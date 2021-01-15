« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

didi shamone

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55400 on: Today at 08:36:34 am
Quote from: AmSeeker on Today at 04:06:34 am
I have read again. They've vaccinated 60% of their population, but are closing down schools, closing down many other areas, and putting curbs in place.

Yes we all read the article. I meant my post. No one said they didn't close down.
AmSeeker

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55401 on: Today at 02:50:02 pm
Singapore was having a horrific time late last year with covid, raging through their immigrant workforce. They went for zero covid, closed down borders, and spent massively on a ACTIVE track, trace, testing system. Remarkable they are now covid free (other than people testing positive in quarantine).

Zeb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55402 on: Today at 03:00:35 pm
Quote from: AmSeeker on Today at 02:50:02 pm
Singapore was having a horrific time late last year with covid, raging through their immigrant workforce. They went for zero covid, closed down borders, and spent massively on a ACTIVE track, trace, testing system. Remarkable they are now covid free (other than people testing positive in quarantine).

Singapore's 'horrific time' was after a number of months of being an exemplar on how border controls could delay the spread of a virus and building on a system which they'd put into place from another major viral outbreak (SARS). If the argument is that a virus can be delayed by a huge effort to control entry into a place, sure, but the debate is really about whether that delay is worth the price for each individual country/territory. Singapore won't be covid free for very long as soon as those barriers to entry are removed.
thaddeus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55403 on: Today at 03:28:45 pm
Quote from: AmSeeker on Today at 02:50:02 pm
Singapore was having a horrific time late last year with covid, raging through their immigrant workforce. They went for zero covid, closed down borders, and spent massively on a ACTIVE track, trace, testing system. Remarkable they are now covid free (other than people testing positive in quarantine).

I'm not saying a British botanist is necessarily the go-to person for Singapore Covid-19 tracking but this tweet from yesterday seems to contradict the "covid free" status: https://twitter.com/Botanygeek/status/1389829496409399299

Quote
Concerned about the 6-fold leap in covid cases in Singapore in a single week, as the Indian variant takes hold.

It was dubbed the best place to live during covid just days ago.

A reminder to the rest of us how fast a situation can change.
Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55404 on: Today at 03:47:59 pm
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 03:00:35 pm
Singapore's 'horrific time' was after a number of months of being an exemplar on how border controls could delay the spread of a virus and building on a system which they'd put into place from another major viral outbreak (SARS). If the argument is that a virus can be delayed by a huge effort to control entry into a place, sure, but the debate is really about whether that delay is worth the price for each individual country/territory. Singapore won't be covid free for very long as soon as those barriers to entry are removed.

Well said

How can someone seriously say "Remarkable they are now covid free (other than people testing positive in quarantine)"?

Literally saying 'they're now free of infections, except in people who have been infected'.
Just Elmo?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55405 on: Today at 03:53:26 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 03:47:59 pm
Well said

How can someone seriously say "Remarkable they are now covid free (other than people testing positive in quarantine)"?

Literally saying 'they're now free of infections, except in people who have been infected'.

I'm not sure that is entirely fair. You are always going to have people bring it in, but if you catch them while in quarantine you can keep the general population Covid free so it is a fair distinction to make.
AmSeeker

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55406 on: Today at 04:00:24 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 03:47:59 pm
Well said

How can someone seriously say "Remarkable they are now covid free (other than people testing positive in quarantine)"?

Literally saying 'they're now free of infections, except in people who have been infected'.

Learn what quarantine means - it's for those who are coming from abroad into Singapore and entering quarantine hotels (which has now gone to 21 days for some countries). These infections would otherwise be in Singapore society had they not been found during the quarantine process.

Secondly, i still can't fathom how people can say open borders are no solution. All the countries who dealt with this well, and will continue to do well, is those who have closed their borders, and not importing new variants.


Zeb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55407 on: Today at 05:07:10 pm
Quote from: AmSeeker on Today at 04:00:24 pm
Secondly, i still can't fathom how people can say open borders are no solution. All the countries who dealt with this well, and will continue to do well, is those who have closed their borders, and not importing new variants.

So how do you propose to quarantine around 4000 lorry drivers a day for a fortnight apiece? And that's just Dover's pandemic level traffic. That's the discussion for policy makers. Is this realistic for us? The answer which kept coming back was 'no' and certainly not for any length of time.
Garrus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55408 on: Today at 05:13:01 pm
Think I may have picked this up. Have had a bad fever for the last couple of days and a poor throat today.

Meds given by the doctor have provided some relief but I feel like I'm losing my sense of taste and smell and my lungs are starting to feel heavier although my saturation levels are good. Done a test, should get the results tomorrow.

The only positives are that the situation in my city is easing so I can secure a hospital bed if need be plus the most vulnerable members of my household have had one dose of the vaccine already so hopefully they have some degree of protection.

Just fucking shit, man. Haven't stepped out of my house for a month.
MacAloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55409 on: Today at 05:56:14 pm
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 05:13:01 pm
Think I may have picked this up. Have had a bad fever for the last couple of days and a poor throat today.

Meds given by the doctor have provided some relief but I feel like I'm losing my sense of taste and smell and my lungs are starting to feel heavier although my saturation levels are good. Done a test, should get the results tomorrow.

The only positives are that the situation in my city is easing so I can secure a hospital bed if need be plus the most vulnerable members of my household have had one dose of the vaccine already so hopefully they have some degree of protection.

Just fucking shit, man. Haven't stepped out of my house for a month.
It certainly sounds like the virus, if you haven't been out of the house for a month though, what contacts have you had with other people?  I'm guessing you have had shopping delivered to you?  Did you sanitise the shopping when you brought it into the house.  It is possible you could have picked it up from that I guess
spen71

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55410 on: Today at 06:32:56 pm
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 05:13:01 pm
Think I may have picked this up. Have had a bad fever for the last couple of days and a poor throat today.

Meds given by the doctor have provided some relief but I feel like I'm losing my sense of taste and smell and my lungs are starting to feel heavier although my saturation levels are good. Done a test, should get the results tomorrow.

The only positives are that the situation in my city is easing so I can secure a hospital bed if need be plus the most vulnerable members of my household have had one dose of the vaccine already so hopefully they have some degree of protection.

Just fucking shit, man. Haven't stepped out of my house for a month.
Where in the world are you?
