Easily done if the will and expenditure is there. How on earth do you think Singapore, Australia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, etc are doing it?
A simplified explanation would be to describe what is done in Taiwan where simply have a 'border system' at the ports. Thus transport systems have to be two fold now - so one set of transport system brings the products in at the ports, then you have a seperate set of drivers and workforce that transport it into the country. Yes costs increase, which the government must support.
We should be going for zero covid, until we learn more, and have the full data. Not just taking a risk and opening up again.
Are any of those places you've named really comparable to the UK? How much roll-on roll-off freight do they receive?
What are the difference's in Taiwan's system now compared to pre-COVID?
They might have put in place a few more checks, but has the system actually changed significantly?
A quick google suggests that between Tunnel and Ferries, there are 10,000 lorries crossing the channel everyday - so assume 5,000 in, 5,000 out.
It's not simply a matter of cost. You can't magic thousands of lorries and lorry drivers out of thin air.
I'm not even going to consider the logistical nightmare that would be managing the switching of cargo between all the inbound and outbound freight.