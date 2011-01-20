« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Offline didi shamone

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55400 on: Today at 08:36:34 am »
Quote from: AmSeeker on Today at 04:06:34 am
I have read again. They've vaccinated 60% of their population, but are closing down schools, closing down many other areas, and putting curbs in place.

Yes we all read the article. I meant my post. No one said they didn't close down.
Offline AmSeeker

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55401 on: Today at 02:50:02 pm »
Singapore was having a horrific time late last year with covid, raging through their immigrant workforce. They went for zero covid, closed down borders, and spent massively on a ACTIVE track, trace, testing system. Remarkable they are now covid free (other than people testing positive in quarantine).

« Last Edit: Today at 02:51:55 pm by AmSeeker »
Online Zeb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55402 on: Today at 03:00:35 pm »
Quote from: AmSeeker on Today at 02:50:02 pm
Singapore was having a horrific time late last year with covid, raging through their immigrant workforce. They went for zero covid, closed down borders, and spent massively on a ACTIVE track, trace, testing system. Remarkable they are now covid free (other than people testing positive in quarantine).

Singapore's 'horrific time' was after a number of months of being an exemplar on how border controls could delay the spread of a virus and building on a system which they'd put into place from another major viral outbreak (SARS). If the argument is that a virus can be delayed by a huge effort to control entry into a place, sure, but the debate is really about whether that delay is worth the price for each individual country/territory. Singapore won't be covid free for very long as soon as those barriers to entry are removed.
Offline thaddeus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55403 on: Today at 03:28:45 pm »
Quote from: AmSeeker on Today at 02:50:02 pm
Singapore was having a horrific time late last year with covid, raging through their immigrant workforce. They went for zero covid, closed down borders, and spent massively on a ACTIVE track, trace, testing system. Remarkable they are now covid free (other than people testing positive in quarantine).

I'm not saying a British botanist is necessarily the go-to person for Singapore Covid-19 tracking but this tweet from yesterday seems to contradict the "covid free" status: https://twitter.com/Botanygeek/status/1389829496409399299

Quote
Concerned about the 6-fold leap in covid cases in Singapore in a single week, as the Indian variant takes hold.

It was dubbed the best place to live during covid just days ago.

A reminder to the rest of us how fast a situation can change.
Offline Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55404 on: Today at 03:47:59 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 03:00:35 pm
Singapore's 'horrific time' was after a number of months of being an exemplar on how border controls could delay the spread of a virus and building on a system which they'd put into place from another major viral outbreak (SARS). If the argument is that a virus can be delayed by a huge effort to control entry into a place, sure, but the debate is really about whether that delay is worth the price for each individual country/territory. Singapore won't be covid free for very long as soon as those barriers to entry are removed.

Well said

How can someone seriously say "Remarkable they are now covid free (other than people testing positive in quarantine)"?

Literally saying 'they're now free of infections, except in people who have been infected'.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55405 on: Today at 03:53:26 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 03:47:59 pm
Well said

How can someone seriously say "Remarkable they are now covid free (other than people testing positive in quarantine)"?

Literally saying 'they're now free of infections, except in people who have been infected'.

I'm not sure that is entirely fair. You are always going to have people bring it in, but if you catch them while in quarantine you can keep the general population Covid free so it is a fair distinction to make.
Offline AmSeeker

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55406 on: Today at 04:00:24 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 03:47:59 pm
Well said

How can someone seriously say "Remarkable they are now covid free (other than people testing positive in quarantine)"?

Literally saying 'they're now free of infections, except in people who have been infected'.

Learn what quarantine means - it's for those who are coming from abroad into Singapore and entering quarantine hotels (which has now gone to 21 days for some countries). These infections would otherwise be in Singapore society had they not been found during the quarantine process.

Secondly, i still can't fathom how people can say open borders are no solution. All the countries who dealt with this well, and will continue to do well, is those who have closed their borders, and not importing new variants.


« Last Edit: Today at 04:04:48 pm by AmSeeker »
Online Zeb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55407 on: Today at 05:07:10 pm »
Quote from: AmSeeker on Today at 04:00:24 pm
Secondly, i still can't fathom how people can say open borders are no solution. All the countries who dealt with this well, and will continue to do well, is those who have closed their borders, and not importing new variants.

So how do you propose to quarantine around 4000 lorry drivers a day for a fortnight apiece? And that's just Dover's pandemic level traffic. That's the discussion for policy makers. Is this realistic for us? The answer which kept coming back was 'no' and certainly not for any length of time.
Offline Garrus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55408 on: Today at 05:13:01 pm »
Think I may have picked this up. Have had a bad fever for the last couple of days and a poor throat today.

Meds given by the doctor have provided some relief but I feel like I'm losing my sense of taste and smell and my lungs are starting to feel heavier although my saturation levels are good. Done a test, should get the results tomorrow.

The only positives are that the situation in my city is easing so I can secure a hospital bed if need be plus the most vulnerable members of my household have had one dose of the vaccine already so hopefully they have some degree of protection.

