Weird as no one reporting this yet. Bring it on though....get that shit in my arm.
quirkovski

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55608 on: Today at 07:11:02 pm
Got a text at 3:45pm to book a slot for the vaccine. Went down 2 hours later, in an out, had the Pfizer jab (37yo). Really well organised.
