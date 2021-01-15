Indian variant has jumped from 1% of all cases in the UK to 11% in 2 weeks
Though there are a few factors to take into consideration with that.
First is that cases are way down from the peak - 11% now is completely different to 4/5 months ago. General community cases are low enough that incoming travellers and one-off "super-spreaders" can have a significant impacton the numbers - so 11% doesn't necessarily represent the true spread.
Second is that I belive it is 11% of all sequenced cases - all incoming travellers have their tests sequenced, but not all standard testing is.
I would suspect that there has probably been a recent increase in travellers from India trying to escape the situation there that has been helping skew the numbers.
It's a concern, but I think it's going to take a few more weeks of data before you can tell if it's truly a problem - and even then if it's out-competing other variants but vaccines are still effective against it, it may not be too bad.