Just fucking shit, man. Haven't stepped out of my house for a month.
Offline MacAloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55409 on: Today at 05:56:14 pm »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 05:13:01 pm
Think I may have picked this up. Have had a bad fever for the last couple of days and a poor throat today.

Meds given by the doctor have provided some relief but I feel like I'm losing my sense of taste and smell and my lungs are starting to feel heavier although my saturation levels are good. Done a test, should get the results tomorrow.

The only positives are that the situation in my city is easing so I can secure a hospital bed if need be plus the most vulnerable members of my household have had one dose of the vaccine already so hopefully they have some degree of protection.

Just fucking shit, man. Haven't stepped out of my house for a month.
It certainly sounds like the virus, if you haven't been out of the house for a month though, what contacts have you had with other people?  I'm guessing you have had shopping delivered to you?  Did you sanitise the shopping when you brought it into the house.  It is possible you could have picked it up from that I guess
Offline spen71

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55410 on: Today at 06:32:56 pm »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 05:13:01 pm
Think I may have picked this up. Have had a bad fever for the last couple of days and a poor throat today.

Meds given by the doctor have provided some relief but I feel like I'm losing my sense of taste and smell and my lungs are starting to feel heavier although my saturation levels are good. Done a test, should get the results tomorrow.

The only positives are that the situation in my city is easing so I can secure a hospital bed if need be plus the most vulnerable members of my household have had one dose of the vaccine already so hopefully they have some degree of protection.

Just fucking shit, man. Haven't stepped out of my house for a month.
Where in the world are you?
Online Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55411 on: Today at 06:42:20 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 06:32:56 pm
Where in the world are you?

He's in India I believe
Offline Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55412 on: Today at 06:54:04 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 03:53:26 pm
I'm not sure that is entirely fair. You are always going to have people bring it in, but if you catch them while in quarantine you can keep the general population Covid free so it is a fair distinction to make.

Indeed you are, I agree with you (although Amseeker is suggesting closed borders is a silver bullet).

But it's also a great way to stigmatise an already stigmatised group of non-domestic workers in Singapore.
Online Max_powers

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55413 on: Today at 07:23:32 pm »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 05:13:01 pm
Think I may have picked this up. Have had a bad fever for the last couple of days and a poor throat today.

Meds given by the doctor have provided some relief but I feel like I'm losing my sense of taste and smell and my lungs are starting to feel heavier although my saturation levels are good. Done a test, should get the results tomorrow.

The only positives are that the situation in my city is easing so I can secure a hospital bed if need be plus the most vulnerable members of my household have had one dose of the vaccine already so hopefully they have some degree of protection.

Just fucking shit, man. Haven't stepped out of my house for a month.

Hope you get better. 
Online Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55414 on: Today at 07:37:54 pm »
Just reading the BBC News site

Nearly 98% of over 70s have had their first jab, 95% of of 65-69 year olds, 98% of 60 to 64 year olds, 95% of 55 to 59 year olds, 89.5% of 50 to 54 year olds and 75% of 45 to 50 year olds have received one jab so far.

Really, really good numbers!
Online TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55415 on: Today at 07:51:37 pm »
Getting a wee bit too low in the under 50s.  Lets hope that is just down to short numbers of vaccines.
Online Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55416 on: Today at 07:52:21 pm »
Give them a chance to get done first :D
Online TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55417 on: Today at 08:01:43 pm »
Generation X bastards

;D
Offline AmSeeker

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55418 on: Today at 08:21:17 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 05:07:10 pm
So how do you propose to quarantine around 4000 lorry drivers a day for a fortnight apiece? And that's just Dover's pandemic level traffic. That's the discussion for policy makers. Is this realistic for us? The answer which kept coming back was 'no' and certainly not for any length of time.

Easily done if the will and expenditure is there. How on earth do you think Singapore, Australia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, etc are doing it?

A simplified explanation would be to describe what is done in Taiwan where simply have a 'border system' at the ports. Thus transport systems have to be two fold now - so one set of transport system brings the products in at the ports, then you have a seperate set of drivers and workforce that transport it into the country. Yes costs increase, which the government must support.

We should be going for zero covid, until we learn more, and have the full data. Not just taking a risk and opening up again.

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55419 on: Today at 08:44:57 pm »
I've read online somewhere that they will open up to 30+ year olds next week. How likely is that?
Online Zeb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55420 on: Today at 08:56:51 pm »
Quote from: AmSeeker on Today at 08:21:17 pm
Easily done if the will and expenditure is there. How on earth do you think Singapore, Australia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, etc are doing it?

A simplified explanation would be to describe what is done in Taiwan where simply have a 'border system' at the ports. Thus transport systems have to be two fold now - so one set of transport system brings the products in at the ports, then you have a seperate set of drivers and workforce that transport it into the country. Yes costs increase, which the government must support.

We should be going for zero covid, until we learn more, and have the full data. Not just taking a risk and opening up again.




