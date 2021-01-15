Two new analysis on vaccine effectiveness out today from PHE44% decreased risk of death with one Pfizer dose and 55% reduction for one AZ dose. 69% reduction for two Pfizer doses, no data yet for second AZ dose. Coupled with the decreased risk of getting covid after vaccination it gives an 80% protection from death for one dose of Pfizer or AZ, rising to 97% after the second dose of Pfizer.Second study looked at hospitalisation - protection was 80% for the over 80s after one dose of either Pfizer or AZ and rose to 92% after the second Pfizer dose. No data yet for second AZ dose.Nice to see this data coming through now for UK and looking very like the earlier Israel data for Pfizer and that AZ seems to be just as good.