Think I may have picked this up. Have had a bad fever for the last couple of days and a poor throat today.



Meds given by the doctor have provided some relief but I feel like I'm losing my sense of taste and smell and my lungs are starting to feel heavier although my saturation levels are good. Done a test, should get the results tomorrow.



The only positives are that the situation in my city is easing so I can secure a hospital bed if need be plus the most vulnerable members of my household have had one dose of the vaccine already so hopefully they have some degree of protection.



Just fucking shit, man. Haven't stepped out of my house for a month.