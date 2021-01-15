« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1385 1386 1387 1388 1389 [1390]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1879553 times)

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,099
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55560 on: Today at 04:52:28 pm »
Just seen a bit of text on the beeb site. And I know there's weekend lag , but zero deaths in England, Scotland and NI is damn good news.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,305
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55561 on: Today at 04:57:38 pm »
Indian variant has jumped from 1% of all cases in the UK to 11% in 2 weeks  :(
Logged

Online Thepooloflife

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,234
  • Justice for the 96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55562 on: Today at 05:25:40 pm »
Question on the briefing now......' who are you going to shake hands with first ?...'  ffs - the level of questioning in these briefing is abysmal
Logged

Online djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,094
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55563 on: Today at 05:25:46 pm »
Two new analysis on vaccine effectiveness out today from PHE

44% decreased risk of death with one Pfizer dose and 55% reduction for one AZ dose. 69% reduction for two Pfizer doses, no data yet for second AZ dose. Coupled with the decreased risk of getting covid after vaccination it gives an 80% protection from death for one dose of Pfizer or AZ, rising to 97% after the second dose of Pfizer.

https://khub.net/documents/135939561/430986542/Effectiveness+of+BNT162b2+mRNA+vaccine+and+ChAdOx1+adenovirus+vector+vaccine+on+mortality+following+COVID-19.pdf/9884d371-8cc8-913c-211c-c2d7ce4dd1c3

Second study looked at hospitalisation - protection was 80% for the over 80s after one dose of either Pfizer or AZ and rose to 92% after the second Pfizer dose. No data yet for second AZ dose.

https://khub.net/documents/135939561/430986542/Effectiveness+of+BNT162b2+mRNA+and+ChAdOx1+adenovirus+vector+COVID-19+vaccines+on+risk+of+hospitalisation+among+older+adults+in+England.pdf/9e18c525-dde6-5ee4-1537-91427798686b

Nice to see this data coming through now for UK and looking very like the earlier Israel data for Pfizer and that AZ seems to be just as good.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,723
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55564 on: Today at 05:26:13 pm »
I've just made an appointment for my second one which has come a bit earlier than expected, as I was thinking it would be the end of May.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,433
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55565 on: Today at 05:45:24 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:26:13 pm
I've just made an appointment for my second one which has come a bit earlier than expected, as I was thinking it would be the end of May.
Excellent Jill, still waiting to hear about my second appointment, been about 6 weeks since the first, so a few weeks off yet :(
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,922
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55566 on: Today at 05:49:01 pm »
I need to try and bring my second date forward a couple of days. Under manage my booking on the official site the only option is to cancel it so will call 119 and see if a human has the power to over ride the technology!
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,723
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55567 on: Today at 05:49:38 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 05:45:24 pm
Excellent Jill, still waiting to hear about my second appointment, been about 6 weeks since the first, so a few weeks off yet :(

You never know, you could get a call a few weeks before if they have any left over, fingers crossed. I can't believe how much better things are getting overall, these scientists are amazing people when you think about the number of lives they have helped save.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,681
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55568 on: Today at 05:50:19 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:26:13 pm
I've just made an appointment for my second one which has come a bit earlier than expected, as I was thinking it would be the end of May.

Excellent.

We had ours 6th March and got a text Friday, 2nd jab is 22nd May.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,723
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55569 on: Today at 05:50:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:50:19 pm
Excellent.

We had ours 6th March and got a text Friday, 2nd jab is 22nd May.

Nice one rob.  :thumbup
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online John Higgins

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55570 on: Today at 05:51:18 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:49:01 pm
I need to try and bring my second date forward a couple of days. Under manage my booking on the official site the only option is to cancel it so will call 119 and see if a human has the power to over ride the technology!

They don't. I did this the other day. Just cancel the booking and the page takes you straight to rebook it.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,922
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55571 on: Today at 05:58:39 pm »
Quote from: John Higgins on Today at 05:51:18 pm
They don't. I did this the other day. Just cancel the booking and the page takes you straight to rebook it.

Thanks John. Were you able to rebook for an earlier date (I need to try and get one a couple of days before my 11 weeks from the first one).
Logged

Online John Higgins

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55572 on: Today at 06:05:17 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:58:39 pm
Thanks John. Were you able to rebook for an earlier date (I need to try and get one a couple of days before my 11 weeks from the first one).

I wanted mine put back by a couple days. There was plenty of availability though do have to go to Widnes now.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,033
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55573 on: Today at 06:54:09 pm »
My second jab is on Thursday. Still don't know how I've got invited so early, I'm 32 with no prior medical history. Just hope the wife gets hers soon as possible
Logged

Online Thepooloflife

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,234
  • Justice for the 96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55574 on: Today at 07:13:56 pm »
That Bojo briefing earlier with a Chris Whitty slide showing the Indian cases more than doubled in a week - and now this too,

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/indian-coronavirus-variant-confirmed-north-20564027
Logged

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,825
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55575 on: Today at 08:17:06 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 04:57:38 pm
Indian variant has jumped from 1% of all cases in the UK to 11% in 2 weeks  :(

Though there are a few factors to take into consideration with that.

First is that cases are way down from the peak -  11% now is completely different to 4/5 months ago. General community cases are low enough that incoming travellers and one-off "super-spreaders" can have a significant impacton the numbers - so 11% doesn't necessarily represent the true spread.


Second is that I belive it is 11% of all sequenced cases - all incoming travellers have their tests sequenced, but not all standard testing is.
I would suspect that there has probably been a recent increase in travellers from India trying to escape the situation there that has been helping skew the numbers.

It's a concern, but I think it's going to take a few more weeks of data before you can tell if it's truly a problem - and even then if it's out-competing other variants but vaccines are still effective against it, it may not be too bad.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1385 1386 1387 1388 1389 [1390]   Go Up
« previous next »
 