They're able to do it because they don't need to do it for tens of thousands of people at a time. Australia, for one, set caps on the maximum number of people it could have in quarantine at any one time. For the entire Sydney area it was 1500 per week at one point. This isn't triumph of the will stuff. If it were feasible it would have been proposed as a good solution at some point in the past decade and more since they've been planning on how best to manage a viral pandemic.
Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55421 on: Today at 09:05:11 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:44:57 pm
I've read online somewhere that they will open up to 30+ year olds next week. How likely is that?

Indy reporting that they may now offer alternatives to AZ for the 30s as well as those in their 20s.

If that decision has now been finalised I would guess the rollout in that age group should be imminent, although maybe slowed a bit if AZ is no longer in the mix.

Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55422 on: Today at 09:14:26 pm »
Guardian reporting that one of the Indian variants (B16172) may be upgraded to a variant of concern in the UK tomorrow, it appears to be outcompeting B117

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/may/06/new-concerns-indian-covid-variant-clusters-found-across-england-ongoing-risk-high
Online TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55423 on: Today at 09:20:11 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 09:14:26 pm
Guardian reporting that one of the Indian variants (B16172) may be upgraded to a variant of concern in the UK tomorrow, it appears to be outcompeting B117

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/may/06/new-concerns-indian-covid-variant-clusters-found-across-england-ongoing-risk-high
The good news is that the AZ vaccine has been highly effective in a care home outbreak of it.

https://twitter.com/devansinha/status/1390388896433942544?s=21
Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55424 on: Today at 09:33:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:20:11 pm
The good news is that the AZ vaccine has been highly effective in a care home outbreak of it.

https://twitter.com/devansinha/status/1390388896433942544?s=21

I did think it sounded like good data, just hearing the headline numbers but on reading that I can see how good!
Offline thaddeus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55425 on: Today at 09:33:22 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 09:14:26 pm
Guardian reporting that one of the Indian variants (B16172) may be upgraded to a variant of concern in the UK tomorrow, it appears to be outcompeting B117

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/may/06/new-concerns-indian-covid-variant-clusters-found-across-england-ongoing-risk-high

 :(

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:20:11 pm
The good news is that the AZ vaccine has been highly effective in a care home outbreak of it.

https://twitter.com/devansinha/status/1390388896433942544?s=21

 :D

It's an emotional rollercoaster.
Offline RJH

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55426 on: Today at 10:05:25 pm »
Quote from: AmSeeker on Today at 08:21:17 pm
Easily done if the will and expenditure is there. How on earth do you think Singapore, Australia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, etc are doing it?

A simplified explanation would be to describe what is done in Taiwan where simply have a 'border system' at the ports. Thus transport systems have to be two fold now - so one set of transport system brings the products in at the ports, then you have a seperate set of drivers and workforce that transport it into the country. Yes costs increase, which the government must support.

We should be going for zero covid, until we learn more, and have the full data. Not just taking a risk and opening up again.

Are any of those places you've named really comparable to the UK? How much roll-on roll-off freight do they receive?

What are the difference's in Taiwan's system now compared to pre-COVID?
They might have put in place a few more checks, but has the system actually changed significantly?


A quick google suggests that between Tunnel and Ferries, there are 10,000 lorries crossing the channel everyday - so assume 5,000 in, 5,000 out.
It's not simply a matter of cost. You can't magic thousands of lorries and lorry drivers out of thin air.
I'm not even going to consider the logistical nightmare that would be managing the switching of cargo between all the inbound and outbound freight.
Offline Garrus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55427 on: Today at 10:14:24 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 05:56:14 pm
It certainly sounds like the virus, if you haven't been out of the house for a month though, what contacts have you had with other people?  I'm guessing you have had shopping delivered to you?  Did you sanitise the shopping when you brought it into the house.  It is possible you could have picked it up from that I guess
Yeah, I suppose it's come from something like that. I always do sanitize, wear a mask when picking these things up but I guess I missed a spot this time.

Quote from: spen71 on Today at 06:32:56 pm
Where in the world are you?
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:42:20 pm
He's in India I believe
Yep.

Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 07:23:32 pm
Hope you get better. 
Thanks. Wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy to be honest. Swallowing feels like trying to stuff flaming knives down your throat.
Online Bincey

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55428 on: Today at 10:15:53 pm »
Telegraph saying that face masks will no longer be required in secondary schools from May 17.

https://twitter.com/benrileysmith/status/1390411588725788687
Online TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55429 on: Today at 10:19:05 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 10:15:53 pm
Telegraph saying that face masks will no longer be required in secondary schools from May 17.

https://twitter.com/benrileysmith/status/1390411588725788687
Whist cases are low this is good.  But if they rise again it may need reconsidering.

Its becoming more and more difficult to get compliance.  A break whilst cases are low would help if we need to bring them back again.
Offline Sangria

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55430 on: Today at 11:08:17 pm »
Online TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55431 on: Today at 11:08:57 pm